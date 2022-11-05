Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ten Dollar Grill 2447 FM 1092

review star

No reviews yet

2447 FM 1092

Missouri City, TX 77459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Crawfish 2lbs

Crawfish 2lbs

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Soul Food and BBQ at it's finest

Location

2447 FM 1092, Missouri City, TX 77459

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ninfa's Missouri City
orange starNo Reviews
5730 Highway 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
Sugars Cajun Cuisine
orange star3.7 • 683
3424 FM 1092 Rd Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
Cabo Dogs Missouri City
orange starNo Reviews
7022 Highway 6 #100 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
Red Oak Grill Missouri City
orange starNo Reviews
5011 Hwy 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
Micheaux's Southern Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
6850 Highway 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
La Escondida Mexican Grill - Missouri City
orange star4.5 • 1,049
7270 Hwy 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Missouri City

La Escondida Mexican Grill - Missouri City
orange star4.5 • 1,049
7270 Hwy 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001710 - Shoppes at Sienna Plantation
orange star4.5 • 82
9303 Hwy 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Missouri City
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston