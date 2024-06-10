Restaurant info

Located in downtown Anchorage, this modern Gastro Pub honors the humble roots of Anchorage, formally known as Tent City. Established in 2019, Tent City Taphouse was inspired by the hard working pioneers who helped build the Alaska Railroad and founded this great community. Family owned and operated, we take pride in supporting local while providing a warm and friendly atmosphere. Our highly trained Chefs bring a culinary flair to hyper-sourced local seafood, meats and produce from sustainable farmers and fishermen. At the bar, 24 rotating taps showcase the best of Alaska’s home grown micro-brewing talents. We are committed to providing a truly unique experience that Alaskan’s can be proud of.