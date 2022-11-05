Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tenzan MIdtown

review star

No reviews yet

988 2nd ave

New York, NY 10022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

5 Pieces Shrimp Tempura Roll
Alaska
Salmon.

Kitchen Appetizers

Age Tofu

$7.00

Deep fried bean curd with assorted flake light sauce.

Beef Negimaki Appetizer

$10.50

Thinly sliced beef rolled with scallion, broiled with negi sauce.

Beef Yakitori

$11.00

Black Miso Cod

$16.50

Black Miso Seabass

$16.50

Chicken Negimaki Appetizer

$10.50

Thinly sliced chicken rolled with scallion, broiled with negi sauce.

Edamame

$6.50

Boiled soybeans

Gyoza

$7.50

Choice of pork, beef, seafood and vegetable

Hamachi Kama

$14.50

Grilled fresh yellowtail "collar" with sea salt. Served with rice vinegar.

Harumaki

$7.00

Chef style spring roll.

Ika Ring (Fried Calamari)

$10.50

Lightly fried Japanese sliced whole calamari.

Kobe Pocket

$14.50

Lightly fried stuffed tofu skin with Kobe Beef & Chef's special stuffing. Served with Creamy Sauce.

Maki Maki Chicken

$13.50

Deep fried stuffed chicken rolled with shrimp, mushroom, spinach, crab meat & cheese.

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$10.00Out of stock

Roasted shishito pepper with gluten free Yuzu Soy Sauce.

Rock N Appetizer

$10.50

Fried Japanese baby rock shirmp served with Curry Sauce.

Shumai

$7.00

Steamed shrimp dumpling

Tempura Appetizer

$10.75

Vegetable Appetizer

$8.00

Sauteed mixed vegetable

Yaki Tori (2 Pcs)

$8.00

Broiled chicken & vegetable on skewer.

Soup And Salad

Miso Soup

$3.50

Soybean paste soup with tofu, seaweed & scallion.

Vegetable & Tofu Soup

$7.50

Boiled bean curd and vegetable in broth.

Spicy Chicken Soup

$9.50

Tender chicken & vegetable with chef spicy sauce.

Sumashi Soup

$4.50

Clear chicken broth with seaweed, mushroom and scallion.

Green Salad

$3.75

Mesculine green salad with fruity ginger dressing.

Hijiki Salad

$8.00

Cooked black seaweed with soy bean.

Kani Salad

$9.50

Kani sticks with sliced cucumber, mayonnaise & tobiko.

Mango Shrimp Salad

$12.50

Sliced mango, shrimp, kani mixed green with creamy dressing.

Salmon Skin Salad

$10.50

Crispy salmon skin with cucumber, tobiko, scallion. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Black Pepper Tuna

$14.50

Seared tuna with black Japanese pepper and mixed green salad with wasabi yuzu dressing

Salmon Tartare

$14.50

Finely chopped Salmon with spicy sauce, scallion and garlic flake

Sea Salt Salmon

$14.50

Seared salmon with japanese sea salt and black spice and fruity balsamic vinegar sauce.

Tuna Tartare

$14.50

Finely chopped Tuna with spicy sauce, scallion and garlic flake

Tuna Tataki

$14.50

Seared thinly sliced tuna, sashimi style. Served with ponzu sauce.

Tuna Tiradito

$14.50

Seared fresh tuna served with chopped cilantro and special almond sauce.

Yellow Tail Vinaigrette

$15.50

Thinly sliced yellow tail served with ginger vinaigrette sauce.

Yellowtail Tartare

$14.50

Finely chopped Yellowtail with spicy sauce, scallion and garlic flake

Fancy King Salmon (2pcs)

$10.50

Steamed marinated lonbster with avocado.

Sushi & Sashimi

Served with miso soup or salad

Sushi Regular

$27.50

8 pcs of assorted sushi and California roll. Does not contain shellfish.

Sushi Deluxe

$28.50

9 pcs of assorted sushi and a tuna roll. Does not contain shellfish.

Sashimi Regular

$28.50

Sashimi Deluxe

$29.50

Salmon Special

$27.50

3 pcs of sushi, 3 pcs of sashimi and salmon roll.

Tuna Special

$28.50

3 pcs of sushi, 3 pcs of sashimi and tuna roll.

Yellow Tail Special

$28.50

3 pcs of sushi, 3 pcs of sashimi and yellowtail roll.

Tri-Color

$35.50

4 pcs tuna, 4 pcs salmon, 4 pcs yellowtail sushi and sashimi.

Chirashi Sushi

$28.50

Assorted fresh fish over sushi rice.

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$33.50

4 pcs sushi, 8 pcs sashimi and tuna roll.

Sushi & Sashimi for 2

$70.50

Roll Combination

Served with miso soup or salad

Maki A

$21.50

Tuna , Salmon and Yellowtail Roll

Maki B

$21.50

California, Eel Cucumber & Salmon Avocado Roll

Maki C

$22.50

Boston, Dallas & West Roll

Crunchy Maki

$22.50

Spicy Crunchy Tuna, Salmon and Crab Stick Roll

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.50

Broiled with sweet teriyaki sauce.

Beef Teriyaki Sirloin

$22.50

Broiled with sweet teriyaki sauce.

Salmon Teriyaki

$19.50

Broiled with sweet teriyaki sauce.

Shrimp Teriyaki

$19.50

Broiled with sweet teriyaki sauce.

Vegetable & Tofu Teriyaki

$15.50

Broiled with sweet teriyaki sauce.

Combination Teriyaki

$23.50

Choice of two kinds of meat. Served with miso soup or salad and rice. Choose Chicken, Beef, Salmon or Shrimp.

Don Buri

All served miso soup

Oyako Don

$17.50

Cooked chicken, egg & onion over rice

Unagi Don

$19.50

Broiled eel over rice

Tempura

All served with miso soup or salad & rice

Vegetable Tempura

$15.50

Lightly battered and fried.

Chicken & Vegetable Tempura

$17.50

5 pieces of chicken and 7 pieces of vegetable lightly battered and fried.

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$18.50

5 pieces of chicken and 7 pieces of vegetable lightly battered and fried.

Shrimp Only Tempura 5 Pcs

$18.50

Lightly battered and fried.

Chicken Only Tempura 5 Pcs

$17.50

Lightly battered and fried.

Negimaki

All served with miso soup or salad & rice

Beef Negimaki

$18.50

Sliced beef rolled with scallion and broiled with negi sauce.

Chicken Negimaki

$17.50

Sliced chicken rolled with scallion and broiled with negi sauce.

Age Mono

Pork Katsu

$17.50

Served with miso soup or salad and rice.

Chicken Katsu

$17.50

Served with miso soup or salad and rice.

Yaki Udon

Beef Yaki Udon

$18.50

sauteed with vegetable and soba sauce.

Chicken Yaki Udon

$17.50

sauteed with vegetable and soba sauce.

Seafood Yaki Udon

$19.50

sauteed with vegetable and soba sauce.

Vegetable Yaki Udon

$15.50

sauteed with vegetable and soba sauce.

Plain Yaki Udon

$13.50

Beef Soba

$18.50

Chicken Soba

$17.50

Seafood Soba

$19.50

Vegetable Soba

$15.50

Japansese Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$16.50

Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.50

Beef Fried Rice

$17.50

Seafood Fried Rice

$19.50

Shrimp, scallop, fish cake, kani stick

Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.50

Noodles Soup

Nabe Yaki Udon

$18.50

Noodle soup with chicken, scallop, crabmeat, fish cake, vegetable, egg & 2 pieces of shrimp tempura

Yosenabe

$18.50

Clear noodle cooked with seafood, vegetable & tofu with Yam noodle in Sukiyaki sauce

Chicken & Vegetable Udon Soup

$17.50

Beef & Vegetable Udon Soup

$17.50

Noodle soup with shrimp and veggie tempura on the side.

Udon Soup Only

$13.50

Udon Noodle and Broth Only

Veg Udon Soup

$15.50

Beef Sukiyaki

$18.50

Thinly sliced meat cooked in sukiyaki broth with yam noodles.

Chicken Sukiyaki

$18.50

Thinly sliced meat cooked in sukiyaki broth with yam noodles.

Seafood Sukiyaki

$19.50

Tenzan Special Rolls

8 Pieces Dancing Eel Roll

$16.50

Spicy Tuna & Crunch Inside With Broiled Eel On Top.

8 Pieces Double Taste Roll

$15.50

Chopped White Tuna, Crunch & Scallion Inside, Topped With Tuna, Salmon & Salmon Roe.

8 Pieces Dragon Roll

$15.50

Eel, Cucumber Inside. Topped With Smelt Roe And Eel Sauce.

8 Pieces Green River Roll

$15.50

Yellowtail, Tuna, Salmon & White Tuna, Black Olive, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Olive Oil Mix

8 Pieces Lobster Roll

$15.50

Shrimp, Octopus, Crabsticks, Cucumber, Spicy Crunch Onion

5 Pieces Oyster Roll

$10.50

Deep Fried Oyster, Lettuce, Cucumbber, Mayonnaise & Flake

8 Pieces Rainbow Roll

$15.50

Crab & Avocado, Topped With Assorted Fish, Avocado & Roe

8 Pieces Red Lady Roll

$16.50

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Mango & Cucumber Wrapped With Pinky Orange Soybean Seaweed.

8 Pieces Sake Roll

$15.50

Spicy Salmon, Avocado Inside. Topped With Salmon And Roe

5 Pieces Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.50

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado With Eel Sauce.

8 Pieces Snowing Roll

$15.50

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Inside. Topped With Spicy Tuna & Crunch

8 Pieces Special Dragon Roll

$16.50

Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber Inside, Topped With Eel, Avocado And Eel Sauce.

6 Pieces Spicy Girl Roll

$15.50

Lightly Fried Spicy Salmon, Eel & Avocado With Spicy Sauce.

5 Pieces Spider Roll

$13.50

Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Cucumbber, Lettuce, Red Tobiko With Spicy Mayo.

8 Pieces Tokyo King Roll

$18.50

Lobster Tempura, Avocado, Mayonnaise. Served With Chef's Special Spicy Sauce.

8 Pieces Yellow Roll

$16.50

Spicy Crunch Albacore, Scallions And Tobiko Topped With Chopped Yellowtail & Jalapenyo.

Hakozushi

Eel Hako

$15.50

6 pieces. Seasoned rice topped with eel and toaster peanut.

Triple Hako (No Rice)

$15.50

6 pieces. Crunchy spicy tuna topped with salmon, yellowtail and garlic flake.

Naruto

6 Pieces Kani Naruto

$14.50

Crab stick, avocado and masago wrapped with cucumber. No Rice

6 Pieces Q.Q. Eel Roll

$16.50

Eel, lettuce and avocado wrapped with cucumber. No rice.

6 Pieces Salmon Naruto

$15.50

Salmon, avocado and tobiko wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No rice

6 Pieces Tuna Naruto

$16.50

Tuna, avocado and flying roe wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No rice

6 Pieces Tempura Naruto

$15.50

Shrimp tempura with spicy kani wrapped peeled cucumber. No rice

6 Pieces Ocean Naruto

$17.50

King salmon, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, baby yellowtail and wrapped asparagus & jalapeno, with thinly cucumber.

6 Pieces Spicy Tuna Naruto

$16.50

Chopped tuna mixed with spicy mayo and tobiko wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No Rice

6 Pieces Spicy Salmon Naruto

$16.50

Chopped salmon mixed with spicy mayo and tobiko wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No Rice

6 Pieces Spicy Yellowtail Naruto

$17.50

Chopped yellowtail mixed with spicy mayo and tobiko wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No Rice

Rolls or Hand Rolls

California

$7.25

Kani stick with avocado and roe

Spicy Tuna

$8.50

Boston

$8.00

Shirmp, lettuce, cucumber and mayonnaise

Salmon

$7.00

Tuna

$7.50

Philadelphia

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber

Spicy Scallop

$9.50

Mango Shrimp

$8.50

Rock Shrimp Avocado

$7.50

Dallas

$9.50

Spicy tuna, shrimp and avocado

Spicy Salmon

$7.50

Alaska

$8.50

Salmon, cucumber, avocado and roe

Toro Scallion

$12.00

King Salmon

$10.50

Spicy Like

$9.50

Chopped spicy shrimp mixed with tobiko and crunch

Yellowtail & Scallion

$8.00

Baby Yellowtail

$11.00

with jalapeno

Spicy Salmon Crunch

$9.50

Spicy Yellow Tail Crunch

$9.50

Spicy Kani (Imitation Crab) Crunch

$9.50

Spicy Tuna Crunch

$9.50

Spicy White Tuna Crunch

$9.50

West Roll

$8.50

Eel Cucumber

$8.25

Eel Avocado

$8.75

Salmon Skin Cucumber

$7.50

Crab Avocado

$7.50

Kani stick with avocado

Crab Cucumber

$7.00

Kani stick with cucumber

Cucumber

$7.50

Salmon Avocado

$8.00

Salmon Cucumber

$8.00

Shrimp Asparagus

$8.00

Shrimp Avocado

$8.50

Shrimp Cucumber

$8.00

Spicy Kani

$7.50

Spicy White Tuna

$8.50

Spicy Yellow Tail

$10.00

Tuna Avocado

$9.00

Tuna Cucumber

$9.00

White Tuna

$7.50

Vegetable Rolls

Cucumber

$5.50

Peanut Avocado

$6.50

A.A.C.

$7.00

Avocado, asparagus and cucumber

Oshinko

$6.00

Avocado

$6.00

Mushroom Cucumber

$6.50

Sweet Potato

$6.50

Tempura sweet potato with pineapple sauce.

Cucumber Avocado

$5.50

Asparagus

$5.50

Asparagus Avocado

$6.50

Yamagobo

$6.00

A La Carte

Crab Stick

$2.75

Eel

$4.00

Tuna.

$4.50

Fluke

$3.75

King Salmon

$6.50

Mackerel

$5.00

Octopus

$3.50

Salmon Roe

$5.50

White Tuna.

$4.00

Yellowtail Belly

$4.50

Salmon.

$4.00

Scallop

$4.00

Egg

$2.50

Shrimp.

$3.75

Smoked Salmon

$4.25

Squid

$3.75

Striped Bass

$3.25

Sweet Shrimp

$5.50

Tobiko

$5.00

Sea Eel

$6.00

Toro

$8.50

Baby Yellowtail.

$7.00

Tofu Skin

$2.50

Drink's

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Voss Sparkling Water 800ml

$9.00

Voss Still Water 375ml

$6.00

Large Sapporo (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)

$11.00

Kirin Ichiban (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)

$7.50

Kirin Light (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)

$7.50

Asahi (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)

$7.50

Harushika Super Dry (Cold Sake) 720ml (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)

$64.00

Kitaya Daiginjo (Cold Sake) 300ml (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)

$30.00

Otokoyama (Cold Sake) 300ml (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)

$27.00

Nigori Sake (Cold Sake) 300ml (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)

$27.00

Hot Sake (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)

$13.00

Ginjyo Sake (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)

$28.00

Dessert's

Ice Cream

$6.00

Tempura Cheese Cake

$8.50

Tempura Banana

$7.50

Lady M Green Tea Mille Crepe

$12.50

Lady M signature cake. No less than 20 paper thin, hand-made crepes layered with ethereally light and creamy green tea custard.

Side Order

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

No Utensil

Soy Sauce Only

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Cup Of Ginger

$1.50

Cup Of Wasabi

$1.50

Eel Sauce

$1.50

Ginger Dressing (Salad)

$1.50

Gyoza Sauce

$1.50

Half Avoado

$4.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Katsu Sauce

$1.50

Mayonise

$1.50

Ponzu Sauce

$1.50

Rock N App Sauce

$1.00

Sachimi (Chili Pepper)

$1.50

Shumai Sauce

$1.50

Side Crunch

$1.50

Soy Sauce (Glueten Free)

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Tempura Sauce

$1.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh and bursting with flavor is what Tenzan has to offer. Serving the new York, NY area we provide great tasting food that's prepared fresh with the highest quality of ingredients. Treat yourself today with a nutritious meal from our delicious menu.

Location

988 2nd ave, New York, NY 10022

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thank You Come Again
orange starNo Reviews
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7 NYC, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
BK★JANI - - 601 Lex Ave
orange starNo Reviews
601 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
pesce lulu seafood kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
601 Lexington Ave NYC, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
MOKBAR - Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
601 lexington ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
570 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Glaze - Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
643 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston