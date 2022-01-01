Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teocalli Cocina 103 North Public Rd Unit C

338 Reviews

$$

103 North Public Rd Unit C

Lafayette, CO 80026

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco de Carne Asada
Taco de Tijuana Style Shrimp
Taco de Carnitas

Starters

Salsa Trio

$9.00

Roasted Tomatillo, Molcajete, Macha, X-Ni-Pek, Avocado Verde, Charred Pasilla

Traditional Guacamole

$9.00

Avocado, Cilantro, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Lime, Sal de Mar

Teocalli Guacamole

$10.00

Avocado, Green Chorizo, Picked Fresnos, Cotija

Esquites

$8.00

Sweet Corn, Burnt Torilla Aioli, Morita, Cotija

Half Chopped Salad

$8.00

Kale, 6 minute chili oil egg, Avocado, Cucumbers, Pickled Onions, Jalapeno Vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Kale, 6 minute chili oil egg, Avocado, Cucumbers, Pickled Onions, Jalapeno Vinaigrette

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken, Mole Amarillo, Chiuahua and Oaxaca Cheese

Half Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Oaxaca and Chihuahua Cheese, Chimichurri, Macha, Pickled Fresno's

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Jalapenos, Smoked Onions, Macha, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese

Pozole Verde

$11.00

Tomatillos, Pork, White Hominy,

Half Pozole Verde

$8.00

Charred Pasilla Ribs

$14.00

Charred Pork Ribs, Pasilla Tamarind BBQ Sauce, Spicy Pickled Cucumbers

Hamachi ceviche

$14.00

Tacos

Taco de Birria

$5.00

Short Rib, Leeks, Tomatillo Salsa

Taco de Tijuana Style Shrimp

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp, Chipotle Butter, Oaxaca and Chihuahua Cheese, Jalapeno Cremosa, Pico De Gallo *CAN NOT REMOVE CHEESE OR PICO DE GALLO

Taco de Pescado

$4.50

Grilled Mahi a la talla, Kale Slaw, Avocado Espuma

Taco de Carne Asada

$5.00

Carne Asada, Chimichurri, Smoked Onion, Cheese Crust

Taco de Carnitas

$4.50

Pork Shoulder, Pickled Onions, Roasted Tomatillo

Taco de Cotija

$4.50

Cotija Cheese Crust, Corn Salsa, Kale Slaw, Avocado Espuma

Taco de Tempura

$4.50

Fried Avocado, Burnt Tortilla Aioli Kale Slaw, Pico De Gallo

Taco de Pork Belly

$4.50

Duroc Pork Belly, Chipotle Tamarind Glaze, Pickled Onions

Taco de Tuna

$5.00

Bigeye Tuna, Mango Salsa, Tamari Ginger Sesame Dressing, Sticky Rice, Lettuce Wrap

Taco de Chicken

$4.50

Marinated Chicken Thigh, Jalapeno Cremosa, Kale Slaw,

Taco de Birria Tijuana Style

$5.00

Short Rib, Oaxaca and Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Verde Salsa, White Onion, Cilantro *CAN NOT REMOVE CHEESE

Taco de Pescado Tempura

$4.50

Fried Mahi, Kale Slaw, Pico De Gallo

Taco de Al Pastor

$4.50Out of stock

Slow roasted adobado Pork Avocado Verde Salsa Charred Pineapple White Onion & Cilantro *LIMITED AVAILABILITY

Plates

Pork Shank Pibil

$20.00

Slow Roasted Pork, X-Ni-Pek, Pickled Onions

Carne Asada

$22.00

8oz. Chargrilled Hanger Steak, Chimichurri, Smoked Onions, Fingerling Potatoes, Refried Beans

Birria De Res

$22.00

Braised Short Rib, Guajillo Stew, Grilled Bone Marrow, Leeks

Pork Carnitas

$20.00

Braised Pork Shoulder, Roasted Tomatillo, Pickled Vegetables

Roasted Adobo Chicken Pasilla

$19.00

1/2 Slow Roasted Chicken, Pasilla Salsa

Pescado A Las Brazas

$22.00

Full Colorado Bass, Grilled Nayarit Zarandeado Style *SERVED WITH BLACK BEANS AND GARLIC FRIED RICE

Adobo Tuna

$22.00

Enchiladas

Chicken Suizas

$17.00

Tomatillo and Jalapeno Cream Sauce, Lola Rosa Salad, Pickled Fresnos

Chicken Oaxaca

$19.00

Mole Poblano, Pickled Onions

Chicken 1/2 & 1/2

$19.00

Half Suiza Half Oaxaca

Queso Suizas

$15.00

Tomatillo and Jalapeno Cream Sauce, Lola Rosa Salad, Pickled Fresnos

Queso Oaxaca

$18.00

Mole Poblano, Pickled Onioins

Queso 1/2 & 1/2

$17.00

Half Suiza Half Oaxaca

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

White Rice, Black Beans, Fruit, La Crema, Guacamole

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

White Rice, Black Beans, Fruit, La Crema, Guacamole

Kids Chicken Taco

$7.00

White Rice, Black Beans, Fruit, La Crema, Guacamole

Kids Pork Taco

$7.00

White Rice, Black Beans, Fruit, La Crema, Guacamole

Kids Beef Taco

$7.00

White Rice, Black Beans, Fruit, La Crema, Guacamole

Kids Pineapple Juice

Kids Cranberry Juice

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Milk

Sides

Side Mexican Rice

$4.00

Side Garlic Fried Rice

$4.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Refried Beans

$4.00

Side Vegetarian Black Beans

$4.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Chimichurri, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Fresnos

Side of Salsa

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Sample of Salsa

Roasted Tomatillo, Molcajete, Macha, X-Ni-Pek, Charred Pasilla, Avocado Verde

Side Chips

$2.00

Roasted Jalapenos

$1.00

Pint of Salsa

Roasted Tomatillo, Molcajete, Macha, X-Ni-Pek, Charred Pasilla, Avocado Verde

Quart of Salsa

Roasted Tomatillo, Molcajete, Macha, X-Ni-Pek, Charred Pasilla, Avocado Verde

Small Side of Cotija Cheese

$0.50

Small Side of Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Small Side of Hot Sauce

Small Side of Fresnos

$0.50

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Side of Guajillo Stew

$2.00

Bone Marrow

$7.00

Side Heirloom Tortillas

$3.00

Includes 3 Tortillas

Side of Protein

Carne Asada, Birria, Chicken, Pork, Mahi, Pork Belly, Tuna, Chorizo

Side Mole Poblano

$4.00

Pint Mole Poblano

$12.00

Small Side La Crema

Side 1/2 Mex Rice 1/2 Refried Beans

$4.00

Side 1/2 Black Beans 1/2 Garlic Fried Rice

$4.00

Side Cucumbers

$1.00

Side Kid Black Beans

$2.00

Side Kid Fruit

$2.00

Side Kid White Rice

$2.00

Side Kid 1/2 Black Bean 1/2 White Rice

$2.00

Single Hierloom Tortilla

$1.00

Side Sliced Fried Avocado

$2.00

Sample Size Of guacamole

$1.00

Small side of Cremosa

Small Side Pickled Onions

$1.00

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Small Side of Chimichuri

Sweets

Churros

$7.00

Mexican Panna Cotta

$7.00

Mexican Chocolate and Mezcal Gelatin topped with Pecans

Banana Split

$8.00

Caramelized Bananas, Strawberries, Strawberry Ice Cream, Palanqueta

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Half Churros

$4.00

Dulce De Calabaza

$8.00

Liquor

Titos

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Titos (DBL)

$10.00

Hendricks (DBL)

$11.00

Breckenridge

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Glenlevit 12yr.

$10.00Out of stock

McCallan 12 yr.

$13.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreu

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Christan Brothers Brandy

$8.00

Taylor Fladgate Port

$8.00Out of stock

Proper 12

$8.00Out of stock

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00Out of stock

Breckenridge (DBL)

$11.00

Woodford Reserve (DBL)

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye (DBL)

$11.00

Glenlevit 12yr. (DBL)

$14.00

McCallan 12 yr. (DBL)

$17.00

Johnny Walker Red (DBL)

$11.00

Grand Marnier (DBL)

$11.00

Baileys (DBL)

$11.00

Campari (DBL)

$11.00

Cointreu (DBL)

$11.00

Aperol (DBL)

$11.00

Christan Brothers Brandy (DBL)

$8.00

Taylor Fladgate Port (DBL)

$11.00

Don Q

$6.00

Flor De Cana Anejo

$8.00

Siggin's Pineapple

$9.00

Don Q (DBL)

$8.00

Flor De Cana Anejo (DBL)

$12.00

Exotico Reposado

$6.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Codigo Blanco

$8.00

Codigo Rosa

$11.00

Herradura Blanco

$8.00

Tres Agaves Blanco

$8.00

Patron Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Corzo Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$9.00

Dano's Blanco

$9.00

Infused

$8.00

Siempre Blanco

$9.00

Wild Common

$11.00

Vulcan Blanco

$8.00

Dobel Blanco

$9.00

Don fulano blanco

$10.00

El Mayor Blanco

$8.00

123 Organic Blanco

$9.00

Suerte Blanco

$8.00

G4 Blanco

$9.00

Exotico Blanco (DBL)

$8.00

Espolon Blanco (DBL)

$10.00

Codigo Blanco (DBL)

$10.00

Codigo Rosa (DBL)

$15.00

Herradura Blanco (DBL)

$10.00

San Matias Blanco (DBL)

$15.00

Tres Agaves Blanco (DBL)

$10.00

Patron Blanco (DBL)

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco (DBL)

$11.00Out of stock

Corzo Blanco (DBL)

$15.00

Mi Campo Blanco (DBL)

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco (DBL)

$10.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco (DBL)

$11.00

Dano's Blanco (DBL)

$11.00

Codigo Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Tres Agaves Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Corzo Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$11.00

Dano's Reposado

$11.00

Chamucos Reposado

$9.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$18.00

Milagro Select Barrel Repesado

$13.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

1921 Reposado

$11.00

Siempre Resposado

$11.00

Don Julio Primavera

$23.00

Exotico Reposado

$6.00

Wild Common

$14.00

Vulcan Reposado

$10.00

Dobel Repo

$12.00

Don fulano reposado

$11.00

123 Organic Reposado

$12.00

Suerte Reposado

$11.00

G4 Reoposado

$12.00

Codigo Reposado (DBL)

$16.00

Herradura Reposado (DBL)

$12.00

Tres Agaves Reposado (DBL)

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado (DBL)

$15.00

Corzo Reposado (DBL)

$16.00

Mi Campo Reposado (DBL)

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado (DBL)

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado (DBL)

$15.00

Dano's Reposado (DBL)

$15.00

Chamucos Reposado (DBL)

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado (DBL)

$36.00

Codigo Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00

Tres Agaves Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Corzo Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$23.00

Chamucos Extra Anejo

$25.00

Milagro Select Barrel Anejo

$17.00

1921 Anejo

$13.00

Vulcan Anejo

$13.00

Don fulano anejo

$12.00

G4 Anejo

$17.00

Mezcal Union

$8.00

Illegal Reposado

$10.00

Nuestra Soledad Ejutla

$12.00

Nuestra Soledad Matatlan

$12.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$10.00

Casamigos mezcal

$14.00

Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio

$15.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$10.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Papolome

$15.00

Del Maguey Ameyaltepec

$15.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Minero

$15.00

Del Maguey Iberico

$25.00

Banhez Espadin and Barril

$10.00

Banhez Arroqueno

$16.00

Banhez Cuishe

$16.00

Banhez Tobala

$16.00

Banhez Tepeztate

$16.00

Banhez Pachuga

$16.00

Madre Espadin

$11.00

Mezcal De Leyendas Tobala

$16.00

Wahaka Espadin

$11.00

Mezcal Union (DBL)

$10.00

Illegal Reposado (DBL)

$12.00

Nuestra Soledad Ejutla (DBL)

$16.00

Nuestra Soledad Matatlan (DBL)

$16.00

Mezcal Vago Elote (DBL)

$12.00

Casamigos (DBL)

$18.00

Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio (DBL)

$19.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa (DBL)

$14.00

Del Maguey Papolome (DBL)

$19.00

Del Maguey Ameyaltepec (DBL)

$19.00

Del Maguey Minero (DBL)

$19.00

Del Maguey Iberico (DBL)

$25.00

Banhez Espadin and Barril (DBL)

$14.00

Banhez Arroqueno (DBL)

$20.00

Banhez Cuishe (DBL)

$20.00

Banhez Tobala (DBL)

$20.00

Banhez Tepeztate (DBL)

$20.00

Banhez Pachuga (DBL)

$25.00

Cocktails

La Casa

$8.00

Coin Style Margarita

Aro De Fuego

$10.00

Marnier Margarita

$12.00

El Minero

$9.00

Prospector

$9.00

Teocalli Paloma

$9.00

Dama Maria

$8.00

Trasplante

$9.00

El Jefe

$10.00

Cavador De Oro

$9.00

Diamante

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mezcal Flight

$22.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Michelada

$9.00

Quart La Casa

$28.00

Quart Minero

$40.00

Quart El Jefe

$40.00

Quart Paloma

$40.00

Quart Blanco Coin Style

$40.00

Quart Repo Coin Style

$55.00

Quart Anejo Coin Style

$70.00

Beer

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

La Venga Mexican Lager

$6.00

Stem Hibiscus Cider

$6.00

Liquid Mechanics IPA

$7.00

Weldworks Juicy Bits IPA

$8.00

Holidaly

$6.00

Sad Panda Porter

$8.00

DBC Churro Stout

$8.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$5.00Out of stock

Wibby Wibtoberfest

$6.00

Estrella GF

$5.00

Bitburger NA

$5.00

Holidaily Blonde Ale GF

$6.00

Wine

Bodegas Faustino VII Tempranillo (GLS)

$8.00

Trapiche Broquel Malbec (GLS)

$10.00Out of stock

Ritual Pinot Noir (GLS)

$13.00

Bodega Norton Malbec (GLS)

$10.00

Bodegas Faustino VII Tempranillo (BTL)

$30.00

Trapiche Broquel Malbec (BTL)

$38.00

Ritual Pinot Noir (BTL)

$50.00

Alta Vista Torrontes (GLS)

$7.00

Caldaro Dolomitti Pinot Grigio (GLS)

$10.00

Portillo Chardonnay (GLS)

$8.00

The Champion Sauv. Blanc (GLS)

$9.00

Alta Vista Torrontes (BTL)

$26.00

Marques De Riscal Sauv. Blanc (BTL)

$26.00

Caldaro Dolomitti Pinot Grigio (BTL)

$38.00

Portillo Chardonnay (BTL)

$30.00

Ontanon Rose (GLS)

$8.00

Ontanon Rose (BTL)

$30.00

Segura Viudas Cava Split Bottle

$9.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bargs Rootbeer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kundali Kombucha Hibiscus

$6.00Out of stock

Kundali Kombucha Harmonize

$6.00

Green Tea, Lemon Balm, Damiana, Oat Straw

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Virgin drinks

VIRGIN Paloma

$6.00

VIRGIN Minero

$6.00

VIRGIN Prospector

$6.00

VIRGIN Dama maria

$6.00

VIRGIN House marg

$6.00

VIRGIN Transplante

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

VIRGIN Mojito

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by regional kitchens across Mexico, Teocalli Cocina serves up two and a half centuries of flavor, culture, and tradition in a relaxed, modern environment in Lafayette, Colorado. We believe real ingredients and time-tested methods produce the freshest, most memorable dishes. And we believe that memories created around good food last a lifetime.

Location

103 North Public Rd Unit C, Lafayette, CO 80026

Directions

