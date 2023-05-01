- Home
- Bridge City
- Tequila's - 1085 Texas Avenue
Tequila's 1085 Texas Avenue
1085 Texas Avenue
Bridge City, TX 77611
Food
Appetizers
Chile Con Queso Dip
Choice of white or yellow
Chile Con Queso - Small
Choice of white or yellow
Botanas Plate
Half mixed quesadilla, three flautas, fries, chile con queso, sour cream, guacamole and three fried mushrooms
Chunky Guac
Guacamole - small
Guacamole - Full
Layer Dip
Beans, chile con queso, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
Beans & Cheese Nachos Full Order
Beans & Cheese Nachos Half Order
Jalapeño Poppers
Fried cheesy jalapeños
Shrimp Ceviche
Cooked on lime juice, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, & onions served with avocados
Chicken Wing Basket
Eight fried spicy chicken wings, served with a bowl of ranch dressing, celery & fresh carrots
Fajita Nachos - Full
Beef or chicken fajita with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Choice of regular chips or big chips
Fajita Nachos - Half
Beef or chicken fajita with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Choice of regular chips or big chips
Fresh Chunky Guacamole
Fried Mushrooms
Seven fried mushrooms with chile con queso
Full Cheese Nachos
Half Cheese Nachos
Hot Wing Sampler
Buffalo wings, fried mushrooms, jalapeño poppers
Meat & Cheese Nachos Full Order
Meat & Cheese Nachos Half Order
Papa Nachos
Crispy fries topped with carne asada, queso, guacamole and sour cream
Quesadilla - Full
Choice of beef, chicken, carnitas, barbcoa or al pastor served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
Quesadilla - Half
Choice of beef, chicken, carnitas, barbcoa or al pastor served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
Queso Del Mar
Shrimp smothered in three cheese with three tortillas
Queso Flameado
Three melted cheeses & chile con queso. Served with your choice of spicy chorizo, beef or chicken
Spinach Quesadilla - Full Order
Spinach, American cheese and Monterey cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
Spinach Quesadilla - Half Order
Spinach, American cheese and Monterey cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
Super Nachos - Full
Cheese, ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole
Super Nachos - Half
Cheese, ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole
Street Tacos(1)
Served with onions and your choice of beef, chicken, carnitas, birria, barbacoa or al pastor. All street tacos are corn, sub for flour tortillas .99 extra
Salads & Soup
Fajitas
Beef Short Rib Fajitas for One
Beef Short Rib Fajitas for Two
Chicken Diablo
Chicken with cheese and , then wrapped in bacon, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Combination Plate for One
Beef and, or chicken fajita, shrimp and Cancun shrimp with grilled onions and bell peppers
Combination Plate for Two
Beef and, or chicken fajita, shrimp and Cancun shrimp with grilled onions and bell peppers
Fajita Chile Relleno
Fajita Texana for One
Beef and short rib fajitas covered with cheese and bacon with onions and bell peppers
Fajita Texana for Two
Beef and short rib fajitas covered with cheese and bacon with onions and bell peppers
Fajitas (1)
Fajitas (2)
With grilled onions and bell peppers
Fajitas Trio (1)
Beef, chicken and shrimp fajitas
Fajitas Trio (2)
Beef, chicken and shrimp fajitas
Pork Fajitas for One
Pork Fajitas for Two
Quail for One
Grilled quail served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Quail for Two
Grilled quail served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Tequilas Fajitas for One
Beef, chicken and shrimp fajitas covered with cheese and bacon with onions and bell peppers
Tequilas Fajitas for Two
Beef, chicken and shrimp fajitas covered with cheese and bacon with onions and bell peppers
Cajun Fajitas (2)
Seafood
1 Dozen Oysters (Seasonal)
1/2 Dozen Oysters (Seasonal)
Blackened Salmon
Blackened salmon topped with a creamy sauce. Served with grilled vegetables, sauteed red, yellow & green bell peppers on a bed of baby spinach and garlic bread
Camarones a la Diabla
Six grilled shrimp in a spicy diabla sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Six grilled shrimp cooked with garlic spices, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
Campechano Cocktail
Oyster, octopus and shrimp
Cancun Shrimp
Five jumbo shrimp stuffed with cheese and jalapeños, then wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Costa Rican Fish
Grilled fish topped with creamy lobster sauce. Served with vegetables, white rice and garlic bread
Diablo Seafood
Grilled tilapia fish fillet and four grilled shrimp in a spicy diabla sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas
Fiesta Shrimp
Fried eggplant stuffed with seven grilled shrimp, topped with grilled pico de gallo and chile con queso. Served with a salad and garlic bread
Fish Taco
Choice for fried shrimp, grilled or fried fish
Fried Shrimp
Six fried shrimp with fries and salad
Hawaiian Seafood Platter
Fresh pineapple topped with grilled fish, shrimp, pico de gallo covered in white cheese. Served with grilled vegetables and garlic bread
Mexican Seafood Platter
Choice of a La Diabla, al Mojo or grilled. Two Grilled fish filets and four grilled shrimp Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas
Mojarra Frita
Whole fried talapia and fries. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
Oysters Rockefeller (Seasonal)
Pulpo Loco
Whole octopus served with white rice and salad
Raw Oysters (Seasonal)
Shrimp Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with shrimp, covered with white cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp Enchilada Dinner
Two shrimp enchiladas covered with gravy and white cheese. Served with rice and beans
Shrimp Fajitas for One
Jumbo shrimp with grilled onions served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas for Two
Jumbo shrimp with grilled onions served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Shrimp Quesadilla - Full
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla - Half
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
Shrimp Taco
Catfish Dinner
Mexican Dinners
Tequila's Brunch
Green chilaquiles topped with cheese and sour cream. Served with refried beans, crisped tortillas mixed with eggs and avocado slices
Burrito Dinner
Two ground beef, shredded chicken or bean and cheese burritos, covered in gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Flautas Plate
Three beef or chicken flautas. Served with chile con queso, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and rice
Enchilada Dinner
Choice of beef, cheese or shredded chicken enchiladas, covered with gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Campeche Enchilada Dinner
Two chicken fajita enchiladas covered with campeche sauce. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Suizas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with salsa Verde, white cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Tamale Dinner
Two tamales covered with gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Regular Dinner
One tamale and one cheese enchilada covered with gravy ar cheese served with rice and beans
Taco Dinner
Two beef or chicken tacos, with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans. Your choice of soft or crispy
Torta Sandwich
Toasted Mexican bread filled with beans, fajita meat, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado. Served with fries
Deluxe Dinner
One taco, one tostada and one chile con queso chip. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and guacamole, one tamale and one cheese enchilada covered with gravy and beans
Spinach Enchilada Dinner
Two spinach enchiladas covered with gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Fajita Enchilada Dinner
Two beef or chicken fajita enchiladas covered with gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Salad Deluxe
One taco, one tostada and one chile con queso chip. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and guacamole
Sanchos Burrito
"8" steak or chicken burrito with queso, rice, beans & pico inside
Cali Roll
Carne asada, queso, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream & French fries
Super Fajita Burrito
12 in. Flour tortillas with beef or chicken fajita, grilled onions, bell peppers, beans, cheese and covered with chile con queso served with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream
Chile Relleno
Fried poblano pepper filled with ground beef or shredded chicken covered with ranchero sauce and cheese served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans and three tortillas
Chimichanga
Fried burrito filed with cheese, refried beans of your choice of beef or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans. Add chile con queso or fajita meat for $2.00 extra
Fajita Burrito Dinner
Combo Dinners
Cozumel
Two tacos and one chalupa with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole, two beef enchiladas covered with gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Acapulco
Two tacos and one chile con queso chip with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole, one burrito covered with gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Guadalajara
Two flautas and one taco sauce, tomatoes, cheese and cheese enchilada covered guacamole chile con una with gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Super Tequilas Combo
Specialties
12 Oz Boneless Ribeye Steak
All steaks come with your choice of two sides: Salad, rice, beans, steamed vegetables, fries, or a loaded baked potato
Surf and Turf
12oz. Steak and three grilled shrimp with your choice of two sides.
Tacos Al Carbon
Three beef or chicken fajita tacos with grilled onions and bell peppers on tortillas. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes guacamole and pico de gallo.
Tacos Al Pastor
Three beef, chicken or pork fajita tacos cooked with special sauce, grilled onions and bell peppers on tortillas. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Carne Adovada
Beef fajita cooked with adovada sauce, grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Pollo Campeche
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with spinach and covered with creamy mushroom cilantro sauce. Served with rice beans and garlic bread.
Chicken Breast w/ Chili Con Queso
Grilled chicken breast topped with chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas.
The Turtle
Fried avocado stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken fajita. Served with a salad and a chile con queso chip.
Carne Asada
Skirt steak cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers and nopal cactus. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
Carne a La Mexicana
Chopped beef or chicken fajita meat cooked with onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
Tacos Jalisco
Choice of pork, beef or chicken. Five mini tacos, served with beans.
Molcajete Fajitas for One
Beef, chicken and shrimp served in boiling salsa. With grilled asadero cheese, cactus and a jalapeño
Molcajete Fajitas for Two
Beef, chicken and shrimp served in boiling salsa. With grilled asadero cheese, cactus and a jalapeño
Birria Plate
Three tacos with home made birria topped with onions, cilantro, monterey cheese, served with rice and beans.
Surf & Turf Molcajete for One
Beef and chicken fajitas, shrimp and octopus served in boiling salsa With grilled asadero cheese, cactus and a jalapeño
Surf & Turf Molcajete for Two
Beef and chicken fajitas, shrimp and octopus served in boiling salsa With grilled asadero cheese, cactus and a jalapeño
Ricardo's Taco Dinner
Three tacos with choice of protein, queso fresco, onions, cilantro, jalapeno and cactus. Served with rice and beans. 19.99
Seafood Molcajete for One
Octopus and shrimp served in boiling salsa. With grilled asadero cheese, cactus and a jalapeño
Seafood Molcajete for Two
Octopus and shrimp served in boiling salsa. With grilled asadero cheese, cactus and a jalapeño
Pork Chops
Two pork chops cooked with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
Street Taco Dinner
Kids Menu
Child Fajita Quesadilla
Child's Chicken Nuggets
Six chicken nuggets served with fries
Child's Chicken Tenders
Served with fries
Child's Enchiladas
One beef, chicken or cheese enchilada covered with gravy and cheese served with rice and beans
Child's Fajita Taco Dinner
One beef or chicken fajita taco. Served with rice and beans
Child's Fajitas
Chicken fajitas, served with rice and beans. Beef 15.5
Child's Taco Dinner
One ground beef or shredded chicken taco. Served with rice and beans
Child's Tamale
One tamale covered with gravy and cheese served with beans and rice
Childs' Burrito
Beef or chicken burrito covered with gravy and cheese. Served with beans and rice
Corn Dog
One corn dog served with fries
Kids Drinks
Mini Burgers
Two mini burgers served with fries
Pizza
Pepperoni and cheese