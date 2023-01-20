Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teppanyaki Kyoto Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

5808 Bryant St

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Gyoza
Okonomiyaki
Bacon Mochi

Season Special

Unagi Bento

Unagi Bento

$25.00

Grilled eel bento box

Oden

Oden

$15.00

Soup

a traditional Japanese soup made primarily of miso paste, dashi (broth), and green onion, seaweed, and tofu.
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

dashi stock into which softened miso paste

Salad & Cold Dish

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00
Kimchi

Kimchi

$5.00

Korean side dish of salted and fermented napa cabbage

Renkon Kinpira

Renkon Kinpira

$5.00

Lotus root seasoned with sugar and soy sauce

Tako Wasabi

Tako Wasabi

$5.00

raw octopus heavily flavored with wasabi and vinegar

Hiyayako Tofu

Hiyayako Tofu

$5.00

Chilled tofu and toppings

Gobo Kinpira

Gobo Kinpira

$5.00

Shredded Burdock root and Carrot simmered in sweet soy sauce and sesame

Vegetables

Grilled Mixed Vegetables

Grilled Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

broccoli, japanese pumpkin, japanese sweet potato, mushroom, sweet mini peppers, eggplant, zucchini, and season vegetables.

Grilled Eggplants

Grilled Eggplants

$12.00

Snacks & Side dishes

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00
Dashi Maki

Dashi Maki

$6.00

Japanese rolled omelet made with egg and dashi

Pork Shogayaki

Pork Shogayaki

$11.00

thinly sliced sautéed pork and onion in sweet ginger flavour sauce

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$6.00

Pork fried dumplings(6 Pieces)

Veggi Gyoza

Veggi Gyoza

$6.00

Fried Veggie Dumplings (6 pieces )

Kamo Negi

Kamo Negi

$12.00

Duck breast sauteed with leeks in japanese sansho sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$9.00

octopus balls

Bacon Mochi

Bacon Mochi

$7.00

Grilled bacon-wropped mochi with teriyaki sauce

Kimchi Pork

Kimchi Pork

$11.00

Sauteed thinly sliced pork, napa cabbage kimchi, and onions

Takuan

Takuan

$2.00

8 pieces pickled preparation of daikon radish.

Rice

Yaki Onigiri

Yaki Onigiri

$3.00

Grilled rice ball(1 Piece)

Onigiri

Onigiri

$2.50

Rice ball(1 piece)

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$15.00

Rice bowl topped with grilled EEL

Pork Katsu CURRY

Pork Katsu CURRY

$16.00

Deep fried pork loin cutlet(breaded) with curry and rice

Chicken Katsu CURRY

Chicken Katsu CURRY

$16.00

Deep fried chicke(breaded) with curry and rice

Shogayaki Don

Shogayaki Don

$13.00

Rice bowl topped with tender and thinly sliced pork and onion in a sweet ginger sauce

Gyudon

Gyudon

$14.00

Rice bowl topped with beef and onion simmered in a homemade mildly sweet sauce

Germinated Brown rice

Germinated Brown rice

$2.00
White Rice

White Rice

$1.00

Deep Fried

Ebi Tempura

Ebi Tempura

$9.00

shrimp dipped in tempura batter and deep-fried until perfectly crispy. Serve with tempura dipping sauce.(4 pieces)

Yasai Kakiage

Yasai Kakiage

$7.00

thinly cut vegetables, deep fried with tempura batter.

Miso Pork Katsu

Miso Pork Katsu

$9.00

Deep-fried pork chop breaded with flour, egg, and Japanese panko breadcrumbs served with sweet chili miso sauce

Miso Chicken Katsu

Miso Chicken Katsu

$9.00

Deep-fried chicken cutlet breaded with flour, egg, and Japanese panko breadcrumbs served with sweet chili miso sauce

Tori no Karaage

Tori no Karaage

$9.00

Boneless Fried Chicken

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Cubed tofu deep fried served tentsuyu &topped with scallion and daikon oroshi

Korokke

Korokke

$7.00

Mashed potatoes mixed with vegetables, rolled in wheat flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs,then deep fried

Tako Karaage

Tako Karaage

$8.00

Deep fried coating otupos

TeppanYaki

Saba no Shioyaki

Saba no Shioyaki

$13.00

Grilled skin-on mackerel fillets lightly seasoned with salt

Sake no Shioyaki

Sake no Shioyaki

$14.00

Grilled skin-on Salmon fillets lightly seasoned with salt

Grilled EEL

Grilled EEL

$19.00

Grilled eel (half 4.5 oz or whole 9 oz)

Noodles

Yakiudon

Yakiudon

$13.00

Japanese wheat noodles sauteed with cabbage, onion

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$12.00

Stir fried ramen-style noodles with cabbage, onion

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

$13.00

Japanese pancake made with wheat flour, egg, cabbage, and your choice of fillings below topped w/ regular or spicy mayonnaise, seaweed powder, and bonito flakes

Hiroshimayaki

Hiroshimayaki

Hiroshimayaki

$14.00

Japanese pancake similar to okonomiyaki, except layered with yaki-soba noodles, a fried egg, with your choice of fillings

Sweets

Mango Sherbet

Mango Sherbet

$3.00
Kushi Dango

Kushi Dango

$3.00Out of stock

Japanese sweet rice dumplings on skewers

Sakura Mochi

Sakura Mochi

$3.00

Sweet pink mochi filled with sweet red bean paste,wrapped in a salty pickled cherry blossom leaf Read more on original source: https://www.honestfoodtalks.com/sakura-mochi-recipe/

Matcha Ice Cream

Matcha Ice Cream

$3.00

Green tea ice cream

Kashiwa Mochi

Kashiwa Mochi

$3.00Out of stock

mochi with red bean paste filling wrapped with an oak leaf

Soft Drink

Calpico

Calpico

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.00
Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$3.00
Ramune

Ramune

$3.00
Perrier Water

Perrier Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

For a long time there were no establishments in Pittsburgh that served okonomiyaki. With our restaurant, we set out to share our love of authentic Japanese teppanyaki cooking with our friends and neighbors.As our menu continues to evolve, we are committed to maintaining the taste and quality that our customers expect and deserve. The Japanese word “izakaya” describes a place where you can enjoy good food and drink in a casual atmosphere. Although our main focus is on food, we strive to bring this ideal to Pittsburgh, so we carry a considerable selection of sake, as well as beer, wine and shochu. Our restaurant features counter seats, tables and dashiki where customers can relax and enjoy an authentic Japanese dining experience. Don’t expect a performance like you may have experienced at so-called “hibachi” restaurants, but you are more than welcome to talk with our chef and learn about Japanese food and culture.

Website

Location

5808 Bryant St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Directions

