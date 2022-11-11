A map showing the location of Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall 133 S Tennessee AveView gallery

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

133 S Tennessee Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Order Again

SNACKS

MAC & CHEESE

$11.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute Cheese Sauce, Orecchiette Pasta/ Add Lobster $8, Add Bacon $2

PENNSYLVANIA AVE. SOFT PRETZEL

$12.00

House Mustard, Dogfish Head 60min Cheese Sauce

GUACAMOLE

$10.00

Smashed Avocado, Lime, Pico de Gallo, Corn Tortillas

TK WINGS

$11.00

Little Red Rooster Sauce, Celery, Blue Cheese

SWEET SOY WINGS

$11.00

Chipotle, Citrus, Sambal Bleu Cheese, 2018 Wing Wars Judges, People's Choice Winner

ANGRY CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

Crispy Tofu, Soy, Sweet Chili, Togarashi

LOBSTER TATER TOTS

$12.00

Maine Lobster, Bacon, Lobster Bisque

CHIPS AND DIP

$8.00

Housemade Chips, Caramalized Onion Dip

RICH UNCLE PENNYBAGS TOTS

$9.00

Brisket Chili, Dogfish Head 60min Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Scallions

FRIES

$5.00

Sea Salt, Black Pepper

MUSSELS

$14.00

MEAT & CHEESE

$16.00

POTATO SKINS

$12.00

TOTS

$5.00

SANDWICHES

KIELBASA REUBEN

$14.00

Artisan Kielbasa, Gruyere Cheese, Sauerkraut, Absecon Island Sauce, Rye

CRISPY PHISH

$15.00

Tempura Battered Cod, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Siracha Tartar, Toasted Semolina

PHISH TACO

$14.00

Grilled Mahi, Avocado Puree, Crisp Citrus Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Corn Tortilla

KENTUCKY AVE. CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Japanese Pepper Spiced Fried Chicken, Kimchi Slaw, Sweet Chili Aioli

LOBSTER ROLL

$22.00

Maine lobster, Lemon, Tarragon Mayo, Buttery Bun

CRABCAKE SLIDERS

$16.00

PORK CHOP SANDWICH

$12.00

SOUPS/SALADS

B&O RAILROAD CHILI

$7.00

Angus Beef, Chipotle Peppers, Cheddar, Sour Cream

BOARDWALK CLAM CHOWDER

$8.00

Fresh Chopped Clams, Applewood Bacon, Thyme, Cream

HAIL CAESAR

$9.00

Crisp Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Classic Dressing

KALE SALAD

$10.00

Shaved Fennel, Green Apple, Carrot, Pesto Vinaigrette

BIG PLATES

BBQ RIBS

$24.00

Available Fri to Sun, Bourbon Barrel BBQ, Fries, Slaw

PARKPLACE PHISH & CHIPS

$18.00

Battered Cod, French Fries, Slaw

CHICKEN CAPRICE

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Greens, Balsamic Reduction

CRABCAKE BOWL

$25.00

SHRIMP RAMEN

$16.00

BURGERS & DOGS

AMERICAN BEAUTY

$13.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

SMOKESTACK LIGHTNING

$14.00

Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings, BBQ Aioli

HELL IN A BUCKET

$16.00

Pork Roll, Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Chipotle Ketchup

ONION BELIEVABLE BURGER

$14.00

Caramelized Onion, Gruyere, Frizzled Onion. 2018 Burger Bash Judges and People's Choice Winner

CONSCIOUS VEGGIE BURGER

$13.00

White Bean and Shitake Mushroom Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Tahini Aioli

DONT PASS GO DOG

$6.00

All Beef Hebrew National Hot Dog on a Buttery Split Top Bun

NEW YORK AVENUE DOG

$7.00

All Beef Hot Dog, Sauerkraut, Raw Onion, Spicy Mustard

ORIENTAL AVENUE DOG

$7.00

All Beef Hot Dog, Kimchi, Sweet Chili Mustard

MEXICALI

$9.00

Bacon Wrapped Dog, Avocado Puree, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Cream

BEERHALL MELT

$14.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Weekly Specials

Taco Special

$16.00

Chicken Skewer Special

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

133 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

