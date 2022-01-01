TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.
805 A rohrestown rd
Lancaster, PA 17601
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
Fresh avocados mixed with tomatoes, onions and cilantro with our special blend of spices, Served with chips & salsa
Cheese Dip
Melted Mexican cheese with diced hat peppers. Served with chips
Chips and Salsa
Homemade salsa and freshly fried tortilla chip
Tequila Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with steak, chicken and chorizo, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos lettuce, sour cream, cheese dip, and our special Mango sauce
Seafood Nachos
Shrimp, Scallops, Crab meat over tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese dip
La Barca Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with a mix of chicken, chorizo and applewood bacon, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole .
Fajitas Nachos
Sautéed with onions and bell peppers
Mexican Tuna Martini
Seared Tuna Steak with avocado, onions scallions cilantro, sesame seeds topped with our special lime dressing
Tequila Sampler
2 sopes, 1 quesadilla, 1 tamal, guacamole, 2 flautas, salad
Cheese sticks
Wings (8)
(Drumstick & Flat Wing attached.) Choice of sauce (Hot, hot garlic, mild and BBQ
Veggie Nachos
Tortilla chips topped Sautéed onions & bell peppers, zucchini, squash and melted cheese
create your own nachos
Tortilla chips, melted cheese,beans, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno, pico de gallo, and your choice of meat
Sm Dipping Combo
Lg Dipping Combo
Family Tequila Nachos
Sweet Plantains
Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)
Tequila Spesial Barbacoa Queza-Pizza
It's a flour tortilla stuffed with barbacoa meat,cheese sause topped with lettuce,tomato,guacamole, special house sauce, and sour cream and a side of consome. It's so Delicious
Nachos con chorizo
Tostones
Sopes Apetizer 3 Sopes Steak
Sopes Apetizer 3 sopes Chicken
BURRITOS
Tequila Burrito
one flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Burrito Gerardo
One flour tortilla filled with shrimp, steak, chicken, rice and beans topped with a mango salsa.
Carnitas Verde Burrito
One flour tortilla filled with carnitas, rice, beans and onions, topped with salsa verde & cheese
Shrimps Burrito
One flour tortilla filled with shrimp, rice, mushrooms, squash and zucchini, topped with a mayonnaise sauce and red cabbage
Steak Burrito
One flour tortilla filled with steak, rice beans, and onions topped with a tomato sauce and cheese
Ground Beef Burrito
One flour tortilla filled with ground beef, rice, beans, red & green peppers, topped with a tomato sauce and Cheese
Shredded Beef Burrito
One flour tortilla filled with shredded beef, rice, beans, onions and mushrooms
Burrito Tapatio
Two burritos, one filled with chicken and beans and one filled with beef and beans , topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, served with a side of rice or beans.
Fajita Burrito
One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, rice, beans, onions
Chicken Burrito
Barbacoa Burrito
Barbacoa Burrito
DESSERTS
Flan
3 Leches Cake
Chocolate Fudge Cake
churros
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Temptation
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cram, hazelnut cram and haselnut crunch, finished with chocolate glaze and sprinkles.
Churros filled with dulce de leche
Churros filled with dulce de leche or Mexican cajeta. Milk-Based candy. (Caramel)
Pistacho Cake
NEW Strawberry Stuffed Churros
Fry ice-cream
Red Velvet
ENCHILADAS
Tradicional Enchiladas (CHICKEN)
3 corn tortillas topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, rice and salad
Tradicional Enchiladas (STEAK)
Verdes Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese topped with salsa verde and queso fresco. Served with refried beans and rice
Enchiladas Suizas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy tomatillo sauce and swiss cheese. Served with a side of rice
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, topped with roasted tomato and Chile sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and salad
Mole Enchiladas
Shredded chicken and cheese inside corn tortillas, smothered in mole sauce and baked
Crab Enchiladas
Three corn tortilla filled with lump crab meat and sauteed Vegetables (mushooms, zucchini yellow squash, tomatoes and onion) topped with salsa verde and queso fresco Served with beans, salad, guacamole and sour cream
FAJITAS
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled tender sliced chicken served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla
Steak Fajitas
Grilled tender sliced steak served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla
Shrimp Fajitas
served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla
Mixed Fajitas
Grilled tender sliced chicken and steak served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla
Texas Fajitas
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimps served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla
Veggie Fajitas
Sauteed mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, green peppers and tomatoes served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla
Fajitas de Mariscos
Shrimp, scallops and fillet of tilapia served on a skillet with sauteed onions, yellow squash,red and green peppers and tomatoes served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla
Hawaiian Fajitas
Tender Sliced chicken or steak will bell peppers, onions, tomato, pineapple served in a sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortilla
Hawaiian Texanas Fajitas
KIDS
Kids Tacos
Your choice of meat a one soft shell,served with rice and refried beans and cheese
Kids Mini Hamburguesa
Two Mini Hamburguers, served with french fries
Kids Mini Burrrito
Kids Mini Enchiladas verdes
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
with salad and rice
Kids Mac and Cheese with French Fries
Kids Pizza
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Mini Burrito
PARRILLADAS
Tequila Special Parrillada (FOR 2)
Rebeye Steak, Chicken, Shrimps, Scallops, served with bell peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini and squash, jalapenos peppers and nopales,with grilled chiles gueros stuffed with Cheese served with homemade sauces, rice, beans. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas
*La Barca Parrillada For 2
Rebeye Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Chorizo served with bell peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini and squash, jalapenos peppers and nopales,with grilled chiles gueros stuffed with Cheese served with homemade sauces, rice, beans. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Parrillada Seafood (FOR 2)
Shrimps, Scallops,Lobters,Tilapia,Langostinos, served bell peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini and squash, jalapenos peppers and nopales,with grilled chiles gueros stuffed with Cheese served with homemade sauces, rice, beans. With your choice of flour of corn tortillas
Tequila Special Parrillada (FOR 1)
La Barca Parrillada (FOR 1)
Parrillada Seafood (FOR 1)
PLATILLOS TRADICIONALES
Mole Poblano
traditional homemade mild mole poblano sauce, served with rice, beans and salad
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimps and Mushrooms sauteed in a spicy sauce made from three kinds of chiles and spices, served with rice and salad
Chiles Rellenos meal
Large battered poblano chile stuffed with Oaxaca cheese and topped with salsa verde and melted cheese, served with rice, beans, salad and warn corn tortillas
Chilaquiles
Corn Tortilla triangles,with onions, fried and salsa verde or salsa roja, topped with queso fresco and sour cream with 2 over-hard eggs
Chicken Flautas
Four crispy fried tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken mix and served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a mild tomate sauce. Served with rice
Tamales Meal
Carnitas
Chicken Quesadilla
Sopes meal
Chimichangas Ground Beef
Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese
Chimichangas Shredded Chicken
Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese
Chimichanga Grilled Chicken
Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese
Chimichanga Grilled Steak
Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese
Chimichanga Carnitas
Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese
Street Corn
Tequila Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken with Mexican chorizo, onios cilantro and cheese with rice and salad on the side. With Flour or corn Tortillas
Chapala Salmon
Tequila especial Pizza Birria
Ceviche Puerto Vallarta Fot 2 (Camaron)
Tequila Especial Pizza Birria 10"
SALADS
Taco Bowl Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and tortilla
Fajita Salad
Lettuce topped with sauteed onions tomatoes and green and red peppers
Parrilla Veggie Salad
Grilled portabella mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash onions peppers tomatoes and eggplant
Chapala Salad
JP CHEF SALAD
SEAFOOD
Ceviche de Mango
A combination of Shrimps with Mango, pico de gallo, and our special sauce
Agua Chile
A flavorful Mexican appetizer, similar to ceviche, where shrimp is marinated in a lime juice with cucumber, but with the addition of chiles and cilantro. A simple and delicious appetizer that is low-carb and keto friendly
Coctel de Camarones
Cold cooked shrimp with kechut and lime juice, tomato cocktail sauce, hot sauce, onions, cilantro, tomato and avocado chunks. Served with crackers
Coconut Shrimp
Beer Battered fried golden brown
Salmon topped mango sauce
Mojarra Frita
Lightly breaded and fryed Whole fish with rice and salad
Ceviche de camaron
Camarones ala diable
Mojarra EL PATRON
Whole tilapia fish lightly breaded and fried served with sweet Diabla sauce, shrimp, salad and a side of rice.
SIDES
Rice
Refried Beans
Black beans
(1) Chiles Rellenos
Chiles mixtos
2oz Pico de Gallo
4oz Of Guacamole
2oz hot sauce
Flour tortillas (3)
Corn tortilla (3)
2oz Sour cream
4oz of sour cream.
2oz Queso Fresco
3oz Jalapenos
(2)Chiles toreados
Lettuce
(1) Tacos
(1) Tamales with green or red salsa and cheese
French Fries
(1) Sopes
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, cheese and sour cream
(1)Plain Tamal
4oz Consome
3oz Mango Side
10 Oz Consome
4oz Consome
Cebollita Cambray
4oz Salsa de chips
Shrimp Taco (1)
Rice Refried Beans And Salad
(1) Taco Of Barbacoa
Side of Avocado
2oz Shredded cheese
(1) Ground Beef Taco
Side Rice & Beans
2oz Cheese Dip
2oz Of Green Sauce
2oz Of Avocado Sauce
2oz Of Red Sauce
SOUPS
STEAK, CHICKEN & SEAFOOD
Carne Asada
Ribeye Steak served with rice, refried beans ,guacamole, pico de gallo, warm corn tortilla
Tequila Steak
Bone-in Ribeye 20 oz topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo with rice and salad
Steak la Barca Ribeye
Steak 12 oz with onions, pepprs mushrooms over rice with beand and salad, add cheese
Steak Ranchero
T-Bone 10 oz topped with Ranchera sauce with rice and beans
Filet Medallions
Whit a brochetas of red and green peppers, onions over rice with green sauce and black beans
Mexican Filet Mignon
Topped with a poblano creame sauce served with rice with salad or beans
Tequila Molcajete
A Combination of steak, Chicken, Shrimps, mushrooms and cheese drizzled with our homemade red sauce and served in a flame-kissed molcajete, which melts the cheese and retains heat. Garnished with cilantro spring onions and cactus.
Seafood Molcajete
Shrimps, Scallops and tilapia served in a molcajete with cheese, mushroon and homemade sauce, with cilantro spring onions and cactus.
Molcajete Vegetariano
Jalisco 20oz Ribeye Special
20oz bone in Ribeye, French fries, salad and guacamole.
Tequila Molcajete
TACOS
Taco Platter
Taco platters are served on soft corn tortillas and include 3 tacos, refried beans, rice, unless otherwise indicated. (Choice of meat)
Shrimp Tacos
Sautee shimp in a lime butter over flour tortilla topped with red cobbece
Tuna Steak Tacos
Grill tuna steak over flour tortilla topped with cole, red cabbece
Special Beef Barbacoa Tacos
Barbacoa, mexican cheese, cilantro, onions with a side of consome sause
Fish Tacos
TORTA
Torta Ahogada
Pork meat with beans, in a traditional homemade Guadalajara sauce topped with onion in lime sauce
Tequila Torta
Ham,breaded steak,hot dog, Mexican Sausage,cooked eggs, bacon and pineapple Served with French fries.
Carne Asada Torta
Telera bread with Steak, refried beans,tomatoes, onions and avocado. Served With French fries
VEGGIE DELIGHTS
Veggie Enchiladas
3 corn tortilla filled with sautee mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, spinach, tomatoes and onios topped with salsa ranchera and finished with melted cheese. Served with your choice of rice, salar or beans
Veggie Fajitas
Sauteed mushrooms, zuchhini,yellow squash, onios, green and red peppers corn and tomatoes
Veggie Burrito
Filled with Sautee muchrooms, zucchini,yellow squash, red and green peppers rice and beans. Topped with mango sauce and pico de gallo
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla folded and stuffed with mushrooms, onios, tomatoes, spinach, squash and zucchini with your chioce of rice, salad or black beans
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
One folded flour tortilla stuffed with cheese
Shrimp Quesadilla
One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, shrimp, mushrooms, squash, and zucchini
Steak Quesadilla
One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, steak, beans and onion
Ground beef Quesadilla
One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, ground beef, red & green peppers
Fajita Quesadilla
One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken or steak, red & green peppers, and onions
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
One folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken, and grilled onions.
Ranchera Quesadilla
One flour tortilla filled with cheese, steak, and chorizo
Grill Chicken Quesadilla
One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and cheese.
Quesadilla De Barbacoa
Valentine's day specials
SOFT DRINKS
Agua de Horchata
Pineapple Jarritos
Tamarindo Jarritos
Grapefruit Jarritos
Strawberry Jarritos
Fruit Punch Jarritos
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Coke
Diet Coke
Orange
Sprite
Raspberry Iced Tea
Cherry Coke
Mexican Coke
Bottled Water
Iced Tea
Shirley Temple
Coke Zero
Mr. Pib
Chocolate Milk
Boing Guava Glass
Boing Mango Glass
Agua de Tamarindo
Agua de Jamaica
mandarina jaritos
Hochata To Go 32 Oz
limonada
non-alcoholic Sangria
Water
Non-alcoholic sangria pincher
Small Ice coffe
Large Ice Coffe
Mexican coke 500 mililitros
Fanta pineapple 20 oz
Horchata To Go 16oz
Guava Jarrito
Lime Jarrito
Mango Jarrito
Sangria Señorial
Mexican Sprite
Squirt
Jarrito Take Out
TRADICIONAL MEXICAN PESTRIES (* availability May vary. We May substitute a diferent party of your selección is not available.)
ARTESANIAS
Taza Con Cuchara
Virgen Dorada y Plateada
Llaveros Frida grande
Aretes largo
Monos Azules, Verdes y Tintos par
Monos Rosas
Monos Amarillos
Shot de tequila Frida
Sombreros
Pulseras Frida
Diademas
Shots Bota
Aretes de plata
Frida Cosmetiquera Chica
Frida Bolsa Mediana
Frida Bolsa Grande
Frida Porta iD
Juego De Plata
Juego Artesanal
Maxi Semanario
Encendedor De Bota
Taza Sin Cuchara
Collar Artesanal
Monos Nuevos
Semanario Sencillo
Set Princesa
Llavero Corazon
Frida Llavero Chico
Rosario
Cartera Frida
Set De Bolsa Y Sombrero
Pulseras San Judas
Bolsa
Sombrero Girasoles
Cartera Bordada
Sombrero Pintado
Zapatos De Frida
Pulseras Princess
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:58 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:58 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:58 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:58 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
