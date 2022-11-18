Tensuke Market & Food Court imageView gallery
Tensuke Market & Food Court

3 S. Arlington Heights Road

Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Tiger Roll Set
California Roll
Gyoza (4)

Sushi Set 1-8

Sushi Special Set

Sushi Special Set
$12.95

$12.95

Tuna, salmon, shrimp, whitefish, egg, masago, imitation crab, california roll

Sushi Deluxe Set

Sushi Deluxe Set
$14.95

$14.95

Tuna, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail, squid, surf clam, whitefish, masago, tuna roll

Hand Roll Set

Hand Roll Set

$11.50

3 hand rolls: salmon avocado, spicy tuna, and california

8 Piece Sushi Set

8 Piece Sushi Set
$11.95

$11.95

Tuna (2), salmon (2), shrimp (2), whitefish (2)

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$11.95

Tuna, salmon, octopus, whitefish, shrimp, surf clam, shiitake, tamago, and cucumber over sushi rice

Salmon Don

Salmon Don

$12.95

Salmon sashimi, cucumber, sesame seeds over sushi rice

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$11.50

Marinated cubed tuna, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber over sushi rice

Tekka Don (Tuna Bowl)

Tekka Don (Tuna Bowl)
$13.50

$13.50

Tuna sashimi, cucumber, and sesame seeds over sushi rice

Roll Set 13-20

King of Salmon Set

King of Salmon Set
$13.50

$13.50

Spicy crunch California roll with soy paper, seared salmon, green onions, spicy mayo, & citrus sauce.

Big Rainbow Set

Big Rainbow Set
$12.95

$12.95

Spicy crunch California roll, tuna, salmon, whitefish, & avocado.

Oregon Roll Set

Oregon Roll Set
$13.95

$13.95

Sushi roll with soy paper, tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, smoked salmon.

Big Spicy Scallop Set

Big Spicy Scallop Set
$12.95

$12.95

Spicy crunch California roll, spicy scallop, & green onion.

Big Dragon Roll Set

Big Dragon Roll Set
$13.50

$13.50

Spicy crunch California roll with eel, avocado, eel sauce.

Red Dragon Roll Set

Red Dragon Roll Set
$13.50

$13.50

Spicy crunch California roll, tuna, avocado, wasabi mayo, sriracha, & green onion.

Godzilla Roll Set

Godzilla Roll Set
$12.95

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, tobiko, tempura crunch, eel sauce, & wasabi mayo.

Tiger Roll Set

Tiger Roll Set
$13.95

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy mayo, seared salmon, avocado, eel sauce, & green onion.

Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$2.50

Salmon Nigiri

$2.50

Yellowtail Nigiri

$2.95

Eel Nigiri

$2.95

Egg Tamago Nigiri

$1.95

Crab Stick Nigiri

$1.95

Inari Sushi

$1.75

Izumidai Nigiri

$2.25

Mackerel Nigiri

$2.25Out of stock

Octopus Nigiri

$2.50

Scallop Nigiri

$3.25

Shrimp Nigiri

$2.25

Smelt Roe Nigiri

$2.25

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$2.50Out of stock

Squid Nigiri

$2.25

Surf Clam Nigiri

$2.25

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$2.50

Maki Roll

California Roll

$4.50

Tuna Roll

$4.50

Salmon Roll

$4.50

Avocado Roll

$3.95

Canadian Roll

$7.95

Caterpiller\Dragon Roll

$10.50Out of stock

Cucumber Roll

$3.95

Eel Cucumber Roll

$6.95

Futomaki Roll

$7.95

Illinois Roll

$7.95

Kanpyo

$3.50

Natto Roll

$3.75

Oshinko Roll

$3.50

Philadelphia Roll

$5.95

Plum Mint Roll

$3.95

Salmon Skin Roll

$4.50

Shiitake Roll

$3.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

Sp Spicy Salmon

$7.95

Sp Spicy Tuna

$7.95

Spicy Crunch California

$5.95

Spicy Scallop Roll

$6.50

Veggie Roll

$3.95

Yellowtail Onion Roll

$5.95Out of stock

Tuna & Salmon Special Roll

$10.75Out of stock

Appetizer 21-22

Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer
$6.95

$6.95

Shrimp and vegetable tempura

Takoyaki (6)

Takoyaki (6)
$5.50

$5.50

Traditional octopus balls

Kitchen 25-34

Nadeshiko Bento Box

Nadeshiko Bento Box
$13.95

$13.95

Salmon terikayki. Shrimp tempura, fried spring rolls, cucumber salad, miso soup & rice.

Chicken Karaage Set

Chicken Karaage Set
$10.50

$10.50

Japanese style fried chicken, salad, miso soup, & rice.

Chicken Teriyaki Set

Chicken Teriyaki Set
$10.50

$10.50

Sauteed terikyaki chicken, mushroom, salad, miso soup, & rice.

Berkshire Pork Cutlet Set

Berkshire Pork Cutlet Set
$10.95

$10.95

Fried Berkshire pork cutlet, salad, miso soup, & rice.

Katsu Don

Katsu Don

$10.50

Pork cutlet with egg and onion over rice. Salad & miso soup.

Pork Cutlet Curry Rice

Pork Cutlet Curry Rice
$10.95

$10.95

Spicy curry sauce over rice served with salad.

Ebi Tenju

Ebi Tenju

$12.95

Shrimp & vegetable tempura over rice. Include miso soup.

Unaju Set

Unaju Set

$12.95

Grilled eel over rice and unagi sauce. Include miso soup.

Grilled Salmon Set

Grilled Salmon Set
$11.50

$11.50

Salted grilled salmon with rice, salad, and miso soup.

Gyu Don Set

Gyu Don Set

$9.95

Beef and onions over steamed rice. Include miso soup.

Noodle Soup 38-45

Shoyu Ramen Set

Shoyu Ramen Set
$11.50

$11.50

Soy sauce based soup with ramen noodles, pork, egg, fish cake, bean sprouts, corn, green onion, & seaweed.

Miso Ramen Set

Miso Ramen Set
$11.50

$11.50

Soybean based coup with ramen noodles, pork, egg, fish cake, bean sprouts, corn, green onion, & seaweed.

Tonkotsu Ramen Set

Tonkotsu Ramen Set
$11.50

$11.50

Pork based soup with ramen noodle, pork, egg, fish cake, bean sprout, corn, green onion, seaweed, & ginger.

Plain Udon Set

Plain Udon Set
$8.95

$8.95

Soy sauce based soup with udon noodles, fish cake, green onion, seaweed, and tempura crunch.

Tempura Udon Set

Tempura Udon Set
$10.50

$10.50

Soy sauce based soup with udon noodles, shrimp tempura, fish cake, green onion, seaweed, and tempura crunch.

Beef Udon Set

Beef Udon Set

$10.50

Soy sauce based soup with udon noodles, beef, fish cake, green onion, seaweed, and tempura crunch.

Big Nabeyaki Soup

Big Nabeyaki Soup

$11.95Out of stock

Soy sauce based soup with udon noodles, pumpkin, egg, fried tofu, shrimp & seaweed tempura.

Seafood Soup Set

Seafood Soup Set

$11.95Out of stock

Soy sauce based soup with salmon, shrimp, scallop, imitation crab, vegetables, tofu, and bean noodles. Includes rice.

Extras 46-50

Edamame

$3.50
Gyoza (4)

Gyoza (4)

$3.50
Spring Roll (2)

Spring Roll (2)
$2.95

$2.95
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$1.95

Small Salad

$3.50

Steamed Rice

$1.50

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.00Out of stock

Spicy Mayo Side

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Tonkatsu Sauce

$1.00

Seaweed Salad

$3.00

Shrimp Tempra

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:25 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:25 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:25 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:25 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:25 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:25 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:25 pm
Thank you for experiencing Japan with us!

3 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

