Tepeyolot Cerveceria

review star

No reviews yet

2130 KINGS AVE

Jacksonville, FL 32207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

(2 ) Tacos

$11.00

Two tacos, loaded with protein (mix and match if you want!), made Mexican style (ie: cilantro and onion). Served with a handful of chips and salsa (upgrade to guac or queso for +$1). Add an extra taco or two if you're extra hungry!

Burrito

$13.00

ONE POUND BURRITO! Half pound of protein, cheese, black beans, rice, cilantro, onion, protein and sauce choice. Served with a handful of chips and salsa (upgrade to guac or queso for +$1). Make it wet, queso on top +$2, add guac for an extra +$1

Gringo Quesadillas

$11.50

One large flour tortilla filled with cheese, protein, cilantro and onion. Served with a handful of chips and salsa and sour cream (upgrade to guac or queso for +$1).

Food

Appetizers

Esquites

$5.00

Mexican Street Corn off the cob. A bowl of corn, mixed with our house-made spice mix, mayo and cotija cheese.

Small Chips

$4.50

A plate of chips with an 4oz side of dip

Large Chips

$6.00

A larger plate of chips with an 8oz side of dip

Trio

$12.00

Want to try all 3 dips? Get the trio!

Entree

(2 ) Tacos

$11.00

Two tacos, loaded with protein (mix and match if you want!), made Mexican style (ie: cilantro and onion). Served with a handful of chips and salsa (upgrade to guac or queso for +$1). Add an extra taco or two if you're extra hungry!

Taco Salad

$11.00

A fried flour tortilla bowl, filled with mixed greens, black beans, cotija cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa, sour cream and a side of cilantro-lime vinaigrette. (add guac for +$1)

Nachos

$13.00

A layer of house-seasoned chips, black beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa and sour cream (add guac or queso for +$2)

Sopes

$12.00

(SO-PEH-S) Two homemade thick masa cakes, refried beans, protein, sour cream and salsa. Served with a handful of chips and salsa (upgrade to guac or queso for +$1).

Authentic Quesadillas

$12.00

3 corn tortillas filled with cheese and protein with a side of cilantro, onion and lime. Served with a handful of chips and salsa (upgrade to guac or queso for +$1).

Gringo Quesadillas

$11.50

One large flour tortilla filled with cheese, protein, cilantro and onion. Served with a handful of chips and salsa and sour cream (upgrade to guac or queso for +$1).

Burrito

$13.00

ONE POUND BURRITO! Half pound of protein, cheese, black beans, rice, cilantro, onion, protein and sauce choice. Served with a handful of chips and salsa (upgrade to guac or queso for +$1). Make it wet, queso on top +$2, add guac for an extra +$1

Family Meal

$37.00

**TO GO ONLY** Have your own taco night at home! Includes: 24oz protein (your choice! up to 2) 8 flour tortillas 6oz of sauces (your choice! up to 3) Cilantro/Lime/Onions Chips & Salsa (guac or queso is available for an upcharge) Please allow 30-40 for us to prepare!! **TO GO ONLY**

Kids

Kids Taco

$6.00

A single chicken (or ground beef) taco, lettuce, cheese, pico and sour cream

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

A small flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, add protein for an upcharge.

Dessert

Churros

$7.50

A pair of churros cut in half, cinnamon/sugar mix, side of chocolate sauce

Sides

Sides

Extra Sauces

Beer

Packaged Beer

Cider Boys Rotating Cider

$6.00

Congaree & Penn Cider

$6.50

Corona Extra

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Daily Forecast sour

$6.50

Dos XX Amber

$5.00

Dos XX Lager

$5.00

El Chavo Mango/Hab Cider

$6.00

High Noon Seltzers

$6.00

JDubs Passion Wheat

$6.00

Manifest Daquiri

$8.00

Manifest Mule

$8.00

Manifest Vodka Spritz

$8.00

PBR

$3.50

Ruby Beach Scallywag

$6.00

SN Sunny Little Thing

$5.50

TC Seltzers

$5.50

Bucket

$20.00

Draft Beer

3x3

$7.00+

Zwickle

$6.00+

La Bruja

$6.00+

Pillowtalk

$9.00+

Westeros

$7.00+

Aztec Elvis (PBJ&B)

$6.00+

Slam Dunkel

$6.00+

Flight

$12.00

Celebracion

$6.00+

Elite Equipo

$6.00+

Grumpy Old Senor

$7.00+

Cocktails

Champagne Cocktail

Out of stock

Dark 'N Stormy

Out of stock

Gimlet

Out of stock

Greyhound

Out of stock

Hendricks Ave

$11.00

Jaguars Lemonade

$10.00

Lemon Drop

Out of stock

Long Island Iced Tea

Out of stock

Margarita

$8.00

Mezcal-rita

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Moscow Mule

Out of stock

Screwdriver

Out of stock

Sea Breeze

Out of stock

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

Out of stock

Whiskey-rita

$9.00

Dirty Shirley

$10.00

TOGO Margarita

$20.00

Spiked Tea

$11.00Out of stock

Liquor

Vodka

Carve (well) vodka

$6.00

Brackish

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Absolut Madirin

$6.00

DBL Carve (well) vodka

$9.00

DBL Brackish

$11.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

DBL Absolut Madirin

$9.00

Gin

Hendricks

$8.00

DBL Hendricks

$11.00

Rum

Flor De Cana

$9.00

DBL Flor De Cana

$12.00

Tequila

Banhez

$8.00

Captian Silver (Well)

$6.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Milagro

$9.00

Tequila Flight

Tres G Plata

Tres G Anejo

Tres G Reposado

Tres G Cristallino

DBL Captian Silver (Well)

$3.00

DBL Hornitos

$11.00

DBL Camamigos

$14.00

DBL Milagro

$13.00

DBL Tres Generaciones Plata

DBL Tres Generaciones Reposado

DBL Tres Generaciones Anejo

DBL Tres Generaciones Cristallino

DBL Banhez

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Citrus Distillers Peach

$8.00

Citrus Distrillers Blueberry

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Shoreline (Well) Bourbon

$6.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Crown

$11.00

DBL Crown Apple

$11.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$11.00

DBL Citrus Distillers Peach

$12.00

DBL Citrus Distrillers Blueberry

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Shoreline (Well) Bourbon

$9.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Liquid Death

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Wine

Red

Gallo Merlot

$8.00

Gallo Cabernet Savignon

$8.00Out of stock

White

Gallo Chardonay

$7.50

Gallo Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Rose

Gallo Pink Moscato

$7.50

Gallo White Zinfandel

$8.50

Champagne

Wycliff Champagne

$6.00

BTL Wycliff Champagne

$20.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

ONE POUND BURRITO! Half pound of protein, cheese, black beans, rice, cilantro, onion, protein and sauce choice. Served with a handful of chips and salsa (upgrade to guac or queso for +$1). Make it wet, queso on top +$2, add guac for an extra +$1

Breakfast Nachos

$11.00

A layer of house-seasoned chips, black beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa and sour cream (add guac or queso for +$2)

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Two tacos, loaded with protein (mix and match if you want!), made Mexican style (ie: cilantro and onion). Served with a handful of chips and salsa (upgrade to guac or queso for +$1). Add an extra taco or two if you're extra hungry!

Chicken & Waffle Burrito

$12.00

ONE POUND BURRITO! Half pound of protein, cheese, black beans, rice, cilantro, onion, protein and sauce choice. Served with a handful of chips and salsa (upgrade to guac or queso for +$1). Make it wet, queso on top +$2, add guac for an extra +$1

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tepeyolot (teh-peh-yo-lot) or Tepeys! Is a fast casual, brewpub, with all our draft beer brewed on site. We strive for quality cocktails using homemade mixes and focus on Authentic Mexican Food, made fresh in house using family recipes.

