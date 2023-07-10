Ten Tavern
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are dedicated to providing a community gathering place. While providing quality drinks ,great food and a lively atmosphere. Perfect for watching the game or enjoying your family and friends. Through our knowledgeable and friendly staff we are committed to a personalized guest experience.
10 east main street, Thurmont, MD 21788
