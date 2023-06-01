Main picView gallery

Tender Towne Beechmont

review star

No reviews yet

603 Ohio Pike

Cincinnati, OH 45245

COMBO MEALS

Quick Bites

Quick Bites

$6.50

2 chicken tenders, Saratoga chips or fries, slaw, garlic toast, drink, 1 tender sauce

Three Lip Snacker

Three Lip Snacker

$7.50

3 chicken tenders, saratoga chips or fries, slaw, garlic toast, drink, 1 tender sauce

Four Top

Four Top

$10.50

4 chicken tenders, saratoga chips or fries, slaw, garlic toast, drink, 1 tender sauce

Double Down Towne

Double Down Towne

$12.50

5 chicken tenders, saratoga chips or fries, slaw, garlic toast, drink, 2 tender sauces

Tender Dog Combo

Tender Dog Combo

$5.50

1 chicken tender on a steamed bun, buffalo or tender sauce, sliced pickles, saratoga chips or fries, slaw, drink.

Tender Wrap Combo

Tender Wrap Combo

$7.70

Tenders, lettuce, tender sauce & cheese

Buffalo Bleu Wrap Combo

$7.70

Tenders, lettuce, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing & cheese

Southern Red Wrap Combo

$7.70

Tenders, lettuce, tender sauce, buffalo sauce & cheese

Chicken Salad Combo

$7.50

Homemade chicken salad on a kaiser bun with lettuce, saratoga chips or fries, drink

Buffalo Tender Sandwich Combo

$7.50

Buffalo chicken tenders on a kaiser bun, lettuce, cheese, pickles, saratoga chips or fried, drink

Kids Meal

$4.00

1 tender dog, saratoga chips, drink or juice, and a special treat

PARTY PACK

Family Pack

$35.99

12 tenders, 4 saratoga chips or 4 fries, 4 tender sauces and 4 garlic toast or 12 oz. cole slaw

(25) Tenders Pack

$44.99

Sauces

(6) Toast Pack

$6.69

(5) Fry Pack

$9.69

(6) Toga Pack

$9.69

Big Sauce (12 oz.)

$3.99

Sauces

Big Slaw (12 oz.)

$5.29

(10) Tender Dog Pack

$23.99

Ex Tender Dog Meal

(6) Tender Wrap Pack

$39.99

DESSERT

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.99

Sprinkled with powdered sugar

Cheese Cake

$3.29

Apple Pie

$3.00

EXTRAS

Ex Togas

$2.29

EX Side Fries

$2.29

Ex Toast

$1.29

EX Tender

$1.99

Ex Coleslaw

$1.29

Ex Tender Dog

$2.69

Ex Buffalo Bleu Wrap

$7.29

Ex Tender Wrap

$7.29

Ex Southern Red Wrap

$7.29

Ex Buffalo Tender Sandwich

$7.29

Ex Chicken Salad

$7.29

Extra Tender Sauce

$0.59

Ex Buffalo

$0.59

Ex BBQ

$0.59

Ex Honey Mustard

$0.59

Ex BFBL

$0.59

Ex Salad Dressing

$0.59

Tender Greens Salad

$9.99

Crispy or grilled, dressings, salad mods

CATERING

(25) Tenders Pack

$44.99

(50) Tenders Pack

$83.99

(100) Tenders Pack

$156.99

Full Togas w/ BBQ

$17.99

Large Catering Slaw

$17.99

Large Garden Salad

$25.99

Tender Box

$9.29

Tender Wrap Box

$9.49

Tender Dog Box

$8.69

Tender Salad Box

$9.49

Big Sweet Tea (gal)

$6.99

Big Unsweet Tea (gal)

$6.99

Ez Catering Check

Tender Bites 100 Pack

$49.99

Tender Bites 50 Pack

$26.99

BEVERAGE

Pepsi

$2.49

Mt. Dew

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Sweetened Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

Aquafina

$0.99

Juice Box

$0.99

Big Sweet Tea (Gal)

$6.99

Big Unsweet Tea (Gal)

$6.99

Ice Water

Coffee

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

603 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

