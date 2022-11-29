Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar Houston

4200 Westheimer Rd Suite 110

Houston, TX 77027

Order Again

Starters

SEA SALT EDAMAME

$9.00

CHILI GARLIC EDAMAME

$11.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$11.00

CRISPY RICE

$15.00

FIRECRACKER WONTONS

$12.00

CHICKEN GYOZA

$12.00

JAPANESE NACHOS

$15.00

TEMPURA GREEN BEANS

$10.00

VC ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA

$13.00

MISO SOUP

$6.50

HOUSE MISO SOUP

$7.50

CARROT GINGER SOUP

$7.50

Wok

CHOW MEIN VEGGIE

$16.00

CHOW MEIN CHICKEN

$18.00

CHOW MEIN BEEF

$20.00

CHOW MEIN SHRIMP

$21.00

CHOW MEIN MEAT TRIO

$26.00

PAD THAI VEGGIE

$16.00

PAD THAI CHICKEN

$18.00

PAD THAI BEEF

$20.00

PAD THAI SHRIMP

$21.00

PAD THAI MEAT TRIO

$26.00

KUNG PAO CHICKEN

$19.00

KUNG PAO BEEF

$21.00

KUNG PAO SHRIMP

$23.00

GENERAL TEN'S SHRIMP

$22.00

GENERAL TEN'S CHICKEN

$23.00

HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP

$23.00

SESAME CHICKEN

$21.00

MONGOLIAN BEEF

$24.00

ORANGE CHICKEN

$21.00

SPECIAL FRIED RICE VEGGIE

$16.00

SPECIAL FRIED RICE CHICKEN

$18.00

SPECIAL FRIED RICE BEEF

$20.00

SPECIAL FRIED RICE SHRIMP

$21.00

SPECIAL FRIED RICE TRIO

$26.00

SIDE GARLIC NOODLES

$10.00

Entrees / Soups / Salads

MISO SOUP

$6.50

HOUSE MISO SOUP

$7.50

CARROT GINGER SOUP

$7.50

THAI CUCUMBER SALAD

$7.50

TEN'S HOUSE SALAD

$6.50

ASIAN CEASAR SALAD

$18.00

COCONUT SALMON

$27.00

KOREAN CHICKEN

$22.00

JT CHICKEN BOWL

$22.00

JT SHRIMP BOWL

$23.00

JT STEAK BOWL

$26.00

MISOYAKI LOCAL FISH

$32.00

SHAKEN BEEF

$28.00

SIDE BROWN RICE

$3.00

SIDE WHITE RICE

$3.00

Sushi

ALBACORE SUSHI

$9.00

BLUFIN

$12.00

EEL

$8.00

HALIBUT

$9.50

OCTOPUS

$9.00

RED SNAPPER

$8.50

SALMON

$8.00

SALMON ROE (IKURA)

$8.50

SCALLOP

$13.00

SEARED AHI

$9.00

SHRIMP

$7.00

SMELT

$7.00

SPANISH MACK

$10.00Out of stock

SWEET SHRIMP NIGIRI

$20.00

CHUTORO

$14.00

OTORO

$20.00

TUNA

$10.00

UNI

$20.00

YELLOWTAIL

$9.00

AVOCADO Sushi

$8.00

YELLOW ZUCCHINI

$8.00Out of stock

KANPACHI

$9.00

Sashimi

ALBACORE SASHIMI

$18.00

BLUFIN SASHIMI

$24.00

EEL SASHIMI

$17.00

HALIBUT SASHIMI

$20.00

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$19.00

RED SNAPPER SASHIMI

$17.00

SALMON SASHIMI

$17.00

SALMON ROE SASHIMI

$17.00

SCALLOP SASHIMI

$24.00

SEARED AHI SASHIMI

$17.00

SHRIMP SASHIMI

$15.00

SMELT ROE SASHIMI

$17.00

SPANISH MACK SASHIMI

$19.00Out of stock

SWEET SHRMP SASHIMI

$39.00

CHUTORO SASHIMI

$24.00

OTORO SASHIMI

$42.00

TUNA SASHIMI

$20.00

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$18.00

UNI SASHIMI

$40.00

KANPACHI SASHIMI

$18.00

Rolls

AVOCADO ROLL

$8.00

CUCUMBER ROLL

$8.00

VEGETABLE ROLL

$9.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$12.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$12.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$12.00

BG Roll

$21.00

EL NINO ROLL

$18.00

KEONI ROLL

$19.00

LION KING ROLL

$19.00

RAINBOW ROLL

$19.00

SALMON LIME ROLL

$18.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB ROLL

$20.00

SPICY DOMO ROLL

$18.00

TEN-TATION

$18.00

TROPICAL PICKLE

$20.00

TUNA LOVERS ROLL

$18.00

TWO TIMING TUNA

$18.00

YELLA YELLA ROLL

$18.00

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO ROLL

$19.00

DRAGON ROLL

$16.00

SALMON ROLL

$13.00

BLACK & YELLOW ROLL

$20.00

BLACK DRAGON ROLL

$19.00

BLACK WIDOW ROLL

$20.00

FORBIDDEN ROLL

$20.00

GREMLIN ROLL

$16.00

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$16.00

ICHI ROLL

$22.00

Hand Roll

CALI HAND ROLL

$7.00

BLUEFIN HAND ROLL

$13.00

ALBACORE HAND ROLL

$10.00

EEL HAND ROLL

$11.00

HALIBUT HAND ROLL

$11.00

KITCHEN SINK HAND ROLL

$12.00

NEGI TORO HAND

$10.00

SALMON HAND

$9.00

SALMON SKIN HAND

$9.00

SCALLOP HAND

$11.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA HAND

$8.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB HAND

$12.00

SPICY TUNA HAND

$8.00

TUNA HAND

$10.00

VEGETABLE HAND

$6.00

YELLOWTAIL HAND

$10.00

AVOCADO HAND

$6.00

Specialty Sashimi

CAJUN SEARED ALBACORE

$18.00

CUCUMBER WRAP SASHIMI

$25.00

HALIBUT SEA SALT

$20.00

JAPANESE NACHOS

$14.00

PEPPERCORN CRUSTED AHI

$17.00

SMOKED PEPPER SALMON

$19.00

SHRIMP BOAT

$10.00

TRUFFLE TUNA

$20.00

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$18.00

YUZU SALMON

$17.00

SIDE BLACK RICE

$4.00

SIDE SUSHI RICE

$4.00

SIDE SPICY MAYO

$1.00

SIDE JALAPENO SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE GARLIC AIOLI

$1.00

Dessert

COFFEE PANNA COTTA

$12.00

MISO CHEESECAKE

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4200 Westheimer Rd Suite 110, Houston, TX 77027

Directions

