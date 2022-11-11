Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Vegan
Breakfast & Brunch

Coffee!

297 Reviews

$$

365 E 6th St.

Chico, CA 95928

Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Southwest Burrito
Vanilla Latte

Coffee & Tea

Brewed Coffee

$2.40+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Espresso

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$4.70

Latte

$5.00+

Lavender Latte

$5.20+

Vanilla Latte

$5.20+

Caramel Latte

$5.20+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Mocha

$5.80+

White Mocha

$5.80+

Love Bug Raspberry Mocha

$5.80+

Hot Chocolate

$3.90+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.20+
96 Oz Coffee Carrier

96 Oz Coffee Carrier

$19.99

96 oz. of fresh brewed coffee of the day.

Oreo Milk

$5.00+

Great Pumpkin

$5.80+

Spiced Caramel Latte

$5.40+

Mocha Blended

$6.00+

Vanilla Latte Blended

$6.00+

Lavender Latte Blended

$6.00+

Caramel Latte Blended

$6.00+

Chai Tea Latte Blended

$6.00+

Matcha Latte Blended

$6.00+

Orange Zest Mocha Blended

$6.00+

Salted Caramel Latte Blended

$6.00+

Key Lime Pieberry

$6.00+

Pumpkin Latte

$6.00+

Spiced Caramel Latte

$6.00+

Golden Mylk Steamer

$5.00+

Apple Chaider

$5.50+

Merchandise

Mugs

Mugs

$10.00Out of stock

Classic coffee shop style and durability.

Hats

Hats

$14.00

A simple Trucker with a simple message.

Shirts

Shirts

$15.00

A unique TLC T-shirt designed by James Mounts, inspired by the staff and TLC's commitment to transparency and sustainability. A cotton unisex shirt - shirts run a little small.

Chemex Six Cup Brewer

Chemex Six Cup Brewer

$39.99

Classic Series CHEMEX® brewers used together with the CHEMEX® Bonded Filters. They deliver a consistently clean cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.

Chemex Eight Cup Brewer

Chemex Eight Cup Brewer

$41.99

We like the both the Six and Eight Cup Classic Series CHEMEX® brewers used together with the CHEMEX® Bonded Filters. They deliver a consistently clean cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.

Chemex Filters

$9.99

Candles

$17.00

Pipevine Chocolate

$8.00
Holiday Gift Box

Holiday Gift Box

$35.00

Our holiday gift box offers two bags of coffee in a nicely wrapped box from our family to yours. Add a Tender Loving T-Shirt or a bar of Tender Loving fine chocolate to complete the gift? Happy holidays!

Tender Loving Chocolate

$8.00

Room Boost and Linen Spray - Poppy Rose

$13.00

Single Origin

Colombia Narino

Colombia Narino

$13.99
Guatemala ACODIHUE

Guatemala ACODIHUE

$13.99
Peru - Cusco Sacred Coffee

Peru - Cusco Sacred Coffee

$13.99

Burundi Turihamwe

$14.99

Brazil Olhos D'Agua

$13.99

Ethiopia Bedhatu Jibicho

$17.99

Light roasted Ethiopian candy. Sweet fruits and raw chocolate make your morning.

Sumatra Takengon

$14.99

Brazil Fermentado

$13.99

Peru Womens Cooperative

$13.99

Blends

La Patrona Blend

La Patrona Blend

$14.99
Luna Blend

Luna Blend

$13.99
Cold Brew Blend

Cold Brew Blend

$14.99
Brujas Blend

Brujas Blend

$14.99
WOCO Blend

WOCO Blend

$13.99

Amani Blend

$14.99

WOCO Blend

$14.99

Under The Sun Blend

$14.99

Mayan Harvest Blend

$14.99

Decaf

Sacred Decaf - Swiss Water Decaf

Sacred Decaf - Swiss Water Decaf

$15.99

Pizza

Margherita Cheese Pizza

$16.00

14" Pizza, Housemade red pizza sauce, Myokos mozzarella, Chao cheese shreds, parmesan, basil, garlic, herbs

The Forager

$18.00

14" Pizza with Walnut Pesto Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions

Beefin' With Beef

$24.00

Arugula, Porcini Mushrooms, Beyond Beef, Chickpeas, Caramelized Onions, Soyrizo, Basil, Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, Olives

BBQ Pizza

$18.00

So Cheesy 14"

$14.99

Nonna's Pie 14"

$19.99

Spicy Pacific BBQ 14"

$19.99

Neopolitan 14"

$15.99

Green Party Pesto 14"

$17.99

Supreme 14"

$17.99

VEGAN Pesto Pizza 14"

$20.00

VEGAN Combo Pizza 14"

$19.99

* Build Your Own 14"

$16.00

Breakfast

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Vegan "egg" topped with roma tomato, red onion basil, Ciao non dairy cheese and red pepper aioli on a fresh baked vegan brioche bun.

BBQ Bakey Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Vegan "egg" topped with caramelized onion spread, tempeh bacon, Ciao non dairy cheese, Sonoma Brinery pickles and secret sauce. All served on a fresh baked vegan brioche bun.

Southwest Burrito

$12.00

This tasty breakfast burrito is a well blended mix of vegan "egg", Chao vegan cheese, house vegan sausage, diced potato, bell pepper, red onion, corn, black beans, avocado, salsa and fresh cilantro.

Hangover Helper Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

This yummy sandwich is a flavor experience, not to mention a house certified hangover cure. A vegan "egg patty" , Chao "cheese", house vegan sausage patty, Sonoma Brinery chipotle sauerkraut, Chili God's Hot Mustard

Simple Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Spice Girl Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Personal Quiche

$6.00

"Egg and Sausage" Breakfast Sandwich

$9.80

Egg Scramble and Brat Breakfast Plate

$10.00

In House Events

Pumculent Workshop

Pumculent Workshop

$35.00Out of stock

Design your own succulent arrangement in a pumpkin. We provide the supplies and you supply the creativity! Just in time for the holidays. NOV 7, 1 p.m.

Pottery Workshop- Mothers Day 10:00 - 11:00am

$30.00+

Decorate nice pottery with Mom, for Mom. The piece will be fired and then you can pick it up in two weeks. A Tender Loving memory to share with Mom!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Great specialty coffee, tea and pastries made quickly and delivered to your door for your convenience.

Website

Location

365 E 6th St., Chico, CA 95928

Directions

