  • Home
  • /
  • Lancaster
  • /
  • Tequila Mexican Grill & Bar - 605 Richmond Drive Suite P 109
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tequila Mexican Grill & Bar 605 Richmond Drive Suite P 109

review star

No reviews yet

605 Richmond Drive Suite P 109

Lancaster, PA 17601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZER

$2 TAKE OUT

$2.00Out of stock

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$14.49

CHEESE DIP

$8.30

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.99

MEXICAN TUNA MARTINI

$16.49

TEQUILA SAMPLER

$18.49

TEQUILA NACHOS

$17.49

LA BARCA NACHOS

$17.49

NACHOS CON CHORIZO

$16.49

VEGGIE NACHOS

$15.49

SEAFOOD NACHOS

$20.00

WINGS (8)

$14.49

FAJITA NACHOS (Chicken & Steak)

$16.49

FAJITA NACHOS (Chicken & Shrimp)

$16.49

FAJITA NACHOS (Steak & Shrimp)

$17.00

FAJITA NACHOS (Chicken & Steak & Shrimp)

$18.49

QUESO FUNDIDO

$13.70

CHEESE STICKS

$7.35

TOSTONES

$8.70

CHICKEN SOPES

$15.57Out of stock

STEAK SOPES

$15.75

STREET CORN

$6.00

SOUP & SALAD

TACO SALAD

$14.99

FAJITA SALAD

$11.49

PARRILLADA VEGGIE SALAD

$14.49

CALDO DE RES

$15.49

SEAFOOD

CHEVICHE DE CAMARON

$20.49

CEVICHE DE MANGO

$20.49

COCTEL DE CAMARONES

$20.49

COCONUT SHRIMP

$21.49

AGUACHILE

$21.49

CANCUN SALMON

$21.49

MOJARRA FRITA

$22.49

MOJARRA EL PATRON

$28.49

ENCHILADAS

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS TRADICIONALES

$16.49

STEAK ENCHILADAS TRADICIONALES

$17.49

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$17.49

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$18.49

CRAB ENCHILADAS

$21.49

VEGGIE ENCHILADAS (Salsa Verde)

$18.49

MOLE ENCHILADAS

$17.49

Verdes Enchiladas

$16.49

GROUND BEEF ENCHILADAS

$16.49

STEAK & MOLCAJETES

CARNE ASADA

$24.94

TEQUILA STEAK

$27.49

STEAK LA BARCA

$25.49

STEAK RANCHERO

$26.50

FILET MEDALLIONS

$24.50

MEXICAN FILET MIGNON

$23.49

TEQUILA MOLCAJETE

$33.49

SEAFOOD MOLCAJETE

$36.50

PARRILLADAS

TEQUILA PARRILLADA (For 1)

$27.49

TEQUILA PARRILLADA (For 2)

$45.49

LA BARCA PARRILLADA (For 1)

$27.49

LA BARCA PARRILLADA (For 2)

$45.49

PARRILLADA DE MARISCOS (For 1)

$28.49

PARRILLADA DE MARISCOS (For 2)

$48.49

MAMALONA PARRILLADA

$91.00

FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$20.00

STEAK FAJITAS

$21.40

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$22.49

FAJITAS TEXANAS

$23.49

HAWAIIAN TEXAS FAJITAS

$24.49

MIXED FAJITAS

$22.49

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$19.00

FAJITAS DE MARISCOS

$23.49

HAWAIIAN FAJITAS

$21.50

BURRITOS

TEQUILA BURRITO

$17.49

BURRITO TAPATIO

$16.70

GROUND BEEF BURRITO

$16.49

SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO

$16.49

BURRITO GERARDO'S

$17.49

SALSA VERDE CARNITAS BURRITO

$17.49

SHRIMP BURRITO

$17.94

STEAK BURRITO

$16.07

CHICKEN BURRITO

$16.00

PLATILLOS TRADICIONALES

MOLE POBLANO

$17.49

CARNITAS

$19.45

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$21.49

CHILES RELLENOS MEAL

$17.49

TEQUILA POLLO LOCO

$21.49

CHILAQUILES (Salsa Verde)

$13.45

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$15.49

GROUND BEEF CHIMICHANGAS

$14.00

SHREDDED CHICKEN CHIMICHANGAS

$15.49

CARNITAS CHIMICHANGAS

$17.49

GRILLED CHICKEN CHIMICHANGAS

$17.00

STEAK CHIMICHANGAS

$18.99

TAMALES MEAL

$16.49

TEQUILA SPECIAL BARBACOA QUEZA-PIZZA

$31.49

VEGGIE DELIGHTS

VEGGIE ENCHILADA (Salsa Ranchera)

$18.49

VEGGIE BURRITO

$15.49

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$15.85

VEGGIE MOLCAJETE

$26.49

MEXICAN TACOS

TACO PLATTER

$17.00

SINGLE TACOS

$4.99

SHRIMP TACOS

$17.49

FRIED FISH TACOS

$17.49

TUNA STEAK TACOS

$17.49

SPECIAL BEEF BARBACOA TACOS

$16.99

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.49

GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA

$15.49

SHREDDED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$15.49

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$15.99

GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA

$16.00

STEAK FAJITA QUESADILLA

$17.49

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$17.49

STEAK QUESADILLA

$16.49

RANCHERA QUESADILLA

$16.49

KID

KID CHICK FINGER

$8.95

KID CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.95

KID MAC/CHEESE

$8.25

KID TACO

$8.25

KID CHEESE PIZZA

$8.25

KID PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.25

KID HAMBURGER

$8.25

KID CHEESEBURGER

$8.95

KID MINI ENCHILADAS VERDE

$8.25

KID MINI BURRITO

$8.25

SIDE

3oz DRESSING

$1.00

CHILES MIXTOS

$4.65Out of stock

BLACK BEANS

$3.40

2OZ PICO DE GALLO

$3.55

CHILES TOREADOS (2)

$3.25

FRIES

$2.99

2OZ QUESO FRESCO

$2.20

3OZ JALAPENOS

$2.65

LETTUCE

$2.99

MEXICAN RICE

$3.95

REFRIED BEANS

$3.05

2OZ HOT SAUCE

$2.50

4OZ SIDE GUACAMOLE

$5.95

2OZ SOUR CREAM

$2.20

CORN TORTILLA (3)

$2.55

FLOUR TORTILLA (3)

$2.95

TACOS (1)

$4.99

PLAIN TAMAL (1)

$4.80

TAMALES (1) GREEN SALSA & CHEESE

$4.80

SOPES (1)

$6.50

PLAIN TAMALE (1)

$4.50

4OZ CONSOME

$6.75

3OZ MANGO SIDE

$4.50

10 OZ CONSOME

$6.75

CEBOLLITA CAMBRAY

$4.00

SHRIMP TACO (1)

$5.80

RICE, REFRIED & SALAD

$8.80

BARBACOA TACO (1)

$5.80

AVOCADO

$4.00

2OZ SHREDDED CHEESE

$2.99

GROUND BEEF TACO (1)

$4.35

2OZ CHEESE DIP

$3.50

2OZ GREEN SAUCE

$1.99

2OZ AVOCADO SAUCE

$3.25

CHILE RELLENO

$4.00

SALSA

$2.80

DESSERTS

FLAN

$8.00

3 LECHES CAKE

$8.00

CARROT CAKE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE

$8.00

CHURROS

$6.50

DULCE DE LECHE FILLED CHURROS

$8.00

FRIED ICE CREAM SUPREME

$9.00

STRAWBERRY FILLED CHURROS

$8.00

RED VELVET CAKE

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Traditional Mexican Cusine, Amazing Cocktail's, Excellent Service and Great Environment.

Location

605 Richmond Drive Suite P 109, Lancaster, PA 17601

Directions

Gallery
Maize Mexican Cantina image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Max's at Richmond Square
orange starNo Reviews
600 Richmond Drive, Neffsville, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
CoffeeCo - Lititz
orange starNo Reviews
245 Bloomfield Drive Lititz, PA 17543
View restaurantnext
Noodle Shack - 1032 Lititz Pike
orange starNo Reviews
1032 Lititz Pike Lititz, PA 17543
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza - East Pete
orange star4.6 • 804
5313 Main St East Petersburg, PA 17520
View restaurantnext
Oola Bowls - Fruitville Pike
orange starNo Reviews
1963 Fruitville Pike Lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Gibraltar - 488 Royer Dr #101
orange starNo Reviews
488 Royer Dr #101 Lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
orange star4.7 • 5,226
1908 Fruitville Pike lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Horse Inn
orange star4.8 • 2,635
540 E. Fulton St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
orange star4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Himalayan Curry & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,846
22 E Orange St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Lombardo's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,499
216 Harrisburg Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston