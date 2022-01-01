Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

Plato Mexicano

$39.00

Plato Mexicano is a taste of 4 different plates all in one: - Cochinita Pibil from Merida (slow roasted pork shoulder cooked on pibil sauce topped with pickled onions) - Enchilada Suiza from San Luis Potosi (corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, crema mexicana & raw onions) - Chile Relleno de Ground beef from Guanajuato (fried poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef topped with tomato sauce & crema mexicana) - Mole Poblano from Puebla (chicken breast topped with our mole poblano sauce & sesame seeds) Plato Mexicano is served with rice, refried beans & tortillas on the side