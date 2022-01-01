Restaurant header imageView gallery
Tempo - Waltham

1,326 Reviews

$$$

474 Moody St

Waltham, MA 02453

Popular Items

Tuna & Salmon Tartare (AGF)
Truffle Fries (GF)
Brussel Sprouts (GF)

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp (GF)

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders (AGF)

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts (GF)

$12.00

Dirty Chicken Wings (GF)

$12.00

Chinese Style Boneless Pork Ribs (GF)

$12.00

Fluke Ceviche (GF)

$14.00

Fried Oysters (AGF)

$16.50

GLUTEN FREE Philly Rolls

$14.00

Lobster Rangoons

$14.00

Japanese Chicken Bites (GF)

$12.00

Philly Rolls (AGF)

$14.00

Potstickers

$12.00

Poke Bowl

$14.00

Pupu Platter

$32.00

Shrimp Cocktail (6 Pieces)

$22.00

SIX (6) Oysters

$16.50

Sourdough Loaf

$5.00

Taquitos (GF)

$12.00

Truffle Fries (GF)

$10.00

Tuna & Salmon Tartare (AGF)

$14.00

TWELVE 12 Oysters (GF)

$33.00

PEI Mussels (AGF)

$14.00Out of stock

Salads

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad (GF)

$12.00

Grilled Caesar (AGF)

$12.00

Fall Harvest Salad (GF)

$12.00

Mixed Greens Salad (GF)

$10.00

House Salad (GF)

$12.00

Entree

Butternut Squash Risotto (GF)

$21.00

Cajun Swordfish (GF)

$29.00

Fisherman Stew (GF)

$32.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken

$24.00

Flat Iron (GF)

$29.00

GLUTEN FREE Fried Chicken

$25.00

Crab & Spinach Stuffed Flounder (GF)

$28.00

BBQ Plate

$27.00

Porterhouse Pork Chop (AGF)

$28.00

Miso Marinated Salmon (GF)

$27.00Out of stock

Scallop Entree (GF)

$28.00

Sesame Crusted Tuna (GF)

$28.00

Spicy Seared Shrimp & Scallops (GF)

$28.00

Statler Chicken (GF)

$25.00

Spaghetti & Clams (AGF)

$26.00Out of stock

Striped Bass (GF)

$30.00

Mushroom Crusted Salmon (GF)

$27.00

Short Ribs (GF)

$28.00

Cashew Cod (AGF)

$28.00

Desserts

WARM Crisp (GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Cake

$10.00

WARM Bread Pudding

$10.00

Creme Brulee (GF)

$10.00

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake (GF)

$10.00

WARM Mint Chip Brownie Sundae (GF)

$10.00

WARM Caramel Swirl Brownie Sundae (GF)

$10.00

WARM Vanilla Brownie Sundae (GF)

$10.00

WARM Heath Bar Crunch Brownie Sundae (GF)

$10.00

Sorbets (GF)

$9.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

WARM Chocolate Oreo Brownie Sundae (GF)

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Pasta and Tomato Sauce

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$10.00

Kids Pasta and Butter

$8.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Free Tomato Pasta

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now Offering Takeout and Delivery! ASK ABOUT OUR SPECIALS.

Website

Location

474 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453

Directions

