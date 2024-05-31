- Home
- /
- Dunshaughlin
- /
- Tenoo King of Spice Dunshaughlin
Tenoo King of Spice Dunshaughlin
1, An Sibin Court, Main Street,
Dunshaughlin, IE A85 FY80
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Indian & Mediterranean Menu (OO)
Mediterranean Appetisers
- Chicken Shish Appetizer€7.95
Boneless Chicken fillet grilled, marinated with saffron & Coconut served with mango Sauce.
- Prawn Pil Pil€8.95
Fresh Prawns pan-fried with fresh garlic yellow & red chillies, served with fresh naan bread.
- Portuguese Wings Appetizer€6.95
Grilled chicken wings in a flavour of your choice (Piri Piri, Lemon & herb or Bbq) Served with garlic sauce.
- Falafel€6.95
Chickpea patty with parsley & Spices, Comes with hummus.
- Hummus with bread€5.50
Hummus made of chickpeas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice. Tzatziki made of greek yougurt, cucumbers, garlic, olive oil, lemon & parsley.
- Tzatziki with bread€5.50
- Mix Special Salad€5.50
Mediterranean Main Course
- Half Chicken€15.95
Half grilled chicken in a flavour of your choice (Piri piri, Lemon & herb, Bbq).
- Full Chicken (+chicken wings starter)€33.95
- Portuguese Wings€12.95
Grilled chicken wings in a flavour of your choice (Piri Piri, Lemon & herb or Bbq) Served with garlic sauce.
- Chicken Shish€12.95
Boneless Irish chicken fillet, marinated with saffron.
- Lamb Fillet Shish€14.95
Fresh Irish lamb fillet marinated with garlic & Spices.
- Double Shish€21.95
Chicken + Kubideh
- Classic Kubideh Shish€12.95
Minced Beef & Lamb with fresh herbs.
- Salmon Fish shish€15.95
Fresh Salmon fillet pieces marinated with herbs, spices and lime zest.
- Prawns pil pil€15.95
Fresh Prawns pan-fried with fresh garlic yellow & red chillies, served with fresh naan bread.
- Chicken Kebab€11.95
Irish chicken marinated with our special spices and herbs.
- Lamb kebab€11.95
Lamb marinated and layered with flavourings and our special spices.
- Mixed kebab€11.95
Can,t decide? Have both Lamb & Chicken.
- Falafel Mains€14.95
- Doner Box€11.95
- Chollo Kebab (2 Kubideh)€21.95
- Deal 1€32.95
6 Chicken Wings, 1 Chicken Shish, 1 Mixed Kebab, 1 Fries, 1 Salad Garnish, 2 Soft Drinks
Mediterranean Burgers
Mediterranean Kids Meal
Mediterranean Sides
Mediterranean Desserts
Indian Appetiser
- Samosa Chana Chaat€7.95
A tasty & tangy snack made with savory fried pastries, chickpeas, spices, herbs, onions, tomatoes, and lemon.
- Aloo Tikki Chaat€7.95
Cripsy fried potato cubes flavoured with ground spices and sweet-and-sour date and tamaring sauce, garnished with coriander leaves.
- Mix bhajia€6.95
Crispy, bite size vegetable fritters loaded with onions, potatoes, gram flour and Indian spices.
- Chilly Paneer€8.95
Cottage cheese cubes stir fried with ginger, garlic, onions, bell pepper and sauces.
- Chilly Chicken€9.95
Boneless chicken stir fried with ginger, garlic, onions, bell pepper and sauces.
- Amritsatri Fish€9.95
Salmon marinated in chilli powder, gram flour, yogurt, turmeric, and lemon juice.
Indian Tandoori Appetisers
- Achari chicken Tikka€7.95
Roasted boneless chicken in yogurt and Indian pickled spices served with mint chutney.
- Pudina Chicken Tikka€7.95
Roasted boneless chicken in mint sauce, coriander, and green chillies.
- Malai chicken Tikka€8.95
Roasted boneless chicken in mint sauce, coriander, and green chillies.
- Tandoori Chicken€8.95
Roasted chciekn with yogurt, red chilli powder, turmeric and seasoned with cayenne pepper.
- Tandoori Prawns€9.95
Jumbo king prawns skewered with marianted curry spices, lemon juice, yogurt, fennel seeds give the aromatic flavour
- Lamb Seekh Kebab€9.95
Minced lamb slathered in a bowl of spices and grilled to perfection and served with mint chutney.
- Lamb Chop€9.95
Lamb chops seasoned with garlic powder, coriander, cumin, paprika, chilli powder, and mustard powder.
Indian Biryani
- Vegetable Dum Biryani€13.95
Dum-cooked basmati rice, veggies and cottage cheese with aromatic spices sealed in a pot producing the most fragrant biryani with an exquisite taste with the side of mirchi-ka-salan & raita.
- Chicken Dum Biryani€15.95
Dum-cooked basmati rice, and chicken with aromatic spices sealed in a pot producing the most fragrant biryani with an exquisite taste with the side of mirchi-ka-salan & raita.
- Lamb Dum Biryani€18.95
Dum-cooked basmati rice, and lamb with aromatic spices sealed in a pot producing the most fragrant biryani with an exquisite taste with the side of mirchi-ka-salan & raita.
- Prawn Dum Biryani€18.95
Dum-cooked basmati rice, and prawn with aromatic spices sealed in a pot producing the most fragrant biryani with an exquisite taste with the side of mirchi-ka-salan & raita.
Indian Mains
- Paneer Butter Masala€14.95
Cottage Cheese cubes in rich and creamy curry made of butter, cashews, onions, spice powders, and herbs.
- Chana Masala€12.95
Soaked white chickpeas with turmeric, onions, ginger, cloves, cumin, and garam masala.
- Aubergine Masala€13.95
Packed with flavourful spices, herbs, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, onions.
- Mix Vegetable€12.95
Great combination of sliced mixed vegetables and gravy – Carrots, green peas, corn, beans, and cottage cheese.
- Mushroom Spinach€12.95
Mushrooms cooked with spinach leaves, different combination of onions, tomatoes, ginger and garam masala.
- Jeera Aloo€12.95
Punch of flavours from whole cumin seeds (Jeera), ground cumin, ginger, red chilli powder with potatoes.
- Dal Tadka€12.95
Indian lentil dish made with husked and split pigeon pea lentils combines with garlic and red chilli pepper and a punch of tang from fresh tomatoes.
- Dal Makhani€12.95
Traditional variation of lentil dish, made with black beans and other pulses includes butter seasoned with fresh cream.
- Chicken Korma€14.95
It is traditionally made with boneless chicken, onions garlic cloves, ginger, garam masala and Greek yogurt gives creamy sauce for this flavourful dish.
- Butter Chicken€15.95
Boneless chicken curry made with turmeric, chilli powder, salt and garam masala.
- Chicken Tikka Masala€14.95
This delicious dish consisting of marinated boneless chicken pieces that are traditionally cooked in a tandoor and then served in a subtly spiced tomato-cream sauce.
- Malabar Chicken€16.95
Kerala style chicken curry made with turmeric powder, coriander powder.
- Methi Chicken€15.95
Perfect mixture of fenugreek leaves, onions, spinach, spices, herbs, tomatoes, and yogurt, serves with choice of chicken or Lamb.
- Saag Ghosht€18.95
Lamb mixed with creamy spinach curry packed with flavour, fragrance and the most luxurious texture.
- Lamb Rogan Josh€18.95
Heady combination of intense spices in a creamy tomato curry sauce.
- Prawn Curry€17.95
King Prawns flavourful curry with onions, tomatoes, spices, and herbs.
Indian Sides
Bread
Indian Desserts
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1, An Sibin Court, Main Street,, Dunshaughlin, IE A85 FY80