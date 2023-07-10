Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ten Tavern

10 east main street

Thurmont, MD 21788

Starters

Main St Wings

$15.00

Maryland Crab Dip

$16.00

Southwest Egg Rolls

$14.00Out of stock

Seared Ahi

$14.00

Fried Cauliflower

$13.00

Steak Quesadillas

$16.00

Chips N Dips

$14.00

Gourmet Burgers

Bbq mac Burger

$12.00

Bistro Burger

$13.00

Black N Blue Burger

$13.00

BYO Burger

$9.00

Caprese Burger

$12.00

Fajita Burger

$14.00

Hawaiian Burger

$13.00

Impossible Burger

$11.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Reuben Burger

$14.00

Salmon Burger

$14.00

Sunrise Burger

$14.00

Texas Burger

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$11.00

Handhelds

Crab Sand

$22.00

Nashville Chicken Sand

$11.00

Reuben

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Loaded Fries

Fries

$4.00

Sides

SM Coleslaw

$2.00

LG Coleslaw

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

House Salad

$4.00

LG House Salad

$8.00

Soup of Day

$5.00

Soup/Salad

Soup of Day

$5.00

House Salad

$4.00

LG House Salad

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kid Mac

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid Tenders

$8.00

N/A Bevs

Water

pepsi

$3.25

diet

$3.25

ginger ale

$3.25

Starry

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Mtn dew

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Pepsi Refill

Diet Refill

Starry Refill

Cranberry Refill

Mtn dew Refill

Lemonade Refill

ginger ale Refill

Tonic Refill

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are dedicated to providing a community gathering place. While providing quality drinks ,great food and a lively atmosphere. Perfect for watching the game or enjoying your family and friends. Through our knowledgeable and friendly staff we are committed to a personalized guest experience.

Website

Location

10 east main street, Thurmont, MD 21788

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

