Restaurant header imageView gallery

TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.

review star

No reviews yet

805 A rohrestown rd

Lancaster, PA 17601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

(1) Tacos
Special Beef Barbacoa Tacos
Mixed Fajitas

APPETIZERS

FRESH GUACAMOLE

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$12.99

Fresh avocados mixed with tomatoes, onions and cilantro with our special blend of spices, Served with chips & salsa

Cheese Dip

$6.80

Melted Mexican cheese with diced hat peppers. Served with chips

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Homemade salsa and freshly fried tortilla chip

Tequila Nachos

Tequila Nachos

$15.99

Tortilla chips topped with steak, chicken and chorizo, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos lettuce, sour cream, cheese dip, and our special Mango sauce

Seafood Nachos

$18.50

Shrimp, Scallops, Crab meat over tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese dip

La Barca Nachos

La Barca Nachos

$15.99

Tortilla chips topped with a mix of chicken, chorizo and applewood bacon, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole .

Fajitas Nachos

$13.99

Sautéed with onions and bell peppers

Mexican Tuna Martini

Mexican Tuna Martini

$14.99

Seared Tuna Steak with avocado, onions scallions cilantro, sesame seeds topped with our special lime dressing

Tequila Sampler

Tequila Sampler

$16.99

2 sopes, 1 quesadilla, 1 tamal, guacamole, 2 flautas, salad

Cheese sticks

$6.85

Wings (8)

$14.99

(Drumstick & Flat Wing attached.) Choice of sauce (Hot, hot garlic, mild and BBQ

Veggie Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips topped Sautéed onions & bell peppers, zucchini, squash and melted cheese

create your own nachos

create your own nachos

Tortilla chips, melted cheese,beans, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno, pico de gallo, and your choice of meat

Sm Dipping Combo

$18.99

Lg Dipping Combo

$53.99

Family Tequila Nachos

$39.90

Sweet Plantains

$7.25Out of stock

Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)

$12.20

Tequila Spesial Barbacoa Queza-Pizza

$29.99

It's a flour tortilla stuffed with barbacoa meat,cheese sause topped with lettuce,tomato,guacamole, special house sauce, and sour cream and a side of consome. It's so Delicious

Nachos con chorizo

Nachos con chorizo

$14.99

Tostones

$7.20

Sopes Apetizer 3 Sopes Steak

$14.25

Sopes Apetizer 3 sopes Chicken

$14.25

BURRITOS

Tequila Burrito

Tequila Burrito

$15.99

one flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Burrito Gerardo

$15.99

One flour tortilla filled with shrimp, steak, chicken, rice and beans topped with a mango salsa.

Carnitas Verde Burrito

$15.99

One flour tortilla filled with carnitas, rice, beans and onions, topped with salsa verde & cheese

Shrimps Burrito

$15.99

One flour tortilla filled with shrimp, rice, mushrooms, squash and zucchini, topped with a mayonnaise sauce and red cabbage

Steak Burrito

$15.20

One flour tortilla filled with steak, rice beans, and onions topped with a tomato sauce and cheese

Ground Beef Burrito

$14.99

One flour tortilla filled with ground beef, rice, beans, red & green peppers, topped with a tomato sauce and Cheese

Shredded Beef Burrito

$14.99

One flour tortilla filled with shredded beef, rice, beans, onions and mushrooms

Burrito Tapatio

Burrito Tapatio

$15.20

Two burritos, one filled with chicken and beans and one filled with beef and beans , topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, served with a side of rice or beans.

Fajita Burrito

$14.50

One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, rice, beans, onions

Chicken Burrito

$13.50

Barbacoa Burrito

$14.99

Barbacoa Burrito

$14.99

DESSERTS

Flan

Flan

$6.50
3 Leches Cake

3 Leches Cake

$6.50
Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$6.50

churros

$5.50
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Temptation

$6.00

Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cram, hazelnut cram and haselnut crunch, finished with chocolate glaze and sprinkles.

Churros filled with dulce de leche

Churros filled with dulce de leche

$6.50

Churros filled with dulce de leche or Mexican cajeta. Milk-Based candy. (Caramel)

Pistacho Cake

$5.00Out of stock

NEW Strawberry Stuffed Churros

$6.50
Fry ice-cream

Fry ice-cream

$8.50
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$7.00

ENCHILADAS

Tradicional Enchiladas (CHICKEN)

$13.99

3 corn tortillas topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, rice and salad

Tradicional Enchiladas (STEAK)

$14.99

Verdes Enchiladas

$14.99

3 corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese topped with salsa verde and queso fresco. Served with refried beans and rice

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy tomatillo sauce and swiss cheese. Served with a side of rice

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, topped with roasted tomato and Chile sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and salad

Mole Enchiladas

$15.99

Shredded chicken and cheese inside corn tortillas, smothered in mole sauce and baked

Crab Enchiladas

$19.99

Three corn tortilla filled with lump crab meat and sauteed Vegetables (mushooms, zucchini yellow squash, tomatoes and onion) topped with salsa verde and queso fresco Served with beans, salad, guacamole and sour cream

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas

$18.50

Grilled tender sliced chicken served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla

Steak Fajitas

$19.50

Grilled tender sliced steak served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla

Mixed Fajitas

$21.00

Grilled tender sliced chicken and steak served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla

Texas Fajitas

$21.99

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimps served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla

Veggie Fajitas

$17.50

Sauteed mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, green peppers and tomatoes served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla

Fajitas de Mariscos

$22.99

Shrimp, scallops and fillet of tilapia served on a skillet with sauteed onions, yellow squash,red and green peppers and tomatoes served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla

Hawaiian Fajitas

$21.99

Tender Sliced chicken or steak will bell peppers, onions, tomato, pineapple served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla

Hawaiian Texanas Fajitas

$22.99

KIDS

Kids Tacos

$7.99

Your choice of meat a one soft shell,served with rice and refried beans and cheese

Kids Mini Hamburguesa

$6.95

Two Mini Hamburguers, served with french fries

Kids Mini Burrrito

$6.95

Kids Mini Enchiladas verdes

$6.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

with salad and rice

Kids Mac and Cheese with French Fries

$6.95

Kids Pizza

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Mini Burrito

$6.95

PARRILLADAS

Tequila Special Parrillada (FOR 2)

Tequila Special Parrillada (FOR 2)

$42.99

Rebeye Steak, Chicken, Shrimps, Scallops, served with bell peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini and squash, jalapenos peppers and nopales,with grilled chiles gueros stuffed with Cheese served with homemade sauces, rice, beans. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas

*La Barca Parrillada For 2

*La Barca Parrillada For 2

$42.99

Rebeye Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Chorizo served with bell peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini and squash, jalapenos peppers and nopales,with grilled chiles gueros stuffed with Cheese served with homemade sauces, rice, beans. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Parrillada Seafood (FOR 2)

Parrillada Seafood (FOR 2)

$45.99

Shrimps, Scallops,Lobters,Tilapia,Langostinos, served bell peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini and squash, jalapenos peppers and nopales,with grilled chiles gueros stuffed with Cheese served with homemade sauces, rice, beans. With your choice of flour of corn tortillas

Tequila Special Parrillada (FOR 1)

$24.99

La Barca Parrillada (FOR 1)

$26.99

Parrillada Seafood (FOR 1)

$27.99

PLATILLOS TRADICIONALES

Mole Poblano

$15.99

traditional homemade mild mole poblano sauce, served with rice, beans and salad

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.99

Shrimps and Mushrooms sauteed in a spicy sauce made from three kinds of chiles and spices, served with rice and salad

Chiles Rellenos meal

$15.99

Large battered poblano chile stuffed with Oaxaca cheese and topped with salsa verde and melted cheese, served with rice, beans, salad and warn corn tortillas

Chilaquiles

$11.95

Corn Tortilla triangles,with onions, fried and salsa verde or salsa roja, topped with queso fresco and sour cream with 2 over-hard eggs

Chicken Flautas

$13.99

Four crispy fried tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken mix and served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a mild tomate sauce. Served with rice

Tamales Meal

$14.59

Carnitas

$18.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Sopes meal

$14.25
Chimichangas Ground Beef

Chimichangas Ground Beef

$13.00

Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese

Chimichangas Shredded Chicken

Chimichangas Shredded Chicken

$13.50

Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese

Chimichanga Grilled Chicken

Chimichanga Grilled Chicken

$13.50

Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese

Chimichanga Grilled Steak

Chimichanga Grilled Steak

$14.99

Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese

Chimichanga Carnitas

Chimichanga Carnitas

$13.99

Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese

Street Corn

$4.50

Tequila Pollo Loco

$19.99

Grilled chicken with Mexican chorizo, onios cilantro and cheese with rice and salad on the side. With Flour or corn Tortillas

Chapala Salmon

$16.99

Tequila especial Pizza Birria

$29.99

Ceviche Puerto Vallarta Fot 2 (Camaron)

$32.00

Tequila Especial Pizza Birria 10"

$17.80

SALADS

Taco Bowl Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and tortilla

Fajita Salad

$9.99

Lettuce topped with sauteed onions tomatoes and green and red peppers

Parrilla Veggie Salad

$12.99

Grilled portabella mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash onions peppers tomatoes and eggplant

Chapala Salad

$13.99

JP CHEF SALAD

$13.99

SEAFOOD

Ceviche de Mango

Ceviche de Mango

$17.99

A combination of Shrimps with Mango, pico de gallo, and our special sauce

Agua Chile

Agua Chile

$19.99

A flavorful Mexican appetizer, similar to ceviche, where shrimp is marinated in a lime juice with cucumber, but with the addition of chiles and cilantro. A simple and delicious appetizer that is low-carb and keto friendly

Coctel de Camarones

$17.99

Cold cooked shrimp with kechut and lime juice, tomato cocktail sauce, hot sauce, onions, cilantro, tomato and avocado chunks. Served with crackers

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$19.99

Beer Battered fried golden brown

Salmon topped mango sauce

$19.99
Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$21.99

Lightly breaded and fryed Whole fish with rice and salad

Ceviche de camaron

$18.99

Camarones ala diable

$19.99
Mojarra EL PATRON

Mojarra EL PATRON

$26.99

Whole tilapia fish lightly breaded and fried served with sweet Diabla sauce, shrimp, salad and a side of rice.

SIDES

Rice

$2.95

Refried Beans

$3.05

Black beans

$3.40

(1) Chiles Rellenos

$4.99

Chiles mixtos

$3.65

2oz Pico de Gallo

$2.55

4oz Of Guacamole

$4.95

2oz hot sauce

$2.50

Flour tortillas (3)

$1.95

Corn tortilla (3)

$1.55

2oz Sour cream

$1.20

4oz of sour cream.

2oz Queso Fresco

$2.20

3oz Jalapenos

$1.65

(2)Chiles toreados

$2.25

Lettuce

$1.99

(1) Tacos

$3.99

(1) Tamales with green or red salsa and cheese

$3.80

French Fries

$2.99

(1) Sopes

$5.50

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, cheese and sour cream

(1)Plain Tamal

$3.50

4oz Consome

$2.99

3oz Mango Side

$3.50

10 Oz Consome

$5.75

4oz Consome

$2.99

Cebollita Cambray

$3.00

4oz Salsa de chips

$1.80

Shrimp Taco (1)

$4.80

Rice Refried Beans And Salad

$7.80

(1) Taco Of Barbacoa

$4.80

Side of Avocado

$3.00

2oz Shredded cheese

$1.99

(1) Ground Beef Taco

$3.35

Side Rice & Beans

$4.50

2oz Cheese Dip

$2.50

2oz Of Green Sauce

$0.99

2oz Of Avocado Sauce

$2.25

2oz Of Red Sauce

$0.99

SOUPS

Caldo de res

Caldo de res

$13.99

CALDO DE RES, OR MEXICAN BEEF SOUP, IS A HEALTHY AND COMFORTING SOUP MADE WITH A FLAVORFUL BEEF BROTH AND SQUASH, CORN, CARROTS AND POTATOES.

STEAK, CHICKEN & SEAFOOD

Carne Asada

$22.99

Ribeye Steak served with rice, refried beans ,guacamole, pico de gallo, warm corn tortilla

Tequila Steak

$25.99

Bone-in Ribeye 20 oz topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo with rice and salad

Steak la Barca Ribeye

$23.99

Steak 12 oz with onions, pepprs mushrooms over rice with beand and salad, add cheese

Steak Ranchero

$25.99

T-Bone 10 oz topped with Ranchera sauce with rice and beans

Filet Medallions

$23.00

Whit a brochetas of red and green peppers, onions over rice with green sauce and black beans

Mexican Filet Mignon

$21.99

Topped with a poblano creame sauce served with rice with salad or beans

Tequila Molcajete

$31.99

A Combination of steak, Chicken, Shrimps, mushrooms and cheese drizzled with our homemade red sauce and served in a flame-kissed molcajete, which melts the cheese and retains heat. Garnished with cilantro spring onions and cactus.

Seafood Molcajete

$35.00

Shrimps, Scallops and tilapia served in a molcajete with cheese, mushroon and homemade sauce, with cilantro spring onions and cactus.

Molcajete Vegetariano

$23.00

Jalisco 20oz Ribeye Special

$28.99

20oz bone in Ribeye, French fries, salad and guacamole.

Tequila Molcajete

$31.99

TACOS

Taco Platter

$15.50

Taco platters are served on soft corn tortillas and include 3 tacos, refried beans, rice, unless otherwise indicated. (Choice of meat)

Shrimp Tacos

$15.50

Sautee shimp in a lime butter over flour tortilla topped with red cobbece

Tuna Steak Tacos

Tuna Steak Tacos

$15.50

Grill tuna steak over flour tortilla topped with cole, red cabbece

Special Beef Barbacoa Tacos

$15.50

Barbacoa, mexican cheese, cilantro, onions with a side of consome sause

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.50

TORTA

Torta Ahogada

$13.50

Pork meat with beans, in a traditional homemade Guadalajara sauce topped with onion in lime sauce

Tequila Torta

$16.50

Ham,breaded steak,hot dog, Mexican Sausage,cooked eggs, bacon and pineapple Served with French fries.

Carne Asada Torta

$14.50

Telera bread with Steak, refried beans,tomatoes, onions and avocado. Served With French fries

VEGGIE DELIGHTS

Veggie Enchiladas

$16.99

3 corn tortilla filled with sautee mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, spinach, tomatoes and onios topped with salsa ranchera and finished with melted cheese. Served with your choice of rice, salar or beans

Veggie Fajitas

$17.50

Sauteed mushrooms, zuchhini,yellow squash, onios, green and red peppers corn and tomatoes

Veggie Burrito

$13.99

Filled with Sautee muchrooms, zucchini,yellow squash, red and green peppers rice and beans. Topped with mango sauce and pico de gallo

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.25

Flour tortilla folded and stuffed with mushrooms, onios, tomatoes, spinach, squash and zucchini with your chioce of rice, salad or black beans

QUESADILLAS

All Quesadillas are served with rice or side salad (lettuce, pico de gallo and guac)

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

One folded flour tortilla stuffed with cheese

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.99

One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, shrimp, mushrooms, squash, and zucchini

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, steak, beans and onion

Ground beef Quesadilla

$12.99

One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, ground beef, red & green peppers

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99+

One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken or steak, red & green peppers, and onions

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken, and grilled onions.

Ranchera Quesadilla

$14.99

One flour tortilla filled with cheese, steak, and chorizo

Grill Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and cheese.

Quesadilla De Barbacoa

$12.99

Valentine's day specials

choice of one meat only : steak,chicken, chorizo, Carnitas (pork), or pastor( steak,chorizo & pineapple).

Special Barbacoa Heart Tacos (6)

$35.00

Large Special Barbacoa Heart Tacos (12)

$65.00

SOFT DRINKS

Agua de Horchata

$3.25

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.20

Tamarindo Jarritos

$3.20

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.20

Strawberry Jarritos

$3.20

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.20

Orange Juice

$2.45

Apple Juice

$2.45

Grapefruit Juice

$2.45

Pineapple Juice

$2.45

Cranberry Juice

$2.45

Milk

$2.35

Coffee

$2.20

Hot Tea

$2.20

Hot Chocolate

$2.20

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.35

Orange

$2.35

Sprite

$2.35

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.35

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.20

Bottled Water

$2.35

Iced Tea

$2.35

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mr. Pib

$2.35

Chocolate Milk

$2.55

Boing Guava Glass

$3.50

Boing Mango Glass

$3.50

Agua de Tamarindo

$3.25

Agua de Jamaica

$3.00

mandarina jaritos

$3.00

Hochata To Go 32 Oz

$5.50

limonada

$2.85

non-alcoholic Sangria

$10.00

Water

Non-alcoholic sangria pincher

$25.00

Small Ice coffe

$5.00

Large Ice Coffe

$8.00

Mexican coke 500 mililitros

$3.50

Fanta pineapple 20 oz

$3.00

Horchata To Go 16oz

$3.25

Guava Jarrito

$3.20

Lime Jarrito

$3.20

Mango Jarrito

$3.20

Sangria Señorial

$3.20

Mexican Sprite

$3.20

Squirt

Jarrito Take Out

$2.00

TRADICIONAL MEXICAN PESTRIES (* availability May vary. We May substitute a diferent party of your selección is not available.)

Niño Envuelto

Niño Envuelto

$1.25Out of stock

No Alcoholic Drink

Margarita

$6.00

Pina Colada/ No Alcohol

$6.00

ARTESANIAS

Taza Con Cuchara

$29.50

Virgen Dorada y Plateada

$250.00

Llaveros Frida grande

$22.50

Aretes largo

$7.20

Monos Azules, Verdes y Tintos par

$12.00

Monos Rosas

$9.00

Monos Amarillos

$8.00

Shot de tequila Frida

$12.00

Sombreros

$28.00

Pulseras Frida

$12.50

Diademas

$18.00

Shots Bota

$15.00

Aretes de plata

$22.00

Frida Cosmetiquera Chica

$12.00

Frida Bolsa Mediana

$22.00

Frida Bolsa Grande

$35.00

Frida Porta iD

$14.00

Juego De Plata

$32.00

Juego Artesanal

$32.00

Maxi Semanario

$32.00

Encendedor De Bota

$9.80

Taza Sin Cuchara

$25.00

Collar Artesanal

$32.00

Monos Nuevos

$12.00

Semanario Sencillo

Set Princesa

$38.00

Llavero Corazon

$18.00

Frida Llavero Chico

$14.00

Rosario

$18.00

Cartera Frida

$13.99

Set De Bolsa Y Sombrero

$90.00

Pulseras San Judas

$8.00

Bolsa

$28.00

Sombrero Girasoles

$35.00

Cartera Bordada

$28.00

Sombrero Pintado

$28.00

Zapatos De Frida

$50.00

Pulseras Princess

$12.50

VARIOS

Varios

$1.00

C

CATERING

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:58 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:58 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:58 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:58 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster, PA 17601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tobias S. Frogg
orange starNo Reviews
1766 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
orange star4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Grand Central Bagel Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
245 Centerville Road Unit B Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Valentino's Cafe
orange star4.8 • 194
132 Rider Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Blazin J's (Mall Location) - Blazin J's (Park City Center)
orange starNo Reviews
142 Park City Center Suite K0228 Lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Pepper Theo Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
555 w. James st. Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
orange star4.7 • 5,226
1908 Fruitville Pike lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Horse Inn
orange star4.8 • 2,635
540 E. Fulton St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
orange star4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Himalayan Curry & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,846
22 E Orange St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Lombardo's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,499
216 Harrisburg Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston