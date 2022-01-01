Mexican & Tex-Mex
Tequila Mockingbird
1,069 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6 Forest Street, New Canaan, CT 06840
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in New Canaan
More near New Canaan