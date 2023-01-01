Ryan's Hanover Crossing 1775 Washington St Building 4
1775 Washington St Building 4
Hanover, MA 02339
Food
Sandwich + Wraps
Crispy Chicken B.L.T.
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and tavern sauce on a brioche roll
Ten Pin Steak & Cheese
Shaved sirlion steak smothered in American cheese on a French roll
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crisp romaine, grilled, chicken, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing on a wrap
Grilled California Chicken
With Pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, and chipotle served served on a brioche roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
With lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche roll
BBQ Pulled Pork
Topped with coleslaw on a brioche roll
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, side of blue cheese dressing on brioche roll
B.L.T.
Club Sandwich
Burgers
Coney Island Hot Dogs
Soups and Salads
Ten Pin Clam Chowder- Cup
Rich and creamy with tender sea calms, salt pork, and potatoes
Caesar- Small
Crisp romaine, garlic croutons, house-made Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese
Caesar- Large
Crisp romaine, garlic croutons, house-made Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese
Garden- Small
Crisp romaine, cucumber, grape tomatoes, and red onions
Garden- Large
Crisp romaine, cucumber, grape tomatoes, and red onions
Ten Pin Clam Chowder- Bowl
Rich and creamy with tender sea calms, salt pork, and potatoes
Classic Cobb Salad
A large house salad topped with grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles
Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Zesty tomato sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses
Meat Mania 10"
Italian sausage, prosciutto, pepperoni, hamburger, and Mozzarella cheese
Margherita 10"
Fresh basil, vine-ripened tomatoes, freash Mozzarella cheese, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese
Buffalo Chicken 10"
With blue cheese crumbles and Mozzarella cheese
The BBQ 10"
Slow-roasted pulled pork, BBQ sauce, red onion, smoked Gouda, and Mozzarella cheese
Large Cheese Pizza
Zesty tomato sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses
Meat Mania 16"
Italian sausage, prosciutto, pepperoni, hamburger, and Mozzarella cheese
Margherita 16"
Fresh basil, vine-ripened tomatoes, freash Mozzarella cheese, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese
Buffalo Chicken 16"
With blue cheese crumbles and Mozzarella cheese
The BBQ 16"
Slow-roasted pulled pork, BBQ sauce, red onion, smoked Gouda, and Mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Crust Pizza 10"
With zesty tomato sauce and cheese
Pizza for Slices
Entrees
Ten Pin Mac & Cheese
A creamy Italian cheese blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheeses, with seasoned bread crumbs
Fish Tacos
Three tacos served in flour tortillas with salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce, over cabbage slaw, with tortilla chips
Charbroiled Steak Tips
Choice of seasoned sirlion tips, hand-cut and grilled to your liking. Served with tavern sauce. mashed Yukon gold mashed potatoes, and broccoli
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers
Fresh Breaded Chicken.
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
With Marianara sauce
Kids Cheeseburger
Well done only
Kids Hamburger
Well done only
Kids Footlong Hot Dog
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Pasta
Penne pasta with Marianara sauce or butter and Parmesan cheese
Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese
Desserts
Warm Chocolate Lava Cake
A moist chocolate cake oozing with chocolate ganache, AND it's 100% Gluten free
The Ten Pin "Split"
Cinnamon and sugar-dusted fried dough, topped with three scoops of vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, salted caramel sauce, and Oreos, then topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Strawberry Shortcake
Three scru,ptious layers of the best shortcake you've ever tasted, decorated with a thick, dairy-fresh whipped cream and strawberry preserve, AND it's 100% gluten free
Sides
Shareables
10 Wings
Bone-in with celery and carrots sticks, blue cheese or ranch dressing
10 Boneless Wings
Boneless with celery and carrots sticks, blue cheese or ranch dressing
20 Wings
Bone-in with celery and carrots sticks, blue cheese or ranch dressing
20 Boneless Wings
Boneless with celery and carrots sticks, blue cheese or ranch dressing
Wicked Twisted Pretzel
All-natural, hand-twisted Bavarian pretzel with maple and jalapeno mustards for dipping sauce
Bumper Bowl Sampler
Four each of bacon Cheddar potato skins, chicken fingers, and Mozzarella sticks, with tortilla chips & salsa
Basket of Chicken Fingers
Seven chicken fingers with honey mustard suace
Loaded Fries
Side-winder fries loaded with Cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, and scallions, with a side of sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
Eight Mozzarella sticks with Mariana sauce
Fried Pickles
Fried Pickles with Wasabi sauce
Chips and Salsa
House-made salsa with tortilla chips
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Served with blue cheese sauce
Grande Nacho Platter
With melted Monterey Jack cheese, jalapenos, chopped tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream
Steak & Cheese Spring Rolls
Hog Wings
Charcuterie Pretzel
Boneless Bites
Beverages
Drinks
Fountain Soda
Bottled Water
Pure Leaf Iced Tea
IBC
Apple Juice
OJ
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Cranberry Juice
Pitcher Re-Fill
Fountain Pepsi
Fountain Diet Pepsi
Fountain Lemon/Lime Soda
Fountain Mountain Dew
Fountain Gingerale
Fountain Orange Crush
Fountain Pink Lemonade
bubly
Bottled Soda
Gatorade
Cran-Grape
Celsius
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1775 Washington St Building 4, Hanover, MA 02339