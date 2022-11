#8 PIPPIN'S PINT - 32oz CROWLER

$11.50 Out of stock

"It comes in pints!?" Pippin's Pint harkens, yes, to Tolkien and his vociferous character. Our Irish Red is a balanced malt forward ale that drinks smooth and finishes clean. Light fruit notes on the nose and palate make this medium bodied beer easy to finish pint by pint, just as Pippin dreamed of. Released for St. Patrick's Day, we hope Pippin's Pint gets you singing and reminiscing of olden days.