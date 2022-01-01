- Home
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
1,552 Reviews
$$
1884 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Popular Items
PLASTIC SILVERWARE
MARGARITAS TO GO
El Dragon
CASA DRAGONES Luxury blanco tequila, Pinky up Margarita
Spicy Rooster
PATRON ROCA SILVER Premium tequila shaken fresh with jalapeños
Hija de la Guayaba
Flaca A.K.A Fresh Fresh Baby
Vieja Ricachona
GRAN CENTENARIO REPOSADO Sexy & Rich citrus cadillac
Flaca From Oaxaca
SALVACION ORIGINAL MEZCAL Smokey & sour fresh notes
Miami Cartel
HERRADURA & COCONUT CARTEL Pineapple & Coconut vibes
Hola Frida MEZCAL
ALIPUS MEZCAL Torched cinnamon tamarind concoction
Pinche Pepino
TRES GENERACIONES SILVER Refreshing cucumber Cadillac
Polanco
HERRADURA REPOSADO Infused basil & strawberry
Mi Casa
EL JIMADOR BLANCO Shaken with a handcrafted citrus mix
Mango Tango
HERRADURA ANEJO Mango purée & foam
La Chula
APPERTIZERS
Guacamole
Home made fresh Guacamole with Hass Avocado mixed with cilantro, tomato, onion, fresh squeeze lime juice, jalapeño & salt
Tlayuda
Mexican Style Oaxaca Pizza with Bean spread, shaved premium Ribeye steak and topped with Mexican cheese, arugula salad, avocado & radish
Ceviche
Mahi Mahi & Shrimp mixed with tomato, onion & cilantro. Seasoned with lime & salt. Topped with an avocado piece & crackers on the side
Queso en Cazuela
Mexican cheese fondue. Melted chihuahua & cheddar cheese. Served with flour tortilla
Choice Tacos
3 tacos of your choice. Served on corn tortilla with chipotle, onions & cilantro and Elotes on the side
Nachos
Crispy corn chips topped with refried beans (frijoles) melted chihuahua & cheddar cheese & crema mexicana. Served with guacamole & jalapeño vinagre on the side
Quesadilla
Melted chihuahua & cheddar cheese with your filling choice in a flour tortilla. Served with homemade sour cream, chipotle sauce & guacamole on the side
Antojito Platter
A sample platter. Served with 2 mini ground beef chimichangas. 4 taquitos, 2 mini quesadilla & Chicharron.
SMALL BITES
Elotes
Steamed shaved sweet corn and Topped with mayonnaise, queso fresco & chile piquin
Platano Relleno
2unts deep fried round sweet plantain (platano maduros). Served with your meat choice. Topped with, mexican cheese & sour cream
Tamales
2 units home made corn flour dough. Filled with shredded beef steamed in plantain/banana leaves. Accompanied with mole sauce
Huarachi
3 home made blue grilled corn tortilla topped with frijoles (refried beans), lettuce, Mexican cheese, sliced jalapeño & your chosen protein.
SOUP & SALAD
Bowl Sopa De Tortilla
12oz of tomato base soup (salsa roja). Topped with corn tortilla strips, an avocado piece, queso & crema mexicana
Bowl Consome de Pollo
12oz Chicken broth. Served with rice, shredded chicken, onion & cilantro
Ahuacatli Salad
Spring mix & watercress mixed with chia seeds, cherry tomato, ranch dressing & half avocado on top
Taco Salad
Crispy flour shaped tortilla with spring mix & iceberg lettuce mixed with pico de gallo, cheddar & chihuahua cheese. Topped with crema mexicana & guacamole
Mexican Quinoa Salad
Organic quinoa cooked in boiling water. Mixed with black beans, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro corn & queso mexicano. No seasoning is added, very healthy item. Recommended to add protein
TACOS
Taco MARIA SABINA
Pre mixed mushroom, onions & cuitacoche (corn truffle) in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, onion & cilantro on the side
Taco LENGUA
Oaxacan delicacy beef tongue in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side
Taco PASTOR
Slowly pork cooked with charred pineapple in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side
Taco CARNITAS
Slow braised pork in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side
Taco CHORIZO
Mexican chorizo mixed with spam & potato in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side
Taco POLLO ASADO
Grilled chicken chunks in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side
Taco CARNE ASADA
Grilled steak chunks in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side
Taco HARD SHELL
Deep fried corn tortilla. Topped with ground beef, lettuce, crema mexicana, chihuahua & cheddar cheese. Served with tomatillo sauce & salsa mexicana on the side
Taco POBLANO
Chicken breast topped with our home made mole poblano & sesame seeds in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side
Taco PIBIL
Tender chunks of slow roasted pork shoulder in pibil sauce topped with purple onion in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side.
Taco GRILLO
Dried chipotle Chapulines (grasshopper) cooked with caramelized onions & garlic topped with a avocado piece in corn tortilla. Accompanied with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side
Taco PESCADO
Grilled or Baja style Mahi Mahi (beer battered fried fish) in flour tortilla topped with lettuce & salsa mexicana. Accompanied with small guacamole & pink sauce (chipotle & crema mexica) on the side
Taco CAMARON
2 Colossal Shrimp Grilled or Baja style (beer battered fried shrimp) in flour tortilla topped with lettuce & salsa mexicana. Accompanied with small guacamole & pink sauce (chipotle & crema mexicana) on the side
Taco SALMON
Grilled Salmon in flour tortilla topped with lettuce & salsa mexicana. Accompanied with small guacamole & pink sauce (chipotle & crema mexica) on the side
Taco IMPOSSIBLE Hardshell
TRADITIONAL
Plato Mexicano
Plato Mexicano is a taste of 4 different plates all in one: - Cochinita Pibil from Merida (slow roasted pork shoulder cooked on pibil sauce topped with pickled onions) - Enchilada Suiza from San Luis Potosi (corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, crema mexicana & raw onions) - Chile Relleno de Ground beef from Guanajuato (fried poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef topped with tomato sauce & crema mexicana) - Mole Poblano from Puebla (chicken breast topped with our mole poblano sauce & sesame seeds) Plato Mexicano is served with rice, refried beans & tortillas on the side
Enchiladas Suizas
3 corn tortilla stuffed with filling of your choice topped with tomatillo sauce. melted cheddar & chihuahua cheese, crema mexican & raw onions on top. Accompanied with rice & refried beans on the side.
Enchiladas Poblanas
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with mole poblano sauce, melted cheddar & chihuahua cheese, crema mexicana, mexican cheese & raw onions on top. Accompanied with rice & beans on the side
Chilaquiles
Griiled Steak strips and Crispy corn tortilla topped with tomatillo sauce, crema mexicana, caramelised onions & cheese. Accompanied with refried beans
Chile Relleno
Fried egg batter poblano pepper with your filling choice. Topped with tomato sauce & crema mexicana. Served with rice, beans & 4 tortillas
Chile Verde
Slow braised pork chunks cooked in tomatillo sauce (medium spicy). Served with rice, refried beans & 4 tortillas
Burrito
12" flour tortilla stuffed with your meat choice, rice, refried beans, melted cheddar & chihuahua cheese, lettuce & salsa mexicana. Served with homemade sour cream & chipotle sauce
Flautas
3 deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with ether shredded chicken or beef topped with crema y salsa mexicana, lettuce, guacamole & mexican cheese. Accompanied with rice, refried beans & chipotle sauce
Tostadas
2 flat corn tortilla with your meat choice topped with lettuce, crema & salsa mexicana, guacamole & mexican cheese. Accompanied with rice & refried beans
FROM THE GRILL
Tampiqueña
Grilled Certified ANGUS beef flap steak topped with a grill cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros & chicken enchilada
Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers & onions with your meat choice. Accompanied with rice, beans, crema mexicana, guacamole & 4 tortillas. OBS: Fajitas Vegetables has zucchini, yellow squash.
Mexican Parrillada
8oz of grilled steak, 8oz of grilled chicken, 6 colossal shrimp & half mahi mahi cooked with grilled onions, bells peppers, tomato & bacon. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, crema mexicana & tortillas
Puntas de Carne
6oz of Grilled Steak cooked in tomato sauce, diced jalapeño, bells peppers, tomato & onions. Served with rice, beans & 4 tortillas
FROM THE SEA
Pescado Chilango
Grilled Mahi Mahi cooked with rajas poblanas sauce. Served with rice & salad
Salmon Poblano
Grilled 8oz Salmon fillet with mole poblano sauce topped with sesame seeds. Accompanied with rice & salad
Pescado Veracruz
Mahi Mahi cooked ober tomato, bells peppers, onion, olives, almond & raisins. Accompanied with rice & salad
Camaron en Rajas
6 grill Colossal shrimp in rajas poblanas (shredded poblano pepper with onions creamy sauce). Accompanied with rice & salad
Camaron a la Mexicana
6 grill Colossal shrimp cooked with tomato, onion, jalapeño & bells peppers. Served with rice & salad
DESSERT
3 Leches
Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk (evaporated milk, condensed milk & heavy cream infused with baileys & kahlua). Topped with our home made wripped cream
4 Leches
Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk (evaporated milk, condensed milk & heavy cream infused with baileys & kahlua). Topped with our home made wripped cream & dulce de leche
Flan
Home made with vanilla and touch of baileys & kahlua liquor
Churros Con Helado
Churros sandwich with sugar & cinnamon. Served with an ice cream ball. Accompanied with dulce de leche, whipped cream & strawberries
Bueñuelos con miel
Deep fried flour tortillas cut in triangles coated with brown sugar & cinnamon served around a ball of ice cream topped with cream and garnished with honey
Helado Frito
Ice cream ball wrapped in "pan de miga" and deep fried coated with cinnamon & sugar. Served in a fried flour tortilla shell garnished with whipped cream, fresh strawberries and bananas. Topped with chocolate syrup
Volcán Azteca
SIDES
Side - Guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Side - Chips
Side - Crema
Salsa Trio (T, C & H)
Fresh made House spicy Salsas. Tomatillo, Chipotle and Habanero
Side - Salsa Mole
Salsa Bottle
Side - Beans
Side - Rice
Side - French Fries
2 Tortilla Maiz
2 Tortillas Harina
2 Butter Lettuce Shell
Side Fajitas Carne
Side Fajitas Pollo
Side - Pescado
Side - Salmon
Colossal Shrimp
Side - Chorizo
Side - Tocino
2 Huevos
Side - Avocado
Side - Queso Combinado
Side - Queso Mexicano
Side - Quinoa Salad
Side - Frijoles Charroz
Side - Grilled Vegetables
Side - Jalapeno
Side - Jalapeno Toreado
Side - Jalapeno Vinagre
Side - Platanos
Side - Rajas Poblanas
Mexican Sodas
Coke Mx
12oz (355ml)
Diet Coke
16.9oz (500ml)
Sprite
12oz (355ml)
Sangria Senorial
Sidral Mundet
Fanta
12oz (355ml)
Pepsi
12oz (355ml)
Squirt
12oz (355ml)
Jarrito Mandarina
12.5oz (370ml)
Jarrito Pina
12.5oz (370ml)
Jarrito Mango
12.5oz (370ml)
Jarrito Tamarindo
12.5oz (370ml)
Jarrito Tuti-Fruti
12.5oz (370ml)
Jarrito fresa
12.5oz (370ml)
Jarrito Guayaba
12.5oz (370ml)
Jarrito Toronja
12.5oz (370ml)
Jarrito Mineragua
12.5oz (370ml)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Upscale Mexican Restaurant using Abuelita’s Recipes. Featuring The Largest Tequila Collection and Crafted Cocktails
1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139