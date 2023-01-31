Main picView gallery

Tequila Mama Tequila Mama Buford

2660 Mall of Georgia Boulevard

Buford, GA 30519

Order Again

STARTERS

Mamas Queso

$10.00

Fresh Guacamole

$11.00

Korean Krack Fries

$9.00

Cadillac Nachos

$11.00+

TMT Wings

$14.00

TAPAS

Old Bay P & E Shrimp

$14.00

1/2 pound Hot or Cold-Charred lemon-House cocktail

Nola Style Bbq Shrimp

$14.00

Thyme-Butter-House spice blend-Grilled garlic-French bread-Caramelized onion

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Ahi Tuna Tostada

$12.00

Tostada Bamba Shrimp

$11.00

La Bamba Shrimp

$9.00

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Marinated ahi tuna*-Avocado-Citrus ponzu-Watermelon radish-Ginger dressing-Sriracha

Mexican Street Corn

$7.00

Fried Avocado

$8.00

Brined Ribs

$10.00

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

Empanadas

$8.00

Mussels Sob

$14.00

Butter-White wine-Garlic-House croutons-Butter-Charred Lemon-Charred cherry tomato-Garlic French bread.

MAMA'S SPECIALS

CARNE ASADA

$19.00

FAJITAS

FAJITAS EL JEFES WAY

$29.00

TEQUILA LIME CHICKEN

$17.00

ASIAN GLAZED

$17.00

Crisp garlic-sweet soy ginger-charred orange-toasted sesame-over bead seasonal veggies & white rice. Sub chicken x Salmon +3

TMT TENDERS

3 or 5 Hand breaded, island style marinated chicken tendies. Served with honey mustard, fries & viet slaw.

QUESABIRRIA TACOS

$15.00

STREET TACOS

Street Taco (1)

$5.00

Street Taco (2)

$9.00

Street Taco (3)

$12.00

Taco Tuesday

$2.00

SPECIALTY TACOS

Specialty taco (1)

$5.50

Specialty taco (2)

$10.00

Specialty taco (3)

$14.00

SIDES

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Papas Fritas

$3.50

Viet Slaw

$3.50

Roasted Corn Salsa

$5.00

Side Ensalada

$5.00

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Small Guacamole

$5.00

Charro Beans

$5.00

Small Queso

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Steak side

$9.00

Shrimp side (6)

$8.00

Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Half Avocado

$2.00

Chiles Toreados

$5.00

Sour cream

$2.00

Tomato side

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeno

$1.50

Pickled Jalapeno

$1.50

Tortilla

$2.00

Lettuce

$2.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side tenders (3)

$8.00

SOUP & SALAD

Chicken Chowder

$7.00+

Rich and creamy blend of chicken, roast corn, potato and smokey chipotle pepper. Small or Large

Fiesta Salad

$9.00

Roasted corn salsa, guacamole, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips, served over romaine lettuce.

Taco Salad Supreme

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled pepper & onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, pickle onions, guac, drizzle with magic green sauce and garlic aioli. Under all of that is black beans and queso for an added layer of delish... So is definitely healthy after all. Ground beef 12, Chicken 12, Steak 13, Shrimp 13, 3 Way 15

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Ceasar dressing topped with croutons. Add chicken +4

HANDHELDS

TMT Doublestack Burger

$15.00

Hot Mama Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

TRADICIONALES

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.00

Steak Chimichanga

$14.00

TMT Burrito

Enchiladas

$16.00

Baja Burrito

Fiesta Quesadilla

$11.00

Golden taquitos

$14.00

BOWLS

La Cantina Bowl

$11.00

Ahi Poke Bowl

$15.00

Bulgogi Bowl

$15.00

Cubano Bowl

$14.00

Veggie Bowl

$13.00

Hawaiian Bowl

$14.00

KIDS

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Ninos Bowl

$6.00

Kids Cheese Nachos

$6.00

Kids Tacos

$6.00

TOPPINS

Topping de Cilantro

$1.00

Topping Shredded cheese

$1.00

Topping Onion

$1.00

Topping Tomate

$1.00

Topping Guacamole

$1.00

Topping Sour cream

$1.00

Topping Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Topping Pickle Onions

$1.00

Topping Fresh Jalap

$1.00

Topping Cheese Dip

$1.00

Topping Cotija Cheese

$1.00

Topping Pickle Jalap

$1.00

SAUCES

Magic green

$1.00

Chipotle Cream

$1.00

Angry mama

$1.00

Bbq sauce

$1.00

Garlic aioli

$1.00

Hot honey garlic

$1.00

Mild sauce

$1.00

Hot sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Honey mustard

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Mango lime

$1.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.50+

Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

HIC Punch

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Water

Mr Pibb

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pelegrino Water

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Waters

PINEAPPLE WATER

$5.00

CUCUMBER LEMONADE

$5.00

Daquiris

Virgin Strawberry Daquiry

$5.00

Virgin Mango Daquiry

$5.00

Virgin Peach Daquiry

$5.00

Regular Strawberry Daquiry

$8.00

Regular Mango Daquiry

$8.00

Regular Peach Daquiry

$8.00

Cocktails

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Margarita (Rocks)

$5.00

Virgin Margarita (Frozen)

$5.00

Energy drinks

Redbull Reg

$5.00

Redbull Sugar free

$5.00

Cold Desserts

Tres Leches

$7.00

Key Lime

$7.00

Passion Fruit

$7.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Hot Desserts

Sopapilla Icecream

$10.00

Churros de Cajeta

$10.00

Oreo Churros

$10.00

Sopapilla Regular

$8.00

Ice Cream Ball

$2.50

Birthday Desserts

Birtday Sopapilla

T-Shirts

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Tequila Mama Taqueria, every batch is made small from scratch, using the freshest ingredients to create a unique multi-cultural menu experience. Mama’s mission is to share all her world travels in one fun-funky dining destination.

Website

Location

2660 Mall of Georgia Boulevard, Buford, GA 30519

Directions

Main pic

