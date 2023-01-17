Teppanyaki Time Blairsville 305 Murphy Hwy, Suite D

- Home
No reviews yet
305 Murphy Hwy, Suite D
Blairsville, GA 30512
Popular Items
Salads and Appetizers
House Salad
Mixed greens with your choice of ginger, house sesame, ranch or our soy citrus vinaigrette.
Sunomono Salad
Thinly sliced cucumbers topped with shrimp in a soy citrus vinaigrette.
Cucumber Salad
Thinly sliced cucumbers in a soy citrus vinaigrette.
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed salad.
Edamame
Tossed in sea salt
Sauteed Edamame
Sauteed in garlic butter.
Pork Gyoza
Japanese pan-fried dumpling made with a a delicate wrapper and filled with seasoned vegetables and pork filling.
Harumaki
Two piece Japanese vegetarian spring rolls
Agedashi Tofu
Lightly fried tofu served in a thin flavorful sauce
Sushi Appetizers
Sushi Rolls
Avocado Cucumber Roll
California Sushi Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocados, and masago (fish eggs).
Dynamite Roll
Spicy Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado with spicy mayo.
Hwy 129 Roll
Spicy Tuna, avocado, topped with our spicy crab salad
The Kim Kardashian
Deep fried roll with spicy tuna, yellowtail, salmon, kani, and avocado. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
King Neptune Roll
Kani, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, topped with masago.
Kitsune Roll
Shrimp Tempura with avocado and cucumber, topped with salmon and masago
Megan Fox Roll
Shrimp Tempura, smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna. Spicy!
MGK Roll
Nezumi Roll
Shrimp tempura with cream cheese, avocado, sriracha, and kani topped with smoked salmon
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese
Post Malone Roll
Deep fried roll with spicy tuna, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Rainbow Roll
Rebel Roll
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber topped with our tuna poke.
Rick Roll
Salmon Avocado Cucumber Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, with eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Minced tuna with house blend sriracha and cucumber
Spider Roll
Deep fried soft shell crab with avocado, cucumber and masago.
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna and avocado
Vegetarian Roll
Cream cheese, avocado, cucumber. topped with seaweed salad and carrots
Yellowtail Cucumber Roll
Billy Eilish Roll
Leave it up to the chef for a tasty surprise!
Fried Rice Bowls
Hibachi Plates
Yakisoba Entree
Udon
Poke Bowl
Kids Menu
Sides
Specials
Chef Kim's World Cuisine
Hawaiian Chicken
Hawaiian style pineapple chicken. Served with rice and veggies
Bulgogi
Korean Beef BBQ - style thinly sliced marinated New York strip steak. Served with rice and kimchi.
Dak Bulgogi
Korean Fire Chicken - Spicy Korean style marinated chicken breast. Served with rice and kimchi.
Spicy Korean Sashimi Bowl
Korean Sushi Bowl - Spicy marinated fish served over rice and veggies. Served with a side of kimchi
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Hibachi Japanese Yakisoba Noodles Daily Chef Crafted Sushi Rolls Fried Rice Vegan Options Vegetarian Options
