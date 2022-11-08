Tequila & Mezcal

- Home
84 Reviews
3475 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Limited Time Deals
Ribeye Steak Huarache
Ribeye steak over a traditional style Huarache. Huaraches is filled with home style beans. Topped with Epazote salsa.
Grilled Red Snapper
Grilled Red Snapper fillet, Tomatillo Salsa with purslane over a bed of Cilantro Rice.
Sweet Potato Flan
Sopes
Utensils
Utensils
Starters
Freshly Made Guacamole
Freshly made guacamole, Mexican avocado, onions, serrano peppers, cilantro, coarse salt. * Serves 2-4 includes corn tortilla chips
Spicy Botanita
Cucumber, Jicama, Red Onion, Avocado & Grapefruit
Gazpacho de Morelia
Grapefruit, Jicama, Cucumber, Mango, Orange & Tajin
Queso Fundido
Chihuahua Cheese Fondue + Chile Poblano Pepper Garnish
Molotes
Plantain fritters filled with black bean puree & crema fresca
Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Crema, Pico de gallo, and Guacamole * Choice of Chicken or Steak
Cheesy Quesadilla
House made corn tortilla, chihuahua cheese, crema fresca, choice of protein, & pico de Gallo.
Chicken Flautas
3 crispy chicken taquitos, crema freca, & queso fresco crumble
Pupusas Con Queso Y Frijoles
Chihuhua cheese with beans, mixed cabbage, & small side of Mexican pork rinds (2 per order)
Chilaquiles Verdes
Saucy tossed tortilla chips, green tomatillo salsa, organic egg, queso fresco, crema fresca, & diced onions
Seasonal Tomato Salad
Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Green Olives, Feta & Sherry Dressing
Tacos (order contains 3 tacos)
Birria de Res (braised beef brisket)
Campechanos (grilled steak, spicy chorizo, white rice, avocado, onions)
Camaron (shrimp, chipotle mayo)
Hongo Al Pastor
Oyster Mushroom, Signature Al Pastor Sauce
Chicken
Carne Asada (grilled steak)
Mix & Match
Al Pastor
Oaxacan Chapulines sauuteed in chipolte salsa, guacamole.
House Dishes
Fajita Mixta
Vegetable medley, grilled chicken, steak, and 3 shrimp, corn tortillas, rice & black beans.
Salmon Poblano
seared salmon, creamy mashed potatoes, sautéed brussel sprouts.
Veggie & Shrimp Enchiladas
corn tortilla rolls filled with garlic grilled shrimp, poblano peppers, corn, salsa verde
Verde Enchiladas de Pollo
Three filled tortillas with shredded chipotle chicken, salsa verde. Served with side yellow rice and black beans.
Birria Steak Torta
slow braised beef brisket, avocado, jalapeño, mayo, Oaxaca cheese & side of consome broth.
Sinaloa Shrimp
Tiger Shrimp, Tequila, Chile de Arbol, Chile Lime Sautee
Costillas en Molé Negro
Pork Shanks in Oaxacan Mole Negro with Corn Tortillas
Parrillada Tequila
A little bit of everything. Corn Cob, Skirt Steak, Chicken Breast, Chile Serrano, Glazed Purple Onions. Served with Corn Tortillas
Ribeye Steak
Dessert
Cocktails
Cocktail Pitcher
House Margarita
Silver tequila, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, served on the rocks
La Catrina
Mezcal, hibiscus, lime & agave syrup
La Bendicion
Mezcal, Lavender Liquor, Agave, Lime, Egg Whites.
Israel's Matador
Named after our bar manager, Israel. Mezcal, Pineapple, Hibiscus, Habanero, and freshly squeezed lime.
Pancho Villa * Old Fashioned
Mezcal, Tequila, Orange, Angustura Bitters, Chamomile Cinnamon Syrup
Spicy Burro Loco
Mezcal, Habanero Syrup, Lime, Agave & Chapulin Garnish
Classic Mojito
Rum, Fresh Mint, Lime & Agave Syrup
Sangria Roja
2017 Sangre De Toro Red Blend, Tequila & Fresh Fruits
Mimosa
Mezcal & Soda
El Unico
Mezcal, PAMA Liquer, Grenadine, Strawberry & Lime
El G&T
Mexican Gin, Cucumber, Thyme & Tonic Water
Paloma
Tequila, Fluffy Grapefruit, Lime & Soda
Agua de Rancho "Ranch Water"
Mezcal or Tequila + Topo Chico & Lime
Mojito de Michoacan
Charanda Rum, Fresh Mint, Lime & Soda
Las Palabras "last words"
Mezcal, Luxardo Maraschino, Green Chartreuse, Lime & Cherry
El Martini
Ensamble Mezcal, Campari & Sweet Vermouth
El Negroni
Bartenders Choice
Jackie's Coffee
Hot Drink*** Our Mezcal Infused with Mexican Coffee. Vanilla/ Cinnamon Whipped Foam.
La Monarca " The Monarch"
Hot Drink* Mezcal, Chartreuse, Absinthe, Fresh Ginger, Lime and Honey
El Presidente
Mexican Brandy, Creme de Violette, cinnamon & clove Syrup, fresh lime.
Ajal
Beer
Corona Extra
Nose is subtle with the barest suggestion of hops. Flavor is equally subtle with just a bit of sweetness. Lager smack at the end with some lingering hops
Corona Familiar
Full-flavored, light to medium-body lager beer with the bright, crisp taste for which Corona beer is known
DC Brau
Modelo Especial
Rich, full-flavored pilsner with a crisp, refreshing taste
Modelo Negra
Brewed twice, Munich Dunkel style Lager with a rich flavor and remarkably smooth taste
Pacifico
Refreshing, light, crisp taste with a hint of bitterness
Sol
Light and easy going down, a clean taste and smooth finish
Tecate
Lager beer with delicious aroma of malt and hops with refreshing taste
Victoria
Aromas of orange blossom, honey on toast with a smooth, frothy, light-to-medium body
XX Ambar
Vienna-Style Lager with a full body and a smooth finish. Subtle hints of roasted malts, goes great with every type of Mexican food
XX Lager
Golden Pilsner-Style Beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. Balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish
Modelo Sp 32 Oz
Bone Dry Cider
Non-Alcoholics
Mexican Coke
Imported from Mexico and made with cane sugar
Jarritos
All natural, fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico
Topo Chico
Naturally carbonated water from Mexico with a softer mouthfeel than other sparkling waters
Agua Fresca
Squirt
Café de Olla
Mexican coffee, Cinnamon and sugar.
Tea Orange
Spirit Flights
Bozal Flight
Limited release bottles producing exotically intense flavors 1 oz pours: Coyote Reserva Jabali Reserva Sacatoro Reserva
Derrumbes Flight
Maestro Mezcalero Javier Mateo, Each bottle of Derrumbes represents a single state and each was chosen to highlight the traditions & the Terroir style of the region where it was made. 1 oz pours: San Luis Potosi Durango Michoacán
El Jolgorio Flight
El Jolgorio represents sixteen different families, working in ten different regions of Oaxaca, Mexico, each with its own special story. 1 oz pours: Espadin Madrecuixe Cuishe
Fidencio Flight
Four generations of knowledge, produce their own estate grown agave. 1oz pours: Pechuga Unico Ensamble
Koch El Flight
Carlos Moreno, Founder & 5th Generation Maestro Mezcalero Pedro Hernandez Artesanal Made. 1 oz pours: Tobala Arroqueno Tepeztate
La Niña de Mezcal Flight
This series features alternative Mexican agave spirits. 1 oz pours: Bacanora Cirial Sotol
Vida Mezcal Flight
Carlos Moreno, Founder & 5th Generation Maestro Mezcalero Pedro Hernandez Artesanal Made. 1 oz pours: Vida Chichicapa Vida de Muerto
Yuu Baal Flight
100% Mexican-owned company. They highlight the native Oaxacan traditions of Mezcal producers. 1 oz pours: Espadin Reposado Espadin Anejo Madrecuixe
Arrete Flight
This spirit is produced by Brothers Eduardo and Jaime Orendain, descendants of one of the most recognized families in the Tequila industry. Their distillery, El Llano, is one of the oldest facilities in the region that still produces Tequila. 1 oz pours: Blanco Reposado Anejo Suave
Fortaleza Flight
Founded by Don Guillermo’s great great Grandfather, Don Cenobio in 1873 relaunched in 2005, the family has over 140 years of history in tequila knowledge and production. 1 oz pours: Blanco Reposado Anejo
Milagro Select Flight
Master Distiller Pedro Juarez, their blue agave is grown in the Jalisco, Mexico highlands known for its red-mineral rich soil. 1 oz pours: Select Barrel Reserve Anejo Select Barrel Reserve Reposado Select Barrel Reserve Blanco
Don Julio Flight
The story begins in 1942 with Don Julio Gonzalez choosing quality over quantity. 1 oz pours: Blanco Reposado Anejo
Hornitos Flight
Hornitos partners with LULAC Institute, to empower and support aspiring immigrants on their journeys to citizenship. 1 oz pours: Blanco Reposado Black Barrel
Patron Flight
“We didn’t invent tequila, we just perfected it” 1 oz pours: Anejo Blanco Reposado
ArteNOM Seleccion
regional tequila selections of distinct altitude, heritage, agave cultivation, and distillation technique. 1 oz pours: 1579 Silver 1414 Reposado 1146 Anejo
La Higuera Flight
Siete Leguas Flight
Gran Centenario Flight
Olmeca Altos Flight
Mezcal Vago Flight
SIDES
Side Queso Fresco
Side Crema Fresca
Chips
Side French Fries
Side de tortillas
Side Guacamole & Chips
Side Rice
Side of Rice and Beans
Side Beans
Side Avocado
Half Quart Habanero Salsa
Half Quart Green Salsa
Side Jalapeño
Side Serrano Azado
Mashed Potato
Pico De Gallo
Brussel Sprouts
Vegetales
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tequila & Mezcal serving craft cocktails & delicious eats.
3475 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010