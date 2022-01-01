Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ten Mile House 1700 Central Street

No reviews yet

1700 Central Street

Evanston, IL 60201

Starters

Angry Shrimp

$16.00

Tuna Tostada

$17.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$15.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$9.00

Pepperjack Stuffed Tater Tots

$10.00

Spinach Arti Dip

$12.00

Sandwiches

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.00

Pork Sandwich

$16.00

House Smoked Brisket

$19.00

TMH Prime Burger

$16.00

Roasted Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$17.00

Crispy Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Southwest Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Mile High Club

$17.00

Sausage

$10.00

Salads

South By Northwestern

$15.00

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Kinda Like-A Waldorph

$18.00

Half Seared Baby Romaine

$8.00

Full Seared Baby Romaine

$13.00

Salmon Salad

$22.00

Pizzas

White Pizza

$17.00

TMH 2.0

$18.00

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00

Entrees

TMH Tacos

$18.00

Salmon Entree

$27.00

Half Rack Smoked St. Louis Ribs

$16.00

Full Rack Smoked St. Louis Ribs

$29.50

Vegetarian Chili Rellenos

$17.00

Smoked Half Chicken

$20.00

Smoked Sampler Platter

$29.00

Sides

Caramelized Cauliflower

$7.00

Chilled Roasted Beets

$7.00

Corn Risotto

$7.00

Horseradish Cole Slaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Broccolini and Roasted Garlic

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Kids

Mini Burgers

$8.50

CB&J

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kids Pizza

$8.50

Mini Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.50

Kids Ribs

$8.50

Desserts

Chocolate Caramel Layer Cake

$9.00

Apple Crisp

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie (Gluten Free)

$7.00

Birthday Brownie

$5.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Tall Can $7.00

Modelo Can

$7.00

$5.00 Draft

$5.00

$7.00 Draft

$7.00

Truly / White Claw

$7.00

Brunch

The Dude

$16.00

Wakey Wakey Eggs & Bacon

$11.00

TMH French Toast

$14.00

Croque Madame

$16.00

Cauliflower Steak

$14.00

Apple Bacon Waffle

$14.00

Tostada Benedict

$17.00

Breakfast Chimichanga

$15.00

Pancakes

$11.00

Waffles

$11.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Chiliquiles

$14.00

Hangover Fried Rice

$16.00

Veggie Frittata

$14.00

Lunch

Crispy Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.00

TMH Prime Burger

$16.00

Mile High Club

$16.00

Roasted Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$17.00

Sides

Pork Sausage

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Country Potatoes

$5.00

Big Pancake

$4.00

Toast

$4.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Salads

South x NW

$15.00

Kinda Like a Waldorph

$18.00

Caesar

$13.00

Salmon Salad

$22.00

Kids

Kids Eggs & Bacon

$8.95

Kids Fresh Berry French Toast

$8.95

Happy Face Buttermilk Pancake

$6.95

Mini Burgers

$8.50

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Bottles & Cans

2 Fools Cider Cherry

$7.00Out of stock

2 Fools Pumpkin Spice

$7.00Out of stock

Dovetail Hefeweizen

$9.00

Eris Blush Rose Cider

$7.00

Hacker-Pschorr

$7.00

Lauganita IPA

$7.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Peroni

$7.00

Pilsner - Urquell

$7.00

Revolution Anti-Hero

$7.00

Revolution Fist City

$7.00

Revolution Eugene Porter

$7.00

Sketchbook Seasonal No Parking

$7.00

Stiegl Radler Raspberry

$9.00

Temperance Gatecrasher

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

N/A Heineken

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Abita Root Beer Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Gosling's Ginger Beer Can

$5.00

Homemade Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Nitro Coffee

$5.25

MIlk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Drafts

Ace

$7.00

Coors

$7.00

Dovetail Kohlsh

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

Hubbards Cave

$7.00

Revolution Octoberfest

$7.00

Revolution Sum Crazy Farm House Ale

$7.00

Rogue Batsquach

$7.00

Rouge Dead Guy Ale

$7.00

Sketchbook Orange Door

$7.00

Surly Hells Lager

$7.00

Temperance Basement Party

$7.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Syrah

$12.00

Cabernet

$10.00

Malbec

$9.00

Red Blend

$11.00

Rose

$10.00

Bottled Reds

BTL Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Syrah

$40.00

BTL Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Malbec

$45.00

BTL Red Blend

$44.00

BTL Rose

$40.00

White Wine

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Vinho Verde

$8.00

Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Sonoma Chard

$15.00

Bottled Whites

BTL Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Vinho Verde

$32.00

BTL Sauv Blanc

$44.00

BTL Chard

$40.00

BTL Sonoma Chard

$60.00

Bubbly

Prosecco Gls

$9.00

Bubbly Rose Hogwash

$12.00

Bubbly White Wine Lil Fizz

$12.00

Mimosa Kit

$30.00

Cocktails

Front 9

$12.00

Back 9

$12.00

ETown Mule

$12.00

Ten Mile Breeze

$12.00

Central St. Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Daquiri

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Negroni

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Vodka

Well. Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Absolut

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Whiskey & Bourbon & Rye

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Michters Bourbon

$12.00

Michters Rye

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Few Bourbon

$12.00

Old Forrester

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Few Rye

$13.00

Well. Jim Beam

$10.00

Tequila & Mezcal

Well. Corazon

$10.00

Corazon Reposado

$10.00

Banhez

$10.00

Patron

$13.00

Rum

Capt Morgan

$10.00

Well. Plantation White

$10.00

Plantation Dark

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Few Gin

$12.00

Well. Bartons Gin

$10.00

Scotch

Dewars

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Maccallan 12

$12.00

Glenlivit 12

$14.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Donuts

Baker's Choice Basic Dozen

$19.25

Buy 11 donuts, get the 12'th free. This will be our baker's choice assortment of donuts.

Baker's Choice Fancy Dozen

$32.45

Buy 11 donuts, get the 12th free. This will be our baker's choice assortment of donuts.

Letter Donut

$3.00

Mini Basic

$1.00

Spec Donut

$2.95

360 Basic Dozen

$21.00

360 Fancy Dozen

$35.40

Apple Fritter

$3.25

Banana Bread

$3.25

DB3 Beverages

Sm Coffee

$1.95

Lg Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

7UP

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Abita Rootbeer Btl

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25

Horizon Organic Milk

$2.50

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Box of Coffee (96oz) Serves 8

$20.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea 12 oz

$1.95

Iced Tea 16oz

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

Letter Donuts

Letter Donut

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A social hub for the thriving Evanston community, Ten Mile House serves thoughtful comfort food and beverages in a vibrant, welcoming setting. Located in the heart of Evanston’s Central Street district, just steps from Northwestern University’s Ryan Field, Ten Mile House serves an extensive menu featuring wood fired pizza, smoked meats and a diverse selection of comfort food classics and healthy fare.

1700 Central Street, Evanston, IL 60201

