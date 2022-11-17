Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Tequila Rio: Mexican Cantina

50 Reviews

$$

100 Great Meadow Rd

Wethersfield, CT 06109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

TO START

COMP Chips & Salsa

Salsa Ranchera

$8.00

Salsa Verde

$10.00

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Chilaquiles Rojos

$8.00

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Nachos con Queso

$12.00

Chicken Chili Nachos

$15.00

TACOS

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.00

Chicken Chipotle Tacos

$15.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.00

Hinchados Tacos

$15.00

Carnitas Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Lima Tacos

$18.00

BURRITOS

Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

Grilled Steak Burrito

$18.00

Chicken Burrito

$16.00

ENTREES

Chicken Caseroula

$22.00

Shrimp Diabla

$26.00

Grilled Meat Enchilada

$24.00

Chimichurri Skirt Steak

$26.00

SIDES

Street Corn

$6.00

Esquite (Corn off the Cob)

$6.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Mexican Rice

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

DESSERTS

Arroz con Leche

$8.00

Churros

$10.00

SPECIALS

Tamarind-Glazed Hanger Steak

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A mix of authentic Mexican & Tequila's take on all your faves | Craft Cocktails | Good times outside on CT River | Tag us @tequilarioct

Website

Location

100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield, CT 06109

Directions

