Food Trucks
Italian
TEMPO DI PASTA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gourmet Italian Food
Location
244 East Church street, Frederick, MD 21701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick - 6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy
4.3 • 262
6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Frederick
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurant