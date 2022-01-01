Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside

3,325 Reviews

$

1400 University Ave. Ste. A103

Riverside, CA 92507

Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Honey Iced Tea
Thai Milk Tea

Lemonade Splashers

Lychee Strawberry Splashers

$5.90
Peach Pineapple Splashers

$5.90
Dragon Grapefruit Splashers

$5.90

Iced Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25
Black Tea

$4.25
Oolong Tea

$4.25
Grapefruit Iced Tea

$4.75
Guava Iced Tea

$4.75
Honey Iced Tea

$4.75
Lemon Iced Tea

$4.75
Litchi Iced Tea

$4.75
Mango Iced Tea

$4.75
Yogurt Iced Tea

$4.75
Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$4.75
Peach Iced Tea

$4.75
Pineapple Iced Tea

$4.75
Strawberry Iced Tea

$4.75
Winter Melon Iced Tea

$4.75
Orange Iced Tea

$4.75

Specialty Iced Tea

Fruit Iced Tea

$5.05
Guava Litchi Green Tea

$5.05
Guava Peach Green Tea

$5.05
Hisbiscus Flower Tea

$5.05
Honey Lemon Iced Tea

$5.05
Kumquat Lemon Green Tea

$5.05
Love Potion #6 Tea

$5.05
Honey Chrysanthemum Tea

$5.05
Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$5.05
Passion Fruit Kumquat Green Tea

$5.05
Passion Fruit Mango Green Tea

$5.05
Peach Mango Oolong Tea

$5.05
Roasted Oolong Tea

$5.05
Ti Kuan Yin Oolong Tea

$5.05
Winter Melon Lemon Oolong Tea

$5.05
913 Ginseng Oolong Tea

$5.05

Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.25
Milk Tea

$4.25
Oolong Milk Tea

$4.25
Almond Iced Milk Tea

$4.75
Black Sugar Iced Milk Tea

$4.75
Honey Iced Milk Tea

$4.75
Salted Caramel Iced Milk Tea

$4.75
Vanilla Iced Milk Tea

$4.75
Winter Melon Iced Milk Tea

$4.75

Specialty Milk Tea

Black Sesame Milk Tea

$5.05
Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.05
Coffee Milk Tea

$5.05
Earl Grey Milk Tea

$5.05
Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.05
Matcha Milk Tea

$5.05
Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea

$5.05
Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.05
Ti Kuan Yin Oolong Milk Tea

$5.05
Taro Milk Tea

$5.05
Thai Milk Tea

$5.05
Matcha Red Bean

$5.55
Matcha Strawberry

$5.55
913 Ginseng Oolong Milk Tea

$5.05

Milk Icee / Latte Series / Witch Soup

Black Sugar Milk Icee

$6.25
Caramel Milk Icee

$6.25
Chocolate Milk Icee

$6.25
Mango Milk Icee

$6.25
Strawberry Milk Icee

$6.25
Dirty Latte

$5.10

Dirty Cloud Latte

$5.60

Witch Soup (Halloween Special)

$5.05Out of stock

Teazers

Grapefruit Teazer

$5.60
Litchi Teazer

$5.60
Mango Teazer

$5.60
Passion Fruit Teazer

$5.60
Peach Teazer

$5.60
Pineapple Teazer

$5.60
Strawberry Teazer

$5.60
Orange Teazer

$5.60
Yogurt Teazer

$5.60
Black Sesame Teazer

$5.90
Lemon Strawberry Teazer

$5.90
Love Potion #6 Teazer

$5.90
Passion Fruit Kumquat Teazer

$5.90
Passion Fruit Mango Teazer

$5.90
Pineapple Strawberry Teazer

$5.90
Pudding Teazer

$5.90
Taro Teazer

$5.90
Thai Tea Teazer

$5.90
Red Bean Teazer

$5.90
Matcha Teazer

$5.90
Orange Peach Teazer

$5.90
Orange Pineapple Teazer

$5.90
Mango Strawberry Teazer

$5.90
Strawberry Colada Teazer

$5.90Out of stock
Orange Pineapple Colada Teazer

$5.90Out of stock

Cold Brew Coffee

House Coffee [Cold]

$5.10

Almond Coffee [Cold]

$5.35

Black Sugar Coffee [Cold]

$5.35

Chocolate Coffee [Cold]

$5.35

Salted Caramel Coffee [Cold]

$5.35

Vanilla Coffee [Cold]

$5.35

House Coffee [Hot]

$5.35

Almond Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

Black Sugar Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

Chocolate Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

Salted Caramel Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

Vanilla Coffee [Hot]

$5.60

House Coffee [Teazer]

$5.35

Almond Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60

Black Sugar Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60

Chocolate Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60

Salted Caramel Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60

Vanilla Coffee [Teazer]

$5.60

Cold Brew Coffee (Black)

$5.10

Cold Brew Coffee Latte (Fresh Milk)

$5.60

Cold Brew Coffee Cloud (CCTOP)

$5.60

Fresh Brew Pure Hot / Iced Tea

Jin Xuan Oolong [C]

$5.95

Pu'er [C]

$5.95

Ti Kuan Yin [C]

$5.95

103 Ginseng Oolong [C]

$6.25

Osmanthus Oolong [C]

$6.25

913 Ginseng Oolong [C]

$6.50

High Mountain Oolong [C]

$6.50

Ten Wu Tea [C]

$8.25

Joy Pot

Bone Soup JP

$17.50
Spicy Bone Soup JP

$17.50
Miso JP

$17.50
Spicy Miso JP

$17.50
Tonkotsu JP

$17.50
Spicy Tonkotsu JP

$17.50
Sukiyaki JP

$17.50

Snacks (#1-#12)

1. French Fries

$6.50
2. Green Onion Pancake

$7.95
3. Taiwanese Sausage (2)

$8.95
4. Crispy Tofu

$8.25
5. Gyoza (8)

$8.25
6. Popcorn Chicken

$8.95
7. Tempura

$8.25Out of stock
8. Chicken Wings (6)

$9.95
9. Popping Fish Balls (8)

$9.95
10. Takoyaki (6)

$9.95
11. Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50
12. Shrimp Tempura (5)

$9.95

Boiled Snacks (#13-#14)

13. Spicy Wontons (8)

$8.75
14. Vegetables

$7.50

Vegetarian & Vegan (#15-#18)

15. Simmered Eggs (2)

$3.95
16. Braised Tofu

$8.25
17. Edamame

$5.95Out of stock
18. Vegetable Egg Rolls (6)

$8.75

Noodles/Noodle Soups (#19-#27)

19. Cold Noodles (Seasonal)

$10.95Out of stock
20. Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles

$10.75
21. Boiled Pork Dumplings (10)

$13.25
22. Wonton Noodle Soup

$10.95
23. Pork Chop w. Noodle Soup

$14.25
24. Beef Udon

$14.25
25. Wonton Soup

$8.95
26. Beef Soup w. Dumplings (8)

$14.50
27. Beef Noodle Soup

$14.95

Rice Bowl (#28)

28. Beef Bowl

$10.50

Braised Pork (#29-#30)

29. Braised Pork Rice

$9.75
30. Braised Pork Dry Noodles

$9.75

Curry (#31-#34)

31. Chicken Katsu Curry Rice

$14.25
32. Pork Katsu Curry Rice

$14.25
33. Shrimp Tempura Curry Rice

$14.25
34. Fish Katsu Curry Rice

$14.25

Entree (#35-#39)

35. Popcorn Chicken Rice

$13.25
36. Taiwanese Sausage Rice (3)

$14.50
37. Pork Chop Rice

$14.25
38. Chicken Leg Rice

$13.75Out of stock
39. Fish Fillet Rice

$14.25

Ramen (#40-#45)

40. Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.25
41. Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.25
42. Miso Ramen

$15.25
43. Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.25
44. Shoyu Ramen

$15.25
45. Dan Dan Ramen

$15.25

Desserts (#46-#49)

46. Crispy Flour Buns (4)

$7.95
47. Brick Toast

$6.95
48. Crispy Sesame Balls (8)

$7.95
49. Hot Grass Jelly

$7.75
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103, Riverside, CA 92507

