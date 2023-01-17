Teppanyaki Time Blairsville 305 Murphy Hwy, Suite D

Udon

Thick noodle soup with your choice of broth and protein Choice of Broth ------------------ Hibachi - Bold and meaty Miso - nuanced and savory Traditional dashi - delicate umami Ramen Broth Choice of Protein -------------------- Steak Shrimp Steak and Shrimp Pork Belly Steak Niku $14 Shrimp $14 Steak and Shrimp combo $18 Sliced Hard Boiled Egg +$2 Steamed Dumpling +$2.75 Extra Fish Cake +$2 Extra Protein +$4 Side Sriracha Side Hot Pepper Flakes Extra Nori +$1