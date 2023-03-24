Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia 846 W. Duarte Rd.

No reviews yet

846 W. Duarte Rd.

Arcadia, CA 91007

Popular Items

Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Almond Iced Milk Tea


Splashers

Dragon Grapefruit Splasher (LARGE SIZE)

$5.90
Peach Pineapple Splasher (LARGE SIZE)

$5.90
Lychee Strawberry Splasher (LARGE SIZE)

$5.90

Iced Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25
Black Tea

$4.25
Oolong Tea

$4.25
Grapefruit Iced Tea

$4.75
Guava Iced Tea

$4.75
Honey Iced Tea

$4.75
Lemon Iced Tea

$4.75
Litchi Iced Tea

$4.75
Mango Iced Tea

$4.75
Orange Iced Tea

$4.75
Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$4.75
Peach Iced Tea

$4.75
Pineapple Iced Tea

$4.75
Strawberry Iced Tea

$4.75
Winter Melon Iced Tea

$4.75
Yogurt Iced Tea

$4.75

White Peach Oolong Tea

$5.05

Specialty Iced Teas

913 Ginseng Oolong Tea

$5.05
Fruit Iced Tea

$5.05
Guava Litchi Green Tea

$5.05
Guava Peach Green Tea

$5.05
Hisbiscus Flower Tea

$5.05
Honey Chrysanthemum Tea

$5.05
Honey Lemon Iced Tea

$5.05
Kumquat Lemon Green Tea

$5.05
Love Potion #6 Tea

$5.05
Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$5.05

White Peach Oolong Tea

$5.05
Passion Fruit Kumquat Green Tea

$5.05
Passion Fruit Mango Green Tea

$5.25
Peach Mango Oolong Tea

$5.05
Roasted Oolong Tea

$5.05
Winter Melon Lemon Oolong Tea

$5.05
Ti Kuan Yin Tea

$5.05
Plum Green Tea

$5.05

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.25
Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.25
Oolong Milk Tea

$4.25
Almond Iced Milk Tea

$4.75
Black Sugar Iced Milk Tea

$4.75
Honey Iced Milk Tea

$4.75
Salted Caramel Iced Milk Tea

$4.75
Vanilla Iced Milk Tea

$4.75
Winter Melon Iced Milk Tea

$4.75

Specialty Milk Teas

913 Ginseng Oolong Milk Tea

$5.05
Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.05
Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.05
Coffee Milk Tea

$5.05
Earl Grey Milk Tea

$5.05
Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.05
Matcha Milk Tea

$5.05
Matcha Red Bean

$5.50
Matcha Strawberry

$5.50
Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

$5.05
Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.05
Taro Milk Tea

$5.05
Thai Milk Tea

$5.05
Ti Kuan Yin MT

$5.05

Coffee

House Coffee [Cold]

$5.10

Almond Coffee [Cold]

$5.35

Black Sugar Coffee [Cold]

$5.35

Chocolate Coffee [Cold]

$5.35

Salted Caramel Coffee [Cold]

$5.35

House Coffee [Hot]

$5.35

Almond Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

Black Sugar Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

Chocolate Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

Salted Caramel Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

Vanilla Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

House Coffee [Teazer]

$5.35

Almond Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60

Black Sugar Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60

Chocolate Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60

Salted Caramel Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60

Vanilla Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60
Cold Brew Coffee

$5.10
Cold Brew Coffee Latte

$5.60
Cold Brew Coffee Cloud

$5.60

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Orange Green Tea

$5.50
Watermelon Ice Tea (LARGE SIZE)

$6.25Out of stock

Teazer

Grapefruit Teazer

$5.60
Litchi Teazer

$5.60
Mango Teazer

$5.60
Orange Teazer

$5.60
Passion Fruit Teazer

$5.60
Peach Teazer

$5.60
Pineapple Teazer

$5.60
Strawberry Teazer

$5.60
Yogurt Teazer

$5.60
Black Sesame Teazer

$5.90

Lemon Strawberry Teazer

$5.90
Love Potion #6 Teazer

$5.90
Mango Strawberry Teazer

$5.90
Matcha Teazer

$5.90
Passion Fruit Kumquat Teazer

$5.90
Passion Fruit Mango Teazer

$5.90
Pineapple Strawberry Teazer

$5.90
Pudding Teazer

$5.90
Taro Teazer

$5.90
Thai Tea Teazer

$5.90
Orange Peach Teazer

$5.90
Orange Pineapple Teazer

$5.90
Red Bean Teazer

$5.90

Milk Icee / Latte Series

Black Sugar Milk Icee

$6.25
Caramel Milk Icee

$6.25
Chocolate Milk Icee

$6.25
Mango Milk Icee

$6.25
Strawberry Milk Icee

$6.25
Dirty Latte

$5.10
Dirty Cloud Latte

$5.60
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

846 W. Duarte Rd., Arcadia, CA 91007

Directions

