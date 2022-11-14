Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tennessee Brew Works

660 Reviews

$$

809 Ewing Ave

Nashville, TN 37203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$10.99

State Park Blonde beer batter + miso glaze + cabbage slaw.

Spent Grain Falafel

$6.99

1927 IPA spent grains + chickpeas + herb salad + hopped labna yogurt

Springer Mt. Wings

Springer Mt. Wings

$13.99

pickled wings + Asian style hot sauce + State Park Blonde ranch

Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.99

seasoned fries + Basil Ryeman ketchup

Mussels

$16.99Out of stock

Soup & Salads

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$10.99

kale + smoked & marinated beets + goat cheese + beet & walnut powder. Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).

Garden Salad

$8.99

bibb lettuce + cherry tomato + pork belly + gouda frico + croutons + State Park Blonde ranch. Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

1927 IPA caesar dressing + baby kale + cured egg yolk + Southern Wit croutons. Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).

Side Impossible

$8.99

Sandwiches

Five Beer Burger

Five Beer Burger

$16.99

* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. Bear Creek Farm beef + Extra Easy bun + white cheddar + Southern Wit comeback sauce + Basil Ryeman ketchup + Pietown Porter onions + Cutaway pickles

Five Beer IMPOSSIBLE Veggie Burger

Five Beer IMPOSSIBLE Veggie Burger

$18.99

*includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. IMPOSSIBLE veggie patty + Extra Easy bun + white cheddar + Southern Wit comeback sauce + Basil Ryeman ketchup + Pietown Porter onions + Cutaway pickles

Hot Dog

$14.99
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. farm egg gribiche + Extra Easy cheese + Cutaway IPA pickles

Southern Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Southern Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.99

* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. apple butter + goat cheese + white cheddar

PBLT

$14.99

Kids

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Sauce Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Comeback

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

$0.25

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$1.99

Side of Wing Sauce

$1.00

Side of Salt

Side of Pepper

Side of Ceasar

$0.50

Side of Jam

$0.75

Side Of Mustard

$0.25

Side of Black Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Crawfish Food

POUND

$12.00Out of stock

BASKET

$18.00

Crawfish Drinks

Spice Melange

$10.00Out of stock

Crawfish Beer

PINT Hippies & Cowboys

$7.00

PINT State Park Blonde

$7.00

PINT Southern Wit

$7.00

PINT Extra Easy

$7.00

PINT 1927 IPA

$8.00

PINT Urban Hiker

$7.00

PINT Cutaway Rye IPA

$7.00

PINT Gazelle IPA

$8.00

PINT Queen's Legacy

$10.00

PINT Hopped & Devoted

$8.00

PINT Wildwood Flower

$8.00

PITCHER Hippies & Cowboys

$20.00

PITCHER State Park Blonde

$22.00

PITCHER Southern Wit

$20.00

PITCHER Extra Easy

$22.00

PITCHER 1927 IPA

$28.00

PITCHER Urban Hiker

$20.00

PITCHER Cutaway Rye IPA

$25.00

PITCHER Gazelle IPA

$28.00Out of stock

PITCHER Hopped & Devoted

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tennessee Brew Works was founded with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions and culture of Tennessee. We brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee.

Website

Location

809 Ewing Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Gallery
Tennessee Brew Works image
Tennessee Brew Works image
Tennessee Brew Works image
Tennessee Brew Works image

Similar restaurants in your area

Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Barista Parlor - Golden Sound
orange star3.8 • 532
610 Magazine St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Tennessee Brew Works - TO GO
orange star4.7 • 660
809 Ewing Ave Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Tacos 1989
orange starNo Reviews
600 9th ave suite 100 Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Green Light - Online Order Page
orange starNo Reviews
833 9th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Burger Republic - Gulch
orange starNo Reviews
420 11th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Standard At The Smith House
orange star4.8 • 2,241
167 Rosa L Parks Blvd Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
orange star4.1 • 1,494
114 8th Ave. S. Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,395
408 11th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hillsboro West End
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Sobro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
The Gulch
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
East End
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
South Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Music Row
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston