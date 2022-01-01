Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tequila Mockingbird

1,069 Reviews

$$

6 Forest Street

New Canaan, CT 06840

Order Again

Popular Items

Fajita
Guacamole App
Tacos Americanos

Specials

Butternut Squash Soup

$7.95
Chiccaroncitas

Chiccaroncitas

$9.95

Fresh cubed pork butt is marinated and flash fried, served tender and crispy with a side of tomatillo salsa

Avocado Jerk Chicken Salad

Avocado Jerk Chicken Salad

$19.95

Mixed greens with tomato and avocado tossed in our homemade lime vinaigrette with half an avocado stuffed with creamy jerk chicken salad on top

Burrito New Mexico

$20.95

12" flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, pork chorizo, red and green peppers, onion and topped with roasted tomato sauce with melted Oaxaca cheese

Chile Rellenos con Camarones

$23.95

Classic roasted/peeled poblano chiles stuffed with Mexican cheese dipped in egg batter and fried. Topped with roasted tomato sauce and 2 blackened large gulf shrimp, served with rice and beans on the side

Enchiladas de Pollo con Mole Poblano

Enchiladas de Pollo con Mole Poblano

$20.95

This mole recipe comes to us from Ricardo Munos Zurita, author of "Enciclopedico de Gastronomia Mexicana" He is considered the authority on classic foods of Mexico. This mole is made with 20 different ingredients excluding spices. Served over chicken enchiladas

Parilla Mixta Fajita

Parilla Mixta Fajita

$29.95

All of our favorite meats in one fajita! homemade chorizo, jerk chicken breast and (3) Mexican Gulf shrimp, and skirt steak all charcoal grilled and served sizzling with sweet onions and bell peppers Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo and lettuce/cilantro

Tacos de Costillas de Puerco

Tacos de Costillas de Puerco

$20.95

Pork rib meat slow cooked for 20 hours with Mexican spices, served on fresh corn tortillas with street onions, cilantro and tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans

Tex Mex Taco Salad

Tex Mex Taco Salad

$19.95

A Tex-Mex dish made with a crispy shell, chopped iceberg lettuce, seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, avocado, black beans, lime vinaigrette, shredded cheeses and sour cream

Churros W Ice Cream

Churros W Ice Cream

$7.95

Tres Leches Cake

$6.95

Appetizers

Chips And Cheese

Chips And Cheese

$8.95
Guacamole App

Guacamole App

$14.95
Cow Boy Queso

Cow Boy Queso

$9.95
Flautas

Flautas

$12.95
Quesadilla Appetizer

Quesadilla Appetizer

$13.95
Tex Mex Nachos

Tex Mex Nachos

$13.95

House made tortilla chips topped with mixed cheese, seasoned ground beef and pico de gallo

Tostada Nachos

Tostada Nachos

$11.95

Thick, all natural yellow corn tostadas, crisped and layered with pinto beans, cheese and jalapenos.

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$10.95

Chorizo, tomato, scallions and lots of melted cheese - served with corn tortillas

Half Tex Mex

$8.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.95

Abuela's recipe, homemade chicken tortilla soup with avocado and tortilla strips

Ensaladas

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95
House Salad

House Salad

$10.95

with tomato, fresh avocado, carrots, mixed greens and lime vinaigrette

Entrees

Arrachera (Skirt Steak)

Arrachera (Skirt Steak)

$29.95

Center cut grilled skirt steak served with rice and beans

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$20.95

Wild caught pacific cod filet dipped in beer tempura batter, fried, served in corn tortillas with salsa, shredded cabbage and "salsa secreta" served with rice and beans

Botana Plate

Botana Plate

$29.95
Camarones Al Mojo

Camarones Al Mojo

$29.95

Wild caught gulf shrimp sauteed in corn, tomatoes, garlic and lime juice. Served with rice and side salad with tomato and avocado in our homemade lime dressing

Fiesta Rice Bowl

Fiesta Rice Bowl

$19.95

Mexican rice, black beans, roasted veggies, fresh pico de gallo, sliced avocado, corn, mexican creme.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.95
Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$23.95
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$18.95

Flour tortilla layered with pinto beans, eggs, melted cheese, fresh salsa and guacamole.

Swordfish Tacos

Swordfish Tacos

$21.95

Charcoal grilled Swordfish with lettuce, guacamole and lime juice in flour tortillas. Served with rice and beans

Tacos Americanos

Tacos Americanos

$20.95

Hard shell, seasoned ground beef, lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Taqueria Tacos Platter

Taqueria Tacos Platter

$21.95

A variety of 4 tacos: skirt steak, chorizo, pork and grilled chicken. In white corn tortillas with fresh roasted tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans

Tequila Burrito

Tequila Burrito

$19.95

Refried pinto beans simmered with crumbled chorizo, bacon, serrano chiles, onions and tomatoes, rolled in flour tortillas and topped with red guajillo chile sauce

Frontera y Fajitas

(Online Only) Comida de la Frontera *Combination Platter*

(Online Only) Comida de la Frontera *Combination Platter*

$20.95

Our combination platter, pick two of your favorites! Choices include enchiladas, chimichangas, burritos, quesadillas and tacos! Comes with rice and beans

Frontera Pick 3

$27.95
Enchiladas Dinner

Enchiladas Dinner

$20.95
Fajita

Fajita

$20.95
Quesadilla Entree

Quesadilla Entree

$20.95

Sides

Avocado Slices Side

Avocado Slices Side

$4.95
Black Beans & Rice Side

Black Beans & Rice Side

$4.50
Black Beans Side

Black Beans Side

$4.50
Broccoli Side

Broccoli Side

$4.95
Chorizo Side

Chorizo Side

$5.95
Cooked Vegetables Side

Cooked Vegetables Side

$5.95
Corn Tortilla Side

Corn Tortilla Side

$3.50
Enchilada a la carte

Enchilada a la carte

$5.00
EXTRA Chips and Salsa

EXTRA Chips and Salsa

$3.50
Flour Tortillas Side

Flour Tortillas Side

$3.50
Fries Side

Fries Side

$4.00
Guacamole Side

Guacamole Side

$4.50
Pico de Gallo Side

Pico de Gallo Side

$3.50
Pinto Beans & Rice Side

Pinto Beans & Rice Side

$4.50
Pinto Beans Side

Pinto Beans Side

$4.50
Raw Carrots Side

Raw Carrots Side

$4.50
Raw Vegetable Side

Raw Vegetable Side

$5.95
Rice Side

Rice Side

$3.50
Side Green Salsa

Side Green Salsa

$0.50
Side Ground Beef

Side Ground Beef

$5.95
Side Red Salsa

Side Red Salsa

$0.50
Side Sour Cream

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side House Salad

$5.95

Quart Red Salsa

$12.95

Pint Salsa

$6.95

Pint Red Salsa

$6.95

Side Cowboy Queso Ramekin

$3.95

Pozole Side

$3.50

Quart Guacamole

$54.95

Kids

Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$9.95
Kids Tacos Americano

Kids Tacos Americano

$9.95
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.50
Kids Grilled Chicken & Fries

Kids Grilled Chicken & Fries

$10.95
Kids Hot Dog and Fries

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$8.95
Kids Mexican Pizza

Kids Mexican Pizza

$7.95
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$8.95
Kids Steak and Fries

Kids Steak and Fries

$13.95
Kids Taco Chicken

Kids Taco Chicken

$9.95

TAKEOUT MARGARITA

2-3 Margaritas (16 oz)

2-3 Margaritas (16 oz)

$30.00

Comes in a quality glass mason jar with a whole lime and side of salt!

3-4 Margaritas (24 oz)

3-4 Margaritas (24 oz)

$45.00

Comes in a quality glass mason jar with a whole lime and side of salt!

5-6 Margaritas (32 oz)

5-6 Margaritas (32 oz)

$60.00

Comes with lime and salt!

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6 Forest Street, New Canaan, CT 06840

Directions

