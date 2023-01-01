  • Home
Ryan's Hanover Crossing 1775 Washington St Building 4

No reviews yet

1775 Washington St Building 4

Hanover, MA 02339

Food

Sandwich + Wraps

Crispy Chicken B.L.T.

$11.99

Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and tavern sauce on a brioche roll

Ten Pin Steak & Cheese

$15.99

Shaved sirlion steak smothered in American cheese on a French roll

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Crisp romaine, grilled, chicken, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing on a wrap

Grilled California Chicken

$12.99

With Pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, and chipotle served served on a brioche roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

With lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche roll

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.99

Topped with coleslaw on a brioche roll

Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, side of blue cheese dressing on brioche roll

B.L.T.

$9.99

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Burgers

Bacon Ring Burger

$14.99

BBQ Burger

$12.99

Southern Ring Burger

$15.99

Triple Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.99

BYO Burger

$7.00

Coney Island Hot Dogs

Soups and Salads

Ten Pin Clam Chowder- Cup

$4.99

Rich and creamy with tender sea calms, salt pork, and potatoes

Caesar- Small

$5.99

Crisp romaine, garlic croutons, house-made Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese

Caesar- Large

$8.99

Crisp romaine, garlic croutons, house-made Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese

Garden- Small

$3.99

Crisp romaine, cucumber, grape tomatoes, and red onions

Garden- Large

$5.99

Crisp romaine, cucumber, grape tomatoes, and red onions

Ten Pin Clam Chowder- Bowl

$6.99

Rich and creamy with tender sea calms, salt pork, and potatoes

Classic Cobb Salad

$13.99

A large house salad topped with grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Zesty tomato sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses

Meat Mania 10"

$12.99

Italian sausage, prosciutto, pepperoni, hamburger, and Mozzarella cheese

Margherita 10"

$12.99

Fresh basil, vine-ripened tomatoes, freash Mozzarella cheese, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese

Buffalo Chicken 10"

$12.99

With blue cheese crumbles and Mozzarella cheese

The BBQ 10"

$11.99

Slow-roasted pulled pork, BBQ sauce, red onion, smoked Gouda, and Mozzarella cheese

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Zesty tomato sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses

Meat Mania 16"

$22.99

Italian sausage, prosciutto, pepperoni, hamburger, and Mozzarella cheese

Margherita 16"

$21.99

Fresh basil, vine-ripened tomatoes, freash Mozzarella cheese, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese

Buffalo Chicken 16"

$21.99

With blue cheese crumbles and Mozzarella cheese

The BBQ 16"

$21.99

Slow-roasted pulled pork, BBQ sauce, red onion, smoked Gouda, and Mozzarella cheese

Cauliflower Crust Pizza 10"

$14.99

With zesty tomato sauce and cheese

Entrees

Ten Pin Mac & Cheese

$10.99

A creamy Italian cheese blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheeses, with seasoned bread crumbs

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Three tacos served in flour tortillas with salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce, over cabbage slaw, with tortilla chips

Charbroiled Steak Tips

$23.99

Choice of seasoned sirlion tips, hand-cut and grilled to your liking. Served with tavern sauce. mashed Yukon gold mashed potatoes, and broccoli

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Fresh Breaded Chicken.

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

With Marianara sauce

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Well done only

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Well done only

Kids Footlong Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Penne pasta with Marianara sauce or butter and Parmesan cheese

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Desserts

Warm Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

A moist chocolate cake oozing with chocolate ganache, AND it's 100% Gluten free

The Ten Pin "Split"

$9.99

Cinnamon and sugar-dusted fried dough, topped with three scoops of vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, salted caramel sauce, and Oreos, then topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Three scru,ptious layers of the best shortcake you've ever tasted, decorated with a thick, dairy-fresh whipped cream and strawberry preserve, AND it's 100% gluten free

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Parm Truffle Fries

$5.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Guacamole

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Shareables

10 Boneless Wings

$13.99

Boneless with celery and carrots sticks, blue cheese or ranch dressing

Bumper Bowl Sampler

$19.99

Four each of bacon Cheddar potato skins, chicken fingers, and Mozzarella sticks, with tortilla chips & salsa

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Side-winder fries loaded with Cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, and scallions, with a side of sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Eight Mozzarella sticks with Mariana sauce

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

House-made salsa with tortilla chips

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$11.99

Served with blue cheese sauce

Grande Nacho Platter

$12.99

With melted Monterey Jack cheese, jalapenos, chopped tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream

Steak & Cheese Spring Rolls

$10.99

Hog Wings

$12.99

Charcuterie Pretzel

$24.99

Boneless Bites

$10.99

Flatbreads

Spinach Artichoke

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.50

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$3.50

IBC

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pitcher Re-Fill

$3.00

Fountain Pepsi

$2.99

Fountain Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Fountain Lemon/Lime Soda

$2.99

Fountain Mountain Dew

$2.99

Fountain Gingerale

$2.99

Fountain Orange Crush

$2.99

Fountain Pink Lemonade

$2.99

bubly

$4.50

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Cran-Grape

$3.50

Celsius

$4.50

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1775 Washington St Building 4, Hanover, MA 02339

