Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

TenTen

91 Reviews

$

501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor

Austin, TX 78701

Popular Items

spicy tuna roll
hamachi roll
snow crab roll

disposables

NO DISPOSABLES (cutlery, chopsticks, napkins)

ADD napkins

ADD chopsticks

ADD soy sauce packets

ADD side of ginger

$0.20

extra side of ginger

ADD side of wasabi

$0.20

extra side of wasabi

starters

charred edamame

charred edamame

$11.00

chili honey furikake *can be made gluten free upon request

cucumber sunomono

cucumber sunomono

$9.00

cucumber, diakon, sesame *gluten free

seasonal vegetable tempura

seasonal vegetable tempura

$14.00

rotating selection of seasonal vegetables, ginger kaeshi dipping sauce, nori (the integrity of a hot item such as this is bound to be comprised in transport and is intended for indulgence within our dining room)

chicken karaage

chicken karaage

$17.00

togarashi kewpie, nori honey, lemon

brussels sprouts

brussels sprouts

$10.00

Natto, togarashi, pickles

chicken tsukune

chicken tsukune

$18.00

minced chicken thighs, ginger, garlic, yakitori glaze

raw plates

hamachi carpaccio*

hamachi carpaccio*

$28.00

hamachi, yuzu truffle vinaigrette, pink peppercorn, black truffle

tuna tataki*

$26.00

Sudachi, ponzu, crispy shallots

rolls [maki]

mushroom roll

mushroom roll

$15.00

miso, braised mushroom, kombu aioli

scallop roll

scallop roll

$21.00

truffle, yuzu

salmon roll

salmon roll

$17.00Out of stock

shiso, bruleed citrus *can be made gluten free upon request

spicy tuna roll

spicy tuna roll

$18.00

cucumber, avocado *can be GF upon request

hamachi roll

hamachi roll

$18.00

ponzu, jalapeno, charred scallion *can be made GF upon request

chirashi roll

chirashi roll

$21.00

tuna, salmon, hamachi, snow crab, bonito *can be made GF upon request

toro roll

toro roll

$17.00Out of stock

ginger scallion oil, wasabi, fresh mint *can be made GF upon request

snow crab roll

snow crab roll

$24.00

citrus, herbs, avocado, cucumber (no tobiko) *can be made gluten free upon request

bbq toro

bbq toro

$25.00

Soy paper, snow crab, bbq toro

plates

14oz a5 waguyu, shiso wasabi gremolata
miso salmon

miso salmon

$31.00Out of stock

aubergine, matcha

pork chop

pork chop

$35.00

ssamjang, baby lettuce, pickles *can be made GF upon request

Wagyu beef tenderloin

Wagyu beef tenderloin

$72.00

summer squash, shiso *can be made GF upon request

a5 wagyu strip

$185.00

14oz. shiso wasabi gremolata *can be made GF upon request

a5 wagyu ribeye

$250.00

24oz. shiso wasabi gremolata *can be made GF upon request

grilled squash

$22.00

black garlic, baby spinach

sides/sauces

side of rice

$4.00

ponzu

$0.50

katsu

$0.50

kizami wasabi

$3.00

eel sauce

$0.50

spicy mayo

$0.50

nigiri

salmon*

$13.00

salmon, ponzu, celery, sesame

hamachi*

$13.00

grated, ginger, scallions

tuna*

$15.00

lean tuna, pickled wasabi

shima aji*

$14.00

striped jack, sake ponzu, orange salt

madai*

$14.00

red bream, charred skin, green yuzukoshō

hirame*

$15.00

olive flounder, grilled fin muscle

inada*

$15.00

cilantro under fish, yuzu, serrano, yellow kosho, lime salt

masu*

$17.00

nikiri, smoked maldon salt, toasted sesame

non alcoholic

mexican coke

$5.00

diet coke

$2.00

sprite

$3.00

agua de piedra 12oz Still

$4.00

fever tree gingerale

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

sake

bushido "way of the warrior" | ginjo genshu | 180ml

$12.00Out of stock

ninoseki | "daruma" tokubetsu junmai | 180ml

$13.00

soto premium junmai 180ml cup

$14.00Out of stock

old mountain | yamahai | 180ml

$20.00Out of stock

pure grain cup | fukujukai komedake junmai | 180ml

$22.00Out of stock

sho by sho | chiku bai ginjo nigori | 720ml

$40.00Out of stock

nigori sake

amabuki | gin no kurenai junmai | 720ml

$87.00

fruity sake

shiokawa "cowboy yamahai" | junmai ginjo genshu | 720ml

$80.00Out of stock

bold sake

takahiro "noble arrow" | tokubetsu junmai | 720ml

$85.00

refreshing sake

Food

Set menu

Drinks

Regular redbull

sugar free redbull

saporo

heniken zero

house white

house red

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

MODERN JAPANESE SUSHI AND ROBATA KITCHEN A welcoming haven for social gatherings and friendly dinners, TenTen is intentionally designed to elevate meals into memories. Earthen elements accentuate high-energy urban design with soft, intimate lighting. Organic design and vibrant, fresh ambiance are the backdrop for modern Japanese fare and craft libations served with sincere hospitality.  Take Out/Delivery Hours: Sun-Thurs | 4:30p - 9p Friday & Saturday | 4:30pm -10pm TenTen also available on UberEats.

Website

Location

501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

