Teocalli Cocina 103 North Public Rd Unit C
338 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Inspired by regional kitchens across Mexico, Teocalli Cocina serves up two and a half centuries of flavor, culture, and tradition in a relaxed, modern environment in Lafayette, Colorado. We believe real ingredients and time-tested methods produce the freshest, most memorable dishes. And we believe that memories created around good food last a lifetime.
Location
103 North Public Rd Unit C, Lafayette, CO 80026
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lafayette
Ruby Ru's Street Eatery - Lafayette
4.9 • 139
1280 Centaur Village Dr Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurant
More near Lafayette