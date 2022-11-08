Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tequila & Mezcal

84 Reviews

3475 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20010

Popular Items

Mix & Match
Verde Enchiladas de Pollo
Freshly Made Guacamole

Limited Time Deals

Ribeye Steak Huarache

Ribeye Steak Huarache

$20.00

Ribeye steak over a traditional style Huarache. Huaraches is filled with home style beans. Topped with Epazote salsa.

Grilled Red Snapper

Grilled Red Snapper

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled Red Snapper fillet, Tomatillo Salsa with purslane over a bed of Cilantro Rice.

Sweet Potato Flan

$9.00Out of stock

Sopes

$10.00

Utensils

All DC restaurants, and food-serving entities are prohibited from automatically including small disposable food service items (including but not limited to plastic utensils). Restaurants and food-serving entities will be required to keep any small disposable items either behind the counter to give to customers who request them

Utensils

Starters

Freshly Made Guacamole

Freshly Made Guacamole

$15.00

Freshly made guacamole, Mexican avocado, onions, serrano peppers, cilantro, coarse salt. * Serves 2-4 includes corn tortilla chips

Spicy Botanita

$12.00

Cucumber, Jicama, Red Onion, Avocado & Grapefruit

Gazpacho de Morelia

$12.00

Grapefruit, Jicama, Cucumber, Mango, Orange & Tajin

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Chihuahua Cheese Fondue + Chile Poblano Pepper Garnish

Molotes

Molotes

$9.00

Plantain fritters filled with black bean puree & crema fresca

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Crema, Pico de gallo, and Guacamole * Choice of Chicken or Steak

Cheesy Quesadilla

Cheesy Quesadilla

$12.00

House made corn tortilla, chihuahua cheese, crema fresca, choice of protein, & pico de Gallo.

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$9.00

3 crispy chicken taquitos, crema freca, & queso fresco crumble

Pupusas Con Queso Y Frijoles

Pupusas Con Queso Y Frijoles

$11.00

Chihuhua cheese with beans, mixed cabbage, & small side of Mexican pork rinds (2 per order)

Chilaquiles Verdes

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.00

Saucy tossed tortilla chips, green tomatillo salsa, organic egg, queso fresco, crema fresca, & diced onions

Seasonal Tomato Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Green Olives, Feta & Sherry Dressing

Tacos (order contains 3 tacos)

Handmade corn tortillas with your choice of protein.
Birria de Res (braised beef brisket)

Birria de Res (braised beef brisket)

$13.00
Campechanos (grilled steak, spicy chorizo, white rice, avocado, onions)

Campechanos (grilled steak, spicy chorizo, white rice, avocado, onions)

$13.50
Camaron (shrimp, chipotle mayo)

Camaron (shrimp, chipotle mayo)

$13.50

Hongo Al Pastor

$13.00

Oyster Mushroom, Signature Al Pastor Sauce

Chicken

Chicken

$12.00
Carne Asada (grilled steak)

Carne Asada (grilled steak)

$12.00
Mix & Match

Mix & Match

$13.50

Al Pastor

$13.00

Oaxacan Chapulines sauuteed in chipolte salsa, guacamole.

House Dishes

Fajita Mixta

Fajita Mixta

$20.00

Vegetable medley, grilled chicken, steak, and 3 shrimp, corn tortillas, rice & black beans.

Salmon Poblano

Salmon Poblano

$19.00

seared salmon, creamy mashed potatoes, sautéed brussel sprouts.

Veggie & Shrimp Enchiladas

Veggie & Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.00

corn tortilla rolls filled with garlic grilled shrimp, poblano peppers, corn, salsa verde

Verde Enchiladas de Pollo

Verde Enchiladas de Pollo

$16.00

Three filled tortillas with shredded chipotle chicken, salsa verde. Served with side yellow rice and black beans.

Birria Steak Torta

Birria Steak Torta

$15.00

slow braised beef brisket, avocado, jalapeño, mayo, Oaxaca cheese & side of consome broth.

Sinaloa Shrimp

$16.00

Tiger Shrimp, Tequila, Chile de Arbol, Chile Lime Sautee

Costillas en Molé Negro

$20.00

Pork Shanks in Oaxacan Mole Negro with Corn Tortillas

Parrillada Tequila

Parrillada Tequila

$22.00

A little bit of everything. Corn Cob, Skirt Steak, Chicken Breast, Chile Serrano, Glazed Purple Onions. Served with Corn Tortillas

Ribeye Steak

$33.00

Dessert

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

Three Milk Sponge Cake, Pineapple and Vanilla Ice Cream

Churros

Churros

$9.00

(Cajeta) Caramel filled Churros with Cinnamon.

Cocktails

Cocktail Pitcher

Cocktail Pitcher

House Margarita

House Margarita

$11.00

Silver tequila, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, served on the rocks

La Catrina

La Catrina

$12.00

Mezcal, hibiscus, lime & agave syrup

La Bendicion

La Bendicion

$12.00

Mezcal, Lavender Liquor, Agave, Lime, Egg Whites.

Israel's Matador

Israel's Matador

$13.00

Named after our bar manager, Israel. Mezcal, Pineapple, Hibiscus, Habanero, and freshly squeezed lime.

Pancho Villa * Old Fashioned

Pancho Villa * Old Fashioned

$13.00

Mezcal, Tequila, Orange, Angustura Bitters, Chamomile Cinnamon Syrup

Spicy Burro Loco

Spicy Burro Loco

$13.00

Mezcal, Habanero Syrup, Lime, Agave & Chapulin Garnish

Classic Mojito

Classic Mojito

$14.00

Rum, Fresh Mint, Lime & Agave Syrup

Sangria Roja

Sangria Roja

$12.00

2017 Sangre De Toro Red Blend, Tequila & Fresh Fruits

Mimosa

$8.00

Mezcal & Soda

$13.00
El Unico

El Unico

$13.00

Mezcal, PAMA Liquer, Grenadine, Strawberry & Lime

El G&T

El G&T

$13.00

Mexican Gin, Cucumber, Thyme & Tonic Water

Paloma

Paloma

$12.00

Tequila, Fluffy Grapefruit, Lime & Soda

Agua de Rancho "Ranch Water"

$12.00

Mezcal or Tequila + Topo Chico & Lime

Mojito de Michoacan

$12.00

Charanda Rum, Fresh Mint, Lime & Soda

Las Palabras "last words"

$13.00

Mezcal, Luxardo Maraschino, Green Chartreuse, Lime & Cherry

El Martini

El Martini

$13.00

Ensamble Mezcal, Campari & Sweet Vermouth

El Negroni

El Negroni

$13.00

Bartenders Choice

$14.00

Jackie's Coffee

$14.00

Hot Drink*** Our Mezcal Infused with Mexican Coffee. Vanilla/ Cinnamon Whipped Foam.

La Monarca " The Monarch"

$15.00

Hot Drink* Mezcal, Chartreuse, Absinthe, Fresh Ginger, Lime and Honey

El Presidente

$14.00

Mexican Brandy, Creme de Violette, cinnamon & clove Syrup, fresh lime.

Ajal

$13.00

Beer

Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$6.00

Nose is subtle with the barest suggestion of hops. Flavor is equally subtle with just a bit of sweetness. Lager smack at the end with some lingering hops

Corona Familiar

Corona Familiar

Full-flavored, light to medium-body lager beer with the bright, crisp taste for which Corona beer is known

DC Brau

DC Brau

$8.00
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Rich, full-flavored pilsner with a crisp, refreshing taste

Modelo Negra

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Brewed twice, Munich Dunkel style Lager with a rich flavor and remarkably smooth taste

Pacifico

Pacifico

$6.00

Refreshing, light, crisp taste with a hint of bitterness

Sol

Sol

$6.00

Light and easy going down, a clean taste and smooth finish

Tecate

Tecate

$6.00Out of stock

Lager beer with delicious aroma of malt and hops with refreshing taste

Victoria

Victoria

$6.00

Aromas of orange blossom, honey on toast with a smooth, frothy, light-to-medium body

XX Ambar

XX Ambar

$6.00Out of stock

Vienna-Style Lager with a full body and a smooth finish. Subtle hints of roasted malts, goes great with every type of Mexican food

XX Lager

XX Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Golden Pilsner-Style Beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. Balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish

Modelo Sp 32 Oz

$15.00Out of stock

Bone Dry Cider

$6.00

Non-Alcoholics

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Imported from Mexico and made with cane sugar

Jarritos

Jarritos

All natural, fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

Naturally carbonated water from Mexico with a softer mouthfeel than other sparkling waters

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Squirt

$5.00Out of stock
Café de Olla

Café de Olla

$2.00

Mexican coffee, Cinnamon and sugar.

Tea Orange

Tea Orange

$5.00

Spirit Flights

3 (1 oz) pour of your choice brand of spirit with Tequila ranging from Blanco, Repo, and Añejo. Mezcal brings you surprising wild agaves from the brand of choice.
Bozal Flight

Bozal Flight

$45.00

Limited release bottles producing exotically intense flavors 1 oz pours: Coyote Reserva Jabali Reserva Sacatoro Reserva

Derrumbes Flight

Derrumbes Flight

$35.00

Maestro Mezcalero Javier Mateo, Each bottle of Derrumbes represents a single state and each was chosen to highlight the traditions & the Terroir style of the region where it was made. 1 oz pours: San Luis Potosi Durango Michoacán

El Jolgorio Flight

El Jolgorio Flight

$40.00

El Jolgorio represents sixteen different families, working in ten different regions of Oaxaca, Mexico, each with its own special story. 1 oz pours: Espadin Madrecuixe Cuishe

Fidencio Flight

Fidencio Flight

$40.00

Four generations of knowledge, produce their own estate grown agave. 1oz pours: Pechuga Unico Ensamble

Koch El Flight

Koch El Flight

$40.00

Carlos Moreno, Founder & 5th Generation Maestro Mezcalero Pedro Hernandez Artesanal Made. 1 oz pours: Tobala Arroqueno Tepeztate

La Niña de Mezcal Flight

La Niña de Mezcal Flight

$38.00

This series features alternative Mexican agave spirits. 1 oz pours: Bacanora Cirial Sotol

Vida Mezcal Flight

Vida Mezcal Flight

$45.00

Carlos Moreno, Founder & 5th Generation Maestro Mezcalero Pedro Hernandez Artesanal Made. 1 oz pours: Vida Chichicapa Vida de Muerto

Yuu Baal Flight

Yuu Baal Flight

$35.00

100% Mexican-owned company. They highlight the native Oaxacan traditions of Mezcal producers. 1 oz pours: Espadin Reposado Espadin Anejo Madrecuixe

Arrete Flight

Arrete Flight

$30.00

This spirit is produced by Brothers Eduardo and Jaime Orendain, descendants of one of the most recognized families in the Tequila industry. Their distillery, El Llano, is one of the oldest facilities in the region that still produces Tequila. 1 oz pours: Blanco Reposado Anejo Suave

Fortaleza Flight

Fortaleza Flight

$40.00

Founded by Don Guillermo’s great great Grandfather, Don Cenobio in 1873 relaunched in 2005, the family has over 140 years of history in tequila knowledge and production. 1 oz pours: Blanco Reposado Anejo

Milagro Select Flight

Milagro Select Flight

$35.00

Master Distiller Pedro Juarez, their blue agave is grown in the Jalisco, Mexico highlands known for its red-mineral rich soil. 1 oz pours: Select Barrel Reserve Anejo Select Barrel Reserve Reposado Select Barrel Reserve Blanco

Don Julio Flight

Don Julio Flight

$32.00

The story begins in 1942 with Don Julio Gonzalez choosing quality over quantity. 1 oz pours: Blanco Reposado Anejo

Hornitos Flight

Hornitos Flight

$35.00

Hornitos partners with LULAC Institute, to empower and support aspiring immigrants on their journeys to citizenship. 1 oz pours: Blanco Reposado Black Barrel

Patron Flight

Patron Flight

$35.00

“We didn’t invent tequila, we just perfected it” 1 oz pours: Anejo Blanco Reposado

ArteNOM Seleccion

ArteNOM Seleccion

$35.00

regional tequila selections of distinct altitude, heritage, agave cultivation, and distillation technique. 1 oz pours: 1579 Silver 1414 Reposado 1146 Anejo

La Higuera Flight

$35.00

Siete Leguas Flight

$32.00

Gran Centenario Flight

$32.00

Olmeca Altos Flight

$35.00

Mezcal Vago Flight

$45.00

SIDES

Side Queso Fresco

$2.00

Side Crema Fresca

$2.00

Chips

$3.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side de tortillas

$2.00

Side Guacamole & Chips

$6.00

Side Rice

$3.50

Side of Rice and Beans

$5.00

Side Beans

$3.50

Side Avocado

$4.00

Half Quart Habanero Salsa

$18.00

Half Quart Green Salsa

$15.00

Side Jalapeño

$2.00

Side Serrano Azado

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Vegetales

$6.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tequila & Mezcal serving craft cocktails & delicious eats.

3475 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010

Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar image
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar image
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar image

