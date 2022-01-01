Ten Mile House 1700 Central Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A social hub for the thriving Evanston community, Ten Mile House serves thoughtful comfort food and beverages in a vibrant, welcoming setting. Located in the heart of Evanston’s Central Street district, just steps from Northwestern University’s Ryan Field, Ten Mile House serves an extensive menu featuring wood fired pizza, smoked meats and a diverse selection of comfort food classics and healthy fare.
Location
1700 Central Street, Evanston, IL 60201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beth's Little Bake Shop - 1814 Central Street
No Reviews
1814 Central Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurant