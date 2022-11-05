Ten Dollar Grill 2447 FM 1092
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Soul Food and BBQ at it's finest
Location
2447 FM 1092, Missouri City, TX 77459
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Missouri City