10/Fold Biscuits

review star

No reviews yet

4377 N Kings Hwy. Suite 119

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Order Again

Popular Items

Low Country BLT
Buttermilk Biscuit

10/FOLD SPECIALTIES

Sunday Supper

$11.40

Buttermilk biscuit, all-natural fried chicken, thick cut dill pickles, buttermilk dressing

B.E.C.

$11.00

Buttermilk biscuit, thick cut bacon, free-range sunny side up egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle ketchup

Taylor-Made Benedict

$13.00

Buttermilk biscuit, Taylor ham, tomato, arugula, two free-range sunny side up eggs, classic hollandaise, scallion and paprika

Shrimp Boy

$12.80

Lightly fried shrimp, shaved red cabbage, tomato, roasted jalapeno tartar sauce on a buttermilk biscuit

Nashville Deluxe

$12.00

Buttermilk biscuit, spicy dipped fried chicken, Mike’s hot honey, house-made pickled slaw

Peppered Pig

$11.00

Buttermilk biscuit, two breakfast sausage patties, free-range soft-scrambled egg, red pepper jelly. (Add cheddar cheese /1.00)

Hash It Up

$10.80

Crispy hash brown, whipped avocado, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and duke’s mayo on a buttermilk biscuit (add sunny side up or scrambled egg / 1.50)

The Roadhouse

$14.00

Buttermilk biscuit, slow-roasted tender brisket, pickled jalapenos, crispy fried onions and coffee BBQ sauce

Smokey Sally

$12.50

Buttermilk biscuit, cold-smoked salmon, Old Bay cream cheese spread, shaved red onion, tomato, capers. (Add a free-range egg /1.50)

Low Country BLT

$11.40

Buttermilk biscuit, fried green tomato, thick cut bacon, arugula, house-made pimento cheese and spicy pimento aioli. (Add a free-range egg /1.50)

Breakfast Melt

$11.50

Two sausage patties, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, soft-scrambled egg and dijonnaise on a buttermilk biscuit.

10/Fold Breakfast

$12.50

Stone-ground grits or crispy torn potatoes, 2 free-range eggs (soft scrambled or sunny side up), bacon or breakfast sausage, buttermilk biscuit

Biscuits And Gravy

$10.50

Two buttermilk biscuits covered in maple sausage gravy, topped with scallion and paprika

Shrimp And Grits

$14.50

Sautéed shrimp, “Palmetto Farms” grits, Tasso ham, roasted sweet peppers, red chili-cream sauce, over buttermilk biscuit

SWEETS

Biscuit Bread Pudding

$6.00

Seasonal fruit, bourbon vanilla whipped cream

Greek Yogurt Bowl

$7.00

Pecan granola, fresh blueberries, honey, bee pollen

Fried Biscuits Holes

$6.00

Sweetened milk

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Buttermilk biscuit, strawberry preserves, bourbon vanilla whipped cream

SIDES

Crispy Torn Potatoes

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Breakfast Sausage

$4.00

Thick Cut Bacon

$4.00

Gravy

$3.50

Jalapenos

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Scrambled Egg

$1.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$2.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Fried Chicken

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Taylor Ham

$3.00

Brisket

$6.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Alabama White Sauce

$0.50

Hot Honey

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Ketchup

$0.50

Pepper Jelly

$1.00

Buttermilk Dressing

$0.50

Regular Ketchup

Dijonnaise

$0.50

BISCUITS A LA CARTE

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.30

Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit

$3.80

Gluten Free Biscuit

$3.80

KIDS

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Buttermilk biscuit, ranch dressing

PB&J

$6.00

SODAS

Coke

$2.80

Iced Tea

$2.80

Diet Coke

$2.80

Sprite

$2.80

Lemonade

$2.80

Mello Yello

$2.80

Fanta Orange

$2.80

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.80

Pibb Xtra

$2.80

COFFEE

Coffee

$2.80

Iced Coffee

$2.80

DRINKS/JUICES

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottled Watter

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern kitchen serving biscuit dishes.

Website

Location

4377 N Kings Hwy. Suite 119, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Directions

