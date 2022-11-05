Tenzan MIdtown
988 2nd ave
New York, NY 10022
Popular Items
Kitchen Appetizers
Age Tofu
Deep fried bean curd with assorted flake light sauce.
Beef Negimaki Appetizer
Thinly sliced beef rolled with scallion, broiled with negi sauce.
Beef Yakitori
Black Miso Cod
Black Miso Seabass
Chicken Negimaki Appetizer
Thinly sliced chicken rolled with scallion, broiled with negi sauce.
Edamame
Boiled soybeans
Gyoza
Choice of pork, beef, seafood and vegetable
Hamachi Kama
Grilled fresh yellowtail "collar" with sea salt. Served with rice vinegar.
Harumaki
Chef style spring roll.
Ika Ring (Fried Calamari)
Lightly fried Japanese sliced whole calamari.
Kobe Pocket
Lightly fried stuffed tofu skin with Kobe Beef & Chef's special stuffing. Served with Creamy Sauce.
Maki Maki Chicken
Deep fried stuffed chicken rolled with shrimp, mushroom, spinach, crab meat & cheese.
Roasted Shishito Peppers
Roasted shishito pepper with gluten free Yuzu Soy Sauce.
Rock N Appetizer
Fried Japanese baby rock shirmp served with Curry Sauce.
Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumpling
Tempura Appetizer
Vegetable Appetizer
Sauteed mixed vegetable
Yaki Tori (2 Pcs)
Broiled chicken & vegetable on skewer.
Soup And Salad
Miso Soup
Soybean paste soup with tofu, seaweed & scallion.
Vegetable & Tofu Soup
Boiled bean curd and vegetable in broth.
Spicy Chicken Soup
Tender chicken & vegetable with chef spicy sauce.
Sumashi Soup
Clear chicken broth with seaweed, mushroom and scallion.
Green Salad
Mesculine green salad with fruity ginger dressing.
Hijiki Salad
Cooked black seaweed with soy bean.
Kani Salad
Kani sticks with sliced cucumber, mayonnaise & tobiko.
Mango Shrimp Salad
Sliced mango, shrimp, kani mixed green with creamy dressing.
Salmon Skin Salad
Crispy salmon skin with cucumber, tobiko, scallion. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Sushi Bar Appetizers
Black Pepper Tuna
Seared tuna with black Japanese pepper and mixed green salad with wasabi yuzu dressing
Salmon Tartare
Finely chopped Salmon with spicy sauce, scallion and garlic flake
Sea Salt Salmon
Seared salmon with japanese sea salt and black spice and fruity balsamic vinegar sauce.
Tuna Tartare
Finely chopped Tuna with spicy sauce, scallion and garlic flake
Tuna Tataki
Seared thinly sliced tuna, sashimi style. Served with ponzu sauce.
Tuna Tiradito
Seared fresh tuna served with chopped cilantro and special almond sauce.
Yellow Tail Vinaigrette
Thinly sliced yellow tail served with ginger vinaigrette sauce.
Yellowtail Tartare
Finely chopped Yellowtail with spicy sauce, scallion and garlic flake
Fancy King Salmon (2pcs)
Steamed marinated lonbster with avocado.
Sushi & Sashimi
Sushi Regular
8 pcs of assorted sushi and California roll. Does not contain shellfish.
Sushi Deluxe
9 pcs of assorted sushi and a tuna roll. Does not contain shellfish.
Sashimi Regular
Sashimi Deluxe
Salmon Special
3 pcs of sushi, 3 pcs of sashimi and salmon roll.
Tuna Special
3 pcs of sushi, 3 pcs of sashimi and tuna roll.
Yellow Tail Special
3 pcs of sushi, 3 pcs of sashimi and yellowtail roll.
Tri-Color
4 pcs tuna, 4 pcs salmon, 4 pcs yellowtail sushi and sashimi.
Chirashi Sushi
Assorted fresh fish over sushi rice.
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
4 pcs sushi, 8 pcs sashimi and tuna roll.
Sushi & Sashimi for 2
Roll Combination
Teriyaki
Chicken Teriyaki
Broiled with sweet teriyaki sauce.
Beef Teriyaki Sirloin
Broiled with sweet teriyaki sauce.
Salmon Teriyaki
Broiled with sweet teriyaki sauce.
Shrimp Teriyaki
Broiled with sweet teriyaki sauce.
Vegetable & Tofu Teriyaki
Broiled with sweet teriyaki sauce.
Combination Teriyaki
Choice of two kinds of meat. Served with miso soup or salad and rice. Choose Chicken, Beef, Salmon or Shrimp.
Don Buri
Tempura
Vegetable Tempura
Lightly battered and fried.
Chicken & Vegetable Tempura
5 pieces of chicken and 7 pieces of vegetable lightly battered and fried.
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
5 pieces of chicken and 7 pieces of vegetable lightly battered and fried.
Shrimp Only Tempura 5 Pcs
Lightly battered and fried.
Chicken Only Tempura 5 Pcs
Lightly battered and fried.
Negimaki
Age Mono
Yaki Udon
Beef Yaki Udon
sauteed with vegetable and soba sauce.
Chicken Yaki Udon
sauteed with vegetable and soba sauce.
Seafood Yaki Udon
sauteed with vegetable and soba sauce.
Vegetable Yaki Udon
sauteed with vegetable and soba sauce.
Plain Yaki Udon
Beef Soba
Chicken Soba
Seafood Soba
Vegetable Soba
Japansese Fried Rice
Noodles Soup
Nabe Yaki Udon
Noodle soup with chicken, scallop, crabmeat, fish cake, vegetable, egg & 2 pieces of shrimp tempura
Yosenabe
Clear noodle cooked with seafood, vegetable & tofu with Yam noodle in Sukiyaki sauce
Chicken & Vegetable Udon Soup
Beef & Vegetable Udon Soup
Noodle soup with shrimp and veggie tempura on the side.
Udon Soup Only
Udon Noodle and Broth Only
Veg Udon Soup
Beef Sukiyaki
Thinly sliced meat cooked in sukiyaki broth with yam noodles.
Chicken Sukiyaki
Thinly sliced meat cooked in sukiyaki broth with yam noodles.
Seafood Sukiyaki
Tenzan Special Rolls
8 Pieces Dancing Eel Roll
Spicy Tuna & Crunch Inside With Broiled Eel On Top.
8 Pieces Double Taste Roll
Chopped White Tuna, Crunch & Scallion Inside, Topped With Tuna, Salmon & Salmon Roe.
8 Pieces Dragon Roll
Eel, Cucumber Inside. Topped With Smelt Roe And Eel Sauce.
8 Pieces Green River Roll
Yellowtail, Tuna, Salmon & White Tuna, Black Olive, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Olive Oil Mix
8 Pieces Lobster Roll
Shrimp, Octopus, Crabsticks, Cucumber, Spicy Crunch Onion
5 Pieces Oyster Roll
Deep Fried Oyster, Lettuce, Cucumbber, Mayonnaise & Flake
8 Pieces Rainbow Roll
Crab & Avocado, Topped With Assorted Fish, Avocado & Roe
8 Pieces Red Lady Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Mango & Cucumber Wrapped With Pinky Orange Soybean Seaweed.
8 Pieces Sake Roll
Spicy Salmon, Avocado Inside. Topped With Salmon And Roe
5 Pieces Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado With Eel Sauce.
8 Pieces Snowing Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Inside. Topped With Spicy Tuna & Crunch
8 Pieces Special Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber Inside, Topped With Eel, Avocado And Eel Sauce.
6 Pieces Spicy Girl Roll
Lightly Fried Spicy Salmon, Eel & Avocado With Spicy Sauce.
5 Pieces Spider Roll
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Cucumbber, Lettuce, Red Tobiko With Spicy Mayo.
8 Pieces Tokyo King Roll
Lobster Tempura, Avocado, Mayonnaise. Served With Chef's Special Spicy Sauce.
8 Pieces Yellow Roll
Spicy Crunch Albacore, Scallions And Tobiko Topped With Chopped Yellowtail & Jalapenyo.
Hakozushi
Naruto
6 Pieces Kani Naruto
Crab stick, avocado and masago wrapped with cucumber. No Rice
6 Pieces Q.Q. Eel Roll
Eel, lettuce and avocado wrapped with cucumber. No rice.
6 Pieces Salmon Naruto
Salmon, avocado and tobiko wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No rice
6 Pieces Tuna Naruto
Tuna, avocado and flying roe wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No rice
6 Pieces Tempura Naruto
Shrimp tempura with spicy kani wrapped peeled cucumber. No rice
6 Pieces Ocean Naruto
King salmon, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, baby yellowtail and wrapped asparagus & jalapeno, with thinly cucumber.
6 Pieces Spicy Tuna Naruto
Chopped tuna mixed with spicy mayo and tobiko wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No Rice
6 Pieces Spicy Salmon Naruto
Chopped salmon mixed with spicy mayo and tobiko wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No Rice
6 Pieces Spicy Yellowtail Naruto
Chopped yellowtail mixed with spicy mayo and tobiko wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No Rice
Rolls or Hand Rolls
California
Kani stick with avocado and roe
Spicy Tuna
Boston
Shirmp, lettuce, cucumber and mayonnaise
Salmon
Tuna
Philadelphia
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber
Spicy Scallop
Mango Shrimp
Rock Shrimp Avocado
Dallas
Spicy tuna, shrimp and avocado
Spicy Salmon
Alaska
Salmon, cucumber, avocado and roe
Toro Scallion
King Salmon
Spicy Like
Chopped spicy shrimp mixed with tobiko and crunch
Yellowtail & Scallion
Baby Yellowtail
with jalapeno
Spicy Salmon Crunch
Spicy Yellow Tail Crunch
Spicy Kani (Imitation Crab) Crunch
Spicy Tuna Crunch
Spicy White Tuna Crunch
West Roll
Eel Cucumber
Eel Avocado
Salmon Skin Cucumber
Crab Avocado
Kani stick with avocado
Crab Cucumber
Kani stick with cucumber
Cucumber
Salmon Avocado
Salmon Cucumber
Shrimp Asparagus
Shrimp Avocado
Shrimp Cucumber
Spicy Kani
Spicy White Tuna
Spicy Yellow Tail
Tuna Avocado
Tuna Cucumber
White Tuna
Vegetable Rolls
A La Carte
Crab Stick
Eel
Tuna.
Fluke
King Salmon
Mackerel
Octopus
Salmon Roe
White Tuna.
Yellowtail Belly
Salmon.
Scallop
Egg
Shrimp.
Smoked Salmon
Squid
Striped Bass
Sweet Shrimp
Tobiko
Sea Eel
Toro
Baby Yellowtail.
Tofu Skin
Drink's
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Seltzer
Ice Tea
Voss Sparkling Water 800ml
Voss Still Water 375ml
Large Sapporo (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)
Kirin Ichiban (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)
Kirin Light (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)
Asahi (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)
Harushika Super Dry (Cold Sake) 720ml (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)
Kitaya Daiginjo (Cold Sake) 300ml (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)
Otokoyama (Cold Sake) 300ml (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)
Nigori Sake (Cold Sake) 300ml (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)
Hot Sake (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)
Ginjyo Sake (Must be 21 Years Old To Purchase)
Dessert's
Side Order
White Rice
Brown Rice
No Utensil
Soy Sauce Only
Sushi Rice
Cup Of Ginger
Cup Of Wasabi
Eel Sauce
Ginger Dressing (Salad)
Gyoza Sauce
Half Avoado
Hot Sauce
Katsu Sauce
Mayonise
Ponzu Sauce
Rock N App Sauce
Sachimi (Chili Pepper)
Shumai Sauce
Side Crunch
Soy Sauce (Glueten Free)
Spicy Mayo
Tempura Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh and bursting with flavor is what Tenzan has to offer. Serving the new York, NY area we provide great tasting food that's prepared fresh with the highest quality of ingredients. Treat yourself today with a nutritious meal from our delicious menu.
