A map showing the location of Ten Asian Bistro 4647 MacArthur, TenView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

Ten Asian Bistro 4647 MacArthur, Ten

3,394 Reviews

$$$

4647 MacArthur Blvd

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Starters

SEA SALT EDAMAME

$7.00

CHILI GARLIC EDAMAME

$9.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$11.00

CRISPY RICE

$15.00

FIRECRACKER WONTONS

$11.00

GYOZA

$11.00

HAMACHI CRUDO

$15.00

TEMPURA GREEN BEANS

$10.00

SMOKED TUNA DIP

$16.00Out of stock

VC ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA

$13.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.00

YELLOWTAIL COLLAR

$19.00

MISO SOUP

$6.50

HOUSE MISO SOUP

$6.50

CARROT GINGER SOUP

$6.50

Wok

CHOW MEIN VEGGIE

$15.00

CHOW MEIN CHICKEN

$18.00

CHOW MEIN BEEF

$20.00

CHOW MEIN SHRIMP

$21.00

CHOW MEIN MEAT TRO

$28.00

PHAT RICE VEGGIE

$15.00Out of stock

PHAT RICE CHICKEN

$17.00Out of stock

PHAT RICE BEEF

$18.00Out of stock

PHAT RICE SHRIMP

$20.00Out of stock

BANGKOK CURRY

$22.00

PAD THAI VEGGIE

$16.00

PAD THAI CHICKEN

$18.00

PAD THAI BEEF

$20.00

PAD THAI SHRIMP

$21.00

PAD THAI MEAT TRIO

$26.00

KUNG PAO CHICKEN

$18.00

KUNG PAO BEEF

$20.00

KUNG PAO SHRIMP

$21.00

GENERAL TEN'S CHICKEN

$20.00

GENERAL TEN'S SHRIMP

$22.00

HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP

$22.00

SESAME CHICKEN

$19.00

MONGOLIAN BEEF

$22.00

ORANGE CHICKEN

$19.00

MFGD ORANGE PEEL BEEF

$20.00

SICHUAN GREEN BEANS

$10.00

FRIED RICE VEGGIE

$15.00

FRIED RICE CHICKEN

$17.00

FRIED RICE BEEF

$19.00

FRIED RICE SHRIMP

$20.00

Entrees / Soups / Salads

MISO SOUP

$6.50

HOUSE MISO SOUP

$6.50

CARROT GINGER SOUP

$6.50

SEAWEED SALAD

$6.50Out of stock

THAI CUCUMBER SALAD

$6.50

TEN'S HOUSE SALAD

$6.50

ASIAN CEASAR SALAD

$18.00

TUNA TATAKI SALAD

$20.00

SPICY SEAFOOD SALAD

$26.00

POKE SALAD

$17.00Out of stock

COCONUT SALMON

$27.00

CHICKEN BIBIMBAP

$21.00

JT CHICKEN BOWL

$22.00

JT SHRIMP BOWL

$23.00

JT STEAK BOWL

$26.00

MISOYAKI BLACK COD

$32.00

SHAKEN BEEF

$26.00

TOMAHAWK STEAK

$150.00

SIDE BROWN RICE

$3.00

SIDE WHITE RICE

$3.00

Sushi

ALBACORE BELLY SUSHI

$8.00Out of stock

ALBACORE SUSHI

$8.00

BLUFIN

$10.00

EEL

$7.00

HALIBUT

$8.50Out of stock

OCTOPUS

$8.00

RED SNAPPER

$7.00

SALMON

$7.00

SALMON ROE (IKURA)

$8.00

SCALLOP

$8.00

SEARED AHI

$7.00

SHRIMP

$6.00

SMELT

$6.00

SPANISH MACK

$8.00

SWEET SHRIMP NIGIRI

$12.00

CHUTORO

$12.00

OTORO

$15.00

TUNA

$9.00

UNI

$15.00

Wagyu Sushi

$20.00

YELLOWTAIL

$8.00

AVOCADO Sushi

$7.00

RED BEET

$7.00

YELLOW ZUCCHINI

$7.00

Sashimi

ALBA BELY SASHIMI

$17.00Out of stock

ALBACORE SASHIMI

$17.00

BLUFIN SASHIMI

$19.00

EEL SASHIMI

$16.00

HALIBUT SASHIMI

$19.00Out of stock

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$16.00

RED SNAPPER SASHIMI

$16.00

SALMON SASHIMI

$16.00

SALMON ROE SASHIMI

$16.00

SCALLOP SASHIMI

$18.00

SEARED AHI SASHIMI

$16.00

SHRIMP SASHIMI

$14.00

SMELT ROE SASHIMI

$16.00

SPANISH MACK SASHIMI

$17.00

SWEET SHRMP SASHIMI

$22.00

CHUTORO SASHIMI

$24.00

OTORO SASHIMI

$35.00

TUNA SASHIMI

$19.00

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$17.00

UNI SASHIMI

$30.00

Rolls

AVOCADO ROLL

$7.00

CUCUMBER ROLL

$7.00

VEGETABLE ROLL

$9.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$12.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$12.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$12.00

BG Roll

$20.00

BITTER EX

$18.00

EGGPLANT EMOJI

$18.00

EL NINO ROLL

$18.00

GOLDEN DRAGON

$19.00

KEONI ROLL

$19.00

LION KING ROLL

$19.00

RAINBOW ROLL

$19.00

SALMON LIME ROLL

$18.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB ROLL

$19.00

SPICY DOMO ROLL

$18.00

TEN-TATION

$18.00

TROPICAL PICKLE

$20.00

TUNA LOVERS ROLL

$18.00

TWO TIMING TUNA

$18.00

YELLA YELLA ROLL

$18.00

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO ROLL

$18.00

SCALLOP ROLL

$16.00

DRAGON ROLL

$16.00

BLACK & YELLOW ROLL

$20.00

BLACK DRAGON ROLL

$19.00

BLACK WIDOW ROLL

$19.00

FORBIDDEN ROLL

$20.00

GREMLIN ROLL

$16.00

SALMON ROLL

$13.00

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$16.00

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$13.00

NEGI TORO ROLL

$13.00

TUNA ROLL

$13.00

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$12.00

Hand Roll

CALI HAND ROLL

$6.00

BLUEFIN HAND ROLL

$11.00

ALBACORE HAND ROLL

$7.50

EEL HAND ROLL

$8.50

HALIBUT HAND ROLL

$9.50

KITCHEN SINK HAND ROLL

$9.00

NEGI TORO HAND

$9.00

SALMON HAND

$7.50

SALMON SKIN HAND

$7.50

SCALLOP HAND

$9.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA HAND

$7.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB HAND

$9.00

SPICY TUNA HAND

$7.50

TORO HAND ROLL

$11.00

TUNA HAND

$7.50

VEGETABLE HAND

$6.00

YELLOWTAIL HAND

$7.50

Hade Hand Rolls

HADE NEGI TORO

$11.00

HADE WAGYU

$12.00

HADE BLUEFIN

$10.00

Specialty Sashimi

CAJUN SEARED ALBACORE

$18.00

CITRUS SALMON

$17.00Out of stock

CUCUMBER WRAP SASHIMI

$22.00

HALIBUT CARPACCIO

$18.00Out of stock

HALIBUT SEA SALT

$20.00Out of stock

JAPANESE NACHOS

$14.00Out of stock

PEPPERCORN CRUSTED AHI

$17.00

POKE SALAD

$17.00Out of stock

SALMON CARPACCIO

$17.00Out of stock

SMOKED PEPPER SALMON

$18.00

SHRIMP BOAT

$9.50

TRUFFLE TUNA

$18.00

YELLOWTAIL COLLAR

$19.00

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$18.00

YUZU SALMON

$17.00

SIDE BLACK RICE

$4.00

SIDE SUSHI RICE

$4.00

SIDE SPICY MAYO

$1.00

SIDE JALAPENO SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE GARLIC AIOLI

$1.00

PICKLED WASABI

$3.00

YUZU KOSHO

$2.00

GINGER BOWL

$2.00

Dessert (Copy)

CHOCOLATE SOUFFLE

$12.00

MANDARIN SPRING ROLLS

$7.00Out of stock

CHAI MONKEY BREAD

$10.00Out of stock

NUTELLA CREPES

$9.00Out of stock

MOCHI

$6.00

ICE CREAM

$4.00

GREEN TEA ICE CREAM

$4.00

BIRTHDAY

COFFEE PANNA COTTA

$12.00

MISO CHEESECAKE

$12.00

COLD BREW MARTINI

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:50 pm - 11:15 pm
Monday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Friday10:50 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Saturday2:50 pm - 11:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4647 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
