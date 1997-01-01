- Home
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
TENNESSEE JACKS 4000 Anaheim Street
64 Reviews
4000 Anaheim Street
Long Beach, CA 90804
Eats
Small Bites
Coffee/Juice
Soda/Non-Alcoholic
Chef's Specials
Tacos
Signature Cocktails
Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned
$14.00
Blood Orange Sour
$13.00
Cool Blue
$12.00
Gold Rush
$13.00
Heartless Honey
$12.00
Jack & Coke Old Fashioned
$12.00
Jack's Apple Delight
$8.00
Jack's Honey
$8.00
Jack's Spicy Margarita
$12.00
Kentucky Mule
$12.00
Magnificent 7
$13.00
Miss Clara Boone
$13.00
Mockingbird
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Passion and Smoke
$13.00
Sazerac Manhattan
$13.00
Tennessee Gold Rush
$12.00
Tennessee Lemonade
$12.00
Tennessee Tart
$12.00
Tequila Twist
$11.00
Brunch Cocktails
Beer
Abnormal Boss Pour IPA 16 oz
$8.50
Beachwood Tovarish Russian Imperial Stout 12 oz
$12.00
Coors Light 16 oz
$5.00
Coronado Super Fruit Cider 16 oz
$9.50
El Segundo River Rookie 3 IPA 16 oz
$8.50
Embolden Original Sin Czech Pilsner 16 oz
$6.50
Firestone 805 (16 oz)
$6.50
Fremont Golden Pilsner 16 oz
$6.50
Harland India Pale Whale IPA 16 oz
$8.00
Harland Japanese Lager 16 oz
$7.00
Modelo
$6.50
Ogopogo Harmonia Mango Wheat Ale 16 oz
$7.50
Ogopogo Kikokiko Hazy DIPA 16 oz
$9.50
Spoetzl Shiner Bock
$7.00
Bourbon
Amador Double Barrel Bourbon Single
$10.00
Angel's Envy Bourbon Single
$12.00
Baker's 7 yr Bourbon Single
$19.00
Bardstown Discovery Series #3 Bourbon Single
$32.00
Bardstown Phifer Pavitt Bourbon Single
$32.00
Basil Hayden's 10 YR Bourbon Single
$19.00
Basil Hayden's Bourbon Single
$11.50Out of stock
Belle Meade Bourbon Single
$11.00
Blanton's Single Barrel Single
$13.00
Blood Oath Pact No. 7 Bourbon Single
$29.50
Blue Run Bourbon Single
$25.00
Booker's Small Batch Bourbon Single
$18.50Out of stock
Bowman Brothers Virginia Small Batch Bourbon Single
$9.00
Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Single
$11.00
Breaker Bourbon Single
$12.00
Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Single
$10.50
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Single
$7.00
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Single
$7.00
Bulleit Bourbon Single
$8.00Out of stock
E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof Single
$40.00
E.H. Taylor Single Barrel Single
$17.00
E.H. Taylor Small Batch Single
$11.00
E.H. Taylor Warehouse C Single
$80.00
Eagle Rare Single Barrel Single
$11.00
Elijah Craig 12 YR Barrel Proof Bourbon Single
$16.50
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon Single
$7.50
Elmer T. Lee Bourbon Single
$25.00Out of stock
Evan Williams 1783 Bourbon Single
$7.00
Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon Single
$9.00
Four Roses Bourbon Single
$7.00Out of stock
Four Roses Small Batch Single
$10.50
George T. Stagg Jr. Single
$20.00
Hancock's President's Reserve Bourbon Single
$14.00
Heaven's Door The Bootleg 15 YR Bourbon Single
$78.00
High West American Prairie Bourbon Single
$9.00
Horse Soldier Barrel Strength Bourbon Single
$21.00
Jim Beam Bourbon Single
$7.00
Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Bourbon Single
$11.50
Knob Creek 12 YR Small Batch Bourbon Single
$13.00
Knob Creek 15 YR Small Batch Bourbon Single
$28.50
Larceny Very Special Small Batch Bourbon Single
$7.50
Little Book Bourbon Single
$25.00
Maker's Mark 101 Ltd. Ed. Bourbon
$11.00Out of stock
Maker's Mark Bourbon Single
$9.50Out of stock
Maker's Mark Cask Strength Bourbon Single
$11.50Out of stock
Michter's Small Batch Bourbon Single
$12.00Out of stock
Noble Oak Double Oaked Bourbon Single
$10.00
Old Forester 1870 Original Batch Single
$11.00
Old Forester 1897 Bottled In Bond Single
$13.00
Old Forester 1910 Old Fine Whiskey Single
$13.50
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Whiskey Single
$14.00
Old Forester Birthday Bourbon Single
$40.00
Old Forester Bourbon Single
$7.00
Old Forester Statesman Bourbon Single
$13.50
Pappy Van Winkle 10 YR (Old Rip Van Winkle) 1 oz Single
$30.00
Pappy Van Winkle 12 YR (Lot B) 1 oz Single
$40.00
Peerless Bourbon Single
$15.00
Rabbit Hole 'Dareringer' Bourbon Single
$19.00
Rhetoric 21 YR Bourbon Single
$37.50
Rhetoric 24 YR Bourbon Single
$42.00
Rock Hill Farms Bourbon Single
$30.00
Saint Cloud 7 YR Bourbon Single
$34.50
Very Old St. Nick 12 YR Antique Barrel Single
$81.50
Very Old St. Nick 15 YR Ancient Barrel Single
$100.00
Very Old St. Nick 8 YR Bourbon Single
$50.50
W.L. Weller 12 YR Bourbon Single
$20.00
W.L. Weller Antique 107 Single
$13.00Out of stock
W.L. Weller Full Proof Bourbon Single
$20.00
W.L. Weller Special Reserve Single
$7.00
Whiskey Row Bottled In Bond Single
$20.00
Whiskey Row Distiller's Select Single
$15.00
Whiskey Row Honey Hole Single
$10.00
Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon Whiskey Single
$7.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed Barrel Proof Single
$13.00Out of stock
Woodford Reserve Distiller's Select Bourbon Whiskey Single
$10.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon Single
$12.50
Woodford Reserve Oat Grain Bourbon Single
$22.50
Woodford Reserve Very Fine Rare Single
$50.00
Wyoming Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey Single
$10.00
Henry Mckenna Bourbon Single
$8.00
Amador Double Barrel Bourbon Double
$20.00
Angel's Envy Bourbon Double
$24.00Out of stock
Baker's 7 yr Bourbon Double
$38.00
Bardstown Discovery Series #3 Bourbon Double
$64.00
Bardstown Phifer Pavitt Bourbon Double
$64.00
Basil Hayden's 10 YR Bourbon Double
$38.00
Basil Hayden's Bourbon Double
$23.00Out of stock
Belle Meade Bourbon Double
$22.00
Blanton's Single Barrel Double
$26.00
Blood Oath Pact No. 7 Bourbon Double
$59.00
Blue Run Bourbon Double
$50.00
Booker's Small Batch Bourbon Double
$37.00Out of stock
Bowman Brothers Virginia Small Batch Bourbon Double
$18.00
Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Double
$22.00
Breaker Bourbon Double
$24.00
Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Double
$21.00
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Double
$14.00
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Double
$14.00
Bulleit Bourbon Double
$16.00
E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof Double
$80.00
E.H. Taylor Single Barrel Double
$34.00
E.H. Taylor Small Batch Double
$22.00
E.H. Taylor Warehouse C Double
$200.00
Eagle Rare Single Barrel Double
$22.00
Elijah Craig 12 YR Barrel Proof Bourbon Double
$33.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon Double
$15.00
Elmer T. Lee Bourbon Double
$28.00Out of stock
Evan Williams 1783 Bourbon Double
$14.00
Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon Double
$18.00
Four Roses Barrel Strength OBSO Single Barrel Double
$38.00
Four Roses Bourbon Double
$14.00Out of stock
Four Roses Small Batch Double
$21.00
George T. Stagg Bourbon Double
$26.00
George T. Stagg Jr. Double
$26.00
Hancock's President's Reserve Bourbon Double
$28.00
Heaven's Door The Bootleg 15 YR Bourbon Double
$156.00
High West American Prairie Bourbon Double
$18.00
Horse Soldier Barrel Strength Bourbon Double
$42.00
Jim Beam Bourbon Double
$14.00
Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Bourbon Double
$23.00
Knob Creek 12 YR Bourbon Double
$26.00
Knob Creek 15 YR Bourbon Double
$57.00
Larceny Very Special Small Batch Bourbon Double
$15.00
Little Book Bourbon Double
$50.00
Maker's Mark Bourbon Double
$19.00
Maker's Mark Cask Strength Bourbon Double
$23.00
Noble Oak Double Oaked Bourbon Double
$20.00
Old Forester 1870 Original Batch Double
$22.00
Old Forester 1897 Bottled In Bond Double
$26.00
Old Forester 1910 Old Fine Whiskey Double
$27.00
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Whiskey Double
$28.00
Old Forester Birthday Bourbon Double
$80.00
Old Forester Bourbon Double
$14.00
Old Forester Statesman Bourbon Double
$27.00
Peerless Bourbon Double
$30.00
Rhetoric 21 YR Bourbon Double
$75.00
Rhetoric 24 YR Bourbon Double
$84.00
Rock Hill Farms Bourbon Double
$60.00
Saint Cloud 7 Yr Bourbon Double
$69.00
Very Old St. Nick 12 YR Antique Barrel Double
$163.00
Very Old St. Nick 8 YR Bourbon Double
$101.00
W.L. Weller Antique 107 Double
$26.00Out of stock
W.L. Weller Special Reserve Double
$14.00
Whiskey Row Bottled In Bond Double
$40.00
Whiskey Row Distiller's Select Double
$30.00
Whiskey Row Honey Hole Double
$20.00
Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon Whiskey Double
$14.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed Barrel Proof Double
$26.00
Woodford Reserve Distiller's Select Bourbon Whiskey Double
$20.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon Double
$25.00
Woodford Reserve Oat Grain Bourbon Double
$45.00
Woodford Reserve Very Fine Rare Double
$100.00
Wyoming Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey Double
$20.00
Henry Mckenna Bourbon Double
$16.00
Rye Whiskey
Angel's Envy Finished Rye Whisky Single
$20.00
Basil Hayden's 10 YR Rye Single
$18.50
Blue Run Rye Single
$25.00
Elijah Craig Straight Rye Single
$7.50
High West Bourye Single
$20.00
High West Double Rye Single
$9.00
High West Midwinter Night's Dram Rye Whiskey Single
$20.00
Kentucky Owl 10 YR Rye Single
$34.50
Noble Oak Rye Whiskey Single
$10.00
Rittenhouse Rye Single
$8.50
Sazerac Rye Single
$8.50
Templeton Rye 4yr Single
$10.50
Very Old St. Nick Cask Strength Rye Whiskey Single
$50.50
Whistlepig Rye Whiskey 10 YR Single
$20.50
Wild Turkey 101 Rye Whiskey Single
$7.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed Barrel Proof Rye Single
$14.00
Woodford Reserve Distiller's Select Rye Single
$10.50
Angel's Envy Finished Rye Whisky Double
$40.00
Basil Hayden's 10 YR Rye Double
$37.00
Blue Run Rye Double
$50.00
Bulleit Rye Double
$18.00
Elijah Craig Straight Rye Double
$15.00