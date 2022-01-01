Bars & Lounges
American
Tempo - Waltham
1,326 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Now Offering Takeout and Delivery! ASK ABOUT OUR SPECIALS.
Location
474 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham - 482 Moody Street
No Reviews
482 Moody Street Waltham, MA 02453
View restaurant