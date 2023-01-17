Teppanyaki Time Blairsville imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Salad

Teppanyaki Time Blairsville 305 Murphy Hwy, Suite D

review star

No reviews yet

305 Murphy Hwy, Suite D

Blairsville, GA 30512

Popular Items

Hibachi Plates
Fried Rice Bowl
Post Malone Roll

Salads and Appetizers

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens with your choice of ginger, house sesame, ranch or our soy citrus vinaigrette.

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

Thinly sliced cucumbers topped with shrimp in a soy citrus vinaigrette.

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Thinly sliced cucumbers in a soy citrus vinaigrette.

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Seasoned seaweed salad.

Edamame

$6.00

Tossed in sea salt

Sauteed Edamame

$7.00

Sauteed in garlic butter.

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$8.00

Japanese pan-fried dumpling made with a a delicate wrapper and filled with seasoned vegetables and pork filling.

Harumaki

Harumaki

$5.00

Two piece Japanese vegetarian spring rolls

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Lightly fried tofu served in a thin flavorful sauce

Sushi Appetizers

Poke Appetizer

$10.00

Sweet and savory marinated tuna on rice and avocados

Tuna Tatake

$11.00

Dragon Egg

$12.00

Spicy crab and marinated tuna stuffed avocado

Yellowtail Appetizer

$9.00

Thinly sliced yellowtail with our soy citrus vinaigrette

Soups

Miso Soup

$4.00
Hibachi Soup

Hibachi Soup

$4.00

Clear Japanese hibachi soup

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$7.00
California Sushi Roll

California Sushi Roll

$9.00

Crab, cucumber, avocados, and masago (fish eggs).

Dynamite Roll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado with spicy mayo.

Hwy 129 Roll

Hwy 129 Roll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna, avocado, topped with our spicy crab salad

The Kim Kardashian

The Kim Kardashian

$11.00

Deep fried roll with spicy tuna, yellowtail, salmon, kani, and avocado. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

King Neptune Roll

King Neptune Roll

$12.00

Kani, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, topped with masago.

Kitsune Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura with avocado and cucumber, topped with salmon and masago

Megan Fox Roll

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura, smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna. Spicy!

MGK Roll

$11.00

Nezumi Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura with cream cheese, avocado, sriracha, and kani topped with smoked salmon

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese

Post Malone Roll

Post Malone Roll

$11.00

Deep fried roll with spicy tuna, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Rainbow Roll

$11.00
Rebel Roll

Rebel Roll

$11.00

Salmon, avocado, and cucumber topped with our tuna poke.

Rick Roll

Rick Roll

$11.00
Salmon Avocado Cucumber Roll

Salmon Avocado Cucumber Roll

$9.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, with eel sauce.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Minced tuna with house blend sriracha and cucumber

Spider Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Deep fried soft shell crab with avocado, cucumber and masago.

Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

Tuna and avocado

Vegetarian Roll

$8.00

Cream cheese, avocado, cucumber. topped with seaweed salad and carrots

Yellowtail Cucumber Roll

$9.00
Billy Eilish Roll

Billy Eilish Roll

$14.00

Leave it up to the chef for a tasty surprise!

Fried Rice Bowls

Choice of one or more proteins: Marinated Steak, Shrimp, Chicken, Pork Belly or Tofu Fried Rice Bowl $10 City Bowl: Steak, Chicken and Shrimp $18

Fried Rice Bowl

$10.00

marinated steak, shrimp, chicken or tofu

Hibachi Plates

Choice of one or more proteins: • Marinated steak • Chicken • Shrimp • Tofu • Braised Pork Belly Choice of Rice • White rice • Japanese Fried Rice Hibachi Plate $14 City Bowl - steak, chicken, and shrimp $22

Hibachi Plates

$14.00

Yakisoba Entree

Japanese noodles stir fried in a sweet and savory brown sauce. Your choice of one protein: Steak, Shrimp, Chicken, Braised Pork Belly or Veggies. Yakisoba Bowl $15 City Bowl: Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp $23

Yakisoba

$15.00

Udon

Thick noodle soup with your choice of broth and protein Choice of Broth ------------------ Hibachi - Bold and meaty Miso - nuanced and savory Traditional dashi - delicate umami Ramen Broth Choice of Protein -------------------- Steak Shrimp Steak and Shrimp Pork Belly Steak Niku $14 Shrimp $14 Steak and Shrimp combo $18 Sliced Hard Boiled Egg +$2 Steamed Dumpling +$2.75 Extra Fish Cake +$2 Extra Protein +$4 Side Sriracha Side Hot Pepper Flakes Extra Nori +$1

Steak Niku Udon

$14.00

Shrimp Udon

$14.00

Steak and Shrimp Udon

$18.00

Braised Pork Belly Udon

$16.00

Ramen

Braised Pork Belly Ramen

$16.00

Steak Ramen

$14.00

Shrimp Ramen

$14.00

Steak and Shrimp Ramen

$18.00

Poke Bowl

Hawaiian marinated choice of one seafood option: tuna, salmon, spicy crab or yellowtail, served over rice and lettuce.

Poke Bowl

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fried Rice + Fountain Drink

$7.00

Kids Chicken Teriyaki Noodles + Fountain Drink

$7.00

Dessert

Mochi Icecream - Assorted flavor

Mochi Icecream - Assorted flavor

$6.00

Japanese Popsicle

$2.00

Drinks

Ramune

$4.00

Water

Drink

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Sides

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Side Steamed Rice

$4.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Tofu

$7.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Noodles

$7.00

Side Pork Belly

$8.00Out of stock

Extra Sauce

Teriyaki

$0.50

Ginger Steak Sauce

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Yum Yum

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Specials

Salmon Nigiri 2pc

$4.00Out of stock

Pineapple Eggroll

$8.00

Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll

$8.00

Kimchi Fried Noodles

$18.00

Stetson Bennett IV Roll

$12.00

Lunch Specials

Bento Box

$13.99

Express Sushi Combo /w side salad and drink

$19.99

Chef Kim's World Cuisine

Hawaiian Chicken

$14.00

Hawaiian style pineapple chicken. Served with rice and veggies

Bulgogi

$14.00

Korean Beef BBQ - style thinly sliced marinated New York strip steak. Served with rice and kimchi.

Dak Bulgogi

$14.00

Korean Fire Chicken - Spicy Korean style marinated chicken breast. Served with rice and kimchi.

Spicy Korean Sashimi Bowl

$14.00

Korean Sushi Bowl - Spicy marinated fish served over rice and veggies. Served with a side of kimchi

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Hibachi Japanese Yakisoba Noodles Daily Chef Crafted Sushi Rolls Fried Rice Vegan Options Vegetarian Options

Teppanyaki Time Blairsville image
