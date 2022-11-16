Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Ten Ninety Brewing Company

91 Reviews

$$

1025 WAUKEGAN RD

Glenview, IL 60025

CARRYOUT

1916 4PK

1916 4PK

$10.00
1916 Case

1916 Case

$50.00
1916 Growler RE-FILL

1916 Growler RE-FILL

$16.00
Angry Dragon 4PK

Angry Dragon 4PK

$10.00
Angry Dragon Case

Angry Dragon Case

$50.00
Angry Dragon Growler RE-FILL

Angry Dragon Growler RE-FILL

$18.00
Blackberry Sharp Wit 4 Pk

Blackberry Sharp Wit 4 Pk

$10.00
Blk Bery SharpWit GrowlerRE-FILL

Blk Bery SharpWit GrowlerRE-FILL

$18.00Out of stock
Blown Transformer Growler RE-FILL

Blown Transformer Growler RE-FILL

$17.00
Brut Ipa Growler RE-FILL

Brut Ipa Growler RE-FILL

$17.00Out of stock
Closer 4PK

Closer 4PK

$12.00
Closer CASE

Closer CASE

$60.00
Closer Growler RE-FILL

Closer Growler RE-FILL

$26.00
Half Wit 4Pk

Half Wit 4Pk

$10.00
Half Wit Case

Half Wit Case

$50.00
Half Wit Growler RE-FILL

Half Wit Growler RE-FILL

$17.00Out of stock
Happy Pants Growler RE-FILL

Happy Pants Growler RE-FILL

$18.00
Imperial Wit Growler RE-FILL

Imperial Wit Growler RE-FILL

$26.00
Jackman Bear 4PK

Jackman Bear 4PK

$11.00
Jackman Bear CASE

Jackman Bear CASE

$50.00
Jackman Bear Growler RE-FILL

Jackman Bear Growler RE-FILL

$18.00
Juice God 4PK

Juice God 4PK

$10.00Out of stock
Juice God Case

Juice God Case

$50.00Out of stock
Juice God Growler RE-FILL

Juice God Growler RE-FILL

$18.00Out of stock
Marzen Growler RE-FILL

Marzen Growler RE-FILL

$17.00
Saint Jaggery 4 Pack

Saint Jaggery 4 Pack

$13.00
St.Jaggery Growler RE-FILL

St.Jaggery Growler RE-FILL

$26.00
Sharp Wit 4PK

Sharp Wit 4PK

$10.00
Sharp Wit CASE

Sharp Wit CASE

$50.00
Sharp Wit Growler RE-FILL

Sharp Wit Growler RE-FILL

$16.00
Twisted Yew Growler RE-FILL

Twisted Yew Growler RE-FILL

$18.00
Wagner Growler RE-FILL

Wagner Growler RE-FILL

$18.00Out of stock
Seltzer Growler RE-FILL

Seltzer Growler RE-FILL

$16.00
Growler 64oz

Growler 64oz

$6.00

BEER DINNER

Beer Dinner Dec 8th

Beer Dinner Dec 8th

$70.00

SIX COURSE DINNER from appetizers to dessert complete with BEER parings for each course prepared by executive chef Raul Ramos

Appetizers

Beer-Totchos

Beer-Totchos

$11.00

Tater tots topped with beer cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, green onions and a fried egg.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Ellsworth Wisconsin Farms Cheese curds, hand breaded, served with your choice of Ranch dressing or marinara sauce.

Chix Tenders & Fries

Chix Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Buttermilk hand breaded chicken Fingers, served on a bed of french fries, choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard dressing.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Cavatapi pasta served with American, cheddar, gruyere and parmesan cheese sauce and toasted bread crumbs

Mini Burgers

Mini Burgers

$12.00

3 slagel farms mini patties served with hose pickles, American cheese and dijonnaise on a slider bun

Pretzel

Pretzel

$9.00

One large hand twisted warmed pretzel served with our beer cheese sauce and MPH beer mustard

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

3 house smoked pulled pork sliders, served with cole slaw and crispy onions

Sprouts

Sprouts

$12.00

Pan roasted Brussels sprouts, half wit glaze, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds. with the option to add beer braised pork belly $4

Salads & Soup

Organic spinach, slices of organic apples, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese and apple cider vinaigrette
Apple Salad

Apple Salad

$13.00

Organic spinach, organic apple slides, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese, apple cider vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Classic Caprese Salad, organic Tomato slices, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO and balsamic reduction.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$13.00

Organic Kale, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Broccoli, Dried Currants, Lemon Chia Dressing

Tap Room Salad

Tap Room Salad

$11.00

Organic mixed greens, tomatoes, green peppers, carrots & red onions. Choice of dressing

Burrata Salad

$13.00

Organic Mixed Greens with Grape Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Burgers & Sandwiches

Ten-Ninety Burger

Ten-Ninety Burger

$17.00

Two 4oz grass fed Slagel Farms, hand pressed beef patties with sharp American cheese, house made pickle, onions, and dijonnaise

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Beyond Meat Patty, American cheese, onions, house made pickles and dijonnaise on a brioche bun

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast served with honey mustard, mixed greens and bacon on a brioche bun.

Buffalo Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in MPH buffalo sauce, served with mixed green and blue cheese dressing on a brioche bun.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

House smoked beef brisket, served with half wit drunken onions and house made BBQ on a brioche bun, comes with cole slaw and a choice of side.

House Favorites

Roasted Faroe Island Salmon

Roasted Faroe Island Salmon

$24.00

Pan roasted Faroe Islands salmon served with roasted vegetables on a bed of organic quinoa and wild rice, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Smoked Brisket Plate

Smoked Brisket Plate

$22.00

House smoked beef brisket, served with cole slaw and your choice of two sides

Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

With Wild Boar Ragout and shaved Parmesan cheese

Pizza

Hand tossed pizza.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Hand stretched pizza, mozzarella and provolone cheese, grilled chicken breast tossed in MPH buffalo sauce, topped with crumbled blue cheese.

Chicken Bacon Spinach and Ranch

Chicken Bacon Spinach and Ranch

$17.00

Hand stretched pizza, mozzarella and provolone cheese, grilled chicken breast and bacon, topped with fresh spinach and ranch dressing. White pizza

Fat Boy Slim: Pulled Pork, House made Sausage & Pepperoni

$17.00

Hand stretched pizza, tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, beer braised pork belly, house made Italian sausage and pepperoni.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Hand tossed pizza, house made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.

Quattro Formaggi

$17.00

Hand stretched pizza, Mozzarella, provolone, fontina and blue cheese, topped with green onions. White pizza

The Roosevelt: Gouda, caramelized mushroom & onion

The Roosevelt: Gouda, caramelized mushroom & onion

$17.00

Hand stretched pizza, mozzarella, provolone and gouda cheeses, caramelized onions and olive oil. White pizza

The Soprano: sausage, peppers, onions

The Soprano: sausage, peppers, onions

$17.00

Hand stretched pizza, tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, house made Italian sausage, peppers and onions.

This is How We Dewes It

This is How We Dewes It

$17.00

Hand tossed pizza, tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, house made Italian sausage. drunken onions and sautéed mushrooms.

Plain Cheese Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Hand stretched pizza, tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese. Add any ingredients to it for an extra charge.

Pizza De Cochnita

$19.00

Desserts

TIRAMISU with Wild Berry Compote

Blueberry Crisp with ice cream

$6.00

Baked to order, Organic blueberries crisp, served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Peach Cobbler with ice cream

Peach Cobbler with ice cream

$6.00

Baked to order, organic peach cobbler served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

A scoop of vanilla ice cream served with or without chocolate sauce

Lava Cake

$9.00

ADD ONS

Apple Vinaigrette side

$0.50

Balsamic Dressing Side

$0.50

BBQ sauce side

$0.50

Beer Cheese side

$0.50

Bleu Cz Crumble side

$0.50

Bleu Cz Dressing side

$0.50

BUFFALO Sauce side

$0.50

Cloleslaw side

$0.50

Dijonnaise side

$0.50

Honey Mustard side

$0.50

Lemon Chia Vinaigrette Side

$0.50

MAYO side

$0.50

Marinara side

$0.50

Mustard Sauce side

$0.50

xtra PICK:ES

$0.25

RANCH side

$0.50

Xtra CHIPS

$1.50

Xtra Pita

$1.50

SALSA side

$0.50

Tartar Sauce side

$0.50

ALLERGY

Sides

Side fries

Side fries

$4.00
Side tots

Side tots

$4.00

Side Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Side Of Dressing

$0.50

Side Salad

$4.00

BBQ Sides a la Carte

Order individual portions of any of our sides
Individual Mac & Cheese a la Carte

Individual Mac & Cheese a la Carte

$5.00

Individual serving of our Mac & Cheese

French Fries a la Carte

$4.00

French Fries

Roasted Vegetables a la Carte

$4.00

House made Baked Beans with onions, green peppers and bacon with the perfect amount of heat

Corn Bread a la carte

Corn Bread a la carte

$4.00

Daily baked Corn bread individual portion

Peach Cobbler a la carte

$4.00

Bake to order Individual Peach cobbler

N/A Beverages

Coke Reg

Coke Reg

$2.50
Coke Diet

Coke Diet

$2.50
Coke Mexican

Coke Mexican

$3.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Sprite Mexican

Sprite Mexican

$3.50Out of stock
Orange Fanta Mexican

Orange Fanta Mexican

$3.50Out of stock
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.50

Gatorade Orange

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
San Pellegrino med 500ml

San Pellegrino med 500ml

$3.00

SanPelligrino LRG 750ml

$5.00
Water Bottled

Water Bottled

$2.00

Catering Deposit Pre

Event Deposit Online

$100.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewpub with inventive American fare that is a destination for beer enthusiasts.

Website

Location

1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview, IL 60025

Directions

