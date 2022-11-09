Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra 707 E. Main St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
707 E. Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BUBBLE REPUBLIC - 800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100
No Reviews
800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100 SAN GABRIEL, CA 91776
View restaurant
Phoenix Food Boutique - San Gabriel
No Reviews
712 Las Tunas Drive San Gabriel, CA 91776
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alhambra
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant - 2505 W Valley blvd
4.3 • 1,453
2505 W Valley blvd Alhambra, CA 91803
View restaurant
Jamba - 000551 - Alhambra Retail Center
4.3 • 482
1131 S. Fremont Ave. Alhambra, CA 91803
View restaurant