A map showing the location of Teppan Territory NYView gallery

Teppan Territory NY

review star

No reviews yet

445 Albee Square w

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Teriyaki
Harumaki
Shrimp Shumai

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

Steamed soy beans

Miso Eggplant

Miso Eggplant

$6.00

Stir-fried eggplant in a miso sauce

Pancake

Pancake

$6.00

(Seafood or Vegetable) Japanese pancake

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.50

(Chicken or Vegetable) Pan fried Japanese style dumplings

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$6.50

Steamed or Fried shrimp dumplings

Ika Geso

Ika Geso

$7.00

Deep fried squid legs

Karaage

Karaage

$7.00

Breaded Japanese-style Fried Chicken

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Lightly fried tofu served with bonito flakes, seaweed, and scallions.

Harumaki

Harumaki

$6.00

Fried spring roll, mixed with vegetables, and cilantro.

TakoYaki

$7.00

Soup

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

White miso broth with scallions, tofu, and seaweed.

Salad

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.50

Marinated mixed seaweed with sesame dressing.

Entree

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$16.00+

Stir-fried on a flat iron grill

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$16.00+

Stir-fried your choose of meat with soba noodle

Japanese Fried Rice

Japanese Fried Rice

$16.00+

Special seasoned fried rice with your choose of meat

Combination

A free miso soup, a choice of shumai or dumpling, and a teppanyaki entree with a choice of fried rice or yakisoba.
Combination

Combination

$18.00

A free miso soup, a choice of shumai or dumpling, and a teppanyaki entree with a choice of fried rice or yakisoba.

Special

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$16.00

Donburi

Chicken Don

Chicken Don

$13.00
Pork Don

Pork Don

$13.00
Shrimp Don

Shrimp Don

$16.00
Beef (Gyu Don)

Beef (Gyu Don)

$16.00

OyakoDon

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura Don

$16.00

Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$16.00
Pork Katsu Curry

Pork Katsu Curry

$16.00

Japanese Curry

Chicken Japanese Curry

Chicken Japanese Curry

$13.00
Shrimp Japanese Curry

Shrimp Japanese Curry

$16.00
Beef Japanese Curry

Beef Japanese Curry

$16.00
Vegetable Japanese Curry

Vegetable Japanese Curry

$12.00

Udon Noodle Soup

Chicken Udon

$13.00

Beef Udon

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$16.00

Vegetable Udon

$12.00

Drinks

drinks

Coke

$2.00

Water

$2.00
Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00
Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Gold Peak

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Brisk iced Tea

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Ramune

$4.00

Pure Leaf

$3.50

Sake

Chika Sake Cup

Chika Sake Cup

$10.00
Sparkling Yuzu Sake

Sparkling Yuzu Sake

$13.00
Sparking Peach Sake

Sparking Peach Sake

$13.00
Hakushika Junmai

Hakushika Junmai

$13.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Desserts

Brown Sugar Crepe Cake

Brown Sugar Crepe Cake

$6.00
Green Tea Crepe Cake

Green Tea Crepe Cake

$6.00

Mango Crepe Cake

$6.00

Earl Gray Tea Cake

$6.00

Extra

Beef

$5.00

Chicken

$5.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Fried Rice

$5.00

White Rice

$2.00

Sub Fried Rice for White Rice

$2.00

Sub Noodle for White Rice

$2.00

Gyoza Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

445 Albee Square w, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Las Santas
orange star4.4 • 483
572 Fulton St Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Imani Caribbean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
519 Fulton Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
FancyFree
orange star4.5 • 60
71 Lafayette Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
baba cool - fort greene
orange starNo Reviews
64 Lafayette Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Canteen at Chelsea Piers Fitness - Bond Street
orange starNo Reviews
33 Bond Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Creamline - Dekalb
orange starNo Reviews
445 Albee Square W Unit #B18 Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Han Dynasty - Brooklyn
orange star4.7 • 6,331
445 Gold St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Forno Rosso - 327 Gold Street
orange star4.2 • 2,782
325 Gold Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn - 148 Lawrence St
orange star4.6 • 1,852
148 Lawrence St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Circa Brewing Co.
orange star4.5 • 1,389
141 Lawrence St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
The Juice Shop - Brooklyn
orange star4.4 • 1,236
345 Adams Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Sophie's Cuban - Brooklyn Heights
orange star4.0 • 665
27 Smith Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Fort Greene
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Greenpoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Williamsburg - South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
South Slope
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Clinton Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Williamsburg - North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Carroll Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Gowanus
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston