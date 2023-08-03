FOOD

Burritos

Super Burrito

$11.99

Super Wet Burrito

$13.99

Regular Burrito

$9.99

Jaslico Burrito

$11.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Special Bur

$11.99

Burrito Mar Y Tierra

$14.99

Burrito De Camaron

$14.99

Chimichanga

$11.99

BYO Bur

$10.99

Tacos

Small Taco

$2.99

Crispy Taco

$4.99

Jaslico Taco

$8.99

Veggie Taco

$8.99

Small Fish Taco

$3.49

Taco Salad

$12.49

Shrimp Taco

$3.49

Flour Taco

$3.99

Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$7.99

Meat Tostada

$9.99

Ceviche Tostada

$7.49

Shrimp Tostada

$8.49

Tostada Mixta

$9.49

Quesadillas

Super Q Q

$7.99

Veggie Q

$11.99

Torta

$12.49

Sup Veggie Nachos

$10.49

Super Nachos

$11.99

Super Q

$11.99

M y T Quesadilla

$14.99

Shrimp Q

$14.49

Steak Fries

$11.49

PLATES

Plates

Carne Asada

$16.49

Pollo Asado

$16.49

Carnitas

$16.49

Alambres

$16.49

Steak Ranchero

$16.49

Chile Verde

$16.49

4 Flautas

$14.99

Item Plates

1 Item Plate

$12.99

2 Item Plate

$14.99

3 Item Plate

$16.99

2 Shrimp Tacos

$16.49

2 Fish Tacos

$16.49

Burrito Plate

$16.49

Chimi Plate

$16.49

Fajita Plates

1 Meat Fajita

$19.99

Mix Fajita

$22.99

3 Meat Fajita

$23.99

Shrimp Fajita

$19.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS

Fast Burrito

$5.99

OR KIDS Q

$5.99

1 KIDS Enchilada

$7.99

1 Kids Taco

$7.99

Jr. Burrito

$7.99

2 KIDS Flautas

$7.99

SOLO KIDS Q

$3.49

Kids Nachos

$7.99

SEAFOOD

Seafood (Copy)

Cama a la Diabla

$18.49

Cama Rancheros

$18.49

Cama Al Mojo de Ajo

$18.49

Mojarra

$18.99

Mojarra Ala Diabla

$18.99

Molcajete

$23.99

SOLO Mojarra

$14.99

SPECIALS

Monday

Sup wet

$11.99

Drink Upgrade

$0.50

Tuesday

3 Tacos

$8.99

Drink Upgrade

$0.50

Wednesday

Flautas Plate

$12.99

Drink UPGRADE

$0.50

Thursday

2 Enchilada plate

$12.99

Drink UPGRADE

$0.50

Friday

1 Meat Fajita

$17.99

Drink Upgrade

$0.50

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Huevo con Carne

$13.99

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Chilaquiles

$11.99

SIDES

Sides

Rice

$3.99

Beans

$3.99

Side R-b

$3.99

Side SC

$2.49

Cheese (4oz)

$2.49

Guacamole (4oz)

$3.25

Fresh Guac

$6.99

Tamale SIDE

$5.99

Chile Relleno

$5.99

Side Enchilada

$4.99

Tortillas

$2.49

Side Enchi Salsa (4 oz)

$2.25

Side Salsa Verde (4 oz)

$2.25

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Fajita R-b

$4.99

Side Sliced Avo

$2.99

Side Huevo

$1.99

Side Rice (32 oz)

$7.99

Side Beans (32oz)

$7.99

Side Meat

$7.99

Side Toreados

$1.99

Side Cebollitas

$1.99

Side Cebollitas y Toreados

$2.10

Flauta ala Carte

$2.49

Desserts

Churro

$2.50

Flan

$4.99

CALDOS

Caldos/Soups

Cocktel

$16.99

Campechana

$18.99

7 Mares

$24.99

Menudo

$14.99

Caldo Camarón

$21.99

BEVERAGES

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.99+

Agua Fresca

$4.49+

Jarrito

$3.25

Coca Medio Litro

$3.50

Kids Drink

$1.25

Bottle Water

$2.25

Beer/Wine

Beer

$5.49

Michelada

$10.99+

Wine

$4.75

CATERING

Cater

Taco Bar

$14.49

Fajita Bar

$16.49

Small Tray (25)

Meat

$90.00

Rice

$45.00

Beans

$45.00

Large Tray (50)

Meat

$175.00

Rice

$85.00

Beans

$85.00

CHIP BAG

Small

$5.99

Medium

$8.99

Large

$11.49

SALSA

12 oz

$6.99

24 oz salsa

$8.99

32 oz salsa

$12.99