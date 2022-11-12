Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Chinese
Sushi & Japanese

Tengda of Westport - Westport

278 Reviews

$$

1330 Post Rd E

Westport, CT 06880

Soup

SM Hot & Sour Soup

$5.00

chicken, mushroom, tofu & egg

LG Hot & Sour Soup

$9.00

chicken, mushroom, tofu & egg

SM Shrimp & Pork Dumpling Soup

$6.00

home-made shrimp & pork wanton and some green.

LG Shrimp & Pork Dumpling Soup

$9.00

home-made shrimp & pork wonton

SM Miso Soup

$4.00

wakame seaweed, tofu & shiitake mushroom

LG Miso Soup

$8.00

wakame seaweed, tofu & shiitake mushroom

Clear Soup

$4.00+

Fried onion ,fresh mushroom and scallion with chicken broth.$4/$7

Chicken Corn Soup (LG)

$10.00

sweet corn & minced chicken, creamy style

Vegetable Tofu Soup (LG)

$9.00

veggie & tofu chicken broth

House Special Soup (LG)

$11.00

shrimp, scallop, chicken, tofu & veggie, chicken broth

Salad

Avocado Salad

$11.00

mixed greens & avocado, ginger dressing

Blacken Tuna Salad

$16.00

Blacken tuna & mixed greens with home-made ginger dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Wonton chips , parmesan , miso Dijon Caesar dressing on side.$8 Add Chicken $11 Add Shrimp $13

Green Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, ginger dressing

Chicken Mango Salad

$13.00

grilled chicken & honey cashew ,mixed greens, mango champagne dressing

Shrimp Mango Salad

$15.00

grilled shrimp & honey cashew , mixed greens, mango champagne dressing

Tempura Onion & Avocado Salad

$11.00

tempura onion & mixed greens, ginger aioli&green peppercorn vinaigrette

Kani Salad

$8.00

crab meat, tobiko & cucumber with mayo sauce.

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Green seaweed salad top of tobiko.

Crispy Salmon Skin Salad

$8.00

Cucumber, tobiko, sesame & eel sauce

Appetizer

3 Star Dumplings

$13.00

Steamed shrimp Shu mai, pork dumpling and vegetable dumpling.Homemade dipping sauce on side

BBQ Babyback Ribs

$14.00

Hongkong style Baby back ribs

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

🌶️ Jicama,onion ,bell pepper, tasty SPICY black bean sauce

Veggie Spring Roll

$3.25

(2) pieces per order

Chicken Spring Roll

$4.00

home-made chicken spring roll (1) piece

Cold Sesame Noodles

$7.00

🌶️ Cucumber,scallion,peanut butter sauce.

Firecracker Shrimp

$12.00

🌶️ Crispy & spicy rock shrimp

Grill Boneless Shortribs

$13.00

🌶️ Sweet potato & spicy miso glaze

Scallion Pancakes

$8.00

served with garlic soy dipping sauce

Edamame

$6.00

steamed served with kosher salt

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.00

🌶️ Spicy garlic edamame

Homemade Pork Dumpling

$12.00

home-made pan fried dumpling, shiitake mushroom & balsamic vinaigrette sauce

Gyoza

$9.00

Pan fried pork gyoza served with dumpling sauce(8pc)

Szechuan Dumpling

$12.00

🌶️ Home made dumpling, spicy peanut butter sauce

Veggie Tempura

$10.00

Shrimp Veggie Tempura

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Pork Buns

$13.00

Braised Pork with cucumber , scallion , hoisin sauce wrapped in steamed bun (2 pieces)

Duck Buns

$14.00

Roast duck with cucumber , scallion , hoisin sauce wrapped in steamed bun (2 pieces)

Shu Mai

$9.00

steamed crab and shrimp dumpling(6pc)

Veggie Dumpling

$9.00

Steamed vegetable dumpling in green(6pc)

Chicken Satay

$11.00

chicken on stick served with teriyaki sauce (4 skewer)

Hot Oil Cup

$1.00

Sushi Appetizer

Blacken Tuna Taco

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, tobiko & spicy sauce ( 2 taco)

Honey Wasabi Tuna

$17.00

blackened tuna on wonton chip, served honey wasabi sauce

Kani Salad

$9.00

crab meat, tobiko & cucumber with mayo sauce

New World Sashimi

$14.00

8 piece sashimi, cilantro, jalapeno & ponzu sauce

Oshinko Appetizer

$6.00

Japanese pickled radish

Peppered Salmon

$17.00

blackened salmon with shiso lime vinaigrette sauce

Salmon Pizza

$16.00

spicy salmon, jalapeno, tobiko, onion, cilantro & rice seasoning

Salmon Sashimi Bites

$15.00

Spicy salmon, avocado,wasabi yuzu sauce.

Salmon two way

$14.00

salmon tartar & salmon sashimi served ponzu sauce

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Spicy Crunchy Seafood Salad

$12.00

seaweed salad, crabmeat, shrimp, salmon, octopus,tempura flake & spicy mayo sauce.

Treasure Island

$15.00

assorted raw fish, mango, tobiko, cilantro & miso vinaigrette

Tuna Pizza

$17.00

spicy tuna, jalapeno, tobiko, onion, cilantro & rice seasoning

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

tuna with Tartare sauce top of quil egg.

Tuna Tataki

$17.00

sliced blackened tuna,served ponzu sauce

Tuna Tower

$16.00

diced tuna, cilantro, shallot & home-made special sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeno APP

$16.00

thin sliced yellowtail with ponzu sauce

Salmon Tartar

$14.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$10.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Spicy Mayo(cup)

$1.00

Eel Sauce(cup)

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce(cup)

$1.00

Tobiko (cup)

$3.50

Half Pint Ginger

$5.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Sushi Platter

Chirashi

$30.00

12 pieces sashimi on a bed of seasoned rice

House Sashimi

$32.00

15 pieces chef's choice