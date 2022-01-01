Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Pizza
Salad

Tender Fire Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

El Rey Court

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Kale
Gosar

Starters

House Olives

$7.00

castelvetrano olives marinated in citrus and garlic

Salad

Roasted salad

$17.00

Pizza

Margherita

$15.00

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, shaved pecorino, maldon salt... suggested add-on, pepperoni

Vegan Special

$17.50

vegan squash : kombocha squash puree, vegan cheese, roasted squash, basil, pine nuts

Soppressata

$17.50

san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata salami, housemade hot honey, olive oil & maldon salt... no suggested add-on

Gosar

$18.00

san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, gosar ranch italian sausage, red onion, fresh basil, olive oil, maldon salt... no suggested add-on

Date

$18.00

san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, medjool dates, mascarpone, olive oil & maldon salt

Pepperoni

$17.00

san marzano tomato sauce, mozz, pepperoni, pecorino, olive oil, maldon salt

Kale

$17.50

kale, chard, mozz, fontina, shaved garlic, shaved red onion, sweet red peppers, red pepper flakes, olive oil, maldon salt

Squash

$18.50

kombocha squash puree, mozz, fontina, roasted squash, basil, serrano ham

Lamb

$20.00

Dessert

Sourdough chocolate chip cookie

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wood-fired sourdough pizza in the high desert... sourced locally, made with love. Homemade everything, including vegan cheese and gluten free dough (coming soon)

Location

El Rey Court, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Directions

Gallery
Tender Fire image
Tender Fire image
Tender Fire image
Tender Fire image

Similar restaurants in your area

Andiamo!
orange star4.0 • 954
322 Garfield Street Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Pizza Parlor - 424 C South Riverside Dr
orange starNo Reviews
424 C south riverside drive Espanola, NM 87532
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Fe

Geronimo
orange star4.8 • 10,599
724 Canyon Rd Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pasqual's
orange star4.4 • 5,356
121 Don Gaspar Ave Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
izanami
orange star4.6 • 2,885
21 Ten Thousand Waves Way Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
El Nido - Historic Tesuque, New Mexico
orange star4.6 • 1,592
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A Santa Fe, NM 87506
View restaurantnext
Back Road Pizza
orange star4.2 • 1,181
1807 2nd St #1 Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Andiamo!
orange star4.0 • 954
322 Garfield Street Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Fe
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston