Tequila Freeburg 341 Marketplace Drive
341 Marketplace Drive
Freeburg, IL 62243
Main Menu
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Large Cheese Dip
Guacamole
Bean Dip
Beef Dip
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip
Mozzarella Sticks
7 pieces
Jalapeño Poppers
7 pieces
Avocado Cerrano Salsa
Made with fresh avocado, serrano peppers, and tomatillos
Salsa Verde
Made with fresh avocado, serrano peppers, and tomatillos
Habanero Salsa
Made with fresh habanero peppers and tomatillos
Salsa Verde
Made with jalapeño peppers and tomatillos
Guajillo Sauce
Made with guajillo peppers
Ranchera Sauce
Made with fresh tomatoes, onions and chipotle
Enchilada Sauce
Burrito Sauce
Tequila Chorizo Dip
Queso dip served in a hot skillet with chorizo and pico de gallo
Chori-Fries Order
Cheese-Fries Order
wings
Quesadillas
Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla
A tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers, served with a side of lettuce and pico de gallo
Quesadilla Rellena
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and refried beans and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, and sour cream
Green Quesadilla
A spinach tortilla stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and green bell peppers. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Grilled Quesadilla
A large tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of chicken or steak served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Al Pastor Quesadilla
A quesadilla stuffed with our cheese and al pastor pork (guajillo marinated pork with pineapple and spices)
Manager's Quesadilla
A spinach tortilla stuffed with our special Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, slices of avocados and your choice of meat, pollo asado or carne asada. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Add chorizo for only $2.49
Quesadilla Fajita
A large tortilla stuffed with cheese, steak or chicken, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Shrimp $15.99
Quesadilla Fajita Shrimp
1 Cheese Quesadilla
1 Big Cheese Quesadilla
Quesadilla Fajita mix
Quesadilla Shrimp
Quesadilla Fajita Tequila
Cheese Quesadilla
Salads
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla with your choice of beef or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Fiesta Salad Chicken
Fresh mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, shredded cheese and sliced tomato. Topped with marinated steak, chicken or barbacoa
Taco Salad Fajita
A crispy flour tortilla shell topped with your choice of chicken or steak, with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, covered with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Taco Salad Fajita Shrimp
Fiesta Salad Steak
Fiesta Salad Shrimp
Fajita Side
Small Salad
Nachos
Nachos Macho
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, or cheese, then covered with cheese sauce
Barbacoa Nachos
Topped with our slow cooked barbacoa, pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado/serrano salsa and cheese sauce
Nachos Tequila
Topped with beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, all covered with lettuce, tomato, cheese dip, and sour cream
Nachos Fajita
Topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cheese sauce, and your choice of chicken or steak
Nachos Fajita Chicken & Steak
Nachos Fajita Tequila
Nachos Fajita Shrimp
Nacho Macho Mix
Authentic Street Tacos
Fajitas
Traditional Favorites
Freeburg Special
Grilled shrimp served with chipotle sauce, Mexican rice and steamed vegetables
Chiles Rancheros
Tostadas De Luxe
Taquitos Mexicanos
Tequila Tacos
Chile Colorado
Grilled Soft Tacos
Add Avocado Serrano Salsa
Grilled Soft Tacos Mix & 1 Shrimp
Carnitas
Chile Verde (pork)
Grilled Soft Tacos Shrimp
Seafood
Cod Tacos
Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, and chipotle sauce
Tilapia Taco
Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, and chipotle sauce
Tilapia Wrap
A tilapia fillet wrapped in a large spinach tortilla with lettuce, chipotle mayo, cheese, Mexican rice, tri-color chips, and pico de gallo
Arroz Con Shrimp
Mexican rice with shrimp covered with cheese sauce
Shrimp Con Vegetable
Grilled shrimp and steamed vegetables covered with our delicious cheese dip!
Playa Del Carmen
A tilapia fillet and six pieces of shrimp served with Mexican rice, vegetables, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Tequila Wrap With Shrimp
Grilled Soft Tacos Shrimp
Tequila Shrimp
Camarones A La Diabla
Chimichangas
Fiesta Chimichanga
Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo served with rice or beans
Chimichanga
We stuff a flour tortilla then deep fry it to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Monster Chimi Chicken
Deep fried with refried beans, sautéed onion, bell pepper and tomato all stuffed inside a flour tortilla and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce and tomato
Fiesta Shrimp Chimichanga
Chimichanga Shrimp
Monster Shrimp Chimichanga
Monster Chimi Chicken & Steak
Chimichanga Steak
Chimichanga Grilled Chicken
Fiesta Chimi Steak
Fiesta Chimi Grilled Chicken
Monster Chimichanga Steak
Monster Chimi Barbacoa
Monster Chimi Pastor
Monster Chimi G. Beef
Monster Chimi Faj. Tequila
Chicken
Chicken Wings
Order of ten hot wings with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing
Arroz Con Pollo
Boneless chicken breast strips and Mexican rice covered with our delicious cheese sauce
Pollo Con Vegetables
Sliced grilled chicken breast and steamed vegetables covered with our delicious cheese dip!
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast on a bun topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes with French fries on the side
Tequila Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast on a sizzling platter covered with cheese sauce and salsa ranchera served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
Pollo Asado
Large chicken breast right off the grill onto a sizzling platter with mixed vegetables. Served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
Pollo Ranchero
Marinated chicken breast smothered with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and tortillas
Pollo Loco
Grilled marinated chicken breast covered in cheese sauce served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and tortillas
Chori-pollo
Chicken breast cooked with chorizo covered with cheese sauce served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Manager's Favorite Pollo
Large chicken breast served on a sizzling platter with mixed vegetables and chorizo topped with grilled shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas
Guadalajara Special
Tortillas Order
Arroz Con Pollo&Vegetables
Burritos
Burrito Suizo
Filled with grilled steak or chicken, beans, lettuce and tomato then topped with our special sauce and cheese
Burrito Tequila
Filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, burrito sauce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Burrito Al Carbon
Stuffed with your choice of marinated steak or chicken covered with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Burrito Fajita
Filled with your choice of steak or chicken with bell pepper, onion and tomato. Served with refried beans, lettuce and tomato. Topped with cheese sauce
Burrito Trimexicano
Filled with beans, grilled steak, or chicken, covered with guajillo sauce, cheese sauce, and tomatillo sauce. Served with a side of Mexican rice, lettuce and tomato
California Style Burrito
Your choice of barbacoa, al pastor, carnitas, steak or grilled chicken, then stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo served with a side of avocado/serrano salsa and French fries
Tequila Wrap
Spinach tortilla wrap with Mexican rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, tortilla strips, and your choice of steak or chicken. Shrimp $15.99. Shrimp and steak $17.99
Monster Burrito
Your choice of chicken, al pastor, ground beef, or steak stuffed with refried beans, Mexican rice, grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, covered with cheese sauce served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Burrito Gordo
Filled with chicken, al pastor, ground beef, or steak, rice, beans, and lettuce, topped with cheese sauce, salsa ranchera, and sour cream
Tequila Wrap With Shrimp
Tequila Wrap Shrimp & Steak
Burrito Gordo Chicken & Steak
Burrito Gordo Chicken, Steak & Shrimp
Monster Burrito Chicken & Steak
Monster Burrito Chicken, Steak & Shrimp
Burrito Carbon With Shrimp
Burrito Trimex Shrimp
Monster Burrito Shrimp
Burrito Fajita Shrimp
Steaks
Tequila Burger
Our juicy burger topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and spicy chipotle mayo, served with a side of French fries and jalapeño peppers
Steak Tequila
A marinated ribeye steak served with French fries, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese
Steak Ranchero
Ribeye steak topped with our special ranchera sauce, served with rice, refried beans, and flour tortillas
Steak Mexicano
Ribeye steak topped with grilled green peppers (or fresh jalapeños), onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Carne Asada
A thinly sliced marinated steak served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, lime, and a chile toreado. Add grilled onions and mushrooms for $2.49
Steak & Shrimp
A marinated ribeye steak and shrimp served with French fries
Add Chorizo
Arroz With Steak
Steak & Vegetables
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Trio
Three enchiladas, one chicken, one beef and one cheese, each one covered in a different sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
Chopped Beef Enchilada
Three chopped beef enchiladas covered with cheese and guajillo sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Enchiladas Tapatias
Three chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Enchiladas De Carnitas
Three pulled pork enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Enchiladas Supremas
One beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Tequila Enchilada
Three flour enchiladas stuffed with chopped beef, shredded chicken, and pork, then topped with enchilada, tomatillo, and guajillo sauces. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Barbacoa Enchiladas
Three flour enchiladas stuffed with our slow cooked barbacoa covered with cheese, tomatillo sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two flour enchiladas stuffed with grilled shrimp and onions covered with cheese and tomatillo sauce served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Desserts
Churros
Dough pastries deep fried to a golden brown and topped with chocolate, whipped cream, and a cherry. Served with ice cream!
Deep Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream in crispy cinnamon crumb coating topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Sopapilla
A flour tortilla deep fried to a golden brown and topped with honey and cinnamon. Served with ice cream!
Chimi Xango
A cheesecake wrapped in a sugary crust then deep fried to a golden brown, drizzled with chocolate sauce
Nieve/Ice Cream
Sides
Kids Menu
Chicken Nuggets & F Fries
Cheese Burger & F Fries
1 Burrito & 1 Enchilada
1 Enchilada & Quesadilla
Corndogs & F Fries
Fish Sticks & F Fries
Mac'n Cheese & F Fries
Grilled Chicken & F Fries
1 Taco Rice & Beans
1 Burrito Rice & Beans
1 Enchilada Rice & Beans
1 Cheese Quesadilla Rice & Beans
Grilled Steak & Fries
Just Grilled Steak
Big KID
One Corndog
Kid Chicken Quesadilla
Just Mc-Cheese
Combinations
A La Carte
Chimichanga Carte
Burrito Carte
Enchilada Carte
Taco
Taco Steak
Taco Grilled Chicken
Tamale
Chile Reyeno
Bean Burrito
Tostada
Mexican Rice Order
Refried Beans Order
French Fries Order
Burrito Grilled Steak
Burrito Grilled Chicken
Enchilada Grilled Steak
Enchilada Grilled Chicken
1 Fish Taco
Shrimp Taco
Shrimp Burrito
1 Taquito Mexicano
Black Beans Order
1 Tostada De Luxe
1 Shrimp Enchilada
Just Chicken Sandwich
Just Tilapia
1 Ribeye Steak
6 Shrimp
3 kabobs/Shrimp
1 Tequila Taco
Chimi Carte Grilled Steak
Chimi Carte Grilled Chicken
Chimi Carte Shrimp
Burrito Trimexicano Carte
1 Corndog
Taco Supremo
1 Taco Supremo Grilled
Arros Con Vegetables
Tostada Vegetarian
Burrito Vegetarian
Rice & Beans
Grilled Steak Order
Grilled Chicken Order
Grilled Chicken & Steak
Cheese Quesadilla
Big Cheese Quesadilla
Beverage
Margaritas
Beer
Miller Lite
Coors Lite
Bud Light
Budweiser
Bud select
Stag
Select 55
Miller 64
Michelob Ultra
Busch light
Michelob Golden
Domestic Bucket
Bud Light Lime
Ultra Golden
Heineken 00
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Permier
Modelo
Negra Modelo
XX Lager
XX Amber
Victoria
Pacifico Sol
Tecate
32 Ounce Corona Familiar Bottle
Import Bucket
Draft Beer - Bud Light
Draft Beer - Miller Lite
Draft Beer - Stag
Draft Beer - Modelo Special
Draft Beer - Blue Moon
Michelada
Wine
Tropical Daiquiris
Milk Shakes
Soft Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Orange Crush
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Water
Cherry Pepsi
Kiddie Cocktail
Jarritos
20 oz Daiquiri No Alcohol
32 oz Daiquiri No Alcohol
Pitcher Daiquiri No Alcohol
Milk
Chocolate
Soft Drink
Tequila Shots
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
1800 Milenio
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
Tequila Clase Azul
Tequila Gran Coramino
Tequila Patron Anejo
Tequila Patron Reposado
Tequila Patron Silver
T. Jose C. Reserva D. L F
Tequila J. Cuervo Blanco
Tequila J. Cuervo Reposado
Tres Generaciones Plata
Tequila Herradura Ultra
Tequila Corralejo Reposado
Tequila Corralejo Blanco
Tequila Corralejo Anejo
Tequila Hornitos Reposado
Tequila Hornitos Blanco
Tequila Cincoro Blanco
Tequila Maestro Dobel.50
Tequila 818 Blanco
Tequila Casa Amigos
Tequila Centenario Reposado
Tequila Don Fulano Reposado
Tequila Don Fulano Silver
Tequila Milagro Select Barrel
Tequila Exotico Reposado
Tequila Teremana
Mezcal Artesanal SOMBRA
Liquor
Bar Mix
Today Specials (DRINKS)
Daily Specials (drink 1)
Today Specials (Beer)
Daily Specials (Beer 1)
WITH 2
with cheese dip
with guacamole
with sour cream
with pico de gallo
with lettuce
with dice tomatoes
with beans
with rice
with cilantro
add cerrano
2 oz habanero
with onions
with tomatoes
with green peppers
with mushrooms
with grilled jalapenos
with mayo sauce
341 Marketplace Drive, Freeburg, IL 62243