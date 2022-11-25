Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tequila Mama Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

340 Town Center Avenue

Suite A8

Suwanee, GA 30024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Mamas Queso
La Cantina Bowl

Starters

Mamas Queso

$10.00

Fresh Guacamole

$11.00

Korean Krack Fries

$9.00

Cadillac Nachos

$11.00+

TMT Wings

$14.00

Greens & Soup

Fiesta Salad

$9.00

Taco Salad Supreme

Chicken Chowder

$7.00+

Tapas

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Mexican Street Corn

$7.00

Ahi Tuna Tostada

$12.00

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

Brined Ribs

$10.00

La Bamba Shrimp

$9.00

Empanadas

$8.00

Fried Avocado

$8.00

Tostada Bamba Shrimp

$11.00

Mama's Especiales

TMT Burrito

Carne Asada

$19.00

Fajitas

Fajitas Jefe's Way

$29.00

Fiesta Quesadilla

$11.00

Tequila Lime Chicken

$17.00

Baja Burrito

TMT Doublestack Burger

$15.00

Beef Enchiladas

$16.00

Steak Chimichanga

$14.00

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.00

Hot Mama Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Bowls

La Cantina Bowl

$11.00

Bulgogi Bowl

$15.00

Cubano Bowl

$14.00

Ahi Poke Bowl

$15.00

Veggie Bowl

$13.00

Hawaiian Bowl

$14.00

Pollo Loco Bowl

$15.00

Street Taco

Street Taco (1)

$5.00

Street Taco (2)

$9.00

Street Taco (3)

$12.00

Specialty Taco

Specialty taco (1)

$5.50

Specialty taco (2)

$10.00

Specialty taco (3)

$14.00

Sides

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Papas Fritas

$3.50

Island Slaw

$3.50

Roasted Corn Salsa

$5.00

Side Ensalada

$5.00

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Small Guacamole

$5.00

Charro Beans

$5.00

Small Queso

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Steak side

$10.00

Shrimp side (6)

$8.00

Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Half Avocado

$2.00

Chiles Toreados

$5.00

Sour cream

$2.00

Tomato side

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeno

$1.50

Pickled Jalapeno

$1.50

Tortilla

$2.00

Taco Salad shell

$2.50

Mixed Greens

$2.00

Lettuce

$2.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side of Pico

$2.00

Fajita Salad

$6.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Ninos Bowl

$6.00

Kids Cheese Nachos

$6.00

Kids Tacos

$6.00

Mini Taco Salad

$6.00

Lettuce-tomato-sour cream-ground beef-cheese, chicken or steak

Topping

Topping de Cilantro

$1.00

Topping Shredded cheese

$1.00

Topping Onion

$1.00

Topping Tomate

$1.00

Topping Guacamole

$1.00

Topping Sour cream

$1.00

Topping Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Topping Pickle Onions

$1.00

Topping Fresh Jalap

$1.00

Topping Cheese Dip

$1.00

Topping Cotija Cheese

$1.00

Topping Pickle Jalap

$1.00

Sauces

Chips & Salsa

$3.50+

Red Salsa

$2.00+

Magic green

$1.00

Chipotle Cream

$1.00

Angry mama

$1.00

Bbq sauce

$1.00

Garlic aioli

$1.00

Hot honey garlic

$1.00

Mild sauce

$1.00

Hot sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Honey mustard

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Mango lime

$1.00

Lunch Specials

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$11.00

TMT Burrito

$11.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Wrap - L

$11.00

Street Tacos - L

$11.00

La Cantina Bowl - L

$11.00

Veggie Bowl - L

$11.00

Cubano Bowl - L

$11.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

HIC Punch

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Water

Mr Pibb

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pelegrino Water

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Waters

Pineaple Water

$5.00

Watermelon Water

$5.00Out of stock

Cucumber Lemonade

$6.00

Daquiris

Virgin Strawberry Daquiry

$5.00

Virgin Mango Daquiry

$5.00

Virgin Peach Daquiry

$5.00

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Margarita (Rocks)

$5.00

Virgin Margarita (Frozen)

$5.00

Energy drinks

Redbull Reg

$5.00

Redbull Sugar free

$5.00

Cold Desserts

Tres Leches

$7.00

Key Lime

$7.00

Passion Fruit

$7.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Hot Desserts

Sopapilla Icecream

$10.00

Churros de Cajeta

$10.00

Oreo Churros

$10.00

Sopapilla Regular

$8.00

Ice Cream Ball

$2.00

Birthday Desserts

Birtday Sopapilla

T-Shirts

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Tequila Mama Taqueria, every batch is made small from scratch, using the freshest ingredients to create a unique multi-cultural menu experience. Mama’s mission is to share all her world travels in one fun-funky dining destination.

Website

Location

340 Town Center Avenue, Suite A8, Suwanee, GA 30024

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Seaside Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3890 lawrenceville Suwanee road Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Beto's Tacos - Suwanee - 3463 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3463 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee - Moore Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Hot-To-Molly
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Suwanee, GA
orange starNo Reviews
3186 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd, suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Flavor Rich Restaurant - 1175 Buford Highway
orange star5.0 • 147
1175 Buford Highway Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Suwanee

Bottles & Bones - Bottles & Bones
orange star4.5 • 534
400 Buford Hwy NE Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Grandma's NY Pizza - Suwanee
orange star4.5 • 382
2855 LAWRENCEVILLE SUWANEE RD SUWANEE, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Flavor Rich Restaurant - 1175 Buford Highway
orange star5.0 • 147
1175 Buford Highway Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Suwanee
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston