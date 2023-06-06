Main picView gallery

Tequila Freeburg 341 Marketplace Drive

No reviews yet

341 Marketplace Drive

Freeburg, IL 62243

Main Menu

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.49

Large Cheese Dip

$8.99

Guacamole

$6.99

Bean Dip

$6.00

Beef Dip

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Dip

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

7 pieces

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.99

7 pieces

Avocado Cerrano Salsa

$1.99

Made with fresh avocado, serrano peppers, and tomatillos

Salsa Verde

$1.99

Made with fresh avocado, serrano peppers, and tomatillos

Habanero Salsa

$1.99

Made with fresh habanero peppers and tomatillos

Salsa Verde

$1.99

Made with jalapeño peppers and tomatillos

Guajillo Sauce

$1.99

Made with guajillo peppers

Ranchera Sauce

$1.99

Made with fresh tomatoes, onions and chipotle

Enchilada Sauce

$1.49

Burrito Sauce

$1.49

Tequila Chorizo Dip

$9.49

Queso dip served in a hot skillet with chorizo and pico de gallo

Chori-Fries Order

$6.99

Cheese-Fries Order

$9.99

wings

$10.99

Quesadillas

Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

A tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers, served with a side of lettuce and pico de gallo

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.49

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and refried beans and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, and sour cream

Green Quesadilla

$10.99

A spinach tortilla stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and green bell peppers. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Grilled Quesadilla

$11.99

A large tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of chicken or steak served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.49

A quesadilla stuffed with our cheese and al pastor pork (guajillo marinated pork with pineapple and spices)

Manager's Quesadilla

$14.99

A spinach tortilla stuffed with our special Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, slices of avocados and your choice of meat, pollo asado or carne asada. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Add chorizo for only $2.49

Quesadilla Fajita

$13.49

A large tortilla stuffed with cheese, steak or chicken, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Shrimp $15.99

Quesadilla Fajita Shrimp

$15.99

1 Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

1 Big Cheese Quesadilla

Quesadilla Fajita mix

$14.99

Quesadilla Shrimp

$12.99

Quesadilla Fajita Tequila

$16.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.99

A crispy flour tortilla with your choice of beef or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Fiesta Salad Chicken

$11.99

Fresh mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, shredded cheese and sliced tomato. Topped with marinated steak, chicken or barbacoa

Taco Salad Fajita

$10.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell topped with your choice of chicken or steak, with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, covered with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Taco Salad Fajita Shrimp

$13.99

Fiesta Salad Steak

$12.99

Fiesta Salad Shrimp

$14.99

Fajita Side

$7.49

Small Salad

$5.99

Nachos

Nachos Macho

$10.99

Tortilla chips topped with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, or cheese, then covered with cheese sauce

Barbacoa Nachos

$13.99

Topped with our slow cooked barbacoa, pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado/serrano salsa and cheese sauce

Nachos Tequila

$13.99

Topped with beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, all covered with lettuce, tomato, cheese dip, and sour cream

Nachos Fajita

$14.99

Topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cheese sauce, and your choice of chicken or steak

Nachos Fajita Chicken & Steak

$16.99

Nachos Fajita Tequila

$17.99

Nachos Fajita Shrimp

$16.99

Nacho Macho Mix

$12.99

Authentic Street Tacos

1 Authentic Street Taco

$5.49

Garnished with onion and cilantro

3 Authentic Street Tacos

$14.99

1 Authentic Shrimp Taco

$4.99

3 Authentic Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

Fajitas

Fajitas Del Mar

$19.99

Tilapia filet & shrimp!

Vegetable Fajitas

$11.99

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$18.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Fajitas Tequila

$19.99

Steak, chicken, and shrimp

Tequila Molcajete

$36.99

Add Chorizo

$2.49

Tortillas Order

$1.49

Fajita Side

$5.49

Traditional Favorites

Freeburg Special

$18.99

Grilled shrimp served with chipotle sauce, Mexican rice and steamed vegetables

Chiles Rancheros

$14.99

Tostadas De Luxe

$13.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.99

Tequila Tacos

$12.99

Chile Colorado

$14.99

Grilled Soft Tacos

$14.99

Add Avocado Serrano Salsa

$1.49

Grilled Soft Tacos Mix & 1 Shrimp

$16.99

Carnitas

$14.99

Chile Verde (pork)

$16.99

Grilled Soft Tacos Shrimp

$17.99

Seafood

Cod Tacos

$10.99

Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, and chipotle sauce

Tilapia Taco

$10.99

Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, and chipotle sauce

Tilapia Wrap

$12.99

A tilapia fillet wrapped in a large spinach tortilla with lettuce, chipotle mayo, cheese, Mexican rice, tri-color chips, and pico de gallo

Arroz Con Shrimp

$12.99

Mexican rice with shrimp covered with cheese sauce

Shrimp Con Vegetable

$13.99

Grilled shrimp and steamed vegetables covered with our delicious cheese dip!

Playa Del Carmen

$16.99

A tilapia fillet and six pieces of shrimp served with Mexican rice, vegetables, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Tequila Wrap With Shrimp

$15.99

Grilled Soft Tacos Shrimp

$17.99

Tequila Shrimp

$15.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$18.99

Chimichangas

Fiesta Chimichanga

$8.99

Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo served with rice or beans

Chimichanga

$10.99

We stuff a flour tortilla then deep fry it to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Monster Chimi Chicken

$13.99

Deep fried with refried beans, sautéed onion, bell pepper and tomato all stuffed inside a flour tortilla and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce and tomato

Fiesta Shrimp Chimichanga

$10.49

Chimichanga Shrimp

$12.99

Monster Shrimp Chimichanga

$15.99

Monster Chimi Chicken & Steak

$15.99

Chimichanga Steak

$13.99

Chimichanga Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Fiesta Chimi Steak

$12.99

Fiesta Chimi Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Monster Chimichanga Steak

$13.99

Monster Chimi Barbacoa

$13.99

Monster Chimi Pastor

$13.99

Monster Chimi G. Beef

$13.99

Monster Chimi Faj. Tequila

$18.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Order of ten hot wings with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing

Arroz Con Pollo

$10.99

Boneless chicken breast strips and Mexican rice covered with our delicious cheese sauce

Pollo Con Vegetables

$13.99

Sliced grilled chicken breast and steamed vegetables covered with our delicious cheese dip!

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken breast on a bun topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes with French fries on the side

Tequila Grilled Chicken

$16.99

Chicken breast on a sizzling platter covered with cheese sauce and salsa ranchera served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas

Pollo Asado

$16.99

Large chicken breast right off the grill onto a sizzling platter with mixed vegetables. Served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas

Pollo Ranchero

$14.49

Marinated chicken breast smothered with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and tortillas

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast covered in cheese sauce served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and tortillas

Chori-pollo

$15.99

Chicken breast cooked with chorizo covered with cheese sauce served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Manager's Favorite Pollo

$19.99

Large chicken breast served on a sizzling platter with mixed vegetables and chorizo topped with grilled shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas

Guadalajara Special

$16.99

Tortillas Order

$1.49

Arroz Con Pollo&Vegetables

$12.49

Burritos

Burrito Suizo

$11.99

Filled with grilled steak or chicken, beans, lettuce and tomato then topped with our special sauce and cheese

Burrito Tequila

$11.99

Filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, burrito sauce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Burrito Al Carbon

$12.99

Stuffed with your choice of marinated steak or chicken covered with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Burrito Fajita

$12.99

Filled with your choice of steak or chicken with bell pepper, onion and tomato. Served with refried beans, lettuce and tomato. Topped with cheese sauce

Burrito Trimexicano

$13.99

Filled with beans, grilled steak, or chicken, covered with guajillo sauce, cheese sauce, and tomatillo sauce. Served with a side of Mexican rice, lettuce and tomato

California Style Burrito

$14.99

Your choice of barbacoa, al pastor, carnitas, steak or grilled chicken, then stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo served with a side of avocado/serrano salsa and French fries

Tequila Wrap

$13.99

Spinach tortilla wrap with Mexican rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, tortilla strips, and your choice of steak or chicken. Shrimp $15.99. Shrimp and steak $17.99

Monster Burrito

$14.99

Your choice of chicken, al pastor, ground beef, or steak stuffed with refried beans, Mexican rice, grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, covered with cheese sauce served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Burrito Gordo

$15.99

Filled with chicken, al pastor, ground beef, or steak, rice, beans, and lettuce, topped with cheese sauce, salsa ranchera, and sour cream

Tequila Wrap With Shrimp

$15.99

Tequila Wrap Shrimp & Steak

$17.99

Burrito Gordo Chicken & Steak

$16.99

Burrito Gordo Chicken, Steak & Shrimp

$18.99

Monster Burrito Chicken & Steak

$15.99

Monster Burrito Chicken, Steak & Shrimp

$18.99

Burrito Carbon With Shrimp

$13.99

Burrito Trimex Shrimp

$15.99

Monster Burrito Shrimp

$16.99

Burrito Fajita Shrimp

$13.99

Steaks

Tequila Burger

$14.99

Our juicy burger topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and spicy chipotle mayo, served with a side of French fries and jalapeño peppers

Steak Tequila

$18.99

A marinated ribeye steak served with French fries, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese

Steak Ranchero

$19.99

Ribeye steak topped with our special ranchera sauce, served with rice, refried beans, and flour tortillas

Steak Mexicano

$21.99

Ribeye steak topped with grilled green peppers (or fresh jalapeños), onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Carne Asada

$21.99

A thinly sliced marinated steak served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, lime, and a chile toreado. Add grilled onions and mushrooms for $2.49

Steak & Shrimp

$24.99

A marinated ribeye steak and shrimp served with French fries

Add Chorizo

$2.49

Arroz With Steak

$12.99

Steak & Vegetables

$15.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Trio

$13.99

Three enchiladas, one chicken, one beef and one cheese, each one covered in a different sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and pico de gallo

Chopped Beef Enchilada

$14.99

Three chopped beef enchiladas covered with cheese and guajillo sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Enchiladas Tapatias

$13.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Enchiladas De Carnitas

$15.99

Three pulled pork enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Enchiladas Supremas

$14.99

One beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Tequila Enchilada

$15.99

Three flour enchiladas stuffed with chopped beef, shredded chicken, and pork, then topped with enchilada, tomatillo, and guajillo sauces. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Barbacoa Enchiladas

$15.99

Three flour enchiladas stuffed with our slow cooked barbacoa covered with cheese, tomatillo sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.99

Two flour enchiladas stuffed with grilled shrimp and onions covered with cheese and tomatillo sauce served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Desserts

Churros

$8.99

Dough pastries deep fried to a golden brown and topped with chocolate, whipped cream, and a cherry. Served with ice cream!

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Vanilla ice cream in crispy cinnamon crumb coating topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Sopapilla

$7.99

A flour tortilla deep fried to a golden brown and topped with honey and cinnamon. Served with ice cream!

Chimi Xango

$8.99

A cheesecake wrapped in a sugary crust then deep fried to a golden brown, drizzled with chocolate sauce

Nieve/Ice Cream

$2.49

Sides

Tortillas

$1.49

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Rice and Beans

$3.99

Vegetables Mix Order

$4.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Jalapenos Vinagre

$1.49

Avocado Special

$10.99

Jalapenos Toreados Order

$4.25

1 Jalapeno Toreado

$1.99

Chopped Jalapeno Grilled

$6.00

Chopped Onions Grilled

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.49

Sliced Avocado

$6.49

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets & F Fries

$6.49

Cheese Burger & F Fries

$6.49

1 Burrito & 1 Enchilada

$6.49

1 Enchilada & Quesadilla

$6.49

Corndogs & F Fries

$6.49

Fish Sticks & F Fries

$6.49

Mac'n Cheese & F Fries

$6.49

Grilled Chicken & F Fries

$6.49

1 Taco Rice & Beans

$6.49

1 Burrito Rice & Beans

$6.49

1 Enchilada Rice & Beans

$6.49

1 Cheese Quesadilla Rice & Beans

$6.49

Grilled Steak & Fries

$8.49

Just Grilled Steak

$6.99

Big KID

$8.99

One Corndog

$3.49

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$6.49

Just Mc-Cheese

$5.99

Combinations

Combination Plate #1

$10.99

Combination Plate #2

$11.99

Combination Plate #3

$11.99

Combination Plate #4

$11.99

Combination Plate #5

$11.99

Combination Plate #6

$11.99

Combination Plate #7

$13.99

Combination Plate #8

$13.99

Combination Plate #9

$12.99

Combo Change or Substitutions

$1.50

A La Carte

Chimichanga Carte

$6.99

Burrito Carte

$6.99

Enchilada Carte

$3.50

Taco

$2.75

Taco Steak

$4.25

Taco Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Tamale

$5.49

Chile Reyeno

$5.49

Bean Burrito

$4.99

Tostada

$5.49

Mexican Rice Order

$2.99

Refried Beans Order

$2.49

French Fries Order

$5.49

Burrito Grilled Steak

$8.99

Burrito Grilled Chicken

$8.49

Enchilada Grilled Steak

$5.99

Enchilada Grilled Chicken

$5.49

1 Fish Taco

$3.99

Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

1 Taquito Mexicano

$3.50

Black Beans Order

$3.49

1 Tostada De Luxe

$7.99

1 Shrimp Enchilada

$6.99

Just Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Just Tilapia

$9.99

1 Ribeye Steak

$13.99

6 Shrimp

$7.99

3 kabobs/Shrimp

$13.99

1 Tequila Taco

$5.49

Chimi Carte Grilled Steak

$7.99

Chimi Carte Grilled Chicken

$7.49

Chimi Carte Shrimp

$8.99

Burrito Trimexicano Carte

1 Corndog

$3.49

Taco Supremo

$4.49

1 Taco Supremo Grilled

$5.99

Arros Con Vegetables

$8.99

Tostada Vegetarian

$8.50

Burrito Vegetarian

$8.50

Rice & Beans

$3.99

Grilled Steak Order

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Order

$6.49

Grilled Chicken & Steak

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Big Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Beverage

Margaritas

Lime House Margarita

$9.00+

Lime House Marg. Flavored

$12.00+

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00+

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00+

Mexican Bull Dog Margarita

$12.00+

Riunite Lambrusco Margarita

$12.00+

Beer

Miller Lite

$3.25

Coors Lite

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Bud select

$3.25

Stag

$3.25

Select 55

$3.25

Miller 64

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Busch light

$3.25

Michelob Golden

$3.25

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.25

Ultra Golden

$3.25

Heineken 00

$2.75

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Corona Permier

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

XX Lager

$4.50

XX Amber

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Pacifico Sol

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

32 Ounce Corona Familiar Bottle

$6.00

Import Bucket

$22.00

Draft Beer - Bud Light

$4.50+

Draft Beer - Miller Lite

$4.50+

Draft Beer - Stag

$4.50+

Draft Beer - Modelo Special

$5.00+

Draft Beer - Blue Moon

$5.00+

Michelada

$9.00+

Wine

Merlot

$5.50

White Zinfandel

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Cabernet

$5.50

Sangria

$5.50

Moscato

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Reunite Lambrusco

$5.50

Tropical Daiquiris

Tropical Daiquiris

$8.00+

Milk Shakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.50

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.50

Banana Milkshake

$6.50

Peach Milkshake

$6.50

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Cherry Pepsi

$3.25

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.25

Jarritos

$2.75

20 oz Daiquiri No Alcohol

$5.50

32 oz Daiquiri No Alcohol

$8.00

Pitcher Daiquiri No Alcohol

$18.00

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate

$3.50

Soft Drink

$3.00

Tequila Shots

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$18.00

Don Julio 70

$12.00

1800 Milenio

$22.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Tequila Clase Azul

$18.00

Tequila Gran Coramino

$18.00

Tequila Patron Anejo

$12.00

Tequila Patron Reposado

$8.00

Tequila Patron Silver

$8.00

T. Jose C. Reserva D. L F

$18.00

Tequila J. Cuervo Blanco

$6.00

Tequila J. Cuervo Reposado

$6.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$8.00

Tequila Herradura Ultra

$12.00

Tequila Corralejo Reposado

$8.00

Tequila Corralejo Blanco

$8.00

Tequila Corralejo Anejo

Tequila Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

Tequila Hornitos Blanco

$7.00

Tequila Cincoro Blanco

$12.00

Tequila Maestro Dobel.50

$15.00

Tequila 818 Blanco

$9.00

Tequila Casa Amigos

Tequila Centenario Reposado

$7.00

Tequila Don Fulano Reposado

$9.00

Tequila Don Fulano Silver

$9.00

Tequila Milagro Select Barrel

$12.00

Tequila Exotico Reposado

$7.00

Tequila Teremana

$7.00

Mezcal Artesanal SOMBRA

$8.00

Liquor

Smirnoff

$4.50

Absolute

$5.00

Deep Eddy

$4.25

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$4.50

Bacardi

$5.25

Tanqueray

$5.50

Hendricks

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.25

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Bombs

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Bar Mix

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Anita Tropical

$8.00+

Short Mix Premium

$7.50

Tall Mix Premium

$12.00

Tall Mix

$9.00

Short Mix

$6.00

Today Specials (FOOD)

Daily Special (food 1)

Pollo Loco S/P

$12.49

Arroz Con Pollo S/P

$9.99

Monster Burrito S/P

$13.49

Pollo Con Vegetables S/P

$11.99

Monster Chimichanga S/P

$12.49

Carnitas S/P

$13.49

Chicken Fajitas S/P

$13.49

Guadalajara SpecialS/P

$14.99

Chile Colorado S/P

$12.99

Burrito Fajita S/P

$11.99

Today Specials (DRINKS)

Daily Specials (drink 1)

20 oz Lime House Margarita S/P

$7.00

Thursday Pitcher L House Marg S/P

$16.00

20 oz Mexican Bull-Dog S/P

$10.00

20 oz Riunite Margarita S/P

$10.00

20 oz Blue Margarita S/P

$9.00

Today Specials (Beer)

Daily Specials (Beer 1)

Bucket Domestic S/P

$12.00

Domestic Bottles S/P

$2.00

20 oz Any Draft S/P

$3.50

32 oz Bud Light or Miller Lite S/P

$5.00

To-Go

Dips & Salsa To-Go

8 oz Salsa

$1.49

Chips

$2.49

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Big Chips

$10.49

32 oz Salsa

$11.99

20 oz Salsa

$6.00

8 oz Cheese Dip

$5.99

20 oz Cheese Dip

$14.99

32 oz Cheese Dip

$20.99

8 oz Guacamole

$6.99

20 oz Guacamole

$15.99

WITH 1

with steak

$2.99

with grilled chicken

$2.49

with barbacoa

$2.49

with carnitas

$2.49

with pastor

$2.49

with chorizo

$2.49

with ground beef

$2.49

with shrimp

$7.99

WITH 2

with cheese dip

$2.49

with guacamole

$2.49

with sour cream

$0.99

with pico de gallo

$0.99

with lettuce

$1.99

with dice tomatoes

$1.99

with beans

$1.49

with rice

$1.49

with cilantro

$0.99

add cerrano

$1.49

2 oz habanero

$0.99

with onions

$1.49

with tomatoes

$1.49

with green peppers

$1.49

with mushrooms

$2.49

with grilled jalapenos

$2.49

with mayo sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

341 Marketplace Drive, Freeburg, IL 62243

Directions

