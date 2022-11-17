Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Ten Ren's Tea Time - Eastvale

866 Reviews

$

13394 Limonite Ave #B140

Eastvale, CA 92880

Order Again

Popular Items

Mango Iced Tea
Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Jasmin Green Tea

SPLASHERS

DRAGON GRAPEFRUIT SPLASHER

DRAGON GRAPEFRUIT SPLASHER

$5.90
LYCHEE STRAWBERRY SPLASHER

LYCHEE STRAWBERRY SPLASHER

$5.90
PEACH PINEAPPLE SPLASHER

PEACH PINEAPPLE SPLASHER

$5.90

ICED TEA

Black Tea

Black Tea

$4.25
Jasmin Green Tea

Jasmin Green Tea

$4.25
Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$4.25

Grapefruit Tea

$4.75
Guava Iced Tea

Guava Iced Tea

$4.75
Honey Iced Tea

Honey Iced Tea

$4.75
Litchi Iced Tea

Litchi Iced Tea

$4.75
Mango Iced Tea

Mango Iced Tea

$4.75
Passion Fruit Iced Tea

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$4.75
Peach Iced Tea

Peach Iced Tea

$4.75
Pineapple Iced Tea

Pineapple Iced Tea

$4.75

Strawberry Iced Tea

$4.75
Winter Melon Tea

Winter Melon Tea

$4.75

SPECL ICED TEA

Fruit Iced Tea

Fruit Iced Tea

$5.05
Guava Litchi Green Tea

Guava Litchi Green Tea

$5.05

Guava Peach Green Tea

$5.05

Hisbiscus Flower Tea

$5.05
Honey Lemon Iced Tea

Honey Lemon Iced Tea

$5.05
Love Potion #6

Love Potion #6

$5.05
Osmanthus Oolong Tea

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$5.05
Passion Fruit Kumquat Green Tea

Passion Fruit Kumquat Green Tea

$5.05

Passion Fruit Mango Green Tea

$5.05
Roasted Oolong Tea

Roasted Oolong Tea

$5.05
Winter Melon Lemon Oolong Tea

Winter Melon Lemon Oolong Tea

$5.05

Watermelon Green Tea

$6.25Out of stock

Large Size Only (24 OZ)

Watermelon JUICE

$6.25Out of stock

Large Size Only (24 OZ)

Mojito Green Tea*

$4.60Out of stock

FRESH OJ GREEN TEA

$5.35

Peach Mango Oolong

$5.05

Kumquat Lemon Green Tea

$5.05

913

$5.05

TKY

$5.05

MILK TEA

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.25
Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.25

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.25
Almond Iced Milk Tea

Almond Iced Milk Tea

$4.75

Black Sugar Iced Milk Tea

$4.75
Honey Iced Milk Tea

Honey Iced Milk Tea

$4.75
Salted Caramel Iced Milk Tea

Salted Caramel Iced Milk Tea

$4.75
Vanilla Iced Milk Tea

Vanilla Iced Milk Tea

$4.75
Winter Melon Iced Milk Tea

Winter Melon Iced Milk Tea

$4.75

SPECL MILK TEA

Chocolate Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.05

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.05
Earl Grey Milk Tea

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$5.05

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.05

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.05

Matcha Red Bean

$5.55

Matcha Strawberry

$5.55
Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

$5.05
Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.05
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.05
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.05

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.05

913 Milk Tea

$5.05

TKY Milk Tea

$5.05

COFFEE

House Coffee [Cold]

$5.10

Almond Coffee [Cold]

$5.35

Black Sugar Coffee [Cold]

$5.35

Chocolate Coffee [Cold]

$5.35

Salted Caramel Coffee [Cold]

$5.35

Vanilla Coffee [Cold]

$5.35

House Coffee [Hot]

$5.35

Almond Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

Black Sugar Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

Chocolate Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

Salted Caramel Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

Vanilla Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

House Coffee [Teazer]

$5.35

Almond Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60

Black Sugar Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60

Chocolate Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60

Salted Caramel Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60

Vanilla Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.10

Cold Brew Coffee Latte

$5.60

Cold Brew Coffee Cloud

$5.60

TEAZER

Grapefruit Teazer

$5.60

Litchi Teazer

$5.60

Mango Teazer

$5.60

Passion Fruit Teazer

$5.60

Peach Teazer

$5.60

Pineapple Teazer

$5.60

Strawberry Teazer

$5.60

Matcha Teazer

$5.90

Pudding Teazer

$5.90

Red Bean Teazer

$5.90

Taro Teazer

$5.90

Thai Tea Teazer

$5.90

Lemon Strawberry Teazer

$5.90

LOVE Potion #6 Teazer

$5.90

Mango Strawberry Teazer

$5.90

Passion Fruit Kumquat Teazer

$5.90

Passion Fruit Mango Teazer

$5.90

Pineapple Strawberry Teazer

$5.90

Black Sesame Teazer

$5.90

Mojito Teazer

$5.34Out of stock
Strawberry Colada Teazer

Strawberry Colada Teazer

$5.90Out of stock
Orange Pina Colada Teazer

Orange Pina Colada Teazer

$5.90Out of stock

MILK ICEE / DIRTY LATTE

Black Sugar Milk Icee

Black Sugar Milk Icee

$6.25
Caramel Milk Icee

Caramel Milk Icee

$6.25

Chocolate Milk Icee

$6.25

Mango Milk Icee

$6.25

Strawberry Milk Icee

$6.25
Dirty Latte

Dirty Latte

$5.10

Dirty Cloud Latte

$5.60

Strawberry Latte

$5.60

Strawberry Cloud Latte

$5.60
Witch Soup

Witch Soup

$5.05Out of stock

GALLON/ACCESSORIES/OTHER

GREEN TEA-HALF GALLON

$21.00

BLACK TEA- HALF GALLON

$21.00

GREEN MILK TEA-HALF GALLON

$21.00

MILK TEA-HALF GALLON

$21.00

SPECIALTY ICED TEA-HALF GALLON

$24.00

SPECIALTY MILK-HALF GALLON

$24.00

GREEN TEA-GALLON

$38.00

BLACK TEA-GALLON

$38.00

GREEN MILK TEA-GALLON

$38.00

MILK TEA-GALLON

$38.00

SPECIALTY ICED TEA-GALLON

$45.00

SPECIALTY MILK TEA-GALLON

$45.00

TEA ITEMS

103 KING'S TEA LEAVES

$42.00

8 TREASURES CHRYSANTEMUM TEA LEAVES

$7.00

913 KING'S TEA LEAVES

$62.00

CHIN HSUAN OOLONG

$28.00

FRESH GREEN TEA

$6.00

HIGH MOUNTAIN OOLONG TEA

$6.00

JASMINE GREEN TEA

$6.00

MATCHA POWDER

$24.00

OSMANTHUS GREEN TEA

$6.00

OSMANTHUS OOLONG

$32.00

TAIWAN HIGH MOUNTAIN OOLONG

$46.00

TENWU TEA

$63.00

TI KUAN YIN TEA

$20.00

CERAMIC TEA CUP (PINK)

$25.00

CERAMIC TEA CUP (GREEN)

$12.00

COFFEE & TEA POT

$10.00

HANDY BREW

$25.00

PORCELAIN TEA CUP (BROWN)

$25.00

DEEP FRIED (#1-#12)*

1. French Fries

$6.50
2. Green Onion Pancake

2. Green Onion Pancake

$7.95
3. Taiwanese Sausage

3. Taiwanese Sausage

$8.95
4. Crispy Tofu

4. Crispy Tofu

$8.25
5. Gyoza (8)

5. Gyoza (8)

$8.25
6. Popcorn Chicken

6. Popcorn Chicken

$8.95
7. Fried Fish Cake

7. Fried Fish Cake

$8.25
8. Chicken Wings (6)

8. Chicken Wings (6)

$9.95
9. Popping Fish Ball (8)

9. Popping Fish Ball (8)

$9.95
10. Takoyaki (6)

10. Takoyaki (6)

$9.95
11. Sweet Potato Fries

11. Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

12. Shrimp Tempura

$9.95

BOIL SNACK (#13-#14)*

13. Spicy Wontons (8)

13. Spicy Wontons (8)

$8.75
14. Boiled Vegetables

14. Boiled Vegetables

$7.50

VEGETARIAN SNACK (#15-#18)*

15. Simmered Egg (2)

$3.95
16. Braised Tofu

16. Braised Tofu

$8.25
17. Edamame

17. Edamame

$5.95
18. Vegetable Egg Rolls (6)

18. Vegetable Egg Rolls (6)

$8.75

SOUP/NOODLE (#19-#27)*

19. Cold Noodles

19. Cold Noodles

$10.95Out of stock
20. Dan Dan Noodles

20. Dan Dan Noodles

$10.75
21. Pork Dumplings

21. Pork Dumplings

$13.25
22. Wonton Noodle Soup

22. Wonton Noodle Soup

$10.95
23. Pork Chop Noodle Soup

23. Pork Chop Noodle Soup

$14.25
24. Beef Udon

24. Beef Udon

$14.25
25. Wonton Soup

25. Wonton Soup

$8.95

26. Spicy Beef Noodle Soup*

$14.00

27. Beef Soup with Dumpling (8)*

$13.50

RICE (#28-#30)*

28. Popcorn Chicken Rice

$13.25

29. Sausage Rice

$14.50

30. Pork Chop Rice

$14.25

CURRY (#31-#33)*

31. Chicken Katsu Curry Rice

31. Chicken Katsu Curry Rice

$14.25
32. Pork Katsu Curry Rice

32. Pork Katsu Curry Rice

$14.25

33. Shrimp Tempura Curry Rice

$14.25

BRAISED PORK/BEEF (#34-#36)*

34. Braised Pork w/Egg on Rice

34. Braised Pork w/Egg on Rice

$9.75
35. Braised Pork Dry Noodle

35. Braised Pork Dry Noodle

$9.75
36. Beef Rice Bowl

36. Beef Rice Bowl

$10.50

RAMEN (#37-#42)*

37. Tonkotsu Ramen

37. Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.25
38. Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

38. Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.25
39. Miso Ramen

39. Miso Ramen

$15.25
40. Spicy Miso Ramen

40. Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.25
41. Shoyu Ramen

41. Shoyu Ramen

$15.25
42. Dan Dan Ramen

42. Dan Dan Ramen

$15.25

Vegetarian Ramen

$15.25

JOY POT*

PORK BONE JP

PORK BONE JP

$17.50
TWN SPICY PORK BONE JP

TWN SPICY PORK BONE JP

$17.50
MISO JP

MISO JP

$17.50
SPICY MISO JP

SPICY MISO JP

$17.50
TONKOTSU JP

TONKOTSU JP

$17.50
SPICY TONKOTSU JP

SPICY TONKOTSU JP

$17.50
SUKIYAKI JP

SUKIYAKI JP

$17.50

VEGETARIAN JP

$17.50

DESSERT (#43-#46)*

43. Crispy Flour Buns (4)

43. Crispy Flour Buns (4)

$7.95
44. Brick Toast

44. Brick Toast

$6.95
45. Crispy Sesame Balls (8)

45. Crispy Sesame Balls (8)

$7.95

46. Hot Grass Jelly

$7.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13394 Limonite Ave #B140, Eastvale, CA 92880

Directions

Gallery
Ten Ren's Tea Time image
Ten Ren's Tea Time image
Ten Ren's Tea Time image
Ten Ren's Tea Time image

