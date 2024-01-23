Tepuy's Pastelitos
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tepuy Pastelitos is a family-owned restaurant offers a diverse range of Venezuelan food that go beyond just pastelitos. Indulge in the savory goodness of tequeños, enjoy the sweet and savory flavors of cachapa, and experience the unique tequeyoyo for a delightful twist. Tepuy Pastelitos has something to satisfy every palate, bringing the authentic taste of Venezuelan cuisine to your table.
Location
11016 capital blvd, Wake forest, NC 27587
