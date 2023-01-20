Teppanyaki Kyoto Restaurant

Restaurant info

For a long time there were no establishments in Pittsburgh that served okonomiyaki. With our restaurant, we set out to share our love of authentic Japanese teppanyaki cooking with our friends and neighbors.As our menu continues to evolve, we are committed to maintaining the taste and quality that our customers expect and deserve. The Japanese word “izakaya” describes a place where you can enjoy good food and drink in a casual atmosphere. Although our main focus is on food, we strive to bring this ideal to Pittsburgh, so we carry a considerable selection of sake, as well as beer, wine and shochu. Our restaurant features counter seats, tables and dashiki where customers can relax and enjoy an authentic Japanese dining experience. Don’t expect a performance like you may have experienced at so-called “hibachi” restaurants, but you are more than welcome to talk with our chef and learn about Japanese food and culture.

