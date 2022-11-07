Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tequeño World

review star

No reviews yet

Manassas Mall 8300 Sudley Road

#85

Manassas, VA 20109

Tequeños

Cheese Tequeños

Cheese Tequeños

$7.99

Pastry style dough wrapped around various fillings. (5 tequeños per order).

Bacon & Cheese Tequeños

Bacon & Cheese Tequeños

$8.99

Pastry style dough wrapped around various fillings. (5 tequeños per order)

Ham & Cheese Tequeños

Ham & Cheese Tequeños

$8.99

Pastry style dough wrapped around various fillings. (5 tequeños per order).

Guava & Cheese Tequeños

Guava & Cheese Tequeños

$8.99

Pastry style dough wrapped around various fillings.(5 tequeños per order).

Nutella Tequeños

Nutella Tequeños

$8.99

Pastry style dough wrapped around various fillings.(5 tequeños per order).

Cachapa

Cachapa

Cachapa

$11.99

Sweet corn pancake with soft white Venezuelan cheese.

Arepas

Carne Asada Arepa

$10.99

Grilled Steak & Cheese

Grilled Chicken Arepa

$9.99

Grilled Chicken & Cheese

Pelua Arepa

Pelua Arepa

$6.99

Braised Steak & Cheese

Catira Arepa

Catira Arepa

$5.99

Pulled Chicken & Shredded Cheese

Sifrina Arepa

Sifrina Arepa

$7.99

Chicken , Avocado, & Cheese

Reina Pepiada Arepa

Reina Pepiada Arepa

$7.99

Creamy Avocado Chicken & Sliced Avocado

Pabellón Arepa

Pabellón Arepa

$7.99

Braised Steak, Sweet Plantains, Black Beans, & Cheese

Domino Arepa

Domino Arepa

$5.99

Black Beans & Cheese

Pernil Arepa

Pernil Arepa

$5.99

Pork & Cheese

Arepa de Mano

Arepa de Mano

$5.99

Butter & Mano Cheese

Vegan Arepa

Vegan Arepa

$7.99

Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, & Sliced Avocado

Arepa Meals

Carne Asada Arepa Meal

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Arepa Meal

$11.99

Pelua Arepa Meal

$8.99

Catira Arepa Meal

$7.99

Sifrina Arepa Meal

$9.99

Reina Pepiada Arepa Meal

$9.99

Pabellón Arepa Meal

$9.99

Domino Arepa Meal

$7.99

Pernil Arepa Meal

$7.99

Arepa de Mano Meal

$7.99

Vegan Arepa Meal

$9.99

Arepa Bowls

Carne Asada Arepa Bowl

Carne Asada Arepa Bowl

$13.99

Select ALL the toppings you would like in your bowl. Swipe to see all the options. Seleccione TODOS los ingredientes que le gustaría en su bowl. Desliza para ver todas las opciones.

Grilled Chicken Arepa Bowl

Grilled Chicken Arepa Bowl

$11.99

Select ALL the toppings you would like in your bowl. Swipe to see all the options. Seleccione TODOS los ingredientes que le gustaría en su bowl. Desliza para ver todas las opciones.

Pulled Chicken Arepa Bowl

Pulled Chicken Arepa Bowl

$9.99

Select ALL the toppings you would like in your bowl. Swipe to see all the options. Seleccione TODOS los ingredientes que le gustaría en su bowl. Desliza para ver todas las opciones.

Braised Steak Arepa Bowl

Braised Steak Arepa Bowl

$10.99

Select ALL the toppings you would like in your bowl. Swipe to see all the options. Seleccione TODOS los ingredientes que le gustaría en su bowl. Desliza para ver todas las opciones.

Oven-Roasted Pork Arepa Bowl

Oven-Roasted Pork Arepa Bowl

$9.99

Select ALL the toppings you would like in your bowl. Swipe to see all the options. Seleccione TODOS los ingredientes que le gustaría en su bowl. Desliza para ver todas las opciones.

Sautèed Vegetable Arepa Bowl

Sautèed Vegetable Arepa Bowl

$9.99

Select ALL the toppings you would like in your bowl. Swipe to see all the options. Seleccione TODOS los ingredientes que le gustaría en su bowl. Desliza para ver todas las opciones.

Empanada

Cheese Empanada

Cheese Empanada

$5.99

Thin, Crispy, Semi-Sweet, Corn Flour Dough

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$5.99

Thin, Crispy, Semi-Sweet, Corn Flour Dough

Steak & Plantain Empanada

Steak & Plantain Empanada

$5.99

Thin, Crispy, Semi-Sweet, Corn Flour Dough

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$5.99

Thin, Crispy, Semi-Sweet, Corn Flour Dough

Ham & Cheese Empanada

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$5.99

Thin, Crispy, Semi-Sweet, Corn Flour Dough

Mushroom & Spinach Empanada

Mushroom & Spinach Empanada

$5.99

Thin, Crispy, Semi-Sweet, Corn Flour Dough

Vegan Beef Empanada

Vegan Beef Empanada

$5.99

Thin, Crispy, Semi-Sweet, Corn Flour Dough

Pick 4 Empanadas

Pick 4 Empanadas

$18.99

Thin, Crispy, Semi-Sweet, Corn Flour Dough

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$3.99
Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$3.99
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.99
Cilantro-Lime Rice

Cilantro-Lime Rice

$2.99

Dessert

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$6.99
Churros (5)

Churros (5)

$5.99

5 churros per order.

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.99+Out of stock
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.99+Out of stock
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.49+Out of stock

Breakfast Arepas

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$7.99
Ham, Egg and Cheese

Ham, Egg and Cheese

$7.99

Egg and Cheese

$6.99

Party Box Tequeños

25 Cheese Tequeños

$35.00

50 Cheese Tequeños

$55.00

Holiday Specials

Hallaca

Hallaca

$11.00

Venezuelan holiday tamales stuffed with chicken, steak, pork, green olives, capers, raisins, red bell pepper, and onions. (Sold ready to be cooked at home)

Hallacas Pack (4)

Hallacas Pack (4)

$40.00

4 Venezuelan holiday tamales stuffed with chicken, steak, pork, green olives, capers, raisins, red bell pepper, and onions. (Sold ready to be cooked at home).

Beverage

Venezuelan Chicha

Venezuelan Chicha

$5.49

Smooth, creamy, rice based dessert style beverage with cinnamon and vanilla.

Hand-Crafted Lemonade

Hand-Crafted Lemonade

$4.25
Coke

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$1.99
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.99
Mr.Pibb

Mr.Pibb

$1.99
Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$1.99
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Bottled Beverages

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Lemonade Bottle

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.99

Sprite Bottle

$2.99

Maltin Polar

$2.99

Water

$1.99

Fresskolita (can)

$1.99

Sparkling Water Original

$1.99

Sparkling Water Guava

$1.99

Sparkling Water Passion Fruit

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Venezuelan Cuisine

Manassas Mall 8300 Sudley Road, #85, Manassas, VA 20109

