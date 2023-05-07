Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tequila Bar and Grill

1151 University Boulevard

Round Rock, TX 78665

BREAKFAST

TACOS & BURRITOS

TACO BREAKFAST

$2.50

TACO COMBO

$3.49

TACO MIGAS

$3.49

TACO NOPAL & EGG

$2.99

TACO PORK CHOP

$4.50

TACO PAPAS RANCHERAS

$3.99

TACO CHILAQUILES

$3.90

BURRITO BREAKFAST

$3.75

BURRITO COMBO

$5.75

BURRITO MIGAS

$5.50

BURRITO PORK CHOP

$8.00

BREAKFAST SPECIAL (3 TACOS)

$4.99

MEXICAN BREAKFAST

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.99

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$9.99

HUEVOS CON TOCINO

$9.99

HUEVOS CON PAPA

$9.49

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$9.49

HUEVOS CON JAMON

$10.25

PAPAS RANCHERAS

$9.99

NOPALITOS CON HUEVO

$10.25

CHILAQUILES CON QUESO

$10.49

MIGAS A LAS MEXICANA

$10.49

MIGAS RANCHERAS

$10.49

MACHACADO CON HUEVO

$10.25

HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS

$10.99

CHORIMIGAS

$10.99

AMERICAN BREAKFAST

SUPER BREAKFAST

$11.25

JALISCO BREAKFAST

$11.25

CHEESE OMELETTE

$10.99

OMELETTE PLATE

$10.99

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$10.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.25

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$5.99

STEAK AND EGGS

$12.99

CHICKEN BREAST AND EGGS

$11.99

BARBACOA PLATE

$11.99

SINGLE EGG

$1.00

SINGLE PANCAKE

$1.99

SINGLE WAFFLE

$1.99

SINGLE BISCUIT

$1.99

(3) BACON STRIPS

$2.50

SINGLE BACON STRIP (1)

$0.75

CHORIZO SIDE

$2.75

SAUSAGE PATTY

$0.99

HAM SLIDE

$1.25

GROUND SAUSAGE SIDE

$2.25

SINGLE PORK STEAK

$7.25

BEANS SIDE

$2.25

RICE SIDE

$2.25

CHEESE

$2.50+

TORTILLA

TOAST

$0.75

BOLILLO

$1.50

POTATOES

$2.50

SINGLE HASHBROWN

$2.50

$1.00+

BREAKFAST CHIPS

$1.00

SALSA RANCHERA BREAKFAST 8 OZ

$1.99

AVOCADO

$2.50+

GUACAMOLE

$4.50+

PICO DE GALLO

$1.25+

SOUR CREAM

$0.99+

WHITE GRAVY (FROM BISCUITS) 4 OZ

$0.90

APPETIZERS

NACHOS

SMALL NACHOS

$6.99+

LARGE NACHOS

$9.99+

QUESADILLA

SMALL QUESADILLA

$9.49+

LARGE QUESADILLA

$12.99+

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.99

QUESO FLAMEADO

QUESO FLAMEADO

$10.99+

STUFFED JALAPEÑOS

SMALL JALAPENOS

$7.99+

LARGE JALAPENOS

$12.99+

MIX APPETIZER

MIX APPETIZER

$15.99

TEQUILA BURGER

TEQUILA BURGUER

$10.49

PADRINOS BURGER

PADRINO'S BURGUER

$11.49

TEQUILA WINGS

TEQUILA WINGS

$10.99

CHICHARRONES

CHICHARRONES

$10.99

ENTREES

SOUPS

TORTILLA SOUP

$8.49+

CHICKEN SOUP

$8.49+

MENUDO

$8.99+

TACO & SOUP

$13.99

SALADS

TACO SALAD

$9.99+

GUACAMOLE SALAD

$10.49

TEQUILA SALAD

$10.99+

GARDEN SALAD

$10.99+

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$10.99+

MARIACHI SALAD

$10.99+

TACOS PLATES

CRISPY TACO PLATE

$13.99+

TACOS AL CARBON

$17.99+

MARIACHIS TACOS

$18.99

SHRIMP TACO PLATE

$19.99

FISH TACO PLATE

$19.99

TACOS PLAZA

$16.99+

CARNITAS TACOS

$15.99

TACO TUESDAY

$11.49

CHALUPAS

CHALUPAS PLATE

$15.49+

MARIACHI CHALUPAS PL

$15.49+

VEGGIE CHALUPAS PL

$15.99

BURRITOS PLATES

SHRIMP BURRITO PLATE

$18.99

FAJITA BURRITO PLATE

$16.49+

BURRITO RANCHERO

$16.49+

GREEN CHILI BURRITO

$16.49+

CHIMICHANGA

CHIMICHANGA PLATE

$15.49+

CHILE RELLENO PLATE

CHILE RELLENO PLATE

$16.99+

FAJITAS

FAJITAS FOR 1

$16.99+

FAJITAS FOR 2

$33.99+

TOPPING FAJITAS FOR 1

$2.00

TOPPING FAJITAS FOR 2

$3.00

HEALTHY PLATES

STEAM FISH

$21.99

VEGETABLE CHICKEN

$15.99

VEGETABLE FISH

$15.99

FRIED STUFFED AVOCADO

$19.00+

CHICKEN

CHICKEN TARASCO

$20.99

DURANGO CHICKEN

$21.99

POBLANO CHICKEN

$20.99

POLLO VERACRUZ

$20.99

TEQUILA CHICKEN

$19.99

CARNITAS

CARNITAS PLATTER

$18.99

ENCHILADAS PLATE

CHEESE ENCHILADAS PLATE

$11.99

GROUND BEEF ENCHILADA PLATE

$11.99

CHICKEN RANCHERO ENCHILADA PLATE

$13.99

FAJITA ENCHILADA PLATE

$15.99+

GREEN CHILE ENCHILADA PLATE

$15.99+

SOUR CREAM ENCHILADA PLATE

$15.99

ENCHILADAS VERDES PLATE

$14.99

MOLE ENCHILADAS PLATE

$14.99

CHIPOTLE ENCHILADA PLATE

$14.99

SPINACH ENCHILADA PLATE

$14.99

VEGGIE ENCHILADA PLATE

$14.99

SHRIMP ENCHILADA PLATE

$15.99

CARNITAS ENCHILADA PLATE

$15.99

FLAUTAS PLATE

FLAUTAS PLATE

$15.99

SEAFOOD PLATES

MAZATLAN FISH

$20.99

ACAPULCO SHRIMP

$19.99

SEAFOOD IXTAPA

$21.99

EGGPLANT SEAFOOD

$20.99

PORTOBELLA SEAFOOD

$20.99

MAR Y TIERRA

$20.99

MARIACHI STYLE SHRIMP

$19.99

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$20.99

MOJARRA DORADA

$17.99

MIXED PLATES

MEXICO LINDO

$14.49

CORAZON PLATTER

$14.49

EL MEXICANO

$15.49

LA PRINCESA

$18.99+

EL POTRO

$15.99

EL MUÑECO

$15.99

EL VAQUERO

$15.99

CARNE GUISADA PLATE

$13.99

GRILL PLATES

RIB EYE STEAK AND SHRIMP TARASCO

$25.49

QUAIL PLATE

$16.99

CARNE ASADA

$18.99

STEAK AND ENCHILADAS

$24.99

DESSERTS

DESSERTS

SOPAPILLAS

$4.75

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.50

CHURROS

$6.25

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$3.00

SOPAPILLAS CUMPLE

KIDS MENU

KID TACO PLATE

KID TACO PLATE

$5.99+

KID MINI BURRITO

KID BURRITO

$5.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.99

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

GRILL CHEESE SANDWICH

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.99

KID QUESADILLA

KID QUESADILLA

$5.99

KID HAMBURGER

KID HAMBURGUER

$5.99

KID CHEESEBURGER

KID CHEESBURGUER

$5.99

KID ENCHILADA PLATE

KID ENCHILADA

$5.99+

A LA CARTE & SIDES

A LA CARTE

GORDITA

$6.99+

TORTA

$5.99+

CARTA BURRITO

$6.00+

CARTA CHIMICHANGA

$7.50+

SINGLE ENCHILADA

$2.75+

CRISPY TACO CARTA

$2.50+

CARTA TACO

$3.99+

SOFT TACO CARTA

$2.50+

CARTA MINI TACO

$3.00+

CARTA MARIACHI TACO

$6.00

CARTA CHALUPA

$2.50+

CARTA MARIACHI CHALUPA

$2.50+

SINGLE FLAUTA

$3.50

CARTA CHILE RELLENO

$7.00+

CARTA STUFFED AVOCADO

$10.00+

POUND FAJITAS

$16.99+

HALF POUND FAJITAS

$8.50+

DINNER SALAD

$5.50

SIDES TO GO

SALSA

$2.25+

TO GO RICE

$2.25+

TO GO BEANS

$2.25+

TO GO CCQ

$2.25+

TO GO GUACAMOLE

$2.25+

CHIPS BAG

$1.00+

SHREDDED CHICKEN

$2.00+

GROUND BEEF

$2.00+

TORTILLAS

SOUR CREAM

$0.99+

CHEESE

$2.50+

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$3.00

JALAPEÑOS

$0.90+

JALAPEÑOS TOREADOS

$2.50+

NOPALES SIDE

$2.50

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SPRING MIX SIDE

$1.99

VEGGIES SIDE

$4.00+

AVOCADO

$2.50+

PICO DE GALLO

$2.50+

GRILL ONIONS SIDE

$1.00

BELL PEPPERS SIDE

$1.00

GRILL ONIONS & BELL PEPPERS SIDE

$1.50

FRESH ONIONS

$0.50+

TOMATOES

$0.50+

LETTUCE SIDE

$1.25

CABBAGE SIDE

$1.00

BARCO EXTRA FAJITAS FOR 1

$7.50

SPINACH SIDE

$1.50

MUSHROOMS SIDE

$1.50

CILANTRO

$0.50+

DIABLA SAUCE

$1.00+

TOMATILLO SAUCE

$0.90+

SIDES EXTRA NACHOS/QUESADILLA

$5.00

SINGLE (1) JUMBO SHRIMP

$2.50

SHRIMP SIDE (10 PIECES SMALL SHRIMP)

$7.00

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Mexican food restaurant and bar in Round Rock, Texas, Tequila Bar & Grill serves the tastiest Mexican food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Round Rock, Texas. Our Round Rock Mexican restaurant makes the best enchiladas, menudo, tacos, fajitas, Tex-Mex, and margaritas from scratch. If you are on the hunt for the perfect spot to grab a drink in or near Round Rock, Texas, we have plenty to offer, including any type of tequila you could imagine, draft beer, and of course margaritas. Plus, our Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 7 pm.

1151 University Boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78665

