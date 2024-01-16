- Home
Tennessean Travel Stop
No reviews yet
3686 Pulaski Hwy
Cornersville, TN 37047
RESTAURANT
BREAKFAST
- Long Haul$14.99
Fuel up with 3 farm-fresh eggs, cooked to your liking, flanked by fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Your choice of potatoes, grits, or gravy, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
- Hillbilly Breakfast$13.99
Southern-style biscuits layered with your choice of meat, smothered in rich gravy, alongside scrambled eggs and golden-brown potatoes.
- Classic Breakfast$10.99
Your morning staple with 2 eggs any style, savory meat, creamy grits or gravy, and crispy potatoes with a side of toast or biscuit.
- Cakes Plus$12.99
A pair of buttermilk pancakes paired with 2 eggs your way and a side of your favorite breakfast meat.
- French Toast Plus$14.99
Thick slices of brioche French toast served with a side of succulent breakfast meat.
- Meat and Cheese Omelette$15.99
A 3-egg omelet stuffed with your choice of meat and melted cheese, with a side of breakfast potatoes and toast or biscuit.
- Tennessean Omelette$15.99
A hearty 3-egg omelet bursting with bacon, ham, onions, jalapeños, and cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and your choice of toast or biscuit.
- Create Your Own Omelette$15.99
Customize your omelet with a variety of fillings, served with toast or biscuit, and your choice of grits or gravy and potatoes.
- 3 Egg Omlette$9.99
BFAST SIDES
- Side 6oz Ribeye$11.99
- Side Bacon$4.99
- Side Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.99
- Side Biscuit$1.99
- Side Biscuit Basket$4.99
- Side Country Ham$5.99
- Side 1/2 Country Ham$2.99
- Side Country Ham Biscuit$4.99
- Side Croissant$4.99
- Side Egg$1.99
- Side Egg & Cheese Sandwich$2.99
- Side Gravy$3.99
- Side Grits$3.99
- Side Hashbrowns$2.99
- Side Pancake$0.99
- Side Home Fries$2.99
- Side Meat & Biscuit$3.59
- Side Sausage$4.99
- Side Toast & Jelly$2.59
- Side Turkey Bacon$3.99
STARTERS
- Breaded Cheesesticks$8.99
Indulge in five golden-breaded cheese sticks, each oozing with melted cheese, accompanied by our zesty marinara sauce for dipping.
- Fried Wings$8.99+
Choose from 5, 10, or 15 crispy wings tossed in your choice of Pops' signature sauces: classic Pops Sauce, Sweet Heat, or smoky Chipotle.
- Meat Lovers Flatbread$9.99
A carnivore's delight, this flatbread is generously topped with spicy pepperoni, savory Italian sausage, and smoky bacon.
- Potato skins$9.99
Dig into our crispy fried potato skins loaded with crunchy bacon bits and melted cheddar, paired with a side of creamy sour cream.
SALADS
- Tennessean Salad$14.99
A bed of crisp romaine lettuce crowned with your choice of succulent grilled chicken or crispy breaded chicken breast, adorned with fresh tomatoes, cool cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, crunchy croutons, and a sprinkle of shredded cheddar.
- Salad Bar w/meal$6.99
Complement your meal with a trip to our salad bar, featuring a bounty of fresh greens and toppings to craft your perfect salad.
- Side salad$4.99
A fresh, light side salad to start your meal, with a mix of greens and a selection of classic salad toppings.
- Salad Bar$12.99
Enjoy our all-you-can-eat Salad Bar, offering a variety of crisp vegetables, premium toppings, and dressings to create your custom, hearty salad.
SAMMYS
- 5th Wheel Steak Sandwich$18.99
Savor a 6 oz. ribeye steak grilled to perfection, topped with crispy onion tangles, sharp cheddar, and a drizzle of bold A1 sauce on a toasted bun.
- The Marshall$13.99+
Choose Southern-fried or grilled chicken, served on a soft bun with sweet chili mayo, crisp lettuce, and ripe tomato for a satisfying crunch.
- Tennessean Reuban$16.99
Classic Reuben with thinly sliced corned beef and tangy sauerkraut, melted Swiss, and our special sauce, all on buttery Texas toast.
- Deluxe Grilled Cheese$11.99
Melt into a trio of American, Swiss, and pepper jack cheeses, all melted between slices of golden Texas toast for a gourmet twist on a classic.
- BLT$13.99
Stacked with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and tomato, with a slather of creamy mayo on toasted Texas toast for a timeless favorite.
- Philly Cheese Steak$13.99
Tender slices of beef steak with sautéed onions, peppers, and your choice of melty cheese in a hoagie bun for an authentic Philly experience.
BURGERS
- Truckers Special$13.99
Double down with two beef patties, two layers of cheese, smoky BBQ sauce, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, and crisp onions on a toasted bun.
- Hungry Trucker 4x4$21.99
Conquer your hunger with four beef patties, quadruple cheese, savory bacon strips, our signature Tennessean burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
- Hamburger$10.99
A classic quarter-pounder dressed with crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and onions, finished with a swipe of our flavorful Tennessean burger sauce.
- Monster Burger$15.99
Feast on a quarter-pounder loaded with crispy bacon, melted cheddar, hearty chili, diced tomatoes, onions, and shredded lettuce, built for a monster-sized appetite.
- Cheeseburger$12.99
MAINS
- 7oz Sirloin Steak$21.99
Enjoy our 7 oz sirloin, grilled to perfection, with a beautiful sear and a tender, juicy interior.
- 12 oz Hand Cut Ribeye Steak$34.99
Savor the rich flavor of our 12 oz USDA Choice ribeye steak, hand-cut and cooked just how you like it.
- Hamburger steak$14.99+
Our hearty hamburger steak is grilled and adorned with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and a rich brown gravy.
- Golden Fried Shrimp$25.99
Dive into a half-pound of colossal shrimp, golden fried to excellence and served with zesty cocktail sauce.
- Batter Fried Chicken$16.99
Indulge in our batter-fried chicken breast, tender and marinated, topped with melted Swiss cheese and savory mushrooms.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$16.99
Enjoy a marinated and grilled chicken breast, crowned with sharp cheddar and smothered in Pops' signature BBQ sauce.
BBQ
- St.Louis Ribs$18.99+
Half Rack ($18.99): Enjoy a savory half rack of St. Louis ribs, slow-smoked to fall-off-the-bone tenderness. Full Rack ($34.99): Double the delight with a full rack of our signature ribs, perfect for sharing—or not
- Half Smoked Chicken$13.99
A half chicken perfectly smoked until golden, accompanied by two of our signature sides.
- Barbeque Platter$16.99
Sample Pops' finest with a choice of smoked pork, brisket, or chicken, each bringing its own unique, smoky flavor.
- Smoked Pork Platter$13.99
Feast on slow-smoked pork, so tender and juicy it nearly melts in your mouth, complemented by two sides of your choice.
- Sliced Brisket Platter$16.99
Sliced brisket that's been smoked until tender, served with two of our homestyle sides for a hearty meal.
- Big Baker$7.99
Our loaded baked potato is a meal in itself, stuffed with cheese, bacon, sour cream, butter, and chives for a comforting bite.
- Pops BBQ Fries$13.99+
Seasoned fries become a canvas for your choice of brisket or pork, cheese sauce, bacon, jalapenos, green onions, and drizzled with POPS Tennessean BBQ sauce.
- Pork Sandwich$12.99
Our classic pork sandwich is served with a side of your choosing, making for a satisfying, quick meal.
- Smoked Bologna$10.99
Try our unique smoked bologna, a twist on a classic that's accompanied by one side.
- POPS Smoked Brisket Sandwich$15.99
Indulge in a smoked brisket sandwich with the tangy crunch of pickles and slaw, plus one side to round it out.
- Pick 2$18.99
Get the best of smoking with a combo platter and two favorite sides.
DELI
- Cheesey Turkey Panni$9.99
Savor the richness of melted cheese enveloping tender slices of turkey, all tucked within artisan bread that's been kissed with our signature garlic butter, creating a golden crust with every bite.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini$11.99
Indulge in the ultimate blend of flavors with this panini, boasting seasoned chicken, crispy bacon, and creamy ranch, encased in a garlic butter-glazed bread that crisps to perfection.
- Ham and Cheese Panini$9.99
Classic and comforting, this panini features a generous helping of honey-glazed ham and melted cheese, pressed between slices of garlic butter-brushed bread for a crispy, golden finish.
- Pulled Pork Panini$9.99
Dive into the deep flavors of the South with our slow-cooked, tender pulled pork panini, layered with a tangy sauce and enveloped in a crispy, garlic butter-painted bread.
- Personal 7"$9.99
Personal 7'' Pizza with your choice of sauces, toppings, and premium toppings.
- Medium 12"$15.99
Medium 12'' Pizza with your choice of sauces, toppings, and premium toppings.
- Large 16"$20.99
Large 16'' Pizza with your choice of sauces, toppings, and premium toppings.
- Smoked Pulled Pork Per lb$11.99
Enjoy a full pound (or more!) of our signature pulled pork, slow-smoked to tender perfection. Ideal for creating your own sandwiches or enjoying as a hearty main.
- Smoked Brisket Per LB$13.99
- Bologna Per Pound$6.99
DINNER SIDES
DRINKS
- Orange Juice$4.59
Fresh-squeezed sunshine in a glass – our pure orange juice is a bright start to your day.
- Apple Juice$4.59
Enjoy the crisp taste of orchard-fresh apples with our naturally sweet and refreshing apple juice.
- Cranberry Juice$4.59
Invigorate your palate with the tart and tangy flavor of our crisp cranberry juice.
- Milk$2.99
A cold, comforting glass of milk, perfect as a wholesome drink or paired with your favorite dessert.
- Fountain Drink$3.25
Choose from a variety of classic fountain drinks to quench your thirst and complement your meal.
- Iced Tea$2.99
Southern-style iced tea, brewed to perfection and served chilled for a refreshing sip anytime.
- Coffee$2.99
Rich, aromatic coffee made from freshly ground beans, served hot to awaken your senses.
- Hot Tea$2.99
Rich, aromatic coffee made from freshly ground beans, served hot to awaken your senses.
DESSERTS
- Key Lime Pie$7.99
Experience a slice of paradise with our Key Lime Pie, boasting a zesty lime filling in a buttery graham cracker crust, topped with a dollop of whipped cream.
- Pecan Pie$7.99
Our classic Pecan Pie is a symphony of flavors, with its caramelized filling teeming with toasted pecans, all in a flaky, buttery crust.
- Peanut Butter Cheesecake$7.99
Indulge in our decadent Peanut Butter Cheesecake, a smooth and creamy delight on a crunchy cookie base, drizzled with rich chocolate ganache.
KIDS
- KIDS Mac & Cheese Bowl$5.59
Creamy, cheesy macaroni goodness in a bowl, with chips and a drink. A kiddie favorite!
- KIDS Pork Sliders Combo$7.99
Tender pulled pork in mini slider buns, perfect for little hands. Comes with chips and a drink.
- KIDS Cheeseburger Sliders Combo$7.99
Juicy mini cheeseburgers that pack big flavor, served with chips and a refreshing medium drink.
- KIDS Corn Dog Combo$7.99
- KIDS Pizza$7.99
- KIDS Grilled Cheese$7.99
- KIDS Chicken Tenders$7.99
- KIDS Breakfast bowl$7.99
- KIDS Pancake (single)$7.99
DRIVE THRU
DT PLATES
- Smoked Pork Platter$13.99
Feast on slow-smoked pork, so tender and juicy it nearly melts in your mouth, complemented by two sides of your choice.
- Half Smoked Chicken$13.99
A half chicken perfectly smoked until golden, accompanied by two of our signature sides.
- Smoked Beef Brisket$15.99
Tender, smoked brisket with a flavorful bark, paired with two traditional sides.
- Smoked Quarter Chicken$9.99+
Juicy, smoked quarter chicken, a smoky treat with any two sides.
- St.Louis Ribs Half Rack$18.99
Half rack of our St. Louis-style ribs, smoked to perfection, with a duo of sides.
- Smoked Combo$18.99
Get the best of smoking with a combo platter and two favorite sides.
DT SAMMYS
DT POTATOS
DT KIDS
- KIDS Mac & Cheese Bowl$5.59
Creamy, cheesy macaroni goodness in a bowl, with chips and a drink. A kiddie favorite!
- KIDS Pork Sliders Combo$7.99
Tender pulled pork in mini slider buns, perfect for little hands. Comes with chips and a drink.
- KIDS Cheeseburger Sliders Combo$7.99
Juicy mini cheeseburgers that pack big flavor, served with chips and a refreshing medium drink.
DT COMBOS
- # 1$29.99+
Feast on a pound of our melt-in-your-mouth pulled pork or brisket, enough to satisfy 3-5 people. This family pack comes complete with two pints of our homemade sides, four soft buns for assembling the perfect sandwich, our signature POPS BBQ sauce, and crisp pickles for that extra zing. PULLED PORK : 29.99$ BRISKET : 39.99$
- # 2$59.99+
Double the delight with 2 pounds of our pulled pork or brisket, ready to feed a group of 6-8. Accompanied by four pints of sides, eight fluffy buns, our signature POPS BBQ sauce, and pickles, it’s a full-on party in a platter.
- # 3$26.99
Dive into our Whole Smoked Chicken, smoked until the skin is crispy and the meat succulent. This meal comes with two pints of sides, POPS BBQ sauce for dipping, and pickles, crafting a perfect dinner for the family.
- # 4$40.99
Enjoy a whole slab of our St. Louis Ribs, smoked to perfection with a beautiful bark outside and tender meat inside. Served with two pints of our chosen sides, POPS BBQ sauce, and pickles, it's a rib lover's dream come true.
DT LARGE FORMAT
- Smoked Pulled Pork Per lb$11.99
Enjoy a full pound (or more!) of our signature pulled pork, slow-smoked to tender perfection. Ideal for creating your own sandwiches or enjoying as a hearty main.
- Smoked Beef Brisket Per lb$13.99
Savor the rich flavors of our beef brisket, smoked slowly for a melt-in-your-mouth experience. Each pound promises a delectable feast.
- Smoked Half Chicken$6.59
Indulge in a half chicken expertly smoked until succulent and juicy. Perfectly portioned for a satisfying meal with deep, smoky undertones.
DT SIDES
DT DESSERTS
- Blueberry CheeseCake$7.99
A classic, creamy cheesecake bursting with juicy blueberries and a buttery graham cracker crust.
- Fried Pie$4.50
A delightfully crispy, hand-held pie with a sweet, warm filling, fried to golden perfection.
- Large Cookie$2.89
Indulge in a giant cookie, baked until golden with just the right amount of chew and loaded with decadent chocolate chips.
ICE CREAM
Soft Serve
Burst Cones
Hand-Dipped Ice Cream
Sundaes
Sundae Special
Twisters
Milk Shakes
Premium Milk Shake
Donuts & Pastries
- Donuts$2.00
Freshly made daily, our donuts are light, fluffy, and perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth.
- Fancy Donuts$2.50
Explore our fancy donuts, featuring gourmet toppings and fillings for an extra special treat.
- Dozen Donuts$21.99
Grab a dozen of our delicious donuts, perfect for sharing or treating yourself throughout the week.
- Large Cookie$2.99
Our large cookies are baked to a golden perfection, soft in the middle with a slightly crisp edge.
- Brownie$2.99
Indulge in a rich, fudgy brownie, dense with chocolate and baked to chewy perfection.
- Breakfast Breads$4.50
Start your day right with our selection of freshly baked breakfast breads, perfect with a cup of coffee.
- Cinnamon Roll$3.50
Enjoy our warm, gooey cinnamon rolls, drizzled with sweet icing and packed with cinnamon flavor.
Coffee Drinks
- Frapps$6.25+
Chill out with our frosty frappes, a perfect blend of ice, coffee, and cream. Choose from our delicious flavors including Caramel, Mudslide, and White Mocha, each topped with whipped cream for the ultimate treat. Customize your frappe experience with your favorite flavors for a refreshing coffee delight.
- Hot Tea$3.95+
Choose from our wide selection of hot teas, ranging from classic black to soothing herbal blends, each steeped to perfection.
- Cold Brew$4.99+
Smooth, cold-brewed coffee available in chocolate, vanilla, caramel, and white chocolate flavors, customizable with your choice of milk: whole, 2%, oat, or soy.
- Latte$6.25+
Our lattes combine espresso with steamed milk, available with a variety of syrup pump flavors to tailor to your taste.
- Cappuccino$5.50+
A perfect balance of espresso steamed milk, and a frothy top, customizable with your favorite syrup pump flavors.
- Americano$4.75+
Enjoy the rich flavor of espresso diluted with hot water, with an option to add syrup pump flavors and your choice of milk.
- Espresso$2.65+
Strong and robust espresso, a perfect coffee essence, with an option to add syrup pump flavors and milk for a personalized touch.
- Macchiato$5.45+
Espresso marked with a dollop of frothed milk, available with your choice of syrup pump flavors for a sweet twist.
- Hot Chocolate$4.25+
Warm, comforting hot chocolate customizable with syrup pump flavors and your choice of milk for a cozy treat.
- Coffee$1.95+
Our classic coffee can be personalized with an array of syrup pump flavors and your preferred type of milk.
- Iced Latte$6.25+
A smooth, chilled blend of espresso and milk, poured over ice. Customize with your favorite syrup flavor for a refreshing caffeinated treat.
- Iced Cappuccino$5.99+
Experience the lightness of iced cappuccino, perfectly frothed milk mixed with cool, rich espresso and your choice of flavor, served over ice.
- Iced Americano$4.99+
A crisp, invigorating mix of espresso and cold water, poured over ice. Add a syrup flavor to tailor it to your taste for a refreshing kick.
- Iced Macchiato$6.05+
Layers of milk and ice with a bold espresso shot poured on top, creating a striking and flavorful iced macchiato. Choose your syrup flavor for a personalized finish.
- Iced Mocha$5.95+
A decadent blend of chocolate and coffee, our iced mocha combines milk, espresso, and chocolate syrup over ice for a sweet, refreshing drink.
- Dragon Fruit Coconut Refresher$4.95+
- Dragon Fruit Lychee Refresher$4.95+
- Watermelon Kiwi Refresher$4.95+
- Strawberry Acai$4.95+
- Peach Mango$4.95+
|Sunday
|2:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|2:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|2:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|2:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|2:00 am - 1:59 am
Our culinary selections spotlight the authentic flavors of Tennessee, featuring our locally crafted Pop’s BBQ, which undergoes a 12-hour smoke with hickory wood and is hand-pulled to perfection.
3686 Pulaski Hwy, Cornersville, TN 37047