Tengda of Westport - Westport
278 Reviews
$$
1330 Post Rd E
Westport, CT 06880
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Soup
SM Hot & Sour Soup
chicken, mushroom, tofu & egg
LG Hot & Sour Soup
chicken, mushroom, tofu & egg
SM Shrimp & Pork Dumpling Soup
home-made shrimp & pork wanton and some green.
LG Shrimp & Pork Dumpling Soup
home-made shrimp & pork wonton
SM Miso Soup
wakame seaweed, tofu & shiitake mushroom
LG Miso Soup
wakame seaweed, tofu & shiitake mushroom
Clear Soup
Fried onion ,fresh mushroom and scallion with chicken broth.$4/$7
Chicken Corn Soup (LG)
sweet corn & minced chicken, creamy style
Vegetable Tofu Soup (LG)
veggie & tofu chicken broth
House Special Soup (LG)
shrimp, scallop, chicken, tofu & veggie, chicken broth
Salad
Avocado Salad
mixed greens & avocado, ginger dressing
Blacken Tuna Salad
Blacken tuna & mixed greens with home-made ginger dressing
Caesar Salad
Wonton chips , parmesan , miso Dijon Caesar dressing on side.$8 Add Chicken $11 Add Shrimp $13
Green Salad
mixed greens, ginger dressing
Chicken Mango Salad
grilled chicken & honey cashew ,mixed greens, mango champagne dressing
Shrimp Mango Salad
grilled shrimp & honey cashew , mixed greens, mango champagne dressing
Tempura Onion & Avocado Salad
tempura onion & mixed greens, ginger aioli&green peppercorn vinaigrette
Kani Salad
crab meat, tobiko & cucumber with mayo sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Green seaweed salad top of tobiko.
Crispy Salmon Skin Salad
Cucumber, tobiko, sesame & eel sauce
Appetizer
3 Star Dumplings
Steamed shrimp Shu mai, pork dumpling and vegetable dumpling.Homemade dipping sauce on side
BBQ Babyback Ribs
Hongkong style Baby back ribs
Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps
🌶️ Jicama,onion ,bell pepper, tasty SPICY black bean sauce
Veggie Spring Roll
(2) pieces per order
Chicken Spring Roll
home-made chicken spring roll (1) piece
Cold Sesame Noodles
🌶️ Cucumber,scallion,peanut butter sauce.
Firecracker Shrimp
🌶️ Crispy & spicy rock shrimp
Grill Boneless Shortribs
🌶️ Sweet potato & spicy miso glaze
Scallion Pancakes
served with garlic soy dipping sauce
Edamame
steamed served with kosher salt
Spicy Garlic Edamame
🌶️ Spicy garlic edamame
Homemade Pork Dumpling
home-made pan fried dumpling, shiitake mushroom & balsamic vinaigrette sauce
Gyoza
Pan fried pork gyoza served with dumpling sauce(8pc)
Szechuan Dumpling
🌶️ Home made dumpling, spicy peanut butter sauce
Veggie Tempura
Shrimp Veggie Tempura
Shrimp Tempura
Pork Buns
Braised Pork with cucumber , scallion , hoisin sauce wrapped in steamed bun (2 pieces)
Duck Buns
Roast duck with cucumber , scallion , hoisin sauce wrapped in steamed bun (2 pieces)
Shu Mai
steamed crab and shrimp dumpling(6pc)
Veggie Dumpling
Steamed vegetable dumpling in green(6pc)
Chicken Satay
chicken on stick served with teriyaki sauce (4 skewer)
Hot Oil Cup
Sushi Appetizer
Blacken Tuna Taco
lettuce, tomato, onion, tobiko & spicy sauce ( 2 taco)
Honey Wasabi Tuna
blackened tuna on wonton chip, served honey wasabi sauce
Kani Salad
crab meat, tobiko & cucumber with mayo sauce
New World Sashimi
8 piece sashimi, cilantro, jalapeno & ponzu sauce
Oshinko Appetizer
Japanese pickled radish
Peppered Salmon
blackened salmon with shiso lime vinaigrette sauce
Salmon Pizza
spicy salmon, jalapeno, tobiko, onion, cilantro & rice seasoning
Salmon Sashimi Bites
Spicy salmon, avocado,wasabi yuzu sauce.
Salmon two way
salmon tartar & salmon sashimi served ponzu sauce
Seaweed Salad
Spicy Crunchy Seafood Salad
seaweed salad, crabmeat, shrimp, salmon, octopus,tempura flake & spicy mayo sauce.
Treasure Island
assorted raw fish, mango, tobiko, cilantro & miso vinaigrette
Tuna Pizza
spicy tuna, jalapeno, tobiko, onion, cilantro & rice seasoning
Tuna Tartare
tuna with Tartare sauce top of quil egg.
Tuna Tataki
sliced blackened tuna,served ponzu sauce
Tuna Tower
diced tuna, cilantro, shallot & home-made special sauce
Yellowtail Jalapeno APP
thin sliced yellowtail with ponzu sauce