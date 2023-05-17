A map showing the location of Ten-Raku 4177 W 3rd StView gallery

Ten-Raku

4177 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90020

BBQ INDIVIDUAL

KOBE STYLE PREMIUM BONELESS SHORT RIBS (KOBE GGOT GALBI SAL)

$63.99

PREMIUM RIB EYE (GGOT DUENG SHIM)

$58.99

PREMIUM BONELESS SHORT RIBS (GGOT GALBI SAL)

$58.99

PRIME OUTSIDE SKIRT STEAK (AHN CHANG SAL)

$47.99

FILET MIGNON (AHN SHIM)

$47.99

PREMIUM BEEF TONGUE (SO HYUH)

$39.99

PRIME BEEF BRISKET (CHA DOL BAE GI)

$37.99

MARINATED BEEF PREMIUM SHORT RIBS (YANGNYUM GALBI SAL)

$53.99

BEEF LARGE INTESTINE (DAE CHANG)

$39.99

BEEF SMALL INTESTINE (GOP CHANG)

$39.99

PORK BELLY (SAM GYEOP SAL)

$34.99

PORK JOWL (HANG JUNG SAL)

$34.99

BEEF TARTARE (YUKHWAE)

$34.99

OCTOPUS BBQ (NAKJI)

$32.99

SHRIMP BBQ (SAEWOO GUI)

$29.99

BBQ COMBO

TEN RAKU COMBO

$249.99

COMBO A

$95.99

COMBO B

$145.99

COMBO C

$199.99

PORK COMBO

$68.99

COMBO EGG

COMBO SOYBEAN STEW

COMBO RAMEN

COMBO FRIED RICE

RICE

SCORCH RICE SOUP

CHUL PAN

NAKJI CHUL PAN

$32.49

NAKJI & BULGOGI CHUL PAN

$29.99

NAKJI PK BELLY CHUL PAN

$29.99

NAKJI & CHA DOL CHUL PAN

$29.99

NAKJI & GOB CHANG CHUL PAN

$29.99

YANG GOP CHANG CHUL PAN

$29.99

JJUKKUMI CHUL PAN

$27.99

MAEUN NAKJI

$29.99

JEON GOL

NAKJI JEONGOL

$30.49

NAKJI & BULGOGI JEONGOL

$30.49

NAKJI & GOPCHANG JEONGOL

$30.49

GOPCHANG JEONGOL

$30.49

YEONPOTANG

$27.49

MAEUN GALNAK JJIM

$30.49

EXTRA

(EX) OCTOPUS

$29.99

(EX) PORK BELLY

$17.99

(EX) BABY OCTOPUS

$17.99

(EX) BULGOGI

$17.99

(EX) GOB CHANG

$17.99

(EX) RICE CAKE

$5.99

(EX) KOREAN NOODLE

$5.99

(EX) RAMEN

$5.99

(EX) UDON

$5.99

(EX) GLASS NOODLE

$5.99

(EX) ASSORTED VEGETABLE

$5.99

(EX) FRIED RICE

$5.99

(EX) STEAMED EGGS (SMALL)

$3.00

(EX) STEAMED EGGS (LARGE)

$5.99

(EX) VEGETABLE (SSAM)

$5.99

(EX) SOYBEAN STEW

$3.00

(EX) STEAMED RICE

$2.00

(EX) BANCHAN

$2.00

GREEN ONION SALAD

$4.99

OCTOPUS

NAKJI PAJEON

$29.99

HOT STONE NAKJI

$18.99

VEGETABLE PAJEON

$24.99

NAKJI BOKEUM

$36.99

JJUGGUMI BOKEUM

$34.99

SEAFOOD

CALM SOUP (JOGAE TANG)

$13.99

GRILLED CROAKER FISH (JOGI GUI)

$22.99

GRILLED ATKA M. FISH (IMYEONSU GUI)

$19.99

MEAT

YOOK SOO BULGOGI

$54.99

LA MARINATED SHORTRIB

$32.99

BULGOGI

$20.99

PORK BULGOGI

$19.99

GALBITANG

$18.99

GALNAKTANG

$21.99

YUKGAEJANG

$17.99

HOT STONE BULGOGI

$19.99

YUKHWAE BIBIMBAB

$19.99

BULGOGI BIBIMBAB

$19.99

NO MEAT BIBIMBAB

$19.99

KOREAN DISHES (STEW)

KIMCHI JJIGAE

$15.99

DOENJANG JJIGAE

$14.99

SOON TOFU JJIGAE

$15.99

TENRAKU BEEF BOWL

$14.99

BIBIM NAENG MYUN

$15.99

MUL NAENG MYUN

$15.99

RAMEN

$6.99

ALCOHOL

CHAMISUL/FRESH

$14.99

CHUM-CHURUM/RICH

$14.99

HALLASAN

$14.99

JINRO ILPOOM

$29.99

ILPOOM

$15.99

JINRO IS BACK

$14.99

FRUIT SOJU

$14.99

BAEKSEJU

$14.99

MAKGEOLI

$14.99

BOHAE BOKBUNJA

$18.99

MYUNGJAK BOKBUNJA

$19.99

CASS

$8.99

TERRA

$8.99

KLOUD

$8.99

HOT SAKE

$15.99

ONIGOROSHI 300ML

$35.00

ONIGORISHI 720ML

$80.00

KUROSAWA 300ML

$25.00

KUROSAWA 720ML

$55.00

HOUSE GLASS WINE

$7.99

RED WINE

$35.99

WHITE WINE

$35.99

CORK CHAGE

$20.00

BEVERAGE

COKE/DIET COKE/7-UP

$3.00

PERRIER

$4.00

VALLET

PARKING

$5.00

OPEN ITEM

OPTION 1

$10.00

OPTION 2

$20.00

OPTION 3

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4177 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

