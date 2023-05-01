Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tequila's 1085 Texas Avenue

No reviews yet

1085 Texas Avenue

Bridge City, TX 77611

Food

Appetizers

Chile Con Queso Dip

$9.99

Choice of white or yellow

Chile Con Queso - Small

$7.25

Choice of white or yellow

Botanas Plate

$18.00

Half mixed quesadilla, three flautas, fries, chile con queso, sour cream, guacamole and three fried mushrooms

Chunky Guac

$12.99

Guacamole - small

$7.25

Guacamole - Full

$9.99

Layer Dip

$11.00

Beans, chile con queso, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole

Beans & Cheese Nachos Full Order

$12.99

Beans & Cheese Nachos Half Order

$8.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

Fried cheesy jalapeños

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Cooked on lime juice, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, & onions served with avocados

Chicken Wing Basket

$14.00

Eight fried spicy chicken wings, served with a bowl of ranch dressing, celery & fresh carrots

Fajita Nachos - Full

$15.99

Beef or chicken fajita with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Choice of regular chips or big chips

Fajita Nachos - Half

$11.99

Beef or chicken fajita with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Choice of regular chips or big chips

Fresh Chunky Guacamole

$12.99

Fried Mushrooms

$10.50

Seven fried mushrooms with chile con queso

Full Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Half Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Hot Wing Sampler

$17.00

Buffalo wings, fried mushrooms, jalapeño poppers

Meat & Cheese Nachos Full Order

$12.99

Meat & Cheese Nachos Half Order

$9.99

Papa Nachos

$16.99

Crispy fries topped with carne asada, queso, guacamole and sour cream

Quesadilla - Full

$15.50

Choice of beef, chicken, carnitas, barbcoa or al pastor served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

Quesadilla - Half

$11.99

Choice of beef, chicken, carnitas, barbcoa or al pastor served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

Queso Del Mar

$17.00

Shrimp smothered in three cheese with three tortillas

Queso Flameado

$14.99

Three melted cheeses & chile con queso. Served with your choice of spicy chorizo, beef or chicken

Spinach Quesadilla - Full Order

$11.50

Spinach, American cheese and Monterey cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

Spinach Quesadilla - Half Order

$8.75

Spinach, American cheese and Monterey cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

Super Nachos - Full

$13.99

Cheese, ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole

Super Nachos - Half

$10.99

Cheese, ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole

Street Tacos(1)

$5.50

Served with onions and your choice of beef, chicken, carnitas, birria, barbacoa or al pastor. All street tacos are corn, sub for flour tortillas .99 extra

Salads & Soup

Taco Salad

$12.99

Fried shell with ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & cheese

Chicken Breast Salad

$15.00

Chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and cheese

Fajitas

Beef Short Rib Fajitas for One

$24.99

Beef Short Rib Fajitas for Two

$46.99

Chicken Diablo

$18.00

Chicken with cheese and , then wrapped in bacon, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Combination Plate for One

$24.50

Beef and, or chicken fajita, shrimp and Cancun shrimp with grilled onions and bell peppers

Combination Plate for Two

$44.99

Beef and, or chicken fajita, shrimp and Cancun shrimp with grilled onions and bell peppers

Fajita Chile Relleno

$17.99

Fajita Texana for One

$26.99

Beef and short rib fajitas covered with cheese and bacon with onions and bell peppers

Fajita Texana for Two

$50.99

Beef and short rib fajitas covered with cheese and bacon with onions and bell peppers

Fajitas (1)

$18.00

Fajitas (2)

$34.99

With grilled onions and bell peppers

Fajitas Trio (1)

$22.99

Beef, chicken and shrimp fajitas

Fajitas Trio (2)

$41.99

Beef, chicken and shrimp fajitas

Pork Fajitas for One

$17.00

Pork Fajitas for Two

$33.00

Quail for One

$17.99

Grilled quail served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Quail for Two

$31.99

Grilled quail served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Tequilas Fajitas for One

$23.00

Beef, chicken and shrimp fajitas covered with cheese and bacon with onions and bell peppers

Tequilas Fajitas for Two

$42.00

Beef, chicken and shrimp fajitas covered with cheese and bacon with onions and bell peppers

Cajun Fajitas (2)

$44.00

Seafood

1 Dozen Oysters (Seasonal)

1/2 Dozen Oysters (Seasonal)

Blackened Salmon

$18.50

Blackened salmon topped with a creamy sauce. Served with grilled vegetables, sauteed red, yellow & green bell peppers on a bed of baby spinach and garlic bread

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.99

Six grilled shrimp in a spicy diabla sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$16.00

Six grilled shrimp cooked with garlic spices, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole

Campechano Cocktail

$17.99

Oyster, octopus and shrimp

Cancun Shrimp

$21.99

Five jumbo shrimp stuffed with cheese and jalapeños, then wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Costa Rican Fish

$21.00

Grilled fish topped with creamy lobster sauce. Served with vegetables, white rice and garlic bread

Diablo Seafood

$16.99

Grilled tilapia fish fillet and four grilled shrimp in a spicy diabla sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas

Fiesta Shrimp

$17.99

Fried eggplant stuffed with seven grilled shrimp, topped with grilled pico de gallo and chile con queso. Served with a salad and garlic bread

Fish Taco

$5.99

Choice for fried shrimp, grilled or fried fish

Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Six fried shrimp with fries and salad

Hawaiian Seafood Platter

$21.99

Fresh pineapple topped with grilled fish, shrimp, pico de gallo covered in white cheese. Served with grilled vegetables and garlic bread

Mexican Seafood Platter

$18.00

Choice of a La Diabla, al Mojo or grilled. Two Grilled fish filets and four grilled shrimp Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas

Mojarra Frita

$18.00

Whole fried talapia and fries. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.

Oysters Rockefeller (Seasonal)

Pulpo Loco

$24.99

Whole octopus served with white rice and salad

Raw Oysters (Seasonal)

Shrimp Chile Relleno

$16.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with shrimp, covered with white cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Shrimp Enchilada Dinner

$14.00

Two shrimp enchiladas covered with gravy and white cheese. Served with rice and beans

Shrimp Fajitas for One

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp with grilled onions served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas for Two

$38.00

Jumbo shrimp with grilled onions served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Shrimp Quesadilla - Full

$18.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla - Half

$13.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Catfish Dinner

$15.99

Mexican Dinners

Tequila's Brunch

$13.99

Green chilaquiles topped with cheese and sour cream. Served with refried beans, crisped tortillas mixed with eggs and avocado slices

Burrito Dinner

$13.99

Two ground beef, shredded chicken or bean and cheese burritos, covered in gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Flautas Plate

$13.99

Three beef or chicken flautas. Served with chile con queso, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and rice

Enchilada Dinner

$11.99

Choice of beef, cheese or shredded chicken enchiladas, covered with gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Campeche Enchilada Dinner

$14.99

Two chicken fajita enchiladas covered with campeche sauce. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.99

Two chicken enchiladas topped with salsa Verde, white cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Tamale Dinner

$12.99

Two tamales covered with gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Regular Dinner

$12.99

One tamale and one cheese enchilada covered with gravy ar cheese served with rice and beans

Taco Dinner

$13.00

Two beef or chicken tacos, with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans. Your choice of soft or crispy

Torta Sandwich

$14.99

Toasted Mexican bread filled with beans, fajita meat, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado. Served with fries

Deluxe Dinner

$16.99

One taco, one tostada and one chile con queso chip. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and guacamole, one tamale and one cheese enchilada covered with gravy and beans

Spinach Enchilada Dinner

$11.99

Two spinach enchiladas covered with gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Fajita Enchilada Dinner

$14.99

Two beef or chicken fajita enchiladas covered with gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Salad Deluxe

$11.99

One taco, one tostada and one chile con queso chip. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and guacamole

Sanchos Burrito

$13.99

"8" steak or chicken burrito with queso, rice, beans & pico inside

Cali Roll

$14.50

Carne asada, queso, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream & French fries

Super Fajita Burrito

$15.99

12 in. Flour tortillas with beef or chicken fajita, grilled onions, bell peppers, beans, cheese and covered with chile con queso served with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream

Chile Relleno

$15.50

Fried poblano pepper filled with ground beef or shredded chicken covered with ranchero sauce and cheese served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans and three tortillas

Chimichanga

$13.50

Fried burrito filed with cheese, refried beans of your choice of beef or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans. Add chile con queso or fajita meat for $2.00 extra

Fajita Burrito Dinner

$15.99

Combo Dinners

Cozumel

$16.99

Two tacos and one chalupa with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole, two beef enchiladas covered with gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Acapulco

$16.99

Two tacos and one chile con queso chip with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole, one burrito covered with gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Guadalajara

$16.99

Two flautas and one taco sauce, tomatoes, cheese and cheese enchilada covered guacamole chile con una with gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Super Tequilas Combo

$14.99

Specialties

12 Oz Boneless Ribeye Steak

$28.99

All steaks come with your choice of two sides: Salad, rice, beans, steamed vegetables, fries, or a loaded baked potato

Surf and Turf

$30.99

12oz. Steak and three grilled shrimp with your choice of two sides.

Tacos Al Carbon

$18.00

Three beef or chicken fajita tacos with grilled onions and bell peppers on tortillas. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes guacamole and pico de gallo.

Tacos Al Pastor

$18.00

Three beef, chicken or pork fajita tacos cooked with special sauce, grilled onions and bell peppers on tortillas. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Carne Adovada

$21.00

Beef fajita cooked with adovada sauce, grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Pollo Campeche

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast stuffed with spinach and covered with creamy mushroom cilantro sauce. Served with rice beans and garlic bread.

Chicken Breast w/ Chili Con Queso

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas.

The Turtle

$16.50

Fried avocado stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken fajita. Served with a salad and a chile con queso chip.

Carne Asada

$19.99

Skirt steak cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers and nopal cactus. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.

Carne a La Mexicana

$18.99

Chopped beef or chicken fajita meat cooked with onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.

Tacos Jalisco

$15.50

Choice of pork, beef or chicken. Five mini tacos, served with beans.

Molcajete Fajitas for One

$23.00

Beef, chicken and shrimp served in boiling salsa. With grilled asadero cheese, cactus and a jalapeño

Molcajete Fajitas for Two

$42.00

Beef, chicken and shrimp served in boiling salsa. With grilled asadero cheese, cactus and a jalapeño

Birria Plate

$19.99

Three tacos with home made birria topped with onions, cilantro, monterey cheese, served with rice and beans.

Surf & Turf Molcajete for One

$27.00

Beef and chicken fajitas, shrimp and octopus served in boiling salsa With grilled asadero cheese, cactus and a jalapeño

Surf & Turf Molcajete for Two

$49.00

Beef and chicken fajitas, shrimp and octopus served in boiling salsa With grilled asadero cheese, cactus and a jalapeño

Ricardo's Taco Dinner

$19.99

Three tacos with choice of protein, queso fresco, onions, cilantro, jalapeno and cactus. Served with rice and beans. 19.99

Seafood Molcajete for One

$27.00

Octopus and shrimp served in boiling salsa. With grilled asadero cheese, cactus and a jalapeño

Seafood Molcajete for Two

$51.00

Octopus and shrimp served in boiling salsa. With grilled asadero cheese, cactus and a jalapeño

Pork Chops

$19.50

Two pork chops cooked with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.

Street Taco Dinner

$18.50

Kids Menu

Child Fajita Quesadilla

$9.99

Child's Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Six chicken nuggets served with fries

Child's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Served with fries

Child's Enchiladas

$7.99

One beef, chicken or cheese enchilada covered with gravy and cheese served with rice and beans

Child's Fajita Taco Dinner

$8.99

One beef or chicken fajita taco. Served with rice and beans

Child's Fajitas

$12.99

Chicken fajitas, served with rice and beans. Beef 15.5

Child's Taco Dinner

$8.00

One ground beef or shredded chicken taco. Served with rice and beans

Child's Tamale

$7.99

One tamale covered with gravy and cheese served with beans and rice

Childs' Burrito

$8.25

Beef or chicken burrito covered with gravy and cheese. Served with beans and rice

Corn Dog

$7.99

One corn dog served with fries

Kids Drinks

$2.99

Mini Burgers

$8.99

Two mini burgers served with fries

Pizza

$8.99

Pepperoni and cheese

Kiddie Rice and Beans

$5.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00