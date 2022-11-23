Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Temptations Cafe - Coolidge Corner

205 Reviews

$

1350 Beacon Street

Brookline, MA 02446

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Pepperjack Breakfast Burrito
Iced Coffee

Smoothies

Berry Patch

$8.00

Raspberry Mango

$8.00

Strawberry Banana

$8.00

Tropical

$8.00

Kale Smoothie

$8.25

Kale, Banana, pineapple, coconut milk.

Coffee/Tea

Café Au Lait

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$4.25

Cortado

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Espresso

$3.25

Extra Syrup

$1.00

Hot Americano

$3.75+

Hot Apple Cider

$4.50+

Hot Chai Latte

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Iced Americano

$4.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75+

Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Iced Latté

$5.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Iced Tea

$3.75+

Iced Tea Latté

$4.25+

Latté

$4.75+

London Fog

$5.25+

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha

$5.25+

Milk

$4.00

Mocha

$5.00+

Red Eye

$4.50+

Steamer

$2.25+

Tea

$3.75

Tea Latte

$4.25+

Vanilla Oat Milk Steamer

$4.50+

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$3.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Gatorade

$2.90

Izze

$2.25

Nantucket Nectar

$2.90

Orange Juice

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$2.90

Vitamin Water

$2.90

Spindrift

$2.75

Can Soda

$1.50

Minute Maid Orange juice

$2.50

Orangina

$2.90

Tap Water

Body Armor

$2.75

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.80

Egg & Cheddar

$7.55

Pepperjack Breakfast Burrito

$8.30

Classic Bagel w/Lox

$10.75

Egg and Cheese Only

$5.80

Toasted Bagel

$3.80

Mediterranean Scramble

$11.50

The Bacon & Avocado Scramble

$11.50

The Azorean Scramble

$11.50

Sausage & Mushroom Scramble

$11.50

3 Scrambled Eggs IN BOWL

$9.00

Side Of Jam

$1.50

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side of bacon

$4.50

Breakfast Specials

Sp: Veggie Burrito

$8.00

Chorizo And Egg

$8.30

Sp: Sunrise BLT

$8.00

The Cali Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Siracha Honey Sausage

$8.00

Ham Egg Swiss Burrito

$8.99

Za'atar and Cheese

$5.99

Za'atar spread, Mozzarella cheese, tomato, Cucumber

Mushroom And Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$8.00

Lox And Egg

$10.75

Turkey, Egg and Pepperjack

$6.75

Panini

Chicken Florentine

$10.45

Cubano

$10.45

Fresh Mozzarella

$10.45

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Honey Ham & Swiss

$10.45

Mushroom & Brie

$10.45

Pesto Chicken

$10.45

Prosciutto & Fig

$11.95

Roasted Tomato & Chèvre

$10.45

Southwestern Turkey

$11.25

Tuna, Cheddar & Avocado

$10.45

Cold Sandwiches

Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella

$11.95

Tuna Salad

$10.45

Mozzarella & Avocado

$10.45

Chicken Salad

$10.45

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.50

Greek Salad

$9.75

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.75

Goat Cheese Salad

$9.75

Caprese

$9.75

Chef's Salad

$11.25

Spinach & Gorgonzola

$9.75

Cold Wraps

Mediterranean

$9.95

Hummus & Feta

$9.95

Roasted Turkey

$11.25

Garden Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Falafel

$9.95

West Coast BLT

$9.95

Caesar Wrap NO CHICKEN

$9.00

Sides/Soups

Hummus

$5.00+

Lentil

$6.50+

Lentils, potatoes, Swiss chard, lemon juice, garlic, mint, lemons

Chicken Vegetable

$5.25+

French fries

$4.99

Grape Leaves

$4.99+

Falafel Balls

$2.99+Out of stock

Sweet Temptations

Nutella & Banana

$8.00

Peanut Butter & Jam

$8.00

Mascarpone & Fig Jam

$8.00

Mascarpone & Strawberry Jam

$8.00

Peanut Butter & Banana

$8.00

Specials

Beets & Greens

$11.45

BBQ pulled Pork Panini

$10.45

Pulled pork, Cheddar cheese, Bbq sauce, pickled red onion, toasted on Ciabatta bread.

Falafel Salad

$10.45

Tuna & Feta Wrap

$10.45

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Basil Sauce

$9.99

Bbq Chicken Panini

$10.45

Chicken Mozz

$10.45

CHICKEN GOAT CHEESE PANINO

$10.45

Garlic Chicken Pita Melt

$10.45

Turkey, American & Avocado

$11.45

Spinach And Goat Cheese Wrap

$10.45

Falafel Salad (Copy)

$10.45

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$7.99

Smash Burger

$7.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
There is a huge difference between fresh and pre-made. It's about quality. It's about flavor. It's about freshness. At Temptations, we know fresh just tastes better. From world-class coffees and teas to panini and homemade soups, our family takes pride in serving only the best. Join us for a relaxing breakfast, lunch, dinner or for a quick bite.

1350 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446

