Tepeyolot Cerveceria
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Tepeyolot (teh-peh-yo-lot) or Tepeys! Is a fast casual, brewpub, with all our draft beer brewed on site. We strive for quality cocktails using homemade mixes and focus on Authentic Mexican Food, made fresh in house using family recipes.
Location
2130 KINGS AVE, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Gallery
