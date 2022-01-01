Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

1,552 Reviews

$$

1884 Bay Rd

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Order Again

Popular Items

Fajitas
Taco HARD SHELL
Taco CARNE ASADA

PLASTIC SILVERWARE

Please select how many and if you want or not silverware

YES PLASTIC SILVERWARE

Select if you WANT and HOW MANY

NO PLASTIC SILVERWARE

Select if you DON’T WANT silverware

MARGARITAS TO GO

Margaritas TO GO... YES WE KNOW, WE NEED ONE TOO..

El Dragon

$26.00

CASA DRAGONES Luxury blanco tequila, Pinky up Margarita

Spicy Rooster

$17.00

PATRON ROCA SILVER Premium tequila shaken fresh with jalapeños

Hija de la Guayaba

$16.00

Flaca A.K.A Fresh Fresh Baby

$16.00

Vieja Ricachona

$16.00

GRAN CENTENARIO REPOSADO Sexy & Rich citrus cadillac

Flaca From Oaxaca

$16.00

SALVACION ORIGINAL MEZCAL Smokey & sour fresh notes

Miami Cartel

$16.00

HERRADURA & COCONUT CARTEL Pineapple & Coconut vibes

Hola Frida MEZCAL

$15.00

ALIPUS MEZCAL Torched cinnamon tamarind concoction

Pinche Pepino

$16.00

TRES GENERACIONES SILVER Refreshing cucumber Cadillac

Polanco

$16.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO Infused basil & strawberry

Mi Casa

$15.00

EL JIMADOR BLANCO Shaken with a handcrafted citrus mix

Mango Tango

$17.00

HERRADURA ANEJO Mango purée & foam

La Chula

$16.00

APPERTIZERS

Guacamole

Guacamole

$16.00

Home made fresh Guacamole with Hass Avocado mixed with cilantro, tomato, onion, fresh squeeze lime juice, jalapeño & salt

Tlayuda

Tlayuda

$18.00

Mexican Style Oaxaca Pizza with Bean spread, shaved premium Ribeye steak and topped with Mexican cheese, arugula salad, avocado & radish

Ceviche

Ceviche

$18.00

Mahi Mahi & Shrimp mixed with tomato, onion & cilantro. Seasoned with lime & salt. Topped with an avocado piece & crackers on the side

Queso en Cazuela

Queso en Cazuela

$14.00

Mexican cheese fondue. Melted chihuahua & cheddar cheese. Served with flour tortilla

Choice Tacos

Choice Tacos

$21.00

3 tacos of your choice. Served on corn tortilla with chipotle, onions & cilantro and Elotes on the side

Nachos

Nachos

$16.00

Crispy corn chips topped with refried beans (frijoles) melted chihuahua & cheddar cheese & crema mexicana. Served with guacamole & jalapeño vinagre on the side

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$17.00+

Melted chihuahua & cheddar cheese with your filling choice in a flour tortilla. Served with homemade sour cream, chipotle sauce & guacamole on the side

Antojito Platter

$17.00

A sample platter. Served with 2 mini ground beef chimichangas. 4 taquitos, 2 mini quesadilla & Chicharron.

SMALL BITES

Elotes

Elotes

$11.00

Steamed shaved sweet corn and Topped with mayonnaise, queso fresco & chile piquin

Platano Relleno

Platano Relleno

$12.00+

2unts deep fried round sweet plantain (platano maduros). Served with your meat choice. Topped with, mexican cheese & sour cream

Tamales

Tamales

$12.00

2 units home made corn flour dough. Filled with shredded beef steamed in plantain/banana leaves. Accompanied with mole sauce

Huarachi

$17.00

3 home made blue grilled corn tortilla topped with frijoles (refried beans), lettuce, Mexican cheese, sliced jalapeño & your chosen protein.

SOUP & SALAD

Bowl Sopa De Tortilla

Bowl Sopa De Tortilla

$11.00

12oz of tomato base soup (salsa roja). Topped with corn tortilla strips, an avocado piece, queso & crema mexicana

Bowl Consome de Pollo

$11.00

12oz Chicken broth. Served with rice, shredded chicken, onion & cilantro

Ahuacatli Salad

$14.00

Spring mix & watercress mixed with chia seeds, cherry tomato, ranch dressing & half avocado on top

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

Crispy flour shaped tortilla with spring mix & iceberg lettuce mixed with pico de gallo, cheddar & chihuahua cheese. Topped with crema mexicana & guacamole

Mexican Quinoa Salad

Mexican Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Organic quinoa cooked in boiling water. Mixed with black beans, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro corn & queso mexicano. No seasoning is added, very healthy item. Recommended to add protein

TACOS

Taco MARIA SABINA

$7.00

Pre mixed mushroom, onions & cuitacoche (corn truffle) in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, onion & cilantro on the side

Taco LENGUA

$7.00

Oaxacan delicacy beef tongue in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side

Taco PASTOR

$7.00

Slowly pork cooked with charred pineapple in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side

Taco CARNITAS

Taco CARNITAS

$7.00

Slow braised pork in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side

Taco CHORIZO

$7.00

Mexican chorizo mixed with spam & potato in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side

Taco POLLO ASADO

$7.00

Grilled chicken chunks in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side

Taco CARNE ASADA

Taco CARNE ASADA

$7.00

Grilled steak chunks in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side

Taco HARD SHELL

$7.00

Deep fried corn tortilla. Topped with ground beef, lettuce, crema mexicana, chihuahua & cheddar cheese. Served with tomatillo sauce & salsa mexicana on the side

Taco POBLANO

$7.00

Chicken breast topped with our home made mole poblano & sesame seeds in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side

Taco PIBIL

$7.00

Tender chunks of slow roasted pork shoulder in pibil sauce topped with purple onion in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side.

Taco GRILLO

$7.00

Dried chipotle Chapulines (grasshopper) cooked with caramelized onions & garlic topped with a avocado piece in corn tortilla. Accompanied with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side

Taco PESCADO

$9.00+

Grilled or Baja style Mahi Mahi (beer battered fried fish) in flour tortilla topped with lettuce & salsa mexicana. Accompanied with small guacamole & pink sauce (chipotle & crema mexica) on the side

Taco CAMARON

$9.00+

2 Colossal Shrimp Grilled or Baja style (beer battered fried shrimp) in flour tortilla topped with lettuce & salsa mexicana. Accompanied with small guacamole & pink sauce (chipotle & crema mexicana) on the side

Taco SALMON

$9.00

Grilled Salmon in flour tortilla topped with lettuce & salsa mexicana. Accompanied with small guacamole & pink sauce (chipotle & crema mexica) on the side

Taco IMPOSSIBLE Hardshell

$7.00Out of stock

TRADITIONAL

Plato Mexicano

Plato Mexicano

$39.00

Plato Mexicano is a taste of 4 different plates all in one: - Cochinita Pibil from Merida (slow roasted pork shoulder cooked on pibil sauce topped with pickled onions) - Enchilada Suiza from San Luis Potosi (corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, crema mexicana & raw onions) - Chile Relleno de Ground beef from Guanajuato (fried poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef topped with tomato sauce & crema mexicana) - Mole Poblano from Puebla (chicken breast topped with our mole poblano sauce & sesame seeds) Plato Mexicano is served with rice, refried beans & tortillas on the side

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$18.00+

3 corn tortilla stuffed with filling of your choice topped with tomatillo sauce. melted cheddar & chihuahua cheese, crema mexican & raw onions on top. Accompanied with rice & refried beans on the side.

Enchiladas Poblanas

Enchiladas Poblanas

$17.00+

3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with mole poblano sauce, melted cheddar & chihuahua cheese, crema mexicana, mexican cheese & raw onions on top. Accompanied with rice & beans on the side

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$20.00+

Griiled Steak strips and Crispy corn tortilla topped with tomatillo sauce, crema mexicana, caramelised onions & cheese. Accompanied with refried beans

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$20.00

Fried egg batter poblano pepper with your filling choice. Topped with tomato sauce & crema mexicana. Served with rice, beans & 4 tortillas

Chile Verde

Chile Verde

$20.00

Slow braised pork chunks cooked in tomatillo sauce (medium spicy). Served with rice, refried beans & 4 tortillas

Burrito

Burrito

$21.00+

12" flour tortilla stuffed with your meat choice, rice, refried beans, melted cheddar & chihuahua cheese, lettuce & salsa mexicana. Served with homemade sour cream & chipotle sauce

Flautas

Flautas

$20.00

3 deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with ether shredded chicken or beef topped with crema y salsa mexicana, lettuce, guacamole & mexican cheese. Accompanied with rice, refried beans & chipotle sauce

Tostadas

Tostadas

$20.00

2 flat corn tortilla with your meat choice topped with lettuce, crema & salsa mexicana, guacamole & mexican cheese. Accompanied with rice & refried beans

FROM THE GRILL

Tampiqueña

Tampiqueña

$26.00

Grilled Certified ANGUS beef flap steak topped with a grill cheese. Served with rice, frijoles charros & chicken enchilada

Fajitas

Fajitas

$25.00+

Grilled bell peppers & onions with your meat choice. Accompanied with rice, beans, crema mexicana, guacamole & 4 tortillas. OBS: Fajitas Vegetables has zucchini, yellow squash.

Mexican Parrillada

Mexican Parrillada

$80.00

8oz of grilled steak, 8oz of grilled chicken, 6 colossal shrimp & half mahi mahi cooked with grilled onions, bells peppers, tomato & bacon. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, crema mexicana & tortillas

Puntas de Carne

Puntas de Carne

$26.00

6oz of Grilled Steak cooked in tomato sauce, diced jalapeño, bells peppers, tomato & onions. Served with rice, beans & 4 tortillas

FROM THE SEA

Pescado Chilango

Pescado Chilango

$30.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi cooked with rajas poblanas sauce. Served with rice & salad

Salmon Poblano

Salmon Poblano

$30.00

Grilled 8oz Salmon fillet with mole poblano sauce topped with sesame seeds. Accompanied with rice & salad

Pescado Veracruz

$30.00

Mahi Mahi cooked ober tomato, bells peppers, onion, olives, almond & raisins. Accompanied with rice & salad

Camaron en Rajas

Camaron en Rajas

$30.00

6 grill Colossal shrimp in rajas poblanas (shredded poblano pepper with onions creamy sauce). Accompanied with rice & salad

Camaron a la Mexicana

Camaron a la Mexicana

$30.00

6 grill Colossal shrimp cooked with tomato, onion, jalapeño & bells peppers. Served with rice & salad

DESSERT

3 Leches

3 Leches

$12.00

Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk (evaporated milk, condensed milk & heavy cream infused with baileys & kahlua). Topped with our home made wripped cream

4 Leches

$13.00

Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk (evaporated milk, condensed milk & heavy cream infused with baileys & kahlua). Topped with our home made wripped cream & dulce de leche

Flan

Flan

$12.00

Home made with vanilla and touch of baileys & kahlua liquor

Churros Con Helado

Churros Con Helado

$13.00

Churros sandwich with sugar & cinnamon. Served with an ice cream ball. Accompanied with dulce de leche, whipped cream & strawberries

Bueñuelos con miel

Bueñuelos con miel

$11.00

Deep fried flour tortillas cut in triangles coated with brown sugar & cinnamon served around a ball of ice cream topped with cream and garnished with honey

Helado Frito

Helado Frito

$13.00

Ice cream ball wrapped in "pan de miga" and deep fried coated with cinnamon & sugar. Served in a fried flour tortilla shell garnished with whipped cream, fresh strawberries and bananas. Topped with chocolate syrup

Volcán Azteca

$12.00

SIDES

Side - Guacamole

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Side - Chips

$1.00

Side - Crema

$1.25

Salsa Trio (T, C & H)

$4.00

Fresh made House spicy Salsas. Tomatillo, Chipotle and Habanero

Side - Salsa Mole

$4.00

Salsa Bottle

$7.00

Side - Beans

$5.00

Side - Rice

$5.00

Side - French Fries

$6.00

2 Tortilla Maiz

$0.50

2 Tortillas Harina

$0.50

2 Butter Lettuce Shell

$1.00

Side Fajitas Carne

$12.00

Side Fajitas Pollo

$12.00

Side - Pescado

$16.00

Side - Salmon

$18.00

Colossal Shrimp

$16.00

Side - Chorizo

$4.00

Side - Tocino

$5.00

2 Huevos

$5.00

Side - Avocado

$7.00

Side - Queso Combinado

$1.25

Side - Queso Mexicano

$1.25

Side - Quinoa Salad

$5.00

Side - Frijoles Charroz

$7.00

Side - Grilled Vegetables

$7.00

Side - Jalapeno

$1.25

Side - Jalapeno Toreado

$5.00

Side - Jalapeno Vinagre

$1.50

Side - Platanos

$5.00

Side - Rajas Poblanas

$7.00

Mexican Sodas

Coke Mx

$4.50

12oz (355ml)

Diet Coke

$5.00

16.9oz (500ml)

Sprite

$4.50

12oz (355ml)

Sangria Senorial

$4.00Out of stock

Sidral Mundet

$4.00Out of stock

Fanta

$4.50

12oz (355ml)

Pepsi

$4.00Out of stock

12oz (355ml)

Squirt

$4.50

12oz (355ml)

Jarrito Mandarina

$4.50

12.5oz (370ml)

Jarrito Pina

$4.50

12.5oz (370ml)

Jarrito Mango

$4.50Out of stock

12.5oz (370ml)

Jarrito Tamarindo

$4.50

12.5oz (370ml)

Jarrito Tuti-Fruti

$4.50

12.5oz (370ml)

Jarrito fresa

$4.50Out of stock

12.5oz (370ml)

Jarrito Guayaba

$4.50Out of stock

12.5oz (370ml)

Jarrito Toronja

$4.50

12.5oz (370ml)

Jarrito Mineragua

$4.50Out of stock

12.5oz (370ml)

Aguas Frescas

Agua de Jamaica

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Limonada

$4.00

Pedro Palmer

$4.00

Sherly Temple

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale Mexican Restaurant using Abuelita’s Recipes. Featuring The Largest Tequila Collection and Crafted Cocktails

Website

Location

1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar image
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar image

