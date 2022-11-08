Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Italian

TEMPO DI PASTA

review star

No reviews yet

244 East Church street

Frederick, MD 21701

Popular Items

Tortellini
Ravioli di Funghi
Pane All'aglio al Burro

Tuesday

Ravioli Quattro Formaggi

$14.00Out of stock

Four cheese ravioli, pomodoro sauce, basil, parmigiano.

Friday

Campanelle pasta, cherry tomatos, pomodoro sauce, basil.

Pasta Pollo Pomodoro

$14.00Out of stock

Campanelle pasta, grilled chicken, pomodoro, cherry tomatoes, basil.

Saturday

Rigatoni Tempo

$16.00Out of stock

Rigatoni, mushrooms, grilled chicken, roasted red pepper sauce, parmigiano cheese.

ANTIPASTI

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

risotto balls, fontina, mushrooms, pomodoro sauce.

Ravioli Fritti

$11.00

fried cheese ravioli, arrabbiata sauce. (V)

Fresco Mare

$14.00Out of stock

seafood salad(shrimp, calamari, octopus), olives, tomato,onion,capers.

Tavola

Tavola

$16.00

prosciutto, salami, provolone, parmesan, castelvetrano olives, antipasto.

Polenta Fritta

Polenta Fritta

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Italian cornmeal and pomodoro sauce

INSALATE

Burrata

$12.00

burrata cheese, cherry tomatos, basil, white balsamic.

Barbietole

$12.00

red beets, arugula, goat cheese.

Tuscan

$13.00

casarecce pasta, kale, red onion, olives, artichokes, balsamic.

PANINI

Milan

$14.00Out of stock

crispy chicken, burrata cheese, arugula, pesto aioli, focaccia.

Porchetta

$15.00

house made pochetta, mushroom, caramelize onion, focaccia, salsa verde.m

PASTAS

Arrabbiata

$18.00

Campanelle or fettuccine, shrimp, spicy pomodoro sauce, scallions, lemon breadcrumbs.

Rigatoni e Salsiccia

$15.00

rigatoni, mild Italian pork sausage, rapini, roasted red pepper sauce, ricotta.

Casarecce

$14.00

Casarecce pasta, eggplant, pomodoro sauce, ricotta salata.

Creste di Gallo

$16.00

creste pasta, grilled chicken, cherry tomatos, pesto sauce, parmigiano cheese.

Bucatini Nero

$22.00

squit ink bucatini, calamari, octopus, shrimp, pomodoro sauce, calabrian peperoncino.

Spaghetti al Ragu

$15.00

spaghetti, bolognese sauce, parmigiano

Milanese

$16.00

breaded chicken breast, fettuccine, pomodoro sauce, parmigiano.

Ravioli di Funghi

$15.00

wild mushroom ravioli, tomatos, fontina sauce, parmigiano cheese. (V)

Ravioli di Aragosta e Granchio

$22.00

crab and lobster ravioli, vodka sauce, scallions, mascarpone cheese.

Tortellini

$15.00

Cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, parmesan sauce.(v)

Cannelloni Verde

$15.00

rolled lasagna sheets, spinach, ricotta, bechamel,parmigiano. (V)

Lasagna Bolognese

$16.00

layers of fresh pasta, bechamel, beef ragu, mozzarella, parmigiano.

Lasagna di Zucca

$16.00Out of stock

layers of fresh pasta, butternut squash, broccoli rage, fontina, ricotta, bechamel. (V)

Casarecce, Spaghetti, Fettuccine, or Campanelle.

$12.00

Ravioli di Zucca

$16.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash Ravioli, Rapini, Parmigiano, Ricotta, zucca bechamel.

DOLCI

Panna Cotta

$7.00

with mixed berries

Tiramisu

$7.00

lady fingers, mascarpone, cocoa, expresso.

Pistacchio e Ricotta Cake

$8.00

Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake

$8.00

Chocolate and Hazelnut Cream Cake

$8.00

Three Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Tart

$8.00

BEVANDE

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.00

Sanpellegrino Melograno Arancia

$3.00

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Regular Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.00Out of stock

Snapple Peach Tea

$3.00

Snapple Lemon Tea

$3.00

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Sanpellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water Toscana

$3.00Out of stock

Water

$2.00

La Colombe Cold Latte Coffee 9 fl oz (266 ml)

$3.00Out of stock

Sanpellegrino Arancia & Fico D'India

$3.00

Sanpellegrino Pompelmo

$3.00

BAMBINI

Bambini Pasta

$10.00

PANE

Pane All'aglio al Burro

$3.50

ADD-ON

Extra Pomodoro Sauce 4oz

$2.50

Extra Salad Dressing 2oz

$1.50

Chicken

$6.00

Sausage

$6.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Burrata

$5.00

Spinach

$2.00

Tomato

$2.00

Mushroom Ragu

$5.00

Extra Parmigiano Cheese 4 oz

$2.50

Extra Pesto Aioli 2oz

$1.50

Extra Green Sauce 2oz

$1.50

Prosciutto

$6.00

Breakfast

Lemon Pound Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Mandarin Pound Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Zucchini Cake

$3.99Out of stock

TEMPO DI PASTA Fresh Pasta Products

Fettuccine Pasta 1lb

Fettuccine Pasta 1lb

$10.99
Creste di Gallo Pasta 1lb

Creste di Gallo Pasta 1lb

$10.99Out of stock
Campanelle Pasta 1lb

Campanelle Pasta 1lb

$10.99
Casarecce Pasta 1lb

Casarecce Pasta 1lb

$10.99Out of stock

Squid Inc Bucatini Pasta 1lb

$12.99

Rigatoni Pasta 1lb

$10.99

Spaghetti Pasta 1 lb

$10.99Out of stock

Creste di Gallo Red Beet Pasta 1lb

$11.99

Bucatini Red Beet Pasta 1lb

$11.99Out of stock

Casarecce kale Pasta 1lb

$11.99Out of stock

Casarecce Red Beet Pasta 1 lb

$11.99Out of stock

Creste di Gallo kale Pasta 1lb

$11.99Out of stock

Creste di Gallo Butternut Squash Pasta 1lb

$11.99Out of stock

Casarecce Butternut Squash Pasta 1lb

$11.99Out of stock

Squid Inc Campanelle Pasta 1lb

$12.99Out of stock

Red Wine Rigatoni Pasta

$12.99Out of stock

Spinach Casarecce

$11.99

Campanelle red beet pasta

$11.99Out of stock

TEMPO DI PASTA Bake at Home Products

Bake at Home Lasagna Bolognese for two

$29.99

layers of fresh pasta, bechamel, beef ragu, mozzarella, parmigiano. Serves (2-3)

Bake at Home Cheese Tortellini for two

$24.99

cheese tortellini, pomodoro sauce, bechamel, mozzarella, parmigiano. Serves(2)

Bake at Home Malanzane Rollatini

$21.99Out of stock

Egg Plant, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Pomodoro sauce.

Bake at Home Lasagna di Zucca for two

$29.99Out of stock

Bake at Home Cannelloni Verde for two

$24.99

Bake at Home Meat Tortellini for two

$29.99

Meat Tortellini, Pomodoro Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese

TEMPO DI PASTA Sauce Products

TEMPO DI PASTA Pomodoro Sauce 16 oz

TEMPO DI PASTA Pomodoro Sauce 16 oz

$8.99
TEMPO DI PASTA Antipasto 8 oz

TEMPO DI PASTA Antipasto 8 oz

$7.99

TEMPO DI PASTA Pomodoro Sauce 32 oz

$16.99

Panettone Products

Dacasto Limoncello panettone

$28.00Out of stock

Classic Zibibbo Panettone 1.1 lb (500g)

$24.00Out of stock

Flamigni Chocolate Fig Panettone G

$22.00Out of stock

Flamigni Chocolate Chip B

$22.00Out of stock

Flamigni Classic Panettone R

$22.00Out of stock

Gluten free Panettone 1.1 lb (500 g)

$18.00Out of stock

Cookie Products

Cuor di Mela Cookies 8.82 oz (250 g)

$5.99

Baiocchi con Crema alla Nocciola e Cacao 9.16 oz (260g)

$6.99Out of stock

Pan di Stelle 12.35 oz (350 g)

$7.99

Scyavuru Jam and Spread Products

Sicilian Fig Jam 8.8 oz (250 g)

$7.99

Cappuccino Spread 7.05 oz (200 g)

$11.99

Vincente Spread Products

Cream Of Pistachio 7.05 oz (200 g)

$11.99Out of stock

Rizzoli Anchovy Products

Anchovy Fillets in Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2.04 oz (58 g)

$7.99Out of stock

Selezione Tartufi Olive Oil products

Porcini Mushrooms Olive Oil 2.03 fl oz (60 ml)

$11.99

Brissini Brusa Breadstick Products

Breadsticks With Extra virgin Olive oil 7.05 oz (200 g)

$6.99

Breadsticks, 7.05 oz, ( 200g)

Breadsticks With Olives 7.05 oz (200 g)

$6.99

Grissini, breadstick with olives, 7.05 oz (200g)

Genovese Pesto Products

Italian Basil Pesto 6.3 oz (180 g)

$6.99Out of stock

Stappi Mixer Products

Red Bitter 3.4 fl oz 100 ml

$3.00

Olive Oil Products

Tumai Anfosso Extra Virgin Olive Oil 16.9 fl oz (500 ml)

$23.99

Arte Oleria Mantuano Riserva Extra Virgin Olive Oil 750 ml (9.4 fl oz)

$19.99

White Truffle Flavored Olive Oil 2.03 fl oz (60 ml)

$10.99

Riso Carnaroli Risotto Products

Risotti Riso 35.27oz (1000g)

$7.99

Parmigiano Products

Parmigiano 8 oz

$6.99

Balsamic Products

Compagnia Del Montale Vigna Oro Aceto Balsamico di Modena Glazed 3.4 fl oz (100 ml)

$28.99

The Trentasette Collection Aceto Balsamico di Modena 8.5 fl oz (250 ml)

$24.99

Pure Calabrian

Pure calabrian 4.7 oz (135 g)

$7.99
