Tequila House 1509 north dixie highway Ste 105 (Lincoln Center)

No reviews yet

1509 north dixie highway Ste 105 (Lincoln Center)

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Order Again

APPETIZERS

CHIPS AND SALSA

TRIO

$18.00

Choriqueso

$12.00

Pico Mango

$8.00

Pico Pineapple

$8.00

Traditional Pico

$8.00

Queso

$8.00

Spinach Queso Dip

$8.00

Street Corn Queso

$8.00

Chunky Guacamole

$8.00

Chile Relleno Queso

$8.00

Stuffed Jalapeños

$8.00

Bean Dip

$8.00

Brunch

CARAMEL FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

BREAKFAS TACOS

$10.00

GOOD MORNING BURRITO

$11.00

HUEVOS BENEDICTINOS

$11.00

TEXAS SKILLET BOWL

$11.00

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$10.00

STEAK AND EGGS

$16.00

SUNRISE SALAD

$8.00

HUEVOS CHILAQUILES

$13.00

HUEVOS DIAS

$13.00

KIDS MENU

octopus dogs

$7.00

cheese quesadilla

$7.00

kids burrito

$7.00

kids taco

$7.00

grilled cheese sandwich

$7.00

TACOS

CHICKEN TINGA TACOS

$11.00

STEAK TACOS

$12.00

AL PASTOR TACOS

$20.00

BAJA FISH TACOS

$16.00

QUESATACOS

$14.00

SOUPS AND SALADS

RAMEN BARBACOA

$14.00

TEQUILA SALAD

$16.00

ELOTE SALAD

$8.00

TAPAS

ENCHILADAS TRIO

$11.00

QUESADILLA

$11.00

BURRITO BRAVO

$12.00

BURRITO TEQUILA

$13.00

FAJITA NACHOS

$16.00

NACHOS AMERICANOS

$16.00

HAPPY JALISCO

$16.00

CHIMICHANGA

$12.00

TAQUITOS

$12.00

BURRITO BOWL

CHILE RELLENO

$9.00

STREET CORN

$6.00

FROM THE GRILL

POLLO MEXICANO

$15.00

POLLO TEQUILA

$15.00

FAJITA JALISCO

$16.00

CARNE ASADA

$16.00

GRILLED TOMAHAWK STEAK

$59.95

CARNITAS WITH RIBS

$20.00

LAMB BARBACOA CHOPS

$25.00

Grilled Rivay Steak

$25.95

SEAFOOD

CEVICHE

$20.00

CUCARACHA SHRIMP

$16.00

TEQUILA SHIMP

$16.00

LATIN SALMON

$16.00

FOUNTAIN

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Mellow Yellow

$3.25

Mr Pibb

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

TE

SWEET TEA

$3.25

UNSWEETENED TEA

$3.25

COFFEE

FOLGGERS COFFE

$3.25

DECAFF FOLGERS

$3.25

CAFE DE LA HOYA

$3.25

OTHER

ORANGE JUICE

LATE

CARAMEL

$5.00

VANILLA

$5.00

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$7.00

DESSERTS

CHEESE CAKE CHIMI W/ICE CREAM

$5.25

FLAN

$5.25

CHURROS

$5.25

TRESS LECHES CAKE

$5.25

SIDES

SIDE RICE

$4.00

SIDE CALIFORNIA VEGETABLES

$3.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$3.00

Side traditional pico

$2.00

Side Pineapple Pico

$2.00

Side Mango Pico

$2.00

Tomatillo Hot Sauce

$1.00

Jalapeno Sauce

$1.00

Habanero Sauce

$1.00

Queso

$3.00

Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

Side Molcajete Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Pickel Red Onions

$1.00

Side Grilled Jalapenos

$2.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Fried Plantains

$4.00

Fajita Vegetables

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1509 north dixie highway Ste 105 (Lincoln Center), Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Directions

